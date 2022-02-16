Get quirky-looking mobile phone ring holder for better grip over devices

Does your smartphone or tablet fall too often? Do you experience neck pain or eye strain when playing games or watching movies on your devices? Then a mobile ring holder can come in handy. It is a cool and quirky accessory that proves very useful by ensuring firm grip over smartphones. It is available in quirky and fun designs and reduces the probability of your devices falling down and developing scratches. You can find it on Amazon and to make the selection easy, we have rounded up a few of these ring holders in our list below.

Prices of mobile phone ring holders at a glance:

Product Price in India Swap-n-Snap-Mobile Ring Holder ₹ 349.00 KolorFish Universal Funky Animal 360 Degree Rotation with Finger Ring Grip Holder Stand ₹ 249.00 RAYA Mobile Phone Ring Holder, 360°Rotation Mobile Phone Ring Stand Holder ₹ 225.00 Geetastik Mobile Phone Ring Grip Holder Stand ₹ 299.00

Does your smartphone or tablet falls too often? Do you experience neck pain or eye strain when playing games or watching movies on your devices? Then a mobile ring holder can come in handy. It is a cool and quirky accessory that proves very useful by ensuring firm grip over smartphones. It is available in quirky and fun designs and reduces the probability of your devices falling down and developing scratches. You can find it on Amazon and to make the selection easy, we have rounded up a few of these ring holders in our list below. The items listed can be rotated 360 degrees and folded up to 180 degrees, which allow the user to watch videos or play games on devices at an angle suitable as per their convenience and comfort. Interested in getting one for yourself or your loved ones? Then scroll down and take a look at some of our interesting picks. 1. Swap-n-Snap-Mobile Ring Holder

This metallic mobile ring holder is made from zinc alloy. It allows you to hold the mobile comfortably, especially when taking selfies. Using this will also help reduce the chances of your mobile phone accidentally slipping away from your hands. It is available in many colours and looks trendy and fashionable.2. KolorFish Universal Funky Animal 360 Degree Rotation with Finger Ring Grip Holder Stand

This mobile phone ring holder is made of acrylic material and is also durable. It has a nice design and allows better grip over the phone. It supports 360 degree rotation and 180 degree folding, which allows you to adjust the angle of the phone as per your requirements. This too is available in many quirky and unique designs; check them out. 3. RAYA Mobile Phone Ring Holder, 360°Rotation Mobile Phone Ring Stand Holder

This mobile phone ring holder is convenient to use and is a useful mobile accessory. It can be rotated to 360 degrees and folded up to 180 degrees which allows one to adjust the angle of the phone as per their comfort while watching movies on it or playing games. It is made of durable and premium acrylonitrile-butadlene-styrene (ABS) plastic material and ensures firm grip over your phone. Available in black colour, this ring holder comes in three cool designs. 4. Geetastik Mobile Phone Ring Grip Holder Stand

This mobile phone ring holder is made from plastic and acrylic. It ensures strong grip over smartphones and tablets and reduces the risk of devices falling down and getting scratches. It can be rotated up to 360 degrees and folded up to 180 degrees and that is what makes devices more user-friendly too. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

