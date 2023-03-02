Story Saved
Guide to top 10 automatic ironing machines for effortless and fast ironing

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 02, 2023 17:40 IST
Summary:

Automatic ironing machines are a convenient and effortless way of getting clothes ironed when in a hurry - for important meetings, etc. Listed here are the top 10 from Amazon.

Automatic ironing machines ensure our clothes are always fresh and ironed.

Going to a meeting wearing wrinkled clothing might harm your reputation since what we wear reflects our personalities. Ill–ironed clothing frequently conveys a person's apathy, so many opt to employ the best ironing services, which are not necessarily the most economical. The only way to save your face from fashion embarrassment is to spend money on an electric iron or an automatic ironing machine.

Once you've mastered the art of ironing, an electric iron can help you achieve the same results as ironing services. This does not have to be time–consuming; thus, to assist you in your journey of iron discovery, we have compiled a list of the top ten best automatic ironing machines you can invest in.

Top 10 electric irons

WIPRO VESTA

The Wipro Vesta automatic steam iron has a Steam Burst feature and proper steam distribution. The non-stick PTFE – coated soleplate is scratch resistant, and the ceramic soleplate glides effortlessly across any cloth. The 300 mL water tank allows for a long ironing session. A powerful steam output of up to 20-30 gm facilitates the elimination of creases quickly. It also contains an Anti-Drip function to prevent leakage and an Anti-calc role to prevent water within the tank from scaling. The shock-resistant plastic body and comfortable handle make it simple to use.

Specifications

Brand: Wipro Vesta

Colour: Navy Blue

Wattage: 2200

Dimension: 29.6 x 12.2 x 14.8 Centimeters

ProsCons
Non-stick automatic steam iron to avoid burning clothesThe soleplate is relatively small hence ironing can take longer time.
It has a drip-stop feature to avoid leakage 
Wipro Vesta 2200W Steam Iron with Steam Burst, Vertical and Horizontal Ironing, Non-Stick Coated Soleplate, White and Navy Blue, Standard (VD051220)
3.7 (517)
3.7 (517)
1,999 2,999
2. BAJAJ DX – 6

The American Heritage non-stick soleplate on the Bajaj DX 6 electric iron allows it to glide effortlessly through the fabric while removing any creases. Its cool-touch body provides a secure grip, and its 1.8 m swivel cord allows easy gliding across the material. Additionally, the anti-bacterial German coating technology utilised on the soleplate ensures hygienic clothes every time you iron it.

Specifications

Brand: Bajaj

Colour: White

Wattage: 1000

Dimension: 27 x 11 x 13 Centimeters

ProsCons
Lightweight and easy-to-use dry ironThe heating is comparatively low
Faster and even heating soleplate 
Bajaj DX-6 1000W Dry Iron with Advance Soleplate and Anti-bacterial German Coating Technology, White
4.2 (24,103)
4.2 (24,103)
625 1,150
3. PHILIPS GC181

The heavy soleplate of the GC181 electric iron, which is made to last for a substantially long time, contributes to its powerful performance. The temperature settings of this iron are simple to learn, and usage improves with practice. It features an attractive appearance and a modern design, and with a weight of 1.6 kg, this iron can effortlessly erase wrinkles.

Specifications

Brand: Philips

Colour: Black

Wattage: 1000

Dimension: 12 x 23.7 x 14 Centimeters

ProsCons
Dry iron with long 360–degree swivel cord to iron effortlesslyThe plastic hand grip is a bit sharp and can cause minor injuries
The temperature setting is easy to understand and access. 

4. BAJAJ DX – 7

This Dry Iron features an Advance Anti-bacterial German Coating soleplate Technology that is Non-stick coated and golden in colour. It is one of the best irons on this list due to its super clean finish with pleasing aesthetics and its Cool touch body with comfortable hand grip. Because of the plastic material, it is lightweight; it also has a 360-degree swivel cord and a thermal fuse for safety.

Specifications

Brand: Bajaj

Colour: White

Wattage: 1000W

Dimension: 10 x 11 x 24 Centimeters

ProsCons
A durable material is used to make the body of this electric ironTemperature control can be a bit problematic
A perfect iron for regular use 
Bajaj DX-7 1000W Dry Iron with Advance Soleplate and Anti-bacterial German Coating Technology, White
4.2 (47,343)
4.2 (47,343)
799 1,300
5. PHILIPS GC1905

The Philips GC1905 is an automatic steam iron with a 180 ml water tank and a calc-clean solution. The wide mouth of the water tank facilitates easy and quick filling as well as easy emptying of the water tank. The steam function offers a fine spray that evenly moistens the fabric and a continuous steam production of up to 13 g/min. Furthermore, the aluminium soleplate allows the iron to glide easily over all fabrics.

