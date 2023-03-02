Guide to top 10 automatic ironing machines for effortless and fast ironing

What type of iron should I buy?
Your ironing requirements and preferences determine it. A steam iron may be a smart alternative if you do a lot of ironing. If you iron on occasion, a basic dry iron may suffice.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Going to a meeting wearing wrinkled clothing might harm your reputation since what we wear reflects our personalities. Ill–ironed clothing frequently conveys a person's apathy, so many opt to employ the best ironing services, which are not necessarily the most economical. The only way to save your face from fashion embarrassment is to spend money on an electric iron or an automatic ironing machine.
Once you've mastered the art of ironing, an electric iron can help you achieve the same results as ironing services. This does not have to be time–consuming; thus, to assist you in your journey of iron discovery, we have compiled a list of the top ten best automatic ironing machines you can invest in.
Top 10 electric irons
WIPRO VESTA
The Wipro Vesta automatic steam iron has a Steam Burst feature and proper steam distribution. The non-stick PTFE – coated soleplate is scratch resistant, and the ceramic soleplate glides effortlessly across any cloth. The 300 mL water tank allows for a long ironing session. A powerful steam output of up to 20-30 gm facilitates the elimination of creases quickly. It also contains an Anti-Drip function to prevent leakage and an Anti-calc role to prevent water within the tank from scaling. The shock-resistant plastic body and comfortable handle make it simple to use.
Specifications
Brand: Wipro Vesta
Colour: Navy Blue
Wattage: 2200
Dimension: 29.6 x 12.2 x 14.8 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Non-stick automatic steam iron to avoid burning clothes
|The soleplate is relatively small hence ironing can take longer time.
|It has a drip-stop feature to avoid leakage
2. BAJAJ DX – 6
The American Heritage non-stick soleplate on the Bajaj DX 6 electric iron allows it to glide effortlessly through the fabric while removing any creases. Its cool-touch body provides a secure grip, and its 1.8 m swivel cord allows easy gliding across the material. Additionally, the anti-bacterial German coating technology utilised on the soleplate ensures hygienic clothes every time you iron it.
Specifications
Brand: Bajaj
Colour: White
Wattage: 1000
Dimension: 27 x 11 x 13 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and easy-to-use dry iron
|The heating is comparatively low
|Faster and even heating soleplate
3. PHILIPS GC181
The heavy soleplate of the GC181 electric iron, which is made to last for a substantially long time, contributes to its powerful performance. The temperature settings of this iron are simple to learn, and usage improves with practice. It features an attractive appearance and a modern design, and with a weight of 1.6 kg, this iron can effortlessly erase wrinkles.
Specifications
Brand: Philips
Colour: Black
Wattage: 1000
Dimension: 12 x 23.7 x 14 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Dry iron with long 360–degree swivel cord to iron effortlessly
|The plastic hand grip is a bit sharp and can cause minor injuries
|The temperature setting is easy to understand and access.
4. BAJAJ DX – 7
This Dry Iron features an Advance Anti-bacterial German Coating soleplate Technology that is Non-stick coated and golden in colour. It is one of the best irons on this list due to its super clean finish with pleasing aesthetics and its Cool touch body with comfortable hand grip. Because of the plastic material, it is lightweight; it also has a 360-degree swivel cord and a thermal fuse for safety.
Specifications
Brand: Bajaj
Colour: White
Wattage: 1000W
Dimension: 10 x 11 x 24 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|A durable material is used to make the body of this electric iron
|Temperature control can be a bit problematic
|A perfect iron for regular use
5. PHILIPS GC1905
The Philips GC1905 is an automatic steam iron with a 180 ml water tank and a calc-clean solution. The wide mouth of the water tank facilitates easy and quick filling as well as easy emptying of the water tank. The steam function offers a fine spray that evenly moistens the fabric and a continuous steam production of up to 13 g/min. Furthermore, the aluminium soleplate allows the iron to glide easily over all fabrics.
Specifications
Brand: Philips
Colour: Blue
Wattage: 1440
Dimension: 11.5 x 26.1 x 13.6 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Solid–body with a good design
|There can be water leakage
|The spray function makes mists not only a jet stream
6. PHILIPS GC2147
The Philips GC2147 is a more advanced version of the previously stated automatic steam iron. It has a Triple Precision Tip, which makes ironing strokes comfortable, effortless, and quick. It has an even distribution of steam for faster ironing with fewer strokes; the powerful steam kills bacteria and removes odours. It contains a Quick Heat up mode that can produce up to 30 g/min of steam and a 150g steam Boost. The soleplate is scratch resistant and constructed of ceramic. Also, the Drip-Stop feature prevents leaks even at low temperatures.
