Get the best inverter battery for home: Our top 5 picks

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 28, 2023 15:07 IST
Summary:

Discover some of the best inverter batteries for home use in our comprehensive guide. This list of top 10 offer reliable and efficient power for various applications. Find the perfect battery for your needs today.

With long summers awaiting us, it is wise to invest in a good inverter.

Inverter batteries are crucial for powering homes during power outages. With multiple options available, choosing the best one can be daunting. To make the process easier, we've handpicked a list of some of the best inverter home batteries. Our top 5 picks are based on factors such as performance, durability, and customer reviews. Whether you're searching for a budget-friendly option or the best in class, you can find a battery that fits your needs. So, let's dive in and find the best inverter batteries for your home.

Product list

1. Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 150 Ah

The Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 150 Ah is a top-performing inverter battery designed to provide reliable power during power cuts. It is a recyclable tall tubular inverter battery, which means it is both environmentally friendly and efficient.

One of the standout features of the RC 18000 is its running load capacity. It can power a 250-litre fridge, a 40" LED TV, 3 fans, 2 tube lights, and 1 LED bulb. This means it is perfect for homes that need to keep essential appliances running during power cuts.

Specifications:

12 Volts

Boost Mode

Recyclable tall tubular

ProsCons
Tabular-Plate techExpensive
Maximum overcharge tolerance  
cellpic 44% off
Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 150 Ah, Recyclable Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops (Blue & White)
4.2 (1,052)
4.2 (1,052)
44% off
12,288 21,750
Buy now

2. Exide Technologies 150mAh Inva Master Jumbo IMST1500

The Exide Technologies 150mAh Inva Master Jumbo IMST1500 is a perfect top-performing inverter battery for homes. One of its key features is its ability to handle deep discharge, which means it can provide power even when the battery is almost depleted. This makes it a reliable option for homes that experience frequent power cuts. The IMST1500 is part of the standard range of inverter batteries offered by Exide Technologies, ensuring that it is both affordable and widely available.

Specifications:

Tubular plate design

Suitable for deep discharge

Standard range

ProsCons
Built for Heavy-dutyBackup time
Low maintenance  
cellpic 13% off
Exide Technologies IMST1500 150mAh Inva Master Jumbo
3.6 (11)
3.6 (11)
13% off
14,349 16,500
Buy now

3. Amaron Inverter 150Ah Tall Tubular Battery

The Amaron Inverter 150Ah Tall Tubular Battery is a top-performing inverter battery designed for homes and small businesses. One of its key features is its high heat tolerance, which makes it a reliable option for areas that experience high temperatures. The battery's durable design ensures it can withstand harsh conditions, making it a long-lasting solution for homes.

Specifications:

High Heat Tolerance

220 Volts

52 kgs

ProsCons
Easy fast chargingNone
Less water loss 
cellpic 52% off
Amaron 150AH Tall Tubular Battery, White
3.8 (84)
3.8 (84)
52% off
12,450 25,899
Buy now

4. V-Guard VT165 152AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery

The V-Guard VT165 152AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery is a high-performing solution for homes and small businesses. One of its key features is its lead acid battery cell composition, which provides reliable and long-lasting power. This type of battery cell is known for its durability, making it a great choice for areas that experience frequent power cuts. Another feature of the VT165 is its voltage. The battery operates at 12 volts, which is a standard voltage for inverter batteries.

Specifications:

12 Volts

52 kgs

Lead acid composition

ProsCons
Best sellingDimension
Highly recommended 
cellpic 18% off
V-GUARD VT165 152AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery,Multicolour
4 (82)
4 (82)
18% off
14,600 17,750
Buy now

5. Luminous Shakti Charge SC18060

The Luminous Shakti Charge SC 18054 150 Ah is a top-performing inverter battery designed for homes and small businesses. Its standout feature is its rugged construction, which makes it a durable and reliable option for areas that experience frequent power cuts. The SC 18054 is also a smart, tall tubular inverter battery, which means that it is equipped with advanced technology that makes it easy to use and monitor.

Specifications:

12V Nominal Voltage

Boost Mode

Water Level Indicators: 6

ProsCons
Fast chargingLeaks sometimes
Corrosion resistant 
cellpic 43% off
Luminous Shakti Charge SC18060 150Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops
4.3 (258)
4.3 (258)
43% off
13,525 23,600
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Luminous Red Charge RC 18000Running LoadRecyclable tall tubular inverterMaintenance-free design
Exide Technologies 150mAh Inva Master JumboSuitable for deep dischargeStandard rangeTubular plate design
Amaron Inverter 150Ah Tall Tubular BatteryHigh heat toleranceHighest reserve capacityCharging is easy
V-Guard VT165 152AH Tall Tubular Inverter BatteryLead acid battery cell composition12 voltsDurable construction
Luminous Shakti Charge SC 18054 150 AhSmart, tall tubular inverter batteryRugged constructionMaintenance-free design

Best overall product

The Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 150 Ah is widely considered as the best overall product in its category for its exceptional features and performance. Its high battery capacity of 150 Ah and advanced technology and reliability have become popular choices for many customers. Whether for home use, outdoor activities, or backup power, the Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 150 Ah is the best overall product.

Best value for money

The V-Guard VT165 152AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery. It combines high performance, long-lasting durability, and affordable price for customers looking to get the most out of their investment. With a high battery capacity of 152AH, advanced technology, and robust build quality, the V-Guard VT165 provides excellent value for money, offering reliable and efficient power for various applications.

How to find the perfect inverter battery?

Here are some tips to help you find the perfect inverter battery:

Battery Capacity: Consider the amount of power you need to run your appliances, and choose a battery with a capacity that meets your requirements.

Type of Battery: Choose between tubular, flat plate, and VRLA batteries based on your needs, budget, and application.

Compatibility: Ensure that the battery is compatible with your inverter and can be easily installed.

Brand Reputation: Choose a well-known brand with a good reputation for quality, reliability, and after-sales service.

Price: Consider the price of the battery, but also keep in mind that a more expensive battery may offer better performance and a longer lifespan.

Warranty: Look for a battery with a warranty, and ensure you understand the terms and conditions.

User Reviews: Read user reviews and feedback to get an idea of the experiences of others with similar requirements.

Considering these factors, you can choose the perfect inverter battery that meets your needs and provides reliable power.

Product Price
Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 150 Ah, Recyclable Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops (Blue & White) ₹ 12,288
Exide Technologies IMST1500 150mAh Inva Master Jumbo ₹ 14,349
Amaron 150AH Tall Tubular Battery, White ₹ 12,450
V-GUARD VT165 152AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery,Multicolour ₹ 14,600
Luminous Shakti Charge SC18060 150Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops ₹ 13,525

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Home Appliances
