Story Saved
New Delhi 36oCC
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
New Delhi 36oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Guide to buy best OTG ovens in 2022

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 15, 2022 12:49 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

The oven toaster grill (OTG) is an integral part of the kitchen because of its diverse functionality. Are you searching for the best OTG ovens for your kitchen? Here are some choices!

product info
OTG ovens are compact version of traditional ones

An oven toaster grill (OTG) is a compact version of traditional ovens. This type of oven has heated coils, which makes cooking meals easier with minimal settings. So if you are someone who cannot handle the technicalities of an oven and want to cook simple foods, an OTG is the best pick for you.

If you are also looking for an OTG, check out this list of the 10 best OTG ovens available!

10 Best OTG Ovens

1. Bajaj 1603 T OTG, White

Bajaj Majesty 1603 is among the best OTG ovens for cooks with little to no prior cooking experience. The OTG is adaptable. It is large enough to cook all kinds of foods and suitable for urban Indian households. Additionally, it is strong enough to tolerate extreme heat and humidity.

  • Manufacturer: Bajaj
  • Weight:5.01 kg
  • Colour:White
  • Dimensions:43.5 x 34 x 32 cm
  • Wattage: 1,200 W
  • Capacity: 16 litres
  • Price: 3,999
  • Warranty: 2 years
ProsCons
Comprehensive range of accessories providedUnsatisfactory temperature regulation
LightweightDigital screen may be difficult for older people or those with poor eyesight
Stylish and slim design 
cellpic
Bajaj 1603T 16 Liter Oven Toaster Grill, White
37% off
3,899 6,175
Buy now

2. Morphy Richards 60 RCSS 60-Litre OTG

This 60-litre OTG from Morphy Richards is an ideal choice for big families or those who regularly bake cakes and cookies. This OTG includes galvanised and rust-proof interior chambers and special rods for making authentic restaurant-style kebabs.

  • Manufacturer: Morphy Richards
  • Weight:13.7 kg
  • Colour:Black or silver
  • Dimensions:69 x 43.5 x 37.5 cm
  • Wattage: 2,000 W
  • Capacity: 60 litres
  • Price: 16,499
  • Warranty:2 years
ProsCons
Rust-proof chambersTemperature control can be better
Stay-on function to keep food warmer for longSize may restrict the amount of food you can cook at one time
Internal illumination function so you do not have to remove food to check how it is cooked 
cellpic
Morphy Richards Motorised Rotisserie Stay On Function, Mirror Finish Door Stainless Steel Body Oven Toaster Griller RCSS - 60 Liter (Silver and Black)
48% off
15,999 30,995
Buy now

3. KENT OTG

Kent is a popular cooking equipment brand in India and has some of the best OTG ovens on the dossier. This 20-litre OTG oven is perfect for small-to-medium-sized households. For everyday use, the OTG offers a keep-warm function, which allows you to keep your food warm for longer. In addition, the OTG comes with additional accessories like a grill rack, crumb tray, baking tray, rotisserie spit set, tongs and a rotisserie handle.

  • Manufacturer: Kent
  • Weight:5.5 kg
  • Colour:Black
  • Dimensions:43.2 x 34.3 x 26.3 cm
  • Wattage: 1,300 W
  • Capacity: 20 litres
  • Price: 5,960
  • Warranty: 1-year
ProsCons
Convection feature Customer care service can be better
Auto shut-off functionGlass plate on the door gets hot
Crumb tray available for easy cleaning 
cellpic
KENT OTG (Oven Toaster and Griller), 20Liters, Multifunctional Knobs, Keep Warm Function,Black
21% off
5,939 7,500
Buy now

4. Inalsa Oven Masterchef 24RSS Oven Toaster Grill

For master chefs everywhere who enjoy preparing delectable dishes every day, Inalsa Oven is a good pick. Despite its small size, the 1,600 W power ensures reduced cooking time.

  • Manufacturer: Inalsa
  • Weight:3.6 kg
  • Colour:Black or silver
  • Dimensions:46.5 x 34.3 x 30.3 cm
  • Wattage: 1,600 W
  • Capacity: 24 litres
  • Price: 5,596
  • Warranty: 2 years
ProsCons
Simple-to-use control knobsThe body of the OTG heats up during the usage
Racks are easily detachableSome options are missing from preset menus
Stage heat selection 
Stainless steel finish 
cellpic
Inalsa Oven Masterchef 24RSS OTG (24 Liters)-1600W with Motorised Rotisserie & Temperature Selection|6 Stage Heat Selection |Stainless-Steel Finish,(Silver)
30% off
5,602 7,995
Buy now

5. AGARO – 33310 Marvel Series 48-Litre OTG

The AGARO Marvel series OTG is one of the best OTG ovens available. It has three heating modes and a convection cake baking system. Furthermore, it has a heat-resistant tempered glass window and an illuminated chamber for cooking.

