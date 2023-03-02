Guide to top 10 automatic ironing machines for effortless and fast ironing By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Automatic ironing machines are a convenient and effortless way of getting clothes ironed when in a hurry - for important meetings, etc. Listed here are the top 10 from Amazon.

Automatic ironing machines ensure our clothes are always fresh and ironed.

Going to a meeting wearing wrinkled clothing might harm your reputation since what we wear reflects our personalities. Ill–ironed clothing frequently conveys a person's apathy, so many opt to employ the best ironing services, which are not necessarily the most economical. The only way to save your face from fashion embarrassment is to spend money on an electric iron or an automatic ironing machine. Once you've mastered the art of ironing, an electric iron can help you achieve the same results as ironing services. This does not have to be time–consuming; thus, to assist you in your journey of iron discovery, we have compiled a list of the top ten best automatic ironing machines you can invest in. Top 10 electric irons WIPRO VESTA The Wipro Vesta automatic steam iron has a Steam Burst feature and proper steam distribution. The non-stick PTFE – coated soleplate is scratch resistant, and the ceramic soleplate glides effortlessly across any cloth. The 300 mL water tank allows for a long ironing session. A powerful steam output of up to 20-30 gm facilitates the elimination of creases quickly. It also contains an Anti-Drip function to prevent leakage and an Anti-calc role to prevent water within the tank from scaling. The shock-resistant plastic body and comfortable handle make it simple to use. Specifications Brand: Wipro Vesta Colour: Navy Blue Wattage: 2200 Dimension: 29.6 x 12.2 x 14.8 Centimeters

Pros Cons Non-stick automatic steam iron to avoid burning clothes The soleplate is relatively small hence ironing can take longer time. It has a drip-stop feature to avoid leakage

2. BAJAJ DX – 6 The American Heritage non-stick soleplate on the Bajaj DX 6 electric iron allows it to glide effortlessly through the fabric while removing any creases. Its cool-touch body provides a secure grip, and its 1.8 m swivel cord allows easy gliding across the material. Additionally, the anti-bacterial German coating technology utilised on the soleplate ensures hygienic clothes every time you iron it. Specifications Brand: Bajaj Colour: White Wattage: 1000 Dimension: 27 x 11 x 13 Centimeters

Pros Cons Lightweight and easy-to-use dry iron The heating is comparatively low Faster and even heating soleplate

3. PHILIPS GC181 The heavy soleplate of the GC181 electric iron, which is made to last for a substantially long time, contributes to its powerful performance. The temperature settings of this iron are simple to learn, and usage improves with practice. It features an attractive appearance and a modern design, and with a weight of 1.6 kg, this iron can effortlessly erase wrinkles. Specifications Brand: Philips Colour: Black Wattage: 1000 Dimension: 12 x 23.7 x 14 Centimeters

Pros Cons Dry iron with long 360–degree swivel cord to iron effortlessly The plastic hand grip is a bit sharp and can cause minor injuries The temperature setting is easy to understand and access.

4. BAJAJ DX – 7 This Dry Iron features an Advance Anti-bacterial German Coating soleplate Technology that is Non-stick coated and golden in colour. It is one of the best irons on this list due to its super clean finish with pleasing aesthetics and its Cool touch body with comfortable hand grip. Because of the plastic material, it is lightweight; it also has a 360-degree swivel cord and a thermal fuse for safety. Specifications Brand: Bajaj Colour: White Wattage: 1000W Dimension: 10 x 11 x 24 Centimeters

Pros Cons A durable material is used to make the body of this electric iron Temperature control can be a bit problematic A perfect iron for regular use

5. PHILIPS GC1905 The Philips GC1905 is an automatic steam iron with a 180 ml water tank and a calc-clean solution. The wide mouth of the water tank facilitates easy and quick filling as well as easy emptying of the water tank. The steam function offers a fine spray that evenly moistens the fabric and a continuous steam production of up to 13 g/min. Furthermore, the aluminium soleplate allows the iron to glide easily over all fabrics. Specifications Brand: Philips Colour: Blue Wattage: 1440 Dimension: 11.5 x 26.1 x 13.6 Centimeters

