Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023
Guide to 10 best Sine Wave inverters

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 14, 2023 17:29 IST
Summary:

The article reviews top 10 Sine Wave inverters that are known for their performance and quality.

Opt for Sine Wave inverters to ensure continuous power supply.

Power sine wave inverters are almost as integral as the appliances used daily. It is no longer about an accessory for added voltage provision. These inverters protect the devices during power surges and maintain constant power to function. It also helps with low energy consumption and regulating the current. Here are the top 10 pure sine wave inverters that are available for you to get. These are listed as per the attributes of each, be sure to check till the end.

Product List

1. Luminous 800 700VA Pure Sine Wave Inverter

This sine wave inverter ensures faster charging and enhanced battery life and is made with ABCC technology, which translates to Adaptive Battery Charging Control System. It has two modes: ECO and UPS mode, which work for wide voltage bands and are ideal for sensitive appliances. It is compatible with all battery types of 12 V inverters. It delivers pure sine wave output without noise and ensures safety.

Specifications

Brand: Luminous

Model Name: Power Sine 800

Power Source: Battery powered

Colour: Blue

Capacity: 700 VA

ProsCons
The inverter has a good build body and design. The inverter generates weird sounds sometimes.
It has a good battery backup. 
Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office, and Shops
3.9 (608)
3.9 (608)
4,500 8,590
2. Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Home Pure Sinewave Inverter

This Luminous sine wave inverter has an LED display for the status of the battery and power backup. It protects against overload, deep discharge, short-circuits, and reverses polarity issues. This inverter supports various battery systems with an input frequency of 50 Hz. It has automatic temperature control as well.

Specifications

Brand: Luminous

Model Name: ‎ZELIO 1100

Power Source: Battery powered

Colour: Blue

Capacity: 900 VA

ProsCons
It is safe for sensitive appliances. The quality is average. 
Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sinewave 900VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shop
4.2 (8,841)
4.2 (8,841)
6,499 10,000
3. Microtek Ups Sebz Pure Sine Wave Inverter

The transfer of the current in this Microtek pure sine wave inverter happens purely by using copper coils, which are good conductors of electricity. It can connect to a maximum battery rate of up to 180. It is compact and has an elegant design. It also includes a digital display and is incredibly energy efficient.

Specifications

Brand: Microtek

Model Name: ‎UPSEB 900 VA (12)

Power Source: AC

Colour: Grey

Capacity: 900 VA

ProsCons
The customer support system is responsive. There is no battery backup. 
The sine technology works effectively.  

4. Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office and Shops

This incredible inverter sine wave includes an extensive system of brilliant features like ECO/ UPS mode, ABCC technology and noiseless functioning. It ensures safe discharge for all appliances and quickly gets to full charge. Even in low-voltage situations, this can reduce the charging time and keep the output stable.

Specifications

Brand: Luminous

Model Name: Eco Volt Neo 1050

Power Source: Battery powered

Colour: Blue

Capacity: 900 VA

ProsCons
Two modes: ECO and UPS There is no display indicator. 
5. Luminous Hercules Pure Sine Wave Inverter

This Luminous pure sine wave inverter has a wide range of battery support. It also has more load in a single battery, thus, saving the cost of running an 1100-watt load. With three-state battery charging algorithms for increased battery life and performance, it makes for a smooth access inverter. It has an ECO mode, which reduces battery usage.

Specifications

Brand: Luminous

Model Name: Hercules Sine 1500

Power Source: 220v Battery, Battery Powered

Colour: Blue

Capacity: 1400 VA

ProsCons
It has high durability and range. The inverter is heavy. 
6. Luminous iCon 1100 Pure sine Wave Inverter

With an integrated inverter battery design, this has vast battery compatibility and fast charging technology. It has user-friendly simplified LED indications of twin colour (green- Normal and red- User attention) LED lights. It can load in many appliances and has an 80- 82 per cent efficiency.

Specifications

Brand: Luminous

Model Name: iCon 1100

Power Source: Battery powered

Colour: White

Capacity: 900 VA

ProsCons
The installation is easy. It generates a lot of noise while operating cooling fans. 
Luminous iCon 1100 Pure sine Wave Inverter for Home and Office with Dedicated Battery Enclosure, White, Standard
4.3 (131)
4.3 (131)
9,777 12,999
7. Microtek UPS SEBz 800 (700VA) 588 Watts Pure Sine Wave Inverter

The MICROTEK UPS comes with user-friendly features. It has a voltage range selection switch, which can be operated in a standard voltage range. It has safe and efficient performance along with more extended backup. Also, it protects the batteries from getting over-charged or deep discharged. It also has a 12 VDC battery system, valued for the money.

Specifications

Brand: MICROTEK

Model Name: UPSSEBz 800

Power Source: Electric

Colour: White

Capacity: 700 VA

ProsCons
It provides good security against the external environment. The battery capacity is low. 
Microtek UPS SEBz 800 (700VA) 588 Watts Pure Sine Wave Inverter
4.2 (110)
4.2 (110)
5,699 7,290
8. Livguard LGS1600PV Sine Wave Inverter

This pure sine wave inverter makes no noise and safely stabilises the power to protect the appliances. It has a modern LED display that detects faults like overcharging, overload and more. It is a wise investment as it protects with Thermal management sensors.

