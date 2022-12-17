Guide for choosing the best Kenstar geysers

Keystar geysers are safe devices and cost effective too.

Winter is knocking at your doorstep, but are you ready to welcome the same? After a long day of work, enjoy a warm long shower without worrying about the outside temperature. Gone are those days when we used to heat water on the stove before going for a bath. Today, water geysers have become a necessary home appliance. These provide an on-demand hot water supply at any time. If you haven’t done that already, it is time for you to upgrade your old geyser or purchase a new Kenstar geyser. Here is a list of some of the best Kenstar geysers with their features, rates, specifications, and more to help you select. The 10 best Kenstar geysers 1. Kenstar Fresh NEO 25L Geyser Kenstar fresh neo 25L storage water heater is the best Kenstar geyser as it offers warm showers for a family of 4. This easy-to-mount geyser also looks elegant on your bathroom walls. This is designed to fit into all bathroom setups, including high-rise ones. Specifications Item Dimension: 44.3 x 45.1 x 60.5 cm Pressure: 8 Bar Wattage: 2000 W Voltage: 230 V Item Weight: 5 kg Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 7-years, heating element 3-years Heating Element: Magnesium Anode Rod

Pros Cons Multi-functional Valve No smart features Rust-proof ABS body Powerful Performance

2. Kenstar EMETA 15L This elegant-looking Emeta model geyser is the ideal storage type water heater for a small family. With an electrostatically powder-coated metal body, this class 1 appliance assures durability. Recommended as the best Kenstar geyser, this machine comes with a blue Sapphire enamel-coated tank. With an 8 bar pressure rating, it is suitable for high-rise buildings too. Specifications Item Dimension: 31.5 x 33.5 x 43 cm Pressure: 8 Bar Wattage: 2000 W Power Input: 2 kW Item Weight: 9.5 kg Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 7-years, heating element 3-years Heating Element: Magnesium Anode Rod

Pros Cons Powder Coated CRCA body No free installation Multifunction valve High-density thermal insulation puff

3. Kenstar Star 15L Beautifully designed in white colour, this water heater is a star performer. This water heater comes with a non-return valve, pressure release valve, and drain valve. The features also include a heavy-duty Magnesium anode rod that prevents the tank from corrosion. This is ideal for a small family and is considered one of the best Kenstar geysers. Specifications Item Dimension: 38.5 x 56.5 x 36.5 cm Pressure: 8 Bar Wattage: 2000 W Voltage: 230 - 250 V Item Weight: 11 kg Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 7-years, heating element 3-years Heating Element: Magnesium Anode Rod

Pros Cons Heavy duty magnesium anode After sales service Free installation Suitable for high rise building

4. KENSTAR Spring 6L An elegant design combined with high performance makes it the best Kenstar geyser. It will enhance the aesthetic appeal of any modern bathroom. The glass-lined tank ensures that this geyser is both energy-efficient and rust-free. Some features like a multifunction valve, replaceable Magnesium anode rod and high-density thermal insulation puff make it a perfect buy. The pressure gives you a rain-shower-like experience. Specifications Item Dimension: 30 x 29.5 x 35.5 cm Pressure : 8 Bar Wattage: 2000 W Voltage: 250 V Item Weight : 6.5 kg Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 7-years, heating element 3-years Heating Element: Magnesium Anode Rod

Pros Cons Shockproof plastic body No free installation ISI Certified Blue Sapphire enamel

5. KENSTAR Serene 15L The Serene range of water heaters is an ideal fit for modern bathrooms because of its stylish design. The 8-bar pressure ensures that water reaches even in high-rise buildings hassle-free. The 5-star BEE rating and high-density thermal insulation puff ensure energy-saving in this appliance. It also comes with the unique feature of a variable temperature setting. Specifications Item Dimension: 33.5 x 33.5 x 34.1 cm Pressure: 8 Bar Wattage: 2000 W Voltage: 230 V Item Weight: 8.5 kg Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 7-years, heating element 3-years Heating Element: Magnesium Anode Rod

Pros Cons Multifunctional Valve Not suitable for big families ISI Certified Heating Element Variable Temperature Setting

6. Kenstar Eplast 15L This ISI-marked geyser is one of the best Kenstar geysers. This class 1 appliance comes with 8 bar pressure ensuring the water pressure even in high-rise buildings. This also indicator comes with safety features like auto cut-off and earth leakage circuit breaker. It also has an adjustable thermostat for temperature control. Specifications Item Dimension: 32.5 x 34 x 47.5 cm Pressure: 8 Bar Wattage: 2000 W Power input: 2 KW Item Weight: 8.3 kg Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 7-years, heating element 3-years

Pros Cons Tubular glass-lined heating element Not suitable for big families Multi-functional valve Automatic shut-off

