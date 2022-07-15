Guide to buy best OTG ovens in 2022

Summary:
An oven toaster grill (OTG) is a compact version of traditional ovens. This type of oven has heated coils, which makes cooking meals easier with minimal settings. So if you are someone who cannot handle the technicalities of an oven and want to cook simple foods, an OTG is the best pick for you.
If you are also looking for an OTG, check out this list of the 10 best OTG ovens available!
10 Best OTG Ovens
1. Bajaj 1603 T OTG, White
Bajaj Majesty 1603 is among the best OTG ovens for cooks with little to no prior cooking experience. The OTG is adaptable. It is large enough to cook all kinds of foods and suitable for urban Indian households. Additionally, it is strong enough to tolerate extreme heat and humidity.
|Pros
|Cons
|Comprehensive range of accessories provided
|Unsatisfactory temperature regulation
|Lightweight
|Digital screen may be difficult for older people or those with poor eyesight
|Stylish and slim design
2. Morphy Richards 60 RCSS 60-Litre OTG
This 60-litre OTG from Morphy Richards is an ideal choice for big families or those who regularly bake cakes and cookies. This OTG includes galvanised and rust-proof interior chambers and special rods for making authentic restaurant-style kebabs.
|Pros
|Cons
|Rust-proof chambers
|Temperature control can be better
|Stay-on function to keep food warmer for long
|Size may restrict the amount of food you can cook at one time
|Internal illumination function so you do not have to remove food to check how it is cooked
3. KENT OTG
Kent is a popular cooking equipment brand in India and has some of the best OTG ovens on the dossier. This 20-litre OTG oven is perfect for small-to-medium-sized households. For everyday use, the OTG offers a keep-warm function, which allows you to keep your food warm for longer. In addition, the OTG comes with additional accessories like a grill rack, crumb tray, baking tray, rotisserie spit set, tongs and a rotisserie handle.
|Pros
|Cons
|Convection feature
|Customer care service can be better
|Auto shut-off function
|Glass plate on the door gets hot
|Crumb tray available for easy cleaning
4. Inalsa Oven Masterchef 24RSS Oven Toaster Grill
For master chefs everywhere who enjoy preparing delectable dishes every day, Inalsa Oven is a good pick. Despite its small size, the 1,600 W power ensures reduced cooking time.
|Pros
|Cons
|Simple-to-use control knobs
|The body of the OTG heats up during the usage
|Racks are easily detachable
|Some options are missing from preset menus
|Stage heat selection
|Stainless steel finish
5. AGARO – 33310 Marvel Series 48-Litre OTG
The AGARO Marvel series OTG is one of the best OTG ovens available. It has three heating modes and a convection cake baking system. Furthermore, it has a heat-resistant tempered glass window and an illuminated chamber for cooking.
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact design with a roasting rack and convection technique
|The heating rod does not turn red hot at low or medium temperatures
|Auto shut-off and ready bell
|Occasionally fails to turn off on its own
6. Philips HD6975/00 25-Litre Digital OTG
This Philips OTG has automatic controls for temperature range and time. The one-touch preset menu makes it simple to prepare several Indian meals. In addition, the Philips OTG is excellent for baking cookies and cakes. To improve handling, the OTG has soft-turn knobs with a chrome finish.
|Pros
|Cons
|10 pre-set modes
|The handle gets hot when the oven is in use
|Digital display panel
|Opti-temp function
|One-touch pre-heating
7. Pigeon Baker’s Collection Oven Toaster Grill
This OTG from Pigeon ranks among the best OTG ovensand fits within a budget of ₹5,000. Additionally, there is an automatic shut-off option, so you will always feel secure while away from the oven. It has stainless steel construction and four heating stages.
|Pros
|Cons
|The baking feature is good
|The grilling function is average
|Elegant design
|Unbreakable glass door
|Auto-off timer and an alarm feature
|Four effective heating stages
8. Singer MaxiGrill OTG
The Singer MaxiGrill OTG is one of the best OTG ovens you can get with a two-year warranty. Using this OTG, you can grill your favourite vegetables and meats while retaining the smoky flavour and aroma with minimal oil.
|Pros
|Cons
|Automatic thermostat
|The timer does not work properly
|Rotisserie and convection function
|Rotisserie function may be difficult to understand for some
|Lightweight
9. MaxiMatic ERO-2008S Elite Cuisine 6-Slice Toaster Oven
This Maximatic OTG uses 1,500 W of power per unit. Additionally, its 23-litre capacity makes it big enough to cook food such as a 12-inch pizza. The appliance also includes a power indicator light and an adjustable timer.