Specifications

Brand: Philips

Colour: Blue

Wattage: 1440

Dimension: 11.5 x 26.1 x 13.6 Centimeters

ProsCons
Solid–body with a good designThere can be water leakage
The spray function makes mists not only a jet stream 

6. PHILIPS GC2147

The Philips GC2147 is a more advanced version of the previously stated automatic steam iron. It has a Triple Precision Tip, which makes ironing strokes comfortable, effortless, and quick. It has an even distribution of steam for faster ironing with fewer strokes; the powerful steam kills bacteria and removes odours. It contains a Quick Heat up mode that can produce up to 30 g/min of steam and a 150g steam Boost. The soleplate is scratch resistant and constructed of ceramic. Also, the Drip-Stop feature prevents leaks even at low temperatures.

Specifications

Brand: Philips

Colour: Purple

Wattage: 2400

Dimension:13 x 16 x 30.5 Centimeters

ProsCons
It has a longer–length cord for better accessThe power plug is a bit bigger, which can cause a plugging issue
Decent heft for proper balance to keep the iron standing 
Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30-2400W, Quick Heat up with up to 30 g/min steam, 150g steam Boost, Scratch Resistant Ceramic Soleplate, Vertical steam, Drip-Stop
4.3 (2,051)
4.3 (2,051)
3,293 4,495
7.ORIENT ELECTRIC FABRIFEEL

The Fabrifeelautomatic ironing machine has a German-Made Non-Stick soleplate Coating that helps distribute heat evenly across the soleplate for fast, easy, and effective ironing with easy reverse strokes. The 1600W silver-layered thermostat and U-shaped heating element ensure quick and even heating. This automatic steam iron has a 220ml tank capacity, vertical and horizontal ironing, and is suitable for a wide range of fabrics. The long and sturdy swivel cord enables tangle-free reach and enhanced flexibility, which aids in ironing out difficult-to-access wrinkles. It also has improved safety features, such as an upgraded thermal fuse and a PBT insulator.

Specifications

Brand: Orient Electric

Colour: White and Blue

Wattage: 1600

Dimension: 26.5 x 11.1 x 9.8 Centimeters

ProsCons
Durable automatic steam ironThe steam button can be a bit difficult to use
Beautiful design and colour 
Orient Fabrifeel 1600-Watt Steam Iron for clothes | User-friendly and Advanced Steam Iron Press | 360-degree Swivel cord | Adjustable Temperature Control & Steam Burst | 2-year Warranty (Blue)
3.2 (271)
3.2 (271)
1,399 2,490
8. HAVELLS D’ZIRE

Havells' electric iron boasts an aerodynamic shape and an American heritage original imported golden non–stick coating on the soleplate. Unlike some other manufacturers, the pilot light in this dry iron is easily visible. The 360-degree swivel cord allows easy access to iron wrinkles in tough spots. Moreover, the iron is simple to operate owing to its easy–grip fabric selector knob, which has a temperature control dial for different fabrics.

Specifications

Brand: Havells

Colour: Mint

Wattage: 1000

Dimension: 11.4 x 15 x 27.9 Centimeters

ProsCons
The plug end is movable thus, it is easy to connect it to the plug pointsThe top plastic quality is subpar
Has a comfortable grip temperature knob for a quick change of settings 
Havells D'zire 1000 watt Dry Iron With American Heritage Sole Plate, Aerodynamic Design, Easy Grip Temperature Knob & 2 years Warranty. (Mint)
4.3 (6,513)
4.3 (6,513)
818 1,295
9. CROMPTON INSTAGLIDE

Crompton's dry iron has an American Heritage Soleplate Coating for increased durability and life. It comes with a 360–degree swivel cord for easy cable movement and six pre-set fabric settings with variable temperature control. This electric iron offers a matte black finish, bronze lining, and a wider soleplate area with curved corners for rapid ironing. It is ISI certified, featuring a heavy-duty power heating element and overheat safety shut-off features.

Specifications

Brand: Crompton

Colour: Black

Wattage: 1000

Dimension: 25 x 115 x 17 Millimeters

ProsCons
Portable and useful for travelsBuilt out of low–quality material
Quick heating for faster ironing 
Crompton InstaGlide 1000-Watts Dry Iron with American Heritage Coating, Pack of 1 Iron
4.1 (7,868)
4.1 (7,868)
804 1,000
10. MORPHY RICHARDS GLIDE

The vertical and horizontal ironing functions are available on the Morphy Richards automatic steam iron. It has a non–stick coated soleplate and a steam burst function for easy ironing. The iron has 19 steam holes for fine water spray to erase stubborn wrinkles and can produce 15gm of continuous steam. It also has the largest soleplate and a self-cleaning function for faster ironing. The long 360-degree swivel cord allows easy mobility and meets ISI safety regulations.