  • Manufacturer: AGARO
  • Weight:9.3 kg
  • Colour:Black
  • Dimensions:40.6 x 40.6 x 60.5 cm
  • Wattage: 1,600 W
  • Capacity: 38 litres
  • Price: 5,999
  • Warranty: 1 year
ProsCons
Compact design with a roasting rack and convection techniqueThe heating rod does not turn red hot at low or medium temperatures
Auto shut-off and ready bellOccasionally fails to turn off on its own
cellpic
AGARO Marvel 38 Liters Oven Toaster Griller, Motorised Rotisserie and Convection Cake Baking OTG with 3 Heating Mode , (Black)
25% off
5,999 7,999
Buy now

6. Philips HD6975/00 25-Litre Digital OTG

This Philips OTG has automatic controls for temperature range and time. The one-touch preset menu makes it simple to prepare several Indian meals. In addition, the Philips OTG is excellent for baking cookies and cakes. To improve handling, the OTG has soft-turn knobs with a chrome finish.

  • Manufacturer: Philips
  • Weight:6.3 kg
  • Colour:Grey
  • Dimensions:46.5 x 37 x 30 cm
  • Wattage: 1,500 W
  • Capacity: 25 litres
  • Price: 7,165
  • Warranty: 2 years
ProsCons
10 pre-set modesThe handle gets hot when the oven is in use
Digital display panel 
Opti-temp function 
One-touch pre-heating 
cellpic
Philips HD6975/00 25 Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill, Grey, 25 liter
20% off
7,165 8,995
Buy now

7. Pigeon Baker’s Collection Oven Toaster Grill

This OTG from Pigeon ranks among the best OTG ovensand fits within a budget of 5,000. Additionally, there is an automatic shut-off option, so you will always feel secure while away from the oven. It has stainless steel construction and four heating stages.

  • Manufacturer: Pigeon
  • Weight:10.3 kg
  • Colour:Black
  • Dimensions:46.9 x 34.3 x 32 cm
  • Wattage: 1,280 W
  • Capacity: 16 litres
  • Price: 4,194
  • Warranty: 1 year
ProsCons
The baking feature is goodThe grilling function is average
Elegant design 
Unbreakable glass door  
Auto-off timer and an alarm feature 
Four effective heating stages 
cellpic
Pigeon by Stovekraft Baker's Collection Oven Toaster GrilL (14325) 16 Liters OTG without Rotisserie for Oven Toaster and Grill for grilling and baking Cakes (Grey)
4,194
Buy now

8. Singer MaxiGrill OTG

The Singer MaxiGrill OTG is one of the best OTG ovens you can get with a two-year warranty. Using this OTG, you can grill your favourite vegetables and meats while retaining the smoky flavour and aroma with minimal oil.

  • Manufacturer: Singer
  • Weight:5 kg
  • Colour:Black
  • Dimensions:46.9 x 34.3 x 32 cm
  • Wattage: 1,500 W
  • Capacity: 23 litres
  • Price: 3,999
  • Warranty: 2 years
ProsCons
Automatic thermostatThe timer does not work properly
Rotisserie and convection functionRotisserie function may be difficult to understand for some
Lightweight 
cellpic
Singer MaxiGrill Oven Toaster Griller - 23 Litre with RC
Buy now

9. MaxiMatic ERO-2008S Elite Cuisine 6-Slice Toaster Oven

This Maximatic OTG uses 1,500 W of power per unit. Additionally, its 23-litre capacity makes it big enough to cook food such as a 12-inch pizza. The appliance also includes a power indicator light and an adjustable timer.

  • Manufacturer: Maximatic
  • Weight:8.01 kg
  • Colour:Black
  • Dimensions:51.05 x 35.81 x 40.64 cm
  • Wattage: 1,500 W
  • Capacity: 23 litres
  • Price: 23,188
  • Warranty: 1 year
ProsCons
PortableAdvanced features such as automatic time calculation are absent
It comes with the temperature control knob 
It occupies less space, and it is easy to operate and clean 
cellpic
MaxiMatic ERO-2008S Elite Cuisine 6-Slice Toaster Oven with Rotisserie and Grill/Griddle Top by Maximatic
74% off
23,186 87,865
Buy now

10. Borosil Prima 10 L Oven Toaster & Griller

It is a perfect choice if you want to cook dishes such as pasta and pizzas in an OTG. It has a three-stage heating option and adjustable temperature control. Furthermore, it has a stay-on function, which keeps the food hot.

