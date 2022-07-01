Guide for buying best split ACs in India 

This LG AC, designed with variable tonnage technology, is one of the best split AC with the addition of AI. Designed to detect low gas levels, these ACs come with ocean black fin to protect against dust, smoke and harmful chemicals. The HD filters offer excellent anti-virus protection. Features:

With the changes in our lifestyles today, buying an air conditioner (AC) is not a choice but a necessity. A home appliance that can serve you for years to come, investing in the best Split AC is always recommended rather than cutting corners with a window AC. With various options to choose from, picking the right AC for your requirement can actually be daunting. Here’s a quick guide on what to look for while out shopping for the best Split AC in India.

From temperature control, humidity control, and air purification, some of these best Split ACs in India do all this and more.

This Daikin split AC comes with dew clean technology and ensures it flows only healthy air in the room. This AC works on a 3D airflow mechanism. The machine cools the room easily, even with an ambient temperature of 52 °C. Its copper condenser coil not only offers better cooling but also requires low maintenance. Features:

This Whirlpool AC comes with an auto restarting operation and is one of the best Slips AC in the eco-friendly category. It uses Eco R32 refrigerant. The self-clean option allows you to clean off the dirt anytime inside the machine. The variable-speed compressor adjusts the power depending on heat load. Features:

This Blue Star AC comes with a variable speed compressor, which adjusts power depending on the heat load. Built with turbo cool technology, this is one of the best Split AC models in India. This machine also has a specially designed acoustic jacket for quieter operation. The self-diagnosis mode alerts in case of any fault with an error code. Features:

The Panasonic AC is one of the best Split AC with an AI-enabled Miraie App. This AC comes with smart, intelligent, and unique features like customised sleep mode, one-touch service request, and voice assistants. Built-in with an intuitive auto-diagnosis feature, this AC can detect issues in advance and send alerts. This AC is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This split AC adjusts power based on heat load and is energy efficient. Features:

Carrier's innovative AC solutions are among the best split ACs across the globe. Equipped with 5 sensors, this AC ensures maximum safety and non-stop cooling. This AC comes with flexicool technology, which allows variable compressor speed. The insta cool mode provides faster cooling and instant comfort. Features:

This classic yet modern AC is listed among the best AC in India. Equipped with a digital inverter technology, this machine helps maintain the temperature with low energy usage. It can sustain low voltage operation. The turbo cooling technology in this AC cools air 43% faster. The 5-step mode controls energy consumption. Features:

Hitachi’s Fusion Line, this AC has a gold-coloured line that uplifts the pure white panel. This AC is not just the best Split AC but is also a piece of art. This AC also has an immersive display with the highest level of craftsmanship. Hitachi’s intelligent Penta sensor technology offers perfect cooling even in extreme heat. Features:

IFB’s flexi 8-in-1 convertible AC is considered one of the best in the split AC category. This controls the cooling capacity while saving energy. This AC comes with a PM 0.3 filter, which always provides you with fresh air. The ergonomically designed remote is not just elegant but also easy to use. Features:

LLYOD 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC Inverter comes with a PM 2.5 Air Filter that traps the air pollutants like dust mites, pollen, spores, bacteria, and viruses. This AC offers you not just cool air but also fresh and healthy air. Air-cooled electric control box technology effectively cools down the temperature of electric parts, ensuring complete efficiency in cooling. Features:

Top 3 Features For Consumers to Consider

1. Capacity

The size of the room, total occupants, the location, the desired cooling, and various other factors contribute towards determining the capacity of the split AC you may need. The right tonnage will help optimise your cooling and also increase the lifespan of the split AC.

2. Copper Condenser Coil

With a longer lifespan, anti-corrosive properties and faster cooling, it is recommended to go for the best split AC with copper condenser coils that are easier to maintain too.

3. Air Quality

Temperature control, good humidification, air filters, and even air purifiers in a split AC, all contribute immensely towards maintaining comfort in your room and improving the overall air quality.

Best Split AC in India In Terms Of Value For Money

With the turbo cooling technology that cools 43% faster, digital inverter technology that helps maintain the desired temperatures with fewer fluctuations and various other power-saving features, the Samsung 1.5 ton 5-star inverter split AC offers the best value for money in its segment.

Best Overall Split AC in India

The Blue Star 1.5 ton 5-star inverter split AC is truly power-packed with self-clear technology, smart fault detection technology, and many other smart features. Designed for powerful cooling with its aesthetic looks, hidden light-up display and the unique feature for two users to personalise their AC settings, this is easily one of the best Split AC in India.

How to find the perfect Split AC?

While shopping for a split AC, access these parameters before finalising the right home appliance for you.

Power Measured in British Thermal Units (BTU), it is the rate at which your split AC can remove heat. The longer stretches your split AC runs, the less power they consume to cool.

Capacity The room size, the desired ambient temperature, location, number of occupants, etc., determine the capacity of the AC unit you need.

Filters The best split AC today even comes with inbuilt particle and dust filters.

Energy Efficiency The higher the star rating, the less energy consumption.

Timers You can program the AC to shut off automatically after a certain period of time.

FAQ

1. What is the star rating seen on a split AC unit?

The star ratings on a split AC signify the energy efficiency ratio (ERR). The higher the rating, the higher the energy efficiency, and the higher the savings.

2. What features to consider before buying a split AC?

The capacity, energy efficiency, and air quality are the three most critical features to consider before zeroing in on the best Split AC for you. Also, consider ease of installation, maintenance and after-sales service before buying.

3. Are inverters and non-inverter ACs different?

Inverter AC is considered energy efficient as they help reduce the compressor motor speed once the room is cooled. In a non-inverter AC unit, the compressor motor turns off when the desired temperature is attained.

4. How frequently should a split AC unit be replaced?

A well-maintained split AC that is serviced regularly can easily work for up to 15 years. Another criterion that influences the time to change a unit could be the availability of genuine spares.

5. What is the smart time to buy a split AC?

Purchasing a split AC during the off-season is considered a smart option as the demand is low and supply high. Due to this, the chances of finding the units at a discount are higher.

