Guide to 10 best Sine Wave inverters

Opt for Sine Wave inverters to ensure continuous power supply.

Power sine wave inverters are almost as integral as the appliances used daily. It is no longer about an accessory for added voltage provision. These inverters protect the devices during power surges and maintain constant power to function. It also helps with low energy consumption and regulating the current. Here are the top 10 pure sine wave inverters that are available for you to get. These are listed as per the attributes of each, be sure to check till the end. Product List 1. Luminous 800 700VA Pure Sine Wave Inverter This sine wave inverter ensures faster charging and enhanced battery life and is made with ABCC technology, which translates to Adaptive Battery Charging Control System. It has two modes: ECO and UPS mode, which work for wide voltage bands and are ideal for sensitive appliances. It is compatible with all battery types of 12 V inverters. It delivers pure sine wave output without noise and ensures safety. Specifications Brand: Luminous Model Name: Power Sine 800 Power Source: Battery powered Colour: Blue Capacity: 700 VA

Pros Cons The inverter has a good build body and design. The inverter generates weird sounds sometimes. It has a good battery backup.

2. Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Home Pure Sinewave Inverter This Luminous sine wave inverter has an LED display for the status of the battery and power backup. It protects against overload, deep discharge, short-circuits, and reverses polarity issues. This inverter supports various battery systems with an input frequency of 50 Hz. It has automatic temperature control as well. Specifications Brand: Luminous Model Name: ‎ZELIO 1100 Power Source: Battery powered Colour: Blue Capacity: 900 VA

Pros Cons It is safe for sensitive appliances. The quality is average.

3. Microtek Ups Sebz Pure Sine Wave Inverter The transfer of the current in this Microtek pure sine wave inverter happens purely by using copper coils, which are good conductors of electricity. It can connect to a maximum battery rate of up to 180. It is compact and has an elegant design. It also includes a digital display and is incredibly energy efficient. Specifications Brand: Microtek Model Name: ‎UPSEB 900 VA (12) Power Source: AC Colour: Grey Capacity: 900 VA

Pros Cons The customer support system is responsive. There is no battery backup. The sine technology works effectively.

4. Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office and Shops This incredible inverter sine wave includes an extensive system of brilliant features like ECO/ UPS mode, ABCC technology and noiseless functioning. It ensures safe discharge for all appliances and quickly gets to full charge. Even in low-voltage situations, this can reduce the charging time and keep the output stable. Specifications Brand: Luminous Model Name: Eco Volt Neo 1050 Power Source: Battery powered Colour: Blue Capacity: 900 VA

Pros Cons Two modes: ECO and UPS There is no display indicator.

5. Luminous Hercules Pure Sine Wave Inverter This Luminous pure sine wave inverter has a wide range of battery support. It also has more load in a single battery, thus, saving the cost of running an 1100-watt load. With three-state battery charging algorithms for increased battery life and performance, it makes for a smooth access inverter. It has an ECO mode, which reduces battery usage. Specifications Brand: Luminous Model Name: Hercules Sine 1500 Power Source: 220v Battery, Battery Powered Colour: Blue Capacity: 1400 VA

Pros Cons It has high durability and range. The inverter is heavy.

6. Luminous iCon 1100 Pure sine Wave Inverter With an integrated inverter battery design, this has vast battery compatibility and fast charging technology. It has user-friendly simplified LED indications of twin colour (green- Normal and red- User attention) LED lights. It can load in many appliances and has an 80- 82 per cent efficiency. Specifications Brand: Luminous Model Name: iCon 1100 Power Source: Battery powered Colour: White Capacity: 900 VA

Pros Cons The installation is easy. It generates a lot of noise while operating cooling fans.

7. Microtek UPS SEBz 800 (700VA) 588 Watts Pure Sine Wave Inverter The MICROTEK UPS comes with user-friendly features. It has a voltage range selection switch, which can be operated in a standard voltage range. It has safe and efficient performance along with more extended backup. Also, it protects the batteries from getting over-charged or deep discharged. It also has a 12 VDC battery system, valued for the money. Specifications Brand: MICROTEK Model Name: UPSSEBz 800 Power Source: Electric Colour: White Capacity: 700 VA

Pros Cons It provides good security against the external environment. The battery capacity is low.

8. Livguard LGS1600PV Sine Wave Inverter This pure sine wave inverter makes no noise and safely stabilises the power to protect the appliances. It has a modern LED display that detects faults like overcharging, overload and more. It is a wise investment as it protects with Thermal management sensors. Specifications Brand: Livguard Model Name: power-verter Power Source: Battery powered Colour: Black Capacity: 1500 VA

Pros Cons The user interface is responsive. It does not have a proper ventilation system. The installation process is easy.

9. V-Guard Inverter Sine Wave/Appliances This V-Guard Sine wave inverter has different selectable charging batter technologies and capacities using a selector switch. It also comes with a standard 24-month warranty. There is a push button to help you change the modes without struggling. Specifications Brand: V-guard Model Name: PRIME1050 Power Source: Battery powered Colour: Multicolour Capacity: 900 VA

Pros Cons It comes with a water topping system to avoid failures. There is no display LCD.

10. Luminous Nxg 1400 700Va Sine Wave Solar Inverter This sine wave inverter is one of a kind with its solar energy utilization. It runs on both ac and dc appliances. The fast charging of the inverter is all based on the batteries from solar power. It supports all kinds of batteries, is highly efficient and produces less noise. Specifications Brand: Luminous Model Name: Alicia Power Source: Battery powered Colour: Blue and yellow Voltage: 290 volts

Pros Cons It comes with Intelligent logic controls. It has an average backup time.

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Luminous Power Sine 800 700VA Pure Sine Wave Inverter The product installation is easy. It comes with an in-built thermal management system. The device has ABCC technology. Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Home Pure Sinewave Inverter UPS It is safe for sensitive appliances. The inverter is designed with LCD Display. It delivers noiseless operations. Microtek Ups Sebz 900 Va Pure Sine Wave Inverter The inverter is energy-efficient. The inverter installation is easy. You get the facility of digital display. Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Sine Wave Inverter It comes with two modes: ECO and UPS. The device provides fast Charging within record time. It supports all battery types. Luminous Hercules Sine 1500 - Pure Sine Wave Inverter for Home & Office The inverter has high durability and range. You get a good battery performance. The device is highly accurate. Luminous iCon 1100 Pure sine Wave Inverter It is designed with a full charging feature at low voltage. The product provides unparalleled safety. You get unmatched and power-packed performance. Microtek UPS SEBz 800 (700VA) 588 Watts Pure Sine Wave Inverter It has a good security system. The inverter is noiseless. The battery has a good backup option. Livguard LGS1600PV Sine Wave Inverter It provides thermal management sensors. You get an advanced LED display. There are no noise fluctuations. V-Guard Inverter Sine Wave/Appliances It comes with two different modes (normal/ high). There is less energy consumption. It gives protection against over-charging. Luminous Nxg 1400 700Va Sine Wave Solar Inverter It has intelligent logic controls. It gives an uninterrupted power supply. There is no noise produced.