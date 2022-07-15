Guide to buy best OTG ovens in 2022

Bajaj Majesty 1603 is among the best OTG ovens for cooks with little to no prior cooking experience. The OTG is adaptable. It is large enough to cook all kinds of foods and suitable for urban Indian households. Additionally, it is strong enough to tolerate extreme heat and humidity.

If you are also looking for an OTG, check out this list of the 10 best OTG ovens available!

An oven toaster grill (OTG) is a compact version of traditional ovens . This type of oven has heated coils, which makes cooking meals easier with minimal settings. So if you are someone who cannot handle the technicalities of an oven and want to cook simple foods, an OTG is the best pick for you.

This 60-litre OTG from Morphy Richards is an ideal choice for big families or those who regularly bake cakes and cookies. This OTG includes galvanised and rust-proof interior chambers and special rods for making authentic restaurant-style kebabs.

Kent is a popular cooking equipment brand in India and has some of the best OTG ovens on the dossier. This 20-litre OTG oven is perfect for small-to-medium-sized households. For everyday use, the OTG offers a keep-warm function, which allows you to keep your food warm for longer. In addition, the OTG comes with additional accessories like a grill rack, crumb tray, baking tray, rotisserie spit set, tongs and a rotisserie handle.

For master chefs everywhere who enjoy preparing delectable dishes every day, Inalsa Oven is a good pick. Despite its small size, the 1,600 W power ensures reduced cooking time.

The AGARO Marvel series OTG is one of the best OTG ovens available. It has three heating modes and a convection cake baking system. Furthermore, it has a heat-resistant tempered glass window and an illuminated chamber for cooking.

This Philips OTG has automatic controls for temperature range and time. The one-touch preset menu makes it simple to prepare several Indian meals. In addition, the Philips OTG is excellent for baking cookies and cakes. To improve handling, the OTG has soft-turn knobs with a chrome finish.

This OTG from Pigeon ranks among the best OTG ovensand fits within a budget of ₹5,000. Additionally, there is an automatic shut-off option, so you will always feel secure while away from the oven. It has stainless steel construction and four heating stages.

Pigeon by Stovekraft Baker's Collection Oven Toaster GrilL (14325) 16 Liters OTG without Rotisserie for Oven Toaster and Grill for grilling and baking Cakes (Grey)

The Singer MaxiGrill OTG is one of the best OTG ovens you can get with a two-year warranty. Using this OTG, you can grill your favourite vegetables and meats while retaining the smoky flavour and aroma with minimal oil.

This Maximatic OTG uses 1,500 W of power per unit. Additionally, its 23-litre capacity makes it big enough to cook food such as a 12-inch pizza. The appliance also includes a power indicator light and an adjustable timer.

It is a perfect choice if you want to cook dishes such as pasta and pizzas in an OTG. It has a three-stage heating option and adjustable temperature control. Furthermore, it has a stay-on function, which keeps the food hot.

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the best OTG ovens:

Best value for money

The Bajaj 1603 T 16 Litre OTG is one of the best OTG ovens. It allows you to cook food for 2-3 people. In addition, this OTG has a wide range of add-ons such as skewers, baking trays, etc. This OTG is available at ₹3,999 and consists of three different dial settings and a two-year warranty.

Best overall

The best OTG oven is the Philips HD6975/00 25-Litre Digital OTG. This OTG has a one-touch pre-set menu that allows you to switch between different modes with a single click. Moreover, it has optimal space for baking, grilling and toasting. In addition to these features, it has opti-temp technology, which is a heating technology used in this OTG that ensures that heat gets evenly distributed inside the oven. In addition to it, you also get many accessories to assist you in cooking various dishes.

How To find the perfect OTG?

You can get yourself one of the best OTG ovens by analysing it based on the following parameters.

Capacity: Depending on the amount and type of food that you are planning to cook, you should choose the capacity of your OTG.

Depending on the amount and type of food that you are planning to cook, you should choose the capacity of your OTG. Power Consumption: An ideal OTG oven should have good energy ratings so it does not consume too much energy.

An ideal OTG oven should have good energy ratings so it does not consume too much energy. Features: The OTG should have features like a rotisserie and keep-warm functions. Furthermore, functions such as timer and auto shut-off should also be present in your oven for your convenience.

In addition to these parameters, you should also look at the different types of attachments provided with the OTG.

FAQs

1. Is cooking in an OTG oven a healthy option?

The heating coils of OTG ovens are made of nickel or chromium which cooks or heats food in a non-hazardous manner. Furthermore, the food heated or cooked in an OTG is not exposed to any hazardous waves.

2. For what purpose should an OTG oven be used?

OTG can be used for baking, grilling, toasting and rotisserie. Choose the appropriate function based on the dish you intend to prepare, and depending on the choice, the oven adjusts its heating.

3. Is it necessary to heat an OTG before using it?

Each type of food must be cooked at a specific temperature, and it is crucial that you set the temperature before baking cookies or cakes in the OTG. The OTG should be pre-warmed for about 15 minutes before cooking is started.

4. What distinguishes an OTG from a microwave?

An OTG combines a grill, a toaster and an oven. A microwave, however, is an effective appliance for cooking food. Convection technology is used to cook food in a microwave, as opposed to the use of heating elements in an OTG.

5. How should an OTG be cleaned?

It is advisable to use the piece plate whenever you cook food in an OTG to keep the interiors clean. The morsel plate’s primary function is to collect scraps and prevent them from falling on the OTG floor. Avoid using metal scrubbing pads to clean the insides of the OTG.

