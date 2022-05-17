Grab up to 28% off on 5G smartphones By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on May 17, 2022 18:46 IST





Enjoy a good discount percentage on an array of smartphones available on Amazon.

Smartphones have become devices of necessity. Can you imagine a day in your life without a mobile phone? It's difficult to stay away from one's mobile even for an hour these days; such is the extent of our dependence on them. Most of us often wish list smartphone on Amazon in the hope of buying it at a discounted rate as and when the platform offers lucrative deal price on mobiles. Well, the good news is there is a good discount being offered on an array of smartphones, including many 5G smartphones too. We have put together a list of smartphones that can now be purchased at a good discount price. Our list includes mobile phones from established brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi and so on.



All smartphones are available in different colours and RAM variants. Their bodies are sleek and lightweight and design is attractive too. You surely wouldn't want to miss attractive discount offers on them, so do scroll through the list below.

Smartphones at a glance:

Smartphones Price after discount Price OnePlus 9 Pro 5G ₹ 49,999.00 ₹ 64,999.00 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G ₹ 17,999.00 ₹ 24,999.00 Redmi Note 11 Pro ₹ 20,999.00 ₹ 24,999.00 realme narzo 30 5G ₹ 16,999.00 ₹ 17,999.00 iQOO 9 SE 5G ₹ 33,990.00 ₹ 39,990.00

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

This 5G OnePlus smartphone is available in three colours. It also come in two style variants - one with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and the other one with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory storage. What makes this smartphone a nice option is also its sturdy body, sleek design and how it is so lightweight. Besides, it runs on OnePlus Oxygen OS based on Android 11. Other features:

1) Camera: 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera | 16MP front camera

2) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor

3) Display: 6.7 inches fluid AMOLED display | 120Hz refresh rate | latest LTPO technology

4) Battery: 4500 mAh Battery with 65W wired charging and 50W wireless charging capability

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G This Samsung 5G smartphone comes in two colours - mystique green and deep ocean blue. Also, it is available in two RAM variants - 6 GB and 8 GB RAM. With an internal storage capacity of 128 GB, you’ll never have to face any storage issue. Another plus is this phone runs on the latest Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. Other features:

1) Quad camera: 50MP (F1.8)+ 5MP (F2.2/UW- 123 FOV) + 2MP (F2.4/Depth) + 2MP (F2.4/Macro) | Front Camera: 8MP (F1.8)

2) Display: 6.6 inches LCD display | FHD+ 1080x2400 pixel resolution

3) Processor: Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor with 12 band support for a true 5G experience

4) Battery: 6000 mAh Battery

Redmi Note 11 Pro This Redmi smartphone is available in three colours. It runs on 6GB RAM, which ensures fast speed of the device, and 128 GB internal memory storage capacity to store a huge amount of data. Other features: 1) Camera: 108MP triple camera set up with 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensor

2) Display: 6.67 inches super AMOLED display | 120Hz refresh rate

3) Battery: 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery

4) Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G

realme narzo 30 5G This 5G realme smartphone has a robust body and is available in three colours. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. Other features:

1) Camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera | 16 MP front camera

2) Display: 6.5 inches full HD+ display

3) Battery: 5000 mAh Battery

4) Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (MT6833) Processor

iQOO 9 SE 5G

This smartphone is available in two RAM variants - 8GB and 12 GB - and two variants of internal memory storage - 128 GB and 256 GB. Available in space fusion colour, this device has a sleek design and looks attractive. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which is testament to great speed, working efficiency and optimum performance. Besides, this is a 5G smartphone. Other features: 1) Battery: 4500mAh battery with a 66W flash charger

2) Camera: 48MP OIS triple rear camera | 13MP wide-angle camera and macro shots with the minimum focal length of 2.5 cm

3) Display: 120Hz AMOLED Display | 1300nits Peak Brightness

4) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor