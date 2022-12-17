Story Saved
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Guide for choosing the best Kenstar geysers

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 16, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

If you enjoy long showers even during winter, then get home the best Kenstar geysers. As temperatures drop with the winters setting in, make this investment and you will not regret it.

product info
Keystar geysers are safe devices and cost effective too.

Winter is knocking at your doorstep, but are you ready to welcome the same? After a long day of work, enjoy a warm long shower without worrying about the outside temperature.

Gone are those days when we used to heat water on the stove before going for a bath. Today, water geysers have become a necessary home appliance. These provide an on-demand hot water supply at any time. If you haven’t done that already, it is time for you to upgrade your old geyser or purchase a new Kenstar geyser. Here is a list of some of the best Kenstar geysers with their features, rates, specifications, and more to help you select.

The 10 best Kenstar geysers

1. Kenstar Fresh NEO 25L Geyser

Kenstar fresh neo 25L storage water heater is the best Kenstar geyser as it offers warm showers for a family of 4. This easy-to-mount geyser also looks elegant on your bathroom walls. This is designed to fit into all bathroom setups, including high-rise ones.

Specifications

Item Dimension: 44.3 x 45.1 x 60.5 cm

Pressure: 8 Bar

Wattage: 2000 W

Voltage: 230 V

Item Weight: 5 kg

Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 7-years, heating element 3-years

Heating Element: Magnesium Anode Rod

ProsCons
Multi-functional ValveNo smart features
Rust-proof ABS body 
Powerful Performance 
cellpic
KENSTAR ELECTRIC STORAGE WATER HEATER FRESH NEO 25L GEYSER
53% off 6,580 13,990
Buy now

2. Kenstar EMETA 15L

This elegant-looking Emeta model geyser is the ideal storage type water heater for a small family. With an electrostatically powder-coated metal body, this class 1 appliance assures durability. Recommended as the best Kenstar geyser, this machine comes with a blue Sapphire enamel-coated tank. With an 8 bar pressure rating, it is suitable for high-rise buildings too.

Specifications

Item Dimension: 31.5 x 33.5 x 43 cm

Pressure: 8 Bar

Wattage: 2000 W

Power Input: 2 kW

Item Weight: 9.5 kg

Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 7-years, heating element 3-years

Heating Element: Magnesium Anode Rod

ProsCons
Powder Coated CRCA bodyNo free installation
Multifunction valve 
High-density thermal insulation puff 
cellpic
Kenstar EMETA 15L Water Heater, White
44% off 5,499 9,840
Buy now

3. Kenstar Star 15L

Beautifully designed in white colour, this water heater is a star performer. This water heater comes with a non-return valve, pressure release valve, and drain valve. The features also include a heavy-duty Magnesium anode rod that prevents the tank from corrosion. This is ideal for a small family and is considered one of the best Kenstar geysers.

Specifications

Item Dimension: 38.5 x 56.5 x 36.5 cm

Pressure: 8 Bar

Wattage: 2000 W

Voltage: 230 - 250 V

Item Weight: 11 kg

Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 7-years, heating element 3-years

Heating Element: Magnesium Anode Rod

ProsCons
Heavy duty magnesium anodeAfter sales service
Free installation 
Suitable for high rise building 
cellpic
KENSTAR STAR 15L Water Heater
44% off 6,390 11,370
Buy now

4. KENSTAR Spring 6L

An elegant design combined with high performance makes it the best Kenstar geyser. It will enhance the aesthetic appeal of any modern bathroom. The glass-lined tank ensures that this geyser is both energy-efficient and rust-free. Some features like a multifunction valve, replaceable Magnesium anode rod and high-density thermal insulation puff make it a perfect buy. The pressure gives you a rain-shower-like experience.

Specifications

Item Dimension: 30 x 29.5 x 35.5 cm

Pressure : 8 Bar

Wattage: 2000 W

Voltage: 250 V

Item Weight : 6.5 kg

Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 7-years, heating element 3-years

Heating Element: Magnesium Anode Rod

ProsCons
Shockproof plastic bodyNo free installation
ISI Certified 
Blue Sapphire enamel 
cellpic
KENSTAR Spring 6L (Blue) Water Heater
7,000
Buy now

5. KENSTAR Serene 15L

The Serene range of water heaters is an ideal fit for modern bathrooms because of its stylish design. The 8-bar pressure ensures that water reaches even in high-rise buildings hassle-free. The 5-star BEE rating and high-density thermal insulation puff ensure energy-saving in this appliance. It also comes with the unique feature of a variable temperature setting.

Specifications

Item Dimension: 33.5 x 33.5 x 34.1 cm

Pressure: 8 Bar

Wattage: 2000 W

Voltage: 230 V

Item Weight: 8.5 kg

Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 7-years, heating element 3-years

Heating Element: Magnesium Anode Rod

ProsCons
Multifunctional ValveNot suitable for big families
ISI Certified Heating Element 
Variable Temperature Setting 
cellpic
KENSTAR SERENE 15 Liter Durable and Non Corrosive Storage Water Heater_White
44% off 7,890 13,990
Buy now

6. Kenstar Eplast 15L

This ISI-marked geyser is one of the best Kenstar geysers. This class 1 appliance comes with 8 bar pressure ensuring the water pressure even in high-rise buildings. This also indicator comes with safety features like auto cut-off and earth leakage circuit breaker. It also has an adjustable thermostat for temperature control.