|Pros
|Cons
|Portable
|Advanced features such as automatic time calculation are absent
|It comes with the temperature control knob
|It occupies less space, and it is easy to operate and clean
10. Borosil Prima 10 L Oven Toaster & Griller
It is a perfect choice if you want to cook dishes such as pasta and pizzas in an OTG. It has a three-stage heating option and adjustable temperature control. Furthermore, it has a stay-on function, which keeps the food hot.
|Pros
|Cons
|Quartz heating element
|Very small in size
|30-minute mechanical timer
|Occasional Thermostat regulator failures
|Product
|Price
|Bajaj 1603 T 16 Litre OTG
|₹3,999
|Morphy Richards 60 RCSS 60-Litre OTG
|₹16,499
|KENT OTG
|₹5,960
|Inalsa Oven Masterchef 24RSS OTG
|₹5,596
|AGARO – 33310 Marvel Series 48-Litre OTH
|₹5,999
|Philips HD6975/00 25-Litre Digital OTG
|₹7,165
|Pigeon Baker’s Collection OTG
|₹4,194
|Singer MaxiGrill OTG
|₹3,999
|MaxiMatic ERO-2008S Elite Cuisine 6-Slice Toaster Oven
|₹23,188
|Borosil Prima 10 L Oven Toaster & Griller
|₹3,557
Best three features for you
Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the best OTG ovens:
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|Bajaj 1603 T 16 Litre OTG
|Powder coated
|Unique heating element
|Nutri-pro feature
|Morphy Richards 60 RCSS 60-Litre OTG
|Mirror finish doors
|Stay on function
|Illuminated chamber
|KENT OTG
|Rotisserie function
|Customised cooking
|Auto shut-off
|Inalsa Oven Masterchef 24RSS OTG
|Powerful performance
|Wide range of accessories
|Motorised rotisserie
|AGARO – 33310 Marvel Series 48-Litre OTG
|Spit roasting
|Three heating modes
|Automatic thermostat
|Philips HD6975/00 25-Litre Digital OTG
|One-touch pre-set menu
|Opti-temp technology
|Digital display panel
|Pigeon Baker’s Collection OTG
|Zero to 120 min timer
|Wide range of accessories
|Adjustable temp control
|Singer MaxiGrill OTG
|Seven stage function
|Rotisserie
|Enamel baking tray
|MaxiMatic ERO-2008S Elite Cuisine 6-Slice Toaster Oven
|Power indicator light
|Function control
|Extra large capacity
|Borosil Prima 10 L Oven Toaster & Griller
|30-minute mechanical timer
|Temperature control 90-240
|Recipe book
Best value for money
The Bajaj 1603 T 16 Litre OTG is one of the best OTG ovens. It allows you to cook food for 2-3 people. In addition, this OTG has a wide range of add-ons such as skewers, baking trays, etc. This OTG is available at ₹3,999 and consists of three different dial settings and a two-year warranty.
Best overall
The best OTG oven is the Philips HD6975/00 25-Litre Digital OTG. This OTG has a one-touch pre-set menu that allows you to switch between different modes with a single click. Moreover, it has optimal space for baking, grilling and toasting. In addition to these features, it has opti-temp technology, which is a heating technology used in this OTG that ensures that heat gets evenly distributed inside the oven. In addition to it, you also get many accessories to assist you in cooking various dishes.
How To find the perfect OTG?
You can get yourself one of the best OTG ovens by analysing it based on the following parameters.
In addition to these parameters, you should also look at the different types of attachments provided with the OTG.
FAQs
1. Is cooking in an OTG oven a healthy option?
The heating coils of OTG ovens are made of nickel or chromium which cooks or heats food in a non-hazardous manner. Furthermore, the food heated or cooked in an OTG is not exposed to any hazardous waves.
2. For what purpose should an OTG oven be used?
OTG can be used for baking, grilling, toasting and rotisserie. Choose the appropriate function based on the dish you intend to prepare, and depending on the choice, the oven adjusts its heating.
3. Is it necessary to heat an OTG before using it?
Each type of food must be cooked at a specific temperature, and it is crucial that you set the temperature before baking cookies or cakes in the OTG. The OTG should be pre-warmed for about 15 minutes before cooking is started.
4. What distinguishes an OTG from a microwave?
An OTG combines a grill, a toaster and an oven. A microwave, however, is an effective appliance for cooking food. Convection technology is used to cook food in a microwave, as opposed to the use of heating elements in an OTG.
5. How should an OTG be cleaned?
It is advisable to use the piece plate whenever you cook food in an OTG to keep the interiors clean. The morsel plate’s primary function is to collect scraps and prevent them from falling on the OTG floor. Avoid using metal scrubbing pads to clean the insides of the OTG.
