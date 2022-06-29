Guide for buying best split ACs in India By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain

Summary: Thinking of buying split AC? Here’s a list of the best Split ACs in India to help you out. Also, learn all you need to look for before making your decision.

Split ACs help cool a room faster.

From temperature control, humidity control, and air purification, some of these best Split ACs in India do all this and more. With the changes in our lifestyles today, buying an air conditioner (AC) is not a choice but a necessity. A home appliance that can serve you for years to come, investing in the best Split AC is always recommended rather than cutting corners with a window AC. With various options to choose from, picking the right AC for your requirement can actually be daunting. Here’s a quick guide on what to look for while out shopping for the best Split AC in India. 1. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC This LG AC, designed with variable tonnage technology, is one of the best split AC with the addition of AI. Designed to detect low gas levels, these ACs come with ocean black fin to protect against dust, smoke and harmful chemicals. The HD filters offer excellent anti-virus protection.

Features: Best in class efficiency

Annual energy consumption: 818.81 units

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on PCB and 10 years on compressor with gas charging

Copper with ocean black protection

High-density filter

Dust filter

Auto clean and dehumidifier

Pros Cons 4-way auto swing No PM 2.5 Filter Ocean black fin for amazing protection against dust No Wi-Fi for the price Variable tonnage technology

2. Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC This Daikin split AC comes with dew clean technology and ensures it flows only healthy air in the room. This AC works on a 3D airflow mechanism. The machine cools the room easily, even with an ambient temperature of 52 °C. Its copper condenser coil not only offers better cooling but also requires low maintenance.

Features: Uses R32 refrigerant gas

Dew clean technology

Triple display

Air purification filter

Auto clean and dehumidifier

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on PCB, 10 years on compressor

Pros Cons 4-way swing High noise level Dew clean technology Environmental friendly refrigerant gas

3. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC This Whirlpool AC comes with an auto restarting operation and is one of the best Slips AC in the eco-friendly category. It uses Eco R32 refrigerant. The self-clean option allows you to clean off the dirt anytime inside the machine. The variable-speed compressor adjusts the power depending on heat load.

Features: Annual energy consumption: 826 units

Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor

Intellisense inverter technology

4-in-1 convert

Auto-restart

Gas leak Indicator

Self-clean function

Pros ConsNo PM 2.5 filter High cooling performance 2-way auto swing only Fantastic blower capability Auto-restart



4. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC This Blue Star AC comes with a variable speed compressor, which adjusts power depending on the heat load. Built with turbo cool technology, this is one of the best Split AC models in India. This machine also has a specially designed acoustic jacket for quieter operation. The self-diagnosis mode alerts in case of any fault with an error code.

Features: Annual energy consumption: 857.36 units

Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 10 years on compressor

4-in-1 convertible cooling mode

Turbo cool

Dry mode

Self-diagnosis

R32 environmentally friendly refrigerant gas used

Pros Cons Sleek, stylish, and turbo cool Slightly higher noise level Comes with ECO mode Self-diagnosis

5. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner The Panasonic AC is one of the best Split AC with an AI-enabled Miraie App. This AC comes with smart, intelligent, and unique features like customised sleep mode, one-touch service request, and voice assistants. Built-in with an intuitive auto-diagnosis feature, this AC can detect issues in advance and send alerts. This AC is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This split AC adjusts power based on heat load and is energy efficient.

Features: Voice control

Dry mode

Annual power consumption: 840.75 kWh

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive, 5 years on PCB,10 years on compressor

Shield Blu technology

Pros Cons Shield Blu technology Quality of plastics used is not premium Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant PM 2.5 filter

6. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC Carrier's innovative AC solutions are among the best split ACs across the globe. Equipped with 5 sensors, this AC ensures maximum safety and non-stop cooling. This AC comes with flexicool technology, which allows variable compressor speed. The insta cool mode provides faster cooling and instant comfort.

Features: Flexicool inverter technology

Variable speed compressor

Annual energy consumption: 841.86 units

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Dust filter, Air purification filter and dehumidifier

Dual filtration

6-in-1 flexicool technology

Hydro Blue Fin Technology

Auto-clean function

Pros Cons 6-IN-1 flexicool technology Filter gets clogged very quickly Equipped with 5 sensors 2-way manual swing Low noise operation

7. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC This classic yet modern AC is listed among the best AC in India. Equipped with a digital inverter technology, this machine helps maintain the temperature with low energy usage. It can sustain low voltage operation. The turbo cooling technology in this AC cools air 43% faster. The 5-step mode controls energy consumption.

Features: Annual energy consumption: 832.80 units

R32 refrigerant

Easy to clean filter

5- step convertible cooling

Auto clean

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Pros Cons Strong blower fan Super silent at low fan Easy access to filters 2-way manual swing Super silent at low fan

8. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Hitachi’s Fusion Line, this AC has a gold-coloured line that uplifts the pure white panel. This AC is not just the best Split AC but is also a piece of art. This AC also has an immersive display with the highest level of craftsmanship. Hitachi’s intelligent Penta sensor technology offers perfect cooling even in extreme heat.

Features: Filter clean indicator

Ambience light

Auto mode

Annual energy consumption: 1098.1units

High-density filter, anti-bacterial filter, dehumidifier

Fast cooling

Pros Cons Immersive display 2-way manual swing Penta sensor technology No smart features Strong blower speed of 620 CFM SuperSlit fins

9. IFB 1.5 Ton 5 Star Gold Series Inverter Split AC IFB’s flexi 8-in-1 convertible AC is considered one of the best in the split AC category. This controls the cooling capacity while saving energy. This AC comes with a PM 0.3 filter, which always provides you with fresh air. The ergonomically designed remote is not just elegant but also easy to use.

Features: Annual energy consumption: 5210 KW

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor and 5 years on PCB

Flexi 8-in-1 cooling

Dual temperature display

4 Way air swing

PM 0.3 fIlter and activated carbon filter

Pros Cons 8 in 1 convertible mode Filter clogs quickly PM 0.3 filter No Wifi or smart features Activated carbon filter

10. LLYOD 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC LLYOD 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC Inverter comes with a PM 2.5 Air Filter that traps the air pollutants like dust mites, pollen, spores, bacteria, and viruses. This AC offers you not just cool air but also fresh and healthy air. Air-cooled electric control box technology effectively cools down the temperature of electric parts, ensuring complete efficiency in cooling.

Features: Equipped with a duo rotary compressor

Antiviral dust filter

Gold fin condenser coil

Annual energy consumption: 865.9 units

Hidden LED display

Pros Cons Attractive and premium looks 2-way auto swing PM 2.5 filter Mediocre fan speed Wi-Fi capability

Price of best split air conditioners at a glance:

Product Price LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC Rs.44490 Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC Rs.39990 Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC Rs.36490 Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs.42490 Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner Rs.42990 Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC Rs.42999 Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs.41990 Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Rs.36490 IFB 1.5 Ton 5 Star Gold Series Inverter Split AC Rs.39490 LLYOD 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs.40290