Specifications

Brand: Livguard

Model Name: power-verter

Power Source: Battery powered

Colour: Black

Capacity: 1500 VA

ProsCons
The user interface is responsive.It does not have a proper ventilation system. 
The installation process is easy.  
Livguard LGS1600PV_PT 2066TT Pure Sine Wave, 1500 VA / 12V, 200 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery Combo for Home, Small Shops and Small Office
4.6 (32)
4.6 (32)
26,198 42,000
9. V-Guard Inverter Sine Wave/Appliances

This V-Guard Sine wave inverter has different selectable charging batter technologies and capacities using a selector switch. It also comes with a standard 24-month warranty. There is a push button to help you change the modes without struggling.

Specifications

Brand: V-guard

Model Name: PRIME1050

Power Source: Battery powered

Colour: Multicolour

Capacity: 900 VA

ProsCons
It comes with a water topping system to avoid failures. There is no display LCD. 
V-Guard Inverter Sine Wave/Appliances, 900VA (Multicolour)
4.4 (56)
4.4 (56)
7,500 8,990
10. Luminous Nxg 1400 700Va Sine Wave Solar Inverter

This sine wave inverter is one of a kind with its solar energy utilization. It runs on both ac and dc appliances. The fast charging of the inverter is all based on the batteries from solar power. It supports all kinds of batteries, is highly efficient and produces less noise.

Specifications

Brand: Luminous

Model Name: Alicia

Power Source: Battery powered

Colour: Blue and yellow

Voltage: 290 volts

ProsCons
It comes with Intelligent logic controls. It has an average backup time. 
Luminous Nxg 1400 700Va Sine Wave Solar Inverter
3.6 (10)
3.6 (10)
10,995 12,995
Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Luminous Power Sine 800 700VA Pure Sine Wave InverterThe product installation is easy. It comes with an in-built thermal management system. The device has ABCC technology. 
Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Home Pure Sinewave Inverter UPS It is safe for sensitive appliances. The inverter is designed with LCD Display.It delivers noiseless operations. 
Microtek Ups Sebz 900 Va Pure Sine Wave InverterThe inverter is energy-efficient. The inverter installation is easy. You get the facility of digital display. 
Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Sine Wave InverterIt comes with two modes: ECO and UPS. The device provides fast Charging within record time. It supports all battery types. 
Luminous Hercules Sine 1500 - Pure Sine Wave Inverter for Home & OfficeThe inverter has high durability and range. You get a good battery performance. The device is highly accurate.
Luminous iCon 1100 Pure sine Wave Inverter It is designed with a full charging feature at low voltage.The product provides unparalleled safety. You get unmatched and power-packed performance. 
Microtek UPS SEBz 800 (700VA) 588 Watts Pure Sine Wave InverterIt has a good security system. The inverter is noiseless. The battery has a good backup option.
Livguard LGS1600PV Sine Wave InverterIt provides thermal management sensors. You get an advanced LED display. There are no noise fluctuations. 
V-Guard Inverter Sine Wave/AppliancesIt comes with two different modes (normal/ high).There is less energy consumption. It gives protection against over-charging. 
Luminous Nxg 1400 700Va Sine Wave Solar InverterIt has intelligent logic controls. It gives an uninterrupted power supply. There is no noise produced. 

Best overall product

With so many great options, finding one sine wave inverter circuit with everything becomes complicated. The best overall product would be V-Guard Inverter Sine Wave/Appliances. This battery-powered sine wave inverter has various voltage modes and can easily switch between the two. It has a logic battery to avoid any failures or errors.

Best value money

The Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 is the best deal for the money paid for the above models. It is affordable at just Rs. 5,300. This package deal is perfect, with a two-year warranty for manufacturing defects and an inverter with some of the best features. It works on ECO and UPS modes alike. It supports all kinds of batteries, such as flat plate, tubular, and SMF.

How to find the perfect Sine Wave inverter?

Multiple options are available online and thus making it difficult for one to choose one that satisfies all the specifications needed. Check for non-commercial options that support all kinds of sensitive appliances. And for ones that work despite being in low-voltage areas. Reviewing more reviews on verified accounts and websites would be a good suggestion. Also, be sure the inverter is a compatible, compact and energy-conserving source.

Product Price
Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office, and Shops ₹ 4,500
Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sinewave 900VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shop ₹ 6,499
Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-in, Sleep & Swim Tracking, Black/Carbon, One Size (S & L Bands Included) (Black/Carbon) ₹ 11,030
Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch (Black / Graphite Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership ₹ 18,499
Luminous iCon 1100 Pure sine Wave Inverter for Home and Office with Dedicated Battery Enclosure, White, Standard ₹ 9,777
Microtek UPS SEBz 800 (700VA) 588 Watts Pure Sine Wave Inverter ₹ 5,699
Livguard LGS1600PV_PT 2066TT Pure Sine Wave, 1500 VA / 12V, 200 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery Combo for Home, Small Shops and Small Office ₹ 26,198
V-Guard Inverter Sine Wave/Appliances, 900VA (Multicolour) ₹ 7,500
Luminous Nxg 1400 700Va Sine Wave Solar Inverter ₹ 10,995

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Home Appliances