Specifications
Brand: Philips
Colour: Purple
Wattage: 2400
Dimension:13 x 16 x 30.5 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a longer–length cord for better access
|The power plug is a bit bigger, which can cause a plugging issue
|Decent heft for proper balance to keep the iron standing
7.ORIENT ELECTRIC FABRIFEEL
The Fabrifeelautomatic ironing machine has a German-Made Non-Stick soleplate Coating that helps distribute heat evenly across the soleplate for fast, easy, and effective ironing with easy reverse strokes. The 1600W silver-layered thermostat and U-shaped heating element ensure quick and even heating. This automatic steam iron has a 220ml tank capacity, vertical and horizontal ironing, and is suitable for a wide range of fabrics. The long and sturdy swivel cord enables tangle-free reach and enhanced flexibility, which aids in ironing out difficult-to-access wrinkles. It also has improved safety features, such as an upgraded thermal fuse and a PBT insulator.
Specifications
Brand: Orient Electric
Colour: White and Blue
Wattage: 1600
Dimension: 26.5 x 11.1 x 9.8 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable automatic steam iron
|The steam button can be a bit difficult to use
|Beautiful design and colour
8. HAVELLS D’ZIRE
Havells' electric iron boasts an aerodynamic shape and an American heritage original imported golden non–stick coating on the soleplate. Unlike some other manufacturers, the pilot light in this dry iron is easily visible. The 360-degree swivel cord allows easy access to iron wrinkles in tough spots. Moreover, the iron is simple to operate owing to its easy–grip fabric selector knob, which has a temperature control dial for different fabrics.
Specifications
Brand: Havells
Colour: Mint
Wattage: 1000
Dimension: 11.4 x 15 x 27.9 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|The plug end is movable thus, it is easy to connect it to the plug points
|The top plastic quality is subpar
|Has a comfortable grip temperature knob for a quick change of settings
9. CROMPTON INSTAGLIDE
Crompton's dry iron has an American Heritage Soleplate Coating for increased durability and life. It comes with a 360–degree swivel cord for easy cable movement and six pre-set fabric settings with variable temperature control. This electric iron offers a matte black finish, bronze lining, and a wider soleplate area with curved corners for rapid ironing. It is ISI certified, featuring a heavy-duty power heating element and overheat safety shut-off features.
Specifications
Brand: Crompton
Colour: Black
Wattage: 1000
Dimension: 25 x 115 x 17 Millimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Portable and useful for travels
|Built out of low–quality material
|Quick heating for faster ironing
10. MORPHY RICHARDS GLIDE
The vertical and horizontal ironing functions are available on the Morphy Richards automatic steam iron. It has a non–stick coated soleplate and a steam burst function for easy ironing. The iron has 19 steam holes for fine water spray to erase stubborn wrinkles and can produce 15gm of continuous steam. It also has the largest soleplate and a self-cleaning function for faster ironing. The long 360-degree swivel cord allows easy mobility and meets ISI safety regulations.
Specifications
Brand: Morphy Richards
Colour: White
Wattage: 1250
Dimension: 30.7 x 12.4 x 15.8 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Smooth ironing with a quick heating
|The durability of this product is quite low
|Lightweight and easy–to–use
Top 3 features for you
|Products
|Feature 1
|Features 2
|Features 3
|Wipro Vesta
|This automatic steam iron has a Non-stick PTFE–coated soleplate for smooth ironing
|It has an anti–calc function to avoid caking of water in the water tank
|It has a large water tank of 300 ml to iron for a longer time as well as an anti-drip feature
|Bajaj DX – 6
|Anti-bacterial plating on soleplate for a more hygienic ironing experience each time
|This electric dry iron is lightweight, which makes it easier to use for cotton clothes
|The heating is a bit low, hence it does not burn the silks or laces of the clothes
|Philips GC181
|This iron has a heavy soleplate; the heavy-duty iron can press the clothing more efficiently
|The temperature settings are quite easy to understand; thus, anyone (except children) can use it
|The iron has a good and comfortable grip which aids in longer hours of ironing
|Bajaj DX – 7
|Cool touch and easy grip for regular usage
|The swivel cord is long, which aids in better access for ironing on an iron board
|The iron gets heated quickly, so there is a little waiting time
|Philips GC1905
|Linishd–Teflon coated soleplate for easy gliding on every fabric
|The spray function creates enough moisture for removing the wrinkles
|The huge hole of the water tank aids in quick filling and empty
|Philips GC 2147
|Has a scratch resisters ceramic soleplate to iron on clothes with buttons or designs
|Drip stop feature with powerful steam for a quick ironing experience
|The triple precision tip helps to iron the edges of any fabric
|Orient Electric Fabrifeel
|Long swivel cord for easy–handling of the iron when in use
|It has an advanced thermal fuse and PBT insulator for better safety
|Fast heating with a silver–layered advanced thermostat
|HavellsD’zire
|This electric iron has an easy grip temperature known for a quick change of the heat settings
|The iron is quite easy on the hand due to its design and is helpful for those who iron regularly
|The American Heritage soleplate makes the iron glide on any fabric
|Crompton InstaGlide
|A decent finish on the design and a portable size
|Large soleplate area for quick ironing
|Quick heating element for heavy–duty use
|MorphyRichards Glide
|As an automatic steam iron, it works properly without any leakage
|This is a lightweight iron that makes it easy to handle even for longer hours
|This iron comes with a self–cleaning function and a large soleplate
Best value for money
The Bajaj DX–7 is easy to use due to its lightweight and long swivel cord. This electric iron can be used daily to iron different fabrics without damaging the clothes. This is not an automatic steam iron, but it works smoothly to take out the wrinkles from the clothes effortlessly. Even when the iron is heated, the cool body ensures that you do not get any burns and have a safe experience. All these functions at a price of Rs. 875 make it the best automatic ironing machine for money.