  • Manufacturer: Borosil
  • Colour:Stainless steel
  • Dimensions:20 x 36 x 29 cm
  • Wattage: 1,000 W
  • Capacity: 10 litres
  • Price: 3,557
  • Warranty: 1 year
ProsCons
Quartz heating elementVery small in size 
30-minute mechanical timerOccasional Thermostat regulator failures
cellpic
Borosil Prima 10 L Oven Toaster & Griller, 3 Cooking Modes, Stay-on Function, Black
37% off
2,845 4,490
Buy now

Price of best OTG ovens at a glance:

ProductPrice
Bajaj 1603 T 16 Litre OTG 3,999
Morphy Richards 60 RCSS 60-Litre OTG 16,499
KENT OTG  5,960
Inalsa Oven Masterchef 24RSS OTG 5,596
AGARO – 33310 Marvel Series 48-Litre OTH 5,999
Philips HD6975/00 25-Litre Digital OTG 7,165
Pigeon Baker’s Collection OTG 4,194
Singer MaxiGrill OTG 3,999
MaxiMatic ERO-2008S Elite Cuisine 6-Slice Toaster Oven 23,188
Borosil Prima 10 L Oven Toaster & Griller 3,557

Best three features for you

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the best OTG ovens:

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
Bajaj 1603 T 16 Litre OTG Powder coatedUnique heating element Nutri-pro feature
Morphy Richards 60 RCSS 60-Litre OTGMirror finish doorsStay on functionIlluminated chamber
KENT OTG Rotisserie functionCustomised cookingAuto shut-off 
Inalsa Oven Masterchef 24RSS OTGPowerful performance Wide range of accessoriesMotorised rotisserie
AGARO – 33310 Marvel Series 48-Litre OTGSpit roastingThree heating modesAutomatic thermostat
Philips HD6975/00 25-Litre Digital OTGOne-touch pre-set menuOpti-temp technologyDigital display panel
Pigeon Baker’s Collection OTGZero to 120 min timerWide range of accessories Adjustable temp control
Singer MaxiGrill OTG Seven stage functionRotisserie Enamel baking tray
MaxiMatic ERO-2008S Elite Cuisine 6-Slice Toaster OvenPower indicator lightFunction controlExtra large capacity
Borosil Prima 10 L Oven Toaster & Griller30-minute mechanical timerTemperature control 90-240 Recipe book

Best value for money

The Bajaj 1603 T 16 Litre OTG is one of the best OTG ovens. It allows you to cook food for 2-3 people. In addition, this OTG has a wide range of add-ons such as skewers, baking trays, etc. This OTG is available at 3,999 and consists of three different dial settings and a two-year warranty.

Best overall

The best OTG oven is the Philips HD6975/00 25-Litre Digital OTG. This OTG has a one-touch pre-set menu that allows you to switch between different modes with a single click. Moreover, it has optimal space for baking, grilling and toasting. In addition to these features, it has opti-temp technology, which is a heating technology used in this OTG that ensures that heat gets evenly distributed inside the oven. In addition to it, you also get many accessories to assist you in cooking various dishes.

How To find the perfect OTG?

You can get yourself one of the best OTG ovens by analysing it based on the following parameters.

  • Capacity:Depending on the amount and type of food that you are planning to cook, you should choose the capacity of your OTG.
  • Power Consumption:An ideal OTG oven should have good energy ratings so it does not consume too much energy.
  • Features: The OTG should have features like a rotisserie and keep-warm functions. Furthermore, functions such as timer and auto shut-off should also be present in your oven for your convenience.

In addition to these parameters, you should also look at the different types of attachments provided with the OTG.

FAQs

1. Is cooking in an OTG oven a healthy option?

The heating coils of OTG ovens are made of nickel or chromium which cooks or heats food in a non-hazardous manner. Furthermore, the food heated or cooked in an OTG is not exposed to any hazardous waves.

2. For what purpose should an OTG oven be used?

OTG can be used for baking, grilling, toasting and rotisserie. Choose the appropriate function based on the dish you intend to prepare, and depending on the choice, the oven adjusts its heating.

3. Is it necessary to heat an OTG before using it?

Each type of food must be cooked at a specific temperature, and it is crucial that you set the temperature before baking cookies or cakes in the OTG. The OTG should be pre-warmed for about 15 minutes before cooking is started.

4. What distinguishes an OTG from a microwave?

An OTG combines a grill, a toaster and an oven. A microwave, however, is an effective appliance for cooking food. Convection technology is used to cook food in a microwave, as opposed to the use of heating elements in an OTG.

5. How should an OTG be cleaned?

It is advisable to use the piece plate whenever you cook food in an OTG to keep the interiors clean. The morsel plate’s primary function is to collect scraps and prevent them from falling on the OTG floor. Avoid using metal scrubbing pads to clean the insides of the OTG.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Sarees for girls: A wonderful addition that will delight munchkins 
Best Nokia phones under 15,000: A buying guide
Amazon fashion sale: Fetch up to 75% off on stylish tops for girls
Best 15-inch laptops in India in 2022: A buying guide 
Hair spray for women makes hairstyling easy and improves overall appearance
electronics FOR LESS