Pros Cons Solid–body with a good design There can be water leakage The spray function makes mists not only a jet stream

6. PHILIPS GC2147 The Philips GC2147 is a more advanced version of the previously stated automatic steam iron. It has a Triple Precision Tip, which makes ironing strokes comfortable, effortless, and quick. It has an even distribution of steam for faster ironing with fewer strokes; the powerful steam kills bacteria and removes odours. It contains a Quick Heat up mode that can produce up to 30 g/min of steam and a 150g steam Boost. The soleplate is scratch resistant and constructed of ceramic. Also, the Drip-Stop feature prevents leaks even at low temperatures. Specifications Brand: Philips Colour: Purple Wattage: 2400 Dimension:13 x 16 x 30.5 Centimeters

Pros Cons It has a longer–length cord for better access The power plug is a bit bigger, which can cause a plugging issue Decent heft for proper balance to keep the iron standing

7.ORIENT ELECTRIC FABRIFEEL The Fabrifeelautomatic ironing machine has a German-Made Non-Stick soleplate Coating that helps distribute heat evenly across the soleplate for fast, easy, and effective ironing with easy reverse strokes. The 1600W silver-layered thermostat and U-shaped heating element ensure quick and even heating. This automatic steam iron has a 220ml tank capacity, vertical and horizontal ironing, and is suitable for a wide range of fabrics. The long and sturdy swivel cord enables tangle-free reach and enhanced flexibility, which aids in ironing out difficult-to-access wrinkles. It also has improved safety features, such as an upgraded thermal fuse and a PBT insulator. Specifications Brand: Orient Electric Colour: White and Blue Wattage: 1600 Dimension: 26.5 x 11.1 x 9.8 Centimeters

Pros Cons Durable automatic steam iron The steam button can be a bit difficult to use Beautiful design and colour

8. HAVELLS D’ZIRE Havells' electric iron boasts an aerodynamic shape and an American heritage original imported golden non–stick coating on the soleplate. Unlike some other manufacturers, the pilot light in this dry iron is easily visible. The 360-degree swivel cord allows easy access to iron wrinkles in tough spots. Moreover, the iron is simple to operate owing to its easy–grip fabric selector knob, which has a temperature control dial for different fabrics. Specifications Brand: Havells Colour: Mint Wattage: 1000 Dimension: 11.4 x 15 x 27.9 Centimeters

Pros Cons The plug end is movable thus, it is easy to connect it to the plug points The top plastic quality is subpar Has a comfortable grip temperature knob for a quick change of settings

9. CROMPTON INSTAGLIDE Crompton's dry iron has an American Heritage Soleplate Coating for increased durability and life. It comes with a 360–degree swivel cord for easy cable movement and six pre-set fabric settings with variable temperature control. This electric iron offers a matte black finish, bronze lining, and a wider soleplate area with curved corners for rapid ironing. It is ISI certified, featuring a heavy-duty power heating element and overheat safety shut-off features. Specifications Brand: Crompton Colour: Black Wattage: 1000 Dimension: 25 x 115 x 17 Millimeters

Pros Cons Portable and useful for travels Built out of low–quality material Quick heating for faster ironing

10. MORPHY RICHARDS GLIDE The vertical and horizontal ironing functions are available on the Morphy Richards automatic steam iron. It has a non–stick coated soleplate and a steam burst function for easy ironing. The iron has 19 steam holes for fine water spray to erase stubborn wrinkles and can produce 15gm of continuous steam. It also has the largest soleplate and a self-cleaning function for faster ironing. The long 360-degree swivel cord allows easy mobility and meets ISI safety regulations. Specifications Brand: Morphy Richards Colour: White Wattage: 1250 Dimension: 30.7 x 12.4 x 15.8 Centimeters

