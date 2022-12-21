Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Hair dryers and stylers: Here are the best deals worth your money

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 22, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

Here is the list of the best hair dryers and stylers in the market. Check out the features, specifications, pros and cons to make a choice. Our guide also tells you how to choose the best one when looking to buy one.

A hair dryer and styler can significantly reduce our beauty parlour and salon trips and you your desired look.

There is nothing more enjoyable than having a good hair day when your hair decides to listen to all of your requests and look fantastic whether or not you have styled it. Salons can be the only option for perfect hair, but they are pricey.

If you have the Best Hair Dryers & Stylers at home, you can complete all these tasks without spending much money. Which professional hair dryer is best for you depends on how you use it and what you need. Make sure to consider wattage, weight, size, technology, heat control capabilities, travel-friendly features, and pricing, which is the most crucial factor, before choosing the best hair dryers and stylers.

1. Nova NHS - 840 Selfie Hair Straightener

Without having to subject your hair to blow-drying, which frequently takes moisture from your hair strands, the Nova Pro Shine NHS 840 Hair Straightener delivers salon-like sleek and straight hair. For a supple and silky gloss, it also has a ceramic coating. You can style your hair from frizzy to straight and damp to dry in a few minutes. Then what? With its embedded ceramic plates, this hair straightener gives your hair the perfect lustre, a lovely sheen, and smooth edges.

Specifications:

Brand: Nova

Colour: Pink

Model Number: NHS - 840

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions: 16L x 5.5W Centimetres

Item Weight: 450 grams

Material: Teflon Coated

ProsCons
Light bodyStraightening lasts for 2-3 hours
Can use in 60 seconds 
Travel friendly 
Nova NHS - 840 Selfie Hair Straightener for Women (Pink)
70% off
449 1,495
Buy now

2. Nova NHS 860 Hair Straightener

achieve a sleek, straight hairdo that is suitable for a party. With the help of the Digital Control, you may select your preferred temperature, and once it is reached, the straightener turns itself off automatically. The ceramic plates provide a flawless, non-sticky straightening experience. It is also practical to use because of the lengthy swivel cord. Frame your face with the perfect straight hair and look stunning at every event you are invited to. Use this straightening rod to quickly style your hair from wet to dry and from curly to straight.

Specifications:

Brand: Nova

Colour: Black

Model Number: ‎NHS 860

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions: 13L x 4.5W Centimetres

Item Weight: 450 grams

Material: Plastic

ProsCons
Unique floating plateHair does not get caught properly
heat balance technology 
60 secs rapid heating technology 

3. SBU 1000 watt Hair Dryer and styler

Not sure how to handle your frizzy hair? With this dryer and volumizer hair brush, you can stop the damage to your hair right away and at the same time get that classy hair. Your hair will become more pliable and lustrous. Your hair will be shiny with more hydration, frizz-free, and anti-static using this electric hot air comb with a tourmaline ceramic construction. 3 heat settings are included for flexible styling. Designed with an oval-shaped comb to smooth and volumize your hair so it looks more fluffy. For ease of use, the brush has tufted and nylon pin bristles combined.

Specifications:

Brand: SBU

Colour: Black

Model Number: EC-B74

Power Source: Electric

Item Dimensions: 17 x 10 x 10 Centimetres

Item Weight: 299 g

Material: Plastic

ProsCons
Adjustable temperatureMay make some noise
Ionic technology 
360 Swivel Power Cord 
SBU 1000 watt Hot Air Brush, One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer 3 in1 Styling Brush Styler, Negative Ion Hair Straightener Curler Brush All Hairstyle (black color)
63% off
739 1,999
Buy now

4. Dealsure Premium Hair Dryer

The Dealsure Premium One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush feature ionic technology, which lessens hair damage by moisturising and nourishing the hair. Therefore, if you want a hair styling tool that doesn't do any harm to your hair, this is your best choice. The hair dryer's adjustable temperature enables blow drying, curling, and straightening. The gear position can be adjusted using the rotary gear switch at the bottom by the styling preference and hair volume.

Specifications:

Brand: Dealsure

Colour: Black

Model Number: DS-RE2062-01

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions: 20 x 15 x 5 cm

Item Weight: 350 g

ProsCons
Autonomous adjustmentGets a little heated up
Ionic technology 
LED prompt light 
Dealsure Premium One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush 3 in1 Styling Brush Styler, Negative Ion Hair Straightener Curler Brush for All Hairstyle(Black)
78% off
899 3,999
Buy now

5. VEGA 3-in-1 Hair Styler & Insta Glam

The VEGA 3-in-1 hair styler is a power-packed combo triple hair styling tool having the function to straighten, curl and crimp the hair. The straightener's ceramic-coated plates give hair that is incredibly shiny and silky smooth. If you want to achieve gorgeous blends in your hair, the VEGA hair styler's 3-ridge crimper plates produce the best results. Furthermore, the 32mm barrel quickly produces stunning curls within no time. This VEGA hair styling tool is very handy, efficient, and economical. The 360-degree swivel rod prevents the tangling of the hair during styling.