Specifications

Brand: Morphy Richards

Colour: White

Wattage: 1250

Dimension: 30.7 x 12.4 x 15.8 Centimeters

ProsCons
Smooth ironing with a quick heatingThe durability of this product is quite low
Lightweight and easy–to–use 
Morphy Richards Glide 1250W Steam Iron with Steam Burst, Vertical and Horizontal Ironing, Non-Stick Coated Soleplate, White and Red
4.2 (724)
4.2 (724)
1,360 1,850
Top 3 features for you

 Products Feature 1 Features 2 Features 3
 Wipro Vesta This automatic steam iron has a Non-stick PTFE–coated soleplate for smooth ironing It has an anti–calc function to avoid caking of water in the water tank It has a large water tank of 300 ml to iron for a longer time as well as an anti-drip feature
 Bajaj DX – 6 Anti-bacterial plating on soleplate for a more hygienic ironing experience each time This electric dry iron is lightweight, which makes it easier to use for cotton clothes The heating is a bit low, hence it does not burn the silks or laces of the clothes
 Philips GC181 This iron has a heavy soleplate; the heavy-duty iron can press the clothing more efficiently The temperature settings are quite easy to understand; thus, anyone (except children) can use it The iron has a good and comfortable grip which aids in longer hours of ironing
 Bajaj DX – 7 Cool touch and easy grip for regular usage The swivel cord is long, which aids in better access for ironing on an iron board The iron gets heated quickly, so there is a little waiting time 
 Philips GC1905 Linishd–Teflon coated soleplate for easy gliding on every fabric The spray function creates enough moisture for removing the wrinkles The huge hole of the water tank aids in quick filling and empty
 Philips GC 2147 Has a scratch resisters ceramic soleplate to iron on clothes with buttons or designs Drip stop feature with powerful steam for a quick ironing experience The triple precision tip helps to iron the edges of any fabric
 Orient Electric Fabrifeel Long swivel cord for easy–handling of the iron when in use It has an advanced thermal fuse and PBT insulator for better safety Fast heating with a silver–layered advanced thermostat 
 HavellsD’zire This electric iron has an easy grip temperature known for a quick change of the heat settings The iron is quite easy on the hand due to its design and is helpful for those who iron regularly The American Heritage soleplate makes the iron glide on any fabric
 Crompton InstaGlide A decent finish on the design and a portable size Large soleplate area for quick ironing Quick heating element for heavy–duty use
 MorphyRichards Glide As an automatic steam iron, it works properly without any leakage This is a lightweight iron that makes it easy to handle even for longer hours  This iron comes with a self–cleaning function and a large soleplate 

Best value for money

The Bajaj DX–7 is easy to use due to its lightweight and long swivel cord. This electric iron can be used daily to iron different fabrics without damaging the clothes. This is not an automatic steam iron, but it works smoothly to take out the wrinkles from the clothes effortlessly. Even when the iron is heated, the cool body ensures that you do not get any burns and have a safe experience. All these functions at a price of Rs. 875 make it the best automatic ironing machine for money.

Best overall product

The Morphy Richards Glide provides the best ironing results owing to the steam function. This automatic ironing machine has 19 holes for better spray and steam function. The spray function allows the iron to press the creases on the clothes, and the non–stick soleplate coating protects the fabrics from burning and sticking to the iron. The clothes can be ironed quickly and effortlessly, and this product is ISI-approved, making this the best overall electric and automatic steam iron you can buy.

How to buy the best ironing machine?

An ironing machine or an electric iron is an investment for your clothes that will improve your wardrobe over time, so before you buy one, consider the following measures.Irons are classified into three types: automatic steam irons, dry irons, and travel irons; select one based on your ironing needs and preferences.Stainless steel, ceramic, and non-stick are all common materials used to make the soleplate. So, while selecting a soleplate material, consider the fabric you will be ironing.Consider a steam iron's output capacity to ensure you have adequate steam for efficient ironing.To handle different types of fabrics, look for an iron with changeable heat settings.Consider the iron's size and weight for convenience of usage and storage.Many irons offer extra functions like self-cleaning, a spray mist, or a vertical steaming option, so go through those functions before investing in an electric iron.Always set a budget and compare costs from various brands and models to find an iron with the best functionality.

Product Price
Wipro Vesta 2200W Steam Iron with Steam Burst, Vertical and Horizontal Ironing, Non-Stick Coated Soleplate, White and Navy Blue, Standard (VD051220) ₹ 1,999
Bajaj DX-6 1000W Dry Iron with Advance Soleplate and Anti-bacterial German Coating Technology, White ₹ 625
Bajaj DX-7 1000W Dry Iron with Advance Soleplate and Anti-bacterial German Coating Technology, White ₹ 799
Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30-2400W, Quick Heat up with up to 30 g/min steam, 150g steam Boost, Scratch Resistant Ceramic Soleplate, Vertical steam, Drip-Stop ₹ 3,293
Orient Fabrifeel 1600-Watt Steam Iron for clothes | User-friendly and Advanced Steam Iron Press | 360-degree Swivel cord | Adjustable Temperature Control & Steam Burst | 2-year Warranty (Blue) ₹ 1,399
Havells D'zire 1000 watt Dry Iron With American Heritage Sole Plate, Aerodynamic Design, Easy Grip Temperature Knob & 2 years Warranty. (Mint) ₹ 818
Crompton InstaGlide 1000-Watts Dry Iron with American Heritage Coating, Pack of 1 Iron ₹ 804
Morphy Richards Glide 1250W Steam Iron with Steam Burst, Vertical and Horizontal Ironing, Non-Stick Coated Soleplate, White and Red ₹ 1,360

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Home Appliances