Pros Cons Smooth ironing with a quick heating The durability of this product is quite low Lightweight and easy–to–use

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Features 2 Features 3 Wipro Vesta This automatic steam iron has a Non-stick PTFE–coated soleplate for smooth ironing It has an anti–calc function to avoid caking of water in the water tank It has a large water tank of 300 ml to iron for a longer time as well as an anti-drip feature Bajaj DX – 6 Anti-bacterial plating on soleplate for a more hygienic ironing experience each time This electric dry iron is lightweight, which makes it easier to use for cotton clothes The heating is a bit low, hence it does not burn the silks or laces of the clothes Philips GC181 This iron has a heavy soleplate; the heavy-duty iron can press the clothing more efficiently The temperature settings are quite easy to understand; thus, anyone (except children) can use it The iron has a good and comfortable grip which aids in longer hours of ironing Bajaj DX – 7 Cool touch and easy grip for regular usage The swivel cord is long, which aids in better access for ironing on an iron board The iron gets heated quickly, so there is a little waiting time Philips GC1905 Linishd–Teflon coated soleplate for easy gliding on every fabric The spray function creates enough moisture for removing the wrinkles The huge hole of the water tank aids in quick filling and empty Philips GC 2147 Has a scratch resisters ceramic soleplate to iron on clothes with buttons or designs Drip stop feature with powerful steam for a quick ironing experience The triple precision tip helps to iron the edges of any fabric Orient Electric Fabrifeel Long swivel cord for easy–handling of the iron when in use It has an advanced thermal fuse and PBT insulator for better safety Fast heating with a silver–layered advanced thermostat HavellsD’zire This electric iron has an easy grip temperature known for a quick change of the heat settings The iron is quite easy on the hand due to its design and is helpful for those who iron regularly The American Heritage soleplate makes the iron glide on any fabric Crompton InstaGlide A decent finish on the design and a portable size Large soleplate area for quick ironing Quick heating element for heavy–duty use MorphyRichards Glide As an automatic steam iron, it works properly without any leakage This is a lightweight iron that makes it easy to handle even for longer hours This iron comes with a self–cleaning function and a large soleplate

Best value for money The Bajaj DX–7 is easy to use due to its lightweight and long swivel cord. This electric iron can be used daily to iron different fabrics without damaging the clothes. This is not an automatic steam iron, but it works smoothly to take out the wrinkles from the clothes effortlessly. Even when the iron is heated, the cool body ensures that you do not get any burns and have a safe experience. All these functions at a price of Rs. 875 make it the best automatic ironing machine for money. Best overall product The Morphy Richards Glide provides the best ironing results owing to the steam function. This automatic ironing machine has 19 holes for better spray and steam function. The spray function allows the iron to press the creases on the clothes, and the non–stick soleplate coating protects the fabrics from burning and sticking to the iron. The clothes can be ironed quickly and effortlessly, and this product is ISI-approved, making this the best overall electric and automatic steam iron you can buy. How to buy the best ironing machine? An ironing machine or an electric iron is an investment for your clothes that will improve your wardrobe over time, so before you buy one, consider the following measures.Irons are classified into three types: automatic steam irons, dry irons, and travel irons; select one based on your ironing needs and preferences.Stainless steel, ceramic, and non-stick are all common materials used to make the soleplate. So, while selecting a soleplate material, consider the fabric you will be ironing.Consider a steam iron's output capacity to ensure you have adequate steam for efficient ironing.To handle different types of fabrics, look for an iron with changeable heat settings.Consider the iron's size and weight for convenience of usage and storage.Many irons offer extra functions like self-cleaning, a spray mist, or a vertical steaming option, so go through those functions before investing in an electric iron.Always set a budget and compare costs from various brands and models to find an iron with the best functionality.