Best overall product
The Morphy Richards Glide provides the best ironing results owing to the steam function. This automatic ironing machine has 19 holes for better spray and steam function. The spray function allows the iron to press the creases on the clothes, and the non–stick soleplate coating protects the fabrics from burning and sticking to the iron. The clothes can be ironed quickly and effortlessly, and this product is ISI-approved, making this the best overall electric and automatic steam iron you can buy.
How to buy the best ironing machine?
An ironing machine or an electric iron is an investment for your clothes that will improve your wardrobe over time, so before you buy one, consider the following measures.Irons are classified into three types: automatic steam irons, dry irons, and travel irons; select one based on your ironing needs and preferences.Stainless steel, ceramic, and non-stick are all common materials used to make the soleplate. So, while selecting a soleplate material, consider the fabric you will be ironing.Consider a steam iron's output capacity to ensure you have adequate steam for efficient ironing.To handle different types of fabrics, look for an iron with changeable heat settings.Consider the iron's size and weight for convenience of usage and storage.Many irons offer extra functions like self-cleaning, a spray mist, or a vertical steaming option, so go through those functions before investing in an electric iron.Always set a budget and compare costs from various brands and models to find an iron with the best functionality.
|Product
|Price
|Wipro Vesta 2200W Steam Iron with Steam Burst, Vertical and Horizontal Ironing, Non-Stick Coated Soleplate, White and Navy Blue, Standard (VD051220)
|₹ 1,999
|Bajaj DX-6 1000W Dry Iron with Advance Soleplate and Anti-bacterial German Coating Technology, White
|₹ 625
|Bajaj DX-7 1000W Dry Iron with Advance Soleplate and Anti-bacterial German Coating Technology, White
|₹ 799
|Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30-2400W, Quick Heat up with up to 30 g/min steam, 150g steam Boost, Scratch Resistant Ceramic Soleplate, Vertical steam, Drip-Stop
|₹ 3,293
|Orient Fabrifeel 1600-Watt Steam Iron for clothes | User-friendly and Advanced Steam Iron Press | 360-degree Swivel cord | Adjustable Temperature Control & Steam Burst | 2-year Warranty (Blue)
|₹ 1,399
|Havells D'zire 1000 watt Dry Iron With American Heritage Sole Plate, Aerodynamic Design, Easy Grip Temperature Knob & 2 years Warranty. (Mint)
|₹ 818
|Crompton InstaGlide 1000-Watts Dry Iron with American Heritage Coating, Pack of 1 Iron
|₹ 804
|Morphy Richards Glide 1250W Steam Iron with Steam Burst, Vertical and Horizontal Ironing, Non-Stick Coated Soleplate, White and Red
|₹ 1,360
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Your ironing requirements and preferences determine it. A steam iron may be a smart alternative if you do a lot of ironing. If you iron on occasion, a basic dry iron may suffice.
A steam iron has a water tank and can emit steam to assist in wrinkle removal, whereas a dry iron does not have a water tank and presses the fabric to remove wrinkles.
The best soleplate material is based on the type of fabric getting ironed. Stainless steel is long–lasting and brings warmth evenly, but ceramic is smooth and prevents the fabric from sticking whereas, non–stick soleplates are simple to maintain.
Follow the manufacturer's guidelines for cleaning the iron, but in general, you can use a moist cloth to wipe the soleplate and use the self-cleaning function if the iron has one.
Check the power cable, plug, and outlet to know if there is a power connectivity issue. If the problem persists, follow the troubleshooting instructions provided by the manufacturer.