Specifications

Item Dimension: 32.5 x 34 x 47.5 cm

Pressure: 8 Bar

Wattage: 2000 W

Power input: 2 KW

Item Weight: 8.3 kg

Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 7-years, heating element 3-years

ProsCons
Tubular glass-lined heating elementNot suitable for big families
Multi-functional valve 
Automatic shut-off 
cellpic
Kenstar Eplast 15L Water Heater
28% off 7,807 10,900
Buy now

7. KENSTAR Star 6L

This small, elegant water heater gives a classic feel to your bathroom. Ideal for a small family, it will fit even in small spaces. The 8 bar pressure ensures a powerful performance even for high-rise buildings. It also has an inbuilt pressure release valve, drain valve, and non-return valve.

Specifications

Item Dimension: 33.5 x 45 x 31.5 cm

Pressure: 8 Bar

Wattage: 2000 W

Voltage: 250 V

Item Weight: 7 kg

Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 7-years, heating element 3-years

Heating Element: Magnesium Anode Rod

ProsCons
Suitable for high risePipes not included
Adjustable thermostat 
Thermal cutoff 
cellpic
KENSTAR Star 6L Water Heater
40% off 5,960 9,870
Buy now

8. KENSTAR Fresh 15L

This horizontal water heater comes in two colour options, white and grey. This is one of the best Kenstar geysers, as it suits mid-sized families and families living in high-rise buildings. With unmatched safety features, this is an appliance you can bring home even if you have kids or elders at home.

Specifications

Item Dimension: 34 x 53.5 x 32.5 cm

Pressure: 8 Bar

Wattage: 2 W

Voltage: 23-25 V

Item Weight: 8.5 kg

Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 7-years, heating element 3-years

Heating Element: Magnesium Anode Rod

ProsCons
Pressure release valvePipes not included
Non return valve 
Drain valve 
cellpic
KENSTAR Fresh 15L Water Heater
33% off 7,754 11,550
Buy now

9. KENSTAR Atom PRO 1L

This 1L instant water heater is one of the best Kenstar geysers for the kitchen or other work areas. It comes with a corrosion-resistant heavy gauge tank and class 1 pressure, which makes it fit for high-rise buildings too. This quick water heating appliance has glass wool insulation to ensure better protection and longer life for the machine.

Specifications

Item Dimension: 15.5 x 15 x 35 cm

Pressure: 8 Bar

Wattage: 3 W

Voltage: 23-25 V

Item Weight: 2.3 kg

Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 5-years, heating element 2-years

Heating Element: Magnesium Anode Rod

ProsCons
Rust free bodyTank capacity
Pressure release valve 
Thermal cut off 
cellpic
KENSTAR Atom PRO 1L Water Heater (White)
40% off 2,199 3,690
Buy now

10. KENSTAR Fresh 35L

The Kenstar fresh 35L geyser is ideal for a large family, hostel, or small hotel. The tank is designed to store warm water for longer, so you can use it as per your requirement. This storage-type water heater has a multifunctional valve that functions as a pressure release, non-return, and drain valve.

Specifications

Item Dimension: 45 x 43.1 x 65 cm

Pressure: 8 Bar

Wattage: 2000 W

Voltage: 230-250 V

Item Weight: 13.5 kg

Warranty: Product 2-years, tank 7-years, heating element 3-years

Heating Element: Magnesium Anode Rod

ProsCons
Multifunctional valvePipes not included
Blue Sapphire enamel 
ISI Certified 
cellpic
KENSTAR FRESH 35L Water Heater
32% off 10,790 15,890
Buy now

Price of Kenstar geysers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Kenstar Fresh NEO 25L GeyserRs.6710
Kenstar EMETA 15LRs.5599
Kenstar Star 15LRs.6130
KENSTAR Spring 6LRs.6200
KENSTAR Serene 15LRs.9190
Kenstar Eplast 15LRs.7025
KENSTAR Star 6LRs.5900
KENSTAR Fresh 15LRs.7750
KENSTAR Atom PRO 1LRs.2670
KENSTAR Fresh 35LRs.14089

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Star RatingTank typeMaterial
Kenstar Fresh NEO 25L Geyser5 starGlasslineABS
Kenstar EMETA 15L4 starBlue Sappphire GlasslineMetal
Kenstar Star 15L5 starHeavy gauge glass lineMetal
KENSTAR Spring 6L4 starGlasslineABS
KENSTAR Serene 15L5 starBlue Sapphire Enamel: GlasslinedABS
Kenstar Eplast 15L4 starCRCAPlastic
KENSTAR Star 6L3 starGlasslineMetal
KENSTAR Fresh 15L3 starGlasslineABS
KENSTAR Atom PRO 1L4 starStainless steelABS
KENSTAR Fresh 35L3 starGlasslineABS

Best value for money

The Kenstar Atom PRO 1L instant geyser, which provides hot water within a few minutes, is an ideal choice if you need water in small quantities. It can be fitted in the kitchen or bathroom and serves multipurpose use. Even though it is of smaller capacity, it can be used for high-rise buildings making it one of the best Kenstar geysers on a budget.

Best overall product

The Kenstar Serene 15L water heater is overall one of the best Kenstar geysers. The blue sapphire enamel coating and waterproof body help in improving the strength and durability of the product. In addition, efficient heating is provided by the glass-line heating element. The magnesium anode rod and puff insulation keep the water hot for longer.

How to find the perfect Kenstar geyser

If you plan on investing in the best Kenstar geyser, you will need to check the things below before purchasing.

Capacity: Choose a size that meets your and your family’s requirements. An oversized geyser means wasting electricity on heating extra water, and with too small a size, you will need to run it for a longer time, wasting electricity.

Energy efficiency: Always check the energy efficiency before deciding on a product.

After-sales service: Geysers are long-term investments that last for 10-12 years. It is important to have good after-sales support in your city for regular maintenance and repairs.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