Specifications:

Brand: Vega

Colour: Black

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions: 34 x 6.5 x 4 cm

Item Weight: 444 grams

Material: Ceramic

ProsCons
Ceramic coated platesThe on and off knob is not smooth
2 heat/speed settings 
Safety automatic overheat cut-out 
VEGA 3 in 1 Hair Styler & Insta Glam Foldable 1000 Watts Hair Dryer Combo Pack, Black
30% off
2,038 2,898
Buy now

6. Havells HC4085 - 1000 Watts Air Care Styler

This hair styling set includes tools that are 5-in-1 and combine functionality for hair brushing, drying, and styling. It's comparable to having a hair dryer, hair brush, hair curler, and styling comb all at once, which can save time and money and make creating a flawless, customised hairstyle simple. Air can flow to the core through special airflow valves to create lift. Each hair is heated uniformly thanks to an even distribution of heat dissipation pores, which minimises damage. There are three temperature settings on the gadget. Adapt the setting to the type of hair you have and the style you want.

Specifications:

Brand: Havells

Colour: Black

Model Number: HC4085

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions: 23.5 x 8.5 x 39 Centimetres

Item Weight: 320 grams

Material: Plastic

ProsCons
Pre-styling half-brush combrubbery plastic material brush bristles
3 temperature settings 
Shrinkable style brush 
Havells HC4085 - 1000 Watts Air Care Styler, Pre-Styling Half Brush and Drying Nozzle, Styling Curlers, Smoothening Roller Brush; Suitable for All Hair Types (Black)
48% off
1,805 3,495
Buy now

7. BRITSPEAR BR-5250

This is a very affordable hair styling tool. It is a professional 2-in-1 electric blow-rotating straightener and curling comb. Three heat settings are available on the hot air brush for different hair types: high heat for thick hair, low heat for fine hair, and flexible settings to maintain your gorgeous hairdo. For lift, use the volumizer that is applied more closely to the scalp. You can also use it to straighten, curl, wave your hair, style, and volumize it. It is perfect for all hair types and gives the best results on wet and dry hair.

Specifications:

Brand: Britspear

Colour: Black

Model Number: BR-001

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions: 28 x 8 x 6 cm

Item Weight: 799 Grams

Material: Ceramic

ProsCons
Negative ionic technologySlow dryer
3 adjustable heat levels 
massaging ball tips 
BRITSPEAR BR-5250 1000 Watts Hair Dryer, and Volumizer Styler, Professional 2-in-1 Salon Negative Ion Ceramic Electric Blow Rotating Straightener and Curly Comb with Anti-Scald, Black
30% off
699 999
Buy now

8. Beurer HC 25 1600 watts travel hair dryer

The Beurer HC 25 hair dryer is the best travel-friendly hair dryer. The folding handle of the hair styling tool is ergonomically designed, retractable, and has one function. Compact and useful, with an integrated ion function, overheating prevention, and a cold air setting to add volume to your hairstyle. It can be used wherever, the built-in ion function gives your hair more shine, and the folding handle helps it fit more compactly in your luggage. It has two heat settings as well as two blower settings. There is a slim styling nozzle included in the thin professional nozzle. The soft-touch coating provides a silky smooth texture.

Specifications:

Brand: Beurer

Colour: Black and Rose Gold

Model Number: HC 25

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions: 25.4 x 20.3 x 9.2 cm

Item Weight: 580 Grams

ProsCons
Ion functionSmells smoke when used on wet hair
Slim professional nozzle 
space-saving companion 
Beurer HC 25 1600 watts travel hair dryer With Heat & Cool Setting and Detachable Slim professional nozzle | 3 Years Warranty, Multicolor
54% off
1,249 2,690
Buy now

9. Zokixto Ion Ceramic 1000 Watts Volumizer

A three-in-one hair styling tool is the Zokixto ion ceramic volumizer. It functions as a dryer, styler, and hot air blower. It is simple to untangle hair thanks to the distinctive oval brush design. With this effective styler, your hair may be set, dried, straightened, and curled in about 30 minutes. Suitable for all hair types, this tool is the finest whether you want to go to a party or get a sleek hairstyle for your business. Frizz, static, split ends, and tangles can be lessened with a hot air brush. It also nourishes and protects hair while reducing heat damage.

