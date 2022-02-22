Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Get one of these protective cases to keep your AirPods safe and secure

Investing in a protective cover for AirPods is a wise idea, as it helps in preventing scratches and bumps on your device. Read on to know about our top picks.  
AirPods protective cases are lightweight and sturdy in design, and can be carried anywhere.(Pexels)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 08:55 PM IST
ByShreya Garg

AirPods are one of those accessories that a person carries along even when one is going for a run or during workout session. To keep them safe and protected and prevent them from scratches, it is advisable to get a protective case for them with a robust design. Amazon has a many options of these protective cover boxes to choose from. To help make the selection easier for you, we have rounded up a few products for your perusal. Prices of products at a glance:

ProductPrice in India
Silicone Case for AirPods Pro Case Protective Cover for AirPods Pro (Rainbow) 160.00
Sounce AirPods Pro Case Cover Portable Silicone Skin Cover  199.00
mStick Airpods Pro Leather Protective Cover 291.00
Iwon SiliconeTough Cover Case Compatible with AirPods 189.00

All the listed accessories sport a sturdy design and are easy to carry anywhere. They are lightweight and have a compact design. Some of them are made from super soft silicone material, whereas some are made from leather. They are useful and can help give protection to your device for years. Keen on buying one for your device? Then scroll down and take a look at our top picks. Happy shopping!  1. Silicone Case for AirPods Pro Case Protective Cover for AirPods Pro (Rainbow)

This protective case is designed to keep your AirPods safe and protected. It is made of senior grade silicone material to prevent scratches and bumps. It comes with 360 degree rotating keychain and it is convenient to carry too. It has a smooth surface and includes a keyring slot for added portability. 2. Sounce AirPods Pro Case Cover Portable Silicone Skin Cover 

This case cover for AirPods is compatible with only Apple AirPods Pro (2019). Made of premium grade silicone, it keeps your air pods in a safe and protected   manner. It prevents scratches and comes in a stunning green colour.3. mStick Airpods Pro Leather Protective Cover

This leather protective cover for AirPods are made of premium soft silicone. It is lightweight and compact in design and gives complete protection to the device. It also has LED light that is visible whilst charging.4. Iwon SiliconeTough Cover Case Compatible with AirPods

This cover case for Airods has a robust design and prevents your device from bumps and scratches. It is made of anti-slip material and is engineered from ultra premium elastomers for a smooth and dust resistant finish. It comes in a stunning grey colour. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

