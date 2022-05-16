Get up to 51% off on headphones, earbuds and speakers on Amazon 

Headphones are always in demand.

Like all utilitarian items, headphones, earbuds and speakers also have a shelf life. This is particularly true as technology keeps changing at a lightening pace, there is always a need to upgrade one's product to stay in touch with changing times. What's more is that computer accessories see a lot of wear and tear. With work from home still active in large chunks across all workforce, there is no escaping online meetings and video calls. Very often we need to have the best quality headphones at home that not only block noise, they also ensure that other members of the family are not disturbed due to our schedules. For music lovers, earbuds and headphones are vital as they enhance the quality of music by several notches. Talking of soundbars, there's nothing quite like having one at home. As against bulky speakers, they are an affordable, stylish choice for home entertainment setups that provide great sound, are easy to use and set up. If we have convinced you about the need to keep changing one's accessories, then Amazon is a great place to begin your search. The online platform is currently having its summer sale and if you're in luck, you can get as much as 51% off on your choicest products. Prices of headphones, earbuds and soundbars at a glance:

Products MRP Price After Discount Skullcandy Crusher Evo Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone ₹ 27,999.00 ₹ 13,699.00 Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones ₹ 19,990.00 ₹ 14,990.00 Oneplus Buds Pro Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds With Mic ₹ 11,990.00 ₹ 9,990.00 Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless (TWS) Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds ₹ 24,990.00 ₹ 19,990.00 Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV ₹ 34,990.00 ₹ 26,920.00

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone With Microphone Black This over-ear wireless headphone from Skullcandy is a neat gadget to invest in. You can experience skull-thumping power of their ‘Crusher Bass’ technology that features powerful bass drivers in each ear cup. It also gives you the option to turn up and down the bass level - turn the slider down for more mellow bass while turn it up to really rattle your bones. Its Audiodo technology in the Skullcandy App analyzes the hearing in your left and right ear, then automatically adjusts the audio to optimal levels for your specific hearing. You have the option of picking it up in four different colours.

Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones This headphone, which is also over ear and wireless one, has excellent noise cancelling features. It is designed to give one a personalized, virtually soundproof experience at any situation. It comes with voice assistant - it is Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri enabled (in-built) to give voice access to music, information and much more. It adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation. It has a long battery life - a single charge provides up to 30 hours of playtime while a quick charge for 10 minutes can give up to 4.5 hours play back.

Oneplus Buds Pro Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds With Mic If a headphone is too much of weight around your head, then earbuds are for you. These in-ear wireless earbuds fit right in your ears to give you up to 40 dB of hybrid noise cancelling with automated environmental noise detection and adjustment. It comes with a long battery life that allows you to enjoy up to 38 hours of music. Its quick ‘Warp Charging’ of 10 minutes gives you 10 hours of playtime.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless (TWS) Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds This pair of in-ear wireless earbuds is your answer for seamless sound experience. This noise cancelling bluetooth earbuds comes with the new ‘Integrated Processor V1’. It comes with smart features like speak-to-chat technology which automatically reduces volume during conversations. It comes with 24 hours long battery.

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV This soundbar from Sony is ideally suited for surround sound systems, televisions and music players. This is a three channel device - bar speaker, rear speakers and a subwoofer work, all of which together to deliver big, full-frequency sound. With a wireless amplifier to power the rear speakers, this gadget ensures that while you get high quality sound, the house remains clutter-free.