Specifications:

Brand: Zokixto

Colour: Black

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions: 90 x 90 x 90 Centimetres

Item Weight: 510 Grams

Material: Ceramic

ProsCons
Unique oval brush designNeeds maintenance
Ergonomic design 
Tangle-free combination bristles 
Zokixto Ion Ceramic 1000 Watts Volumizer For Straightening, Curling, Salon Negative For All Hair Types 3 In 1 One Step Hair Dryer, Styler And Hot Air Blow Dryer Brush (2022 Upgrade, Red, Black)
42% off
759 1,299
Buy now

10. Evrum Hair Dryer Straightener 3000 Walt 5-in-1 Hair Dryer

The multipurpose Evrum hair dryer straightener is a styler. There are 5 exchangeable hair styling tools included. The hot air brush kit has 4 replaceable brush heads that make it simple to straighten, curl, volumize, and massage the scalp. This Evrum hair dryer is ideal if you're seeking a hair styler that harms your hair as little as possible. It makes hair less frizzy and silkier as a result. The 3D stereo comb and negative ions air heat vents give the hair even more shine. The ceramic layer shields your hair by dispersing heat evenly.

Specifications:

Brand: Evrum

Colour: Purple

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions: 20 x 6 x 22 cm

Item Weight: 200 Grams

ProsCons
5-in-1 air dryer brushA little noisy
3 kinds of temperature adjustment settings 
Ceramic coating 
Evrum Hair Dryer Straightener 3000 Walt 5 in 1 Hair Dryer With Comb Airwarp Styler Multifunctional Quickly Drying And Wet Hair One Step Hair Dryer And Styler
70% off
1,499 4,999
Buy now

Price of hair dryers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Nova NHS - 840 Selfie Hair Straightener 449
Nova NHS 860 Hair Straightener 499
SBU 1000 watt Hair Dryer and styler 739
Dealsure Premium Hair Dryer 899
VEGA 3-in-1 Hair Styler & Insta Glam 1644
Havells HC4085 - 1000 Watts Air Care Styler 1775
BRITSPEAR BR-5250 699
Beurer HC 25 1600 watts travel hair dryer 1249
Zokixto Ion Ceramic 1000 Watts Volumizer 759
Evrum Hair Dryer Straightener 3000 Watt 5-in-1 Hair Dryer 1499

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
WattageTemperature SettingsWeight
Nova NHS - 840 Selfie Hair Straightener1000 watts1 temperature setting450 g
Nova NHS 860 Hair Straightener1000 watts4 temperature settings450 g
SBU 1000 watt Hair Dryer and styler1000 watts3 temperature settings299 g
Dealsure Premium Hair Dryer1000 watts3 temperature settings350 g
VEGA 3-in-1 Hair Styler & Insta Glam1000 watts2 Temperature SettingsNA
Havells HC4085 - 1000 Watts Air Care Styler1000 watts3 temperature settings320 g
BRITSPEAR BR-52501000 watts3 temperature settings799 g
Beurer HC 25 1600 watts travel hair dryer1600 watts2 temperature settings580 g
Zokixto Ion Ceramic 1000 Watts Volumizer1000 watts3 temperature settings510 g
Evrum Hair Dryer Straightener 3000 Watt 5-in-1 Hair Dryer3000 watts3 temperature settings200 g

Best value for money

Want a stylist straight hair look for any occasion? Nova NHS 840 selfie hair straightener in pink colour is the ideal choice and product. This is a value for money product as it serves the purpose of hair straightening like professional touch every day. It is a lightweight and easy-to-use model.

Best overall

Nova has always thought from the customer’s perspective and has come up with its Nova NHS 840 selfie hair straightener for women. It comes in black and pink. This product is available for under 500 bucks, making it super affordable for any girl. It has 60sec rapid heating technology with extra heat balance technology to protect hair from overheating. It is a light body, and a stylish design with a simple lock function to make it travel-friendly. It comes with 1 year of brand warranty. Get the deal today.

How to find the perfect hair dryers & stylers

Want to attend a special occasion or a night party but are bored with the same hairstyle? Not to worry, ladies, a flat hair straightener is your option. One should look for the width of the ironing surface, as the wider the flat belt the more hair can be straightened. With advanced technology, today’s hair dryers and stylers come with hassle-free installation and usage. Shockproof technology is a must, including other than any feature. Different heating or modes should be a plus point considering the price of the product and its value.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
A complete guide for best Epson printers
Amazon Christmas sale: Fetch handbags at up to 69% off
Amazon Christmas sale: Avail up to 45% off on skincare set combos
Best dog wormer products for deworming your dogs
Electric blankets: Best way to stay cosy this winter season

Hair dryers & stylers

What is the wattage of a hair dryer and styler?

The watts of a hair dryer determine its power: The Beauty Lab advises using 1,500–2,000 watts for the greatest results on any type of hair. The most common of all is 1875 watts. 

What is ion technology?

Ionization technology offers observable advantages. When you have ionized technology that can switch on and off, benefits are simple to perceive. Without an ionizer, air blasting causes static buildup, whereas, with one, the hair appears shinier and is better aligned. For hair which is curly and prone to frizz, go for an ionic hair dryer.

Which type of hair dryer is necessary for curly hair?

Search for an ionic hair dryer that has a lot of accessories. All curly and kinky hair types must use a diffuser if they want to embrace their natural texture, and if they want to smooth it, they must use a narrow nozzle attachment.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS