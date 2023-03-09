Get the best inverter battery for home: Our top 5 picks

With long summers awaiting us, it is wise to invest in a good inverter.

Inverter batteries are crucial for powering homes during power outages. With multiple options available, choosing the best one can be daunting. To make the process easier, we've handpicked a list of some of the best inverter home batteries. Our top 5 picks are based on factors such as performance, durability, and customer reviews. Whether you're searching for a budget-friendly option or the best in class, you can find a battery that fits your needs. So, let's dive in and find the best inverter batteries for your home. Product list 1. Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 150 Ah The Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 150 Ah is a top-performing inverter battery designed to provide reliable power during power cuts. It is a recyclable tall tubular inverter battery, which means it is both environmentally friendly and efficient. One of the standout features of the RC 18000 is its running load capacity. It can power a 250-litre fridge, a 40" LED TV, 3 fans, 2 tube lights, and 1 LED bulb. This means it is perfect for homes that need to keep essential appliances running during power cuts. Specifications: 12 Volts Boost Mode Recyclable tall tubular

Pros Cons Tabular-Plate tech Expensive Maximum overcharge tolerance

2. Exide Technologies 150mAh Inva Master Jumbo IMST1500 The Exide Technologies 150mAh Inva Master Jumbo IMST1500 is a perfect top-performing inverter battery for homes. One of its key features is its ability to handle deep discharge, which means it can provide power even when the battery is almost depleted. This makes it a reliable option for homes that experience frequent power cuts. The IMST1500 is part of the standard range of inverter batteries offered by Exide Technologies, ensuring that it is both affordable and widely available. Specifications: Tubular plate design Suitable for deep discharge Standard range

Pros Cons Built for Heavy-duty Backup time Low maintenance

3. Amaron Inverter 150Ah Tall Tubular Battery The Amaron Inverter 150Ah Tall Tubular Battery is a top-performing inverter battery designed for homes and small businesses. One of its key features is its high heat tolerance, which makes it a reliable option for areas that experience high temperatures. The battery's durable design ensures it can withstand harsh conditions, making it a long-lasting solution for homes. Specifications: High Heat Tolerance 220 Volts 52 kgs

Pros Cons Easy fast charging None Less water loss

4. V-Guard VT165 152AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery The V-Guard VT165 152AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery is a high-performing solution for homes and small businesses. One of its key features is its lead acid battery cell composition, which provides reliable and long-lasting power. This type of battery cell is known for its durability, making it a great choice for areas that experience frequent power cuts. Another feature of the VT165 is its voltage. The battery operates at 12 volts, which is a standard voltage for inverter batteries. Specifications: 12 Volts 52 kgs Lead acid composition

Pros Cons Best selling Dimension Highly recommended

5. Luminous Shakti Charge SC18060 The Luminous Shakti Charge SC 18054 150 Ah is a top-performing inverter battery designed for homes and small businesses. Its standout feature is its rugged construction, which makes it a durable and reliable option for areas that experience frequent power cuts. The SC 18054 is also a smart, tall tubular inverter battery, which means that it is equipped with advanced technology that makes it easy to use and monitor. Specifications: 12V Nominal Voltage Boost Mode Water Level Indicators: 6

Pros Cons Fast charging Leaks sometimes Corrosion resistant

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 Running Load Recyclable tall tubular inverter Maintenance-free design Exide Technologies 150mAh Inva Master Jumbo Suitable for deep discharge Standard range Tubular plate design Amaron Inverter 150Ah Tall Tubular Battery High heat tolerance Highest reserve capacity Charging is easy V-Guard VT165 152AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery Lead acid battery cell composition 12 volts Durable construction Luminous Shakti Charge SC 18054 150 Ah Smart, tall tubular inverter battery Rugged construction Maintenance-free design