7. KENSTAR Star 6L This small, elegant water heater gives a classic feel to your bathroom. Ideal for a small family, it will fit even in small spaces. The 8 bar pressure ensures a powerful performance even for high-rise buildings. It also has an inbuilt pressure release valve, drain valve, and non-return valve. Specifications Item Dimension: 33.5 x 45 x 31.5 cm Pressure: 8 Bar Wattage: 2000 W Voltage: 250 V Item Weight: 7 kg Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 7-years, heating element 3-years Heating Element: Magnesium Anode Rod

Pros Cons Suitable for high rise Pipes not included Adjustable thermostat Thermal cutoff

8. KENSTAR Fresh 15L This horizontal water heater comes in two colour options, white and grey. This is one of the best Kenstar geysers, as it suits mid-sized families and families living in high-rise buildings. With unmatched safety features, this is an appliance you can bring home even if you have kids or elders at home. Specifications Item Dimension: 34 x 53.5 x 32.5 cm Pressure: 8 Bar Wattage: 2 W Voltage: 23-25 V Item Weight: 8.5 kg Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 7-years, heating element 3-years Heating Element: Magnesium Anode Rod

Pros Cons Pressure release valve Pipes not included Non return valve Drain valve

9. KENSTAR Atom PRO 1L This 1L instant water heater is one of the best Kenstar geysers for the kitchen or other work areas. It comes with a corrosion-resistant heavy gauge tank and class 1 pressure, which makes it fit for high-rise buildings too. This quick water heating appliance has glass wool insulation to ensure better protection and longer life for the machine. Specifications Item Dimension: 15.5 x 15 x 35 cm Pressure: 8 Bar Wattage: 3 W Voltage: 23-25 V Item Weight: 2.3 kg Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 5-years, heating element 2-years Heating Element: Magnesium Anode Rod

Pros Cons Rust free body Tank capacity Pressure release valve Thermal cut off

10. KENSTAR Fresh 35L The Kenstar fresh 35L geyser is ideal for a large family, hostel, or small hotel. The tank is designed to store warm water for longer, so you can use it as per your requirement. This storage-type water heater has a multifunctional valve that functions as a pressure release, non-return, and drain valve. Specifications Item Dimension: 45 x 43.1 x 65 cm Pressure: 8 Bar Wattage: 2000 W Voltage: 230-250 V Item Weight: 13.5 kg Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 7-years, heating element 3-years Heating Element: Magnesium Anode Rod

Pros Cons Multifunctional valve Pipes not included Blue Sapphire enamel ISI Certified

Price of Kenstar geysers at a glance:

Product Price Kenstar Fresh NEO 25L Geyser Rs.6710 Kenstar EMETA 15L Rs.5599 Kenstar Star 15L Rs.6130 KENSTAR Spring 6L Rs.6200 KENSTAR Serene 15L Rs.9190 Kenstar Eplast 15L Rs.7025 KENSTAR Star 6L Rs.5900 KENSTAR Fresh 15L Rs.7750 KENSTAR Atom PRO 1L Rs.2670 KENSTAR Fresh 35L Rs.14089

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Star Rating Tank type Material Kenstar Fresh NEO 25L Geyser 5 star Glassline ABS Kenstar EMETA 15L 4 star Blue Sappphire Glassline Metal Kenstar Star 15L 5 star Heavy gauge glass line Metal KENSTAR Spring 6L 4 star Glassline ABS KENSTAR Serene 15L 5 star Blue Sapphire Enamel: Glasslined ABS Kenstar Eplast 15L 4 star CRCA Plastic KENSTAR Star 6L 3 star Glassline Metal KENSTAR Fresh 15L 3 star Glassline ABS KENSTAR Atom PRO 1L 4 star Stainless steel ABS KENSTAR Fresh 35L 3 star Glassline ABS

Best value for money The Kenstar Atom PRO 1L instant geyser, which provides hot water within a few minutes, is an ideal choice if you need water in small quantities. It can be fitted in the kitchen or bathroom and serves multipurpose use. Even though it is of smaller capacity, it can be used for high-rise buildings making it one of the best Kenstar geysers on a budget. Best overall product The Kenstar Serene 15L water heater is overall one of the best Kenstar geysers. The blue sapphire enamel coating and waterproof body help in improving the strength and durability of the product. In addition, efficient heating is provided by the glass-line heating element. The magnesium anode rod and puff insulation keep the water hot for longer. How to find the perfect Kenstar geyser If you plan on investing in the best Kenstar geyser, you will need to check the things below before purchasing. Capacity: Choose a size that meets your and your family’s requirements. An oversized geyser means wasting electricity on heating extra water, and with too small a size, you will need to run it for a longer time, wasting electricity. Energy efficiency: Always check the energy efficiency before deciding on a product. After-sales service: Geysers are long-term investments that last for 10-12 years. It is important to have good after-sales support in your city for regular maintenance and repairs.