Get up to 26% off on Tecno smartphones on Amazon, see options here

Smartphones are essential in today's world. From ordering groceries, medicines and consumer items to doing work from home and studying from home, their presence is everywhere. Apart from such usages, we also spend time on phones for stuff like browsing and interacting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Think of the time you spend on clicking selfies and making random videos. There's no discounting the fact that our lives now completely revolve around our smartphones.

Prices at a glance:

Product Price Price After Discount Tecno Spark 7 ₹ 8,999.00 ₹ 7,699.00 Tecno Spark 8C Turquoise Cyan ₹ 10,999.00 ₹ 8,099.00 Tecno Spark 8T ₹ 12,999.00 ₹ 9,899.00 Tecno Spark 8 Pro ₹ 13,499.00 ₹ 10,999.00

Having said so, technology keeps changing at a rapid pace and so do our smartphones' features. With every passing day, we hear of faster and cooler phones in the market. While it is definitely not possible to change our phones with every new advancement in smartphone technology, it is definitely necessary to upgrade our phones every few years.

It is in this context that keeping a tab on what's available in the market makes tremendous sense. Online platforms are a great place to begin one's search. If you are keen on checking out relatively smaller brands and are looking for phones in the modest range of within ₹11,000, then phones of Tecno are a decent option. There are attractive discounts on them too as part of Amazon's Limited Time Deals. Check it out.

B09FP6JWC4

This phone is available in three colours - Morpheus Blue, Magnet Black and Spruce Green. It comes in two different configurations - 2GB (RAM), 32 GB (storage) and 2GB (RAM), 32 GB (storage), though the latter is currently unavailable.

Some features:

1) Operating system: ‎HiOS 7.5, Android 11 (Go Edition)

2) Processor: Octa Core Processor

3) Camera: 16MP AI dual rear camera quad flash | 8MP front camera with dual front flash

4) Battery: 6000mAh powerful battery with 40 days standby

B09RZZPYR5

This phone is available in two different colours - Turquoise Cyan and Magent Black. The phone is available is just one configuration - 3GB (RAM),64GB (storage).

Some features:

1) Operative system: ‎HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11, Android 10.0

2) Battery: 5000mAh battery with up to 89 days long standby

3) Camera: 13MP rear dual camera and dual flashlight | 8MP selfie camera with front flash

B09MKPX6RQ

This phone is available in two different colours - Atlantic Blue and Turquoise Cyan. It is available in the following size: 4 GB (RAM), 64 GB (storage).

Some features:

1) Operative system: ‎HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

2) Camera: 50MP high resolution camera for extra clarity with F1.6 large aperture | 8MP front camera with dual front flash

3) Battery: 5000mAh powerful battery

4) Processor: Helio G35 gaming processor

B09MZ67H1H

This phone is available in two colours - Turquoise Cyan and Interstellar Black. It is available in the following configuration - 7GB (expandable RAM) 64GB (storage).

Some features:

1) Operation system: ‎HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

2) Camera: 48MP high resolution AI camera | Super Night Mode |Intelligent Focus | 8MP front camera with dual front flash

3) Battery: 5000mAh battery

4) Processor: Helio G85 gaming processor

