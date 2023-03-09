Hair dryers and stylers: Here are the best deals worth your money

A hair dryer and styler can significantly reduce our beauty parlour and salon trips and you your desired look.

There is nothing more enjoyable than having a good hair day when your hair decides to listen to all of your requests and look fantastic whether or not you have styled it. Salons can be the only option for perfect hair, but they are pricey. If you have the Best Hair Dryers & Stylers at home, you can complete all these tasks without spending much money. Which professional hair dryer is best for you depends on how you use it and what you need. Make sure to consider wattage, weight, size, technology, heat control capabilities, travel-friendly features, and pricing, which is the most crucial factor, before choosing the best hair dryers and stylers. 1. Nova NHS - 840 Selfie Hair Straightener Without having to subject your hair to blow-drying, which frequently takes moisture from your hair strands, the Nova Pro Shine NHS 840 Hair Straightener delivers salon-like sleek and straight hair. For a supple and silky gloss, it also has a ceramic coating. You can style your hair from frizzy to straight and damp to dry in a few minutes. Then what? With its embedded ceramic plates, this hair straightener gives your hair the perfect lustre, a lovely sheen, and smooth edges. Specifications: Brand: Nova Colour: Pink Model Number: NHS - 840 Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions: 16L x 5.5W Centimetres Item Weight: 450 grams Material: Teflon Coated

Pros Cons Light body Straightening lasts for 2-3 hours Can use in 60 seconds Travel friendly

2. Nova NHS 860 Hair Straightener achieve a sleek, straight hairdo that is suitable for a party. With the help of the Digital Control, you may select your preferred temperature, and once it is reached, the straightener turns itself off automatically. The ceramic plates provide a flawless, non-sticky straightening experience. It is also practical to use because of the lengthy swivel cord. Frame your face with the perfect straight hair and look stunning at every event you are invited to. Use this straightening rod to quickly style your hair from wet to dry and from curly to straight. Specifications: Brand: Nova Colour: Black Model Number: ‎NHS 860 Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions: 13L x 4.5W Centimetres Item Weight: 450 grams Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Unique floating plate Hair does not get caught properly heat balance technology 60 secs rapid heating technology

3. SBU 1000 watt Hair Dryer and styler Not sure how to handle your frizzy hair? With this dryer and volumizer hair brush, you can stop the damage to your hair right away and at the same time get that classy hair. Your hair will become more pliable and lustrous. Your hair will be shiny with more hydration, frizz-free, and anti-static using this electric hot air comb with a tourmaline ceramic construction. 3 heat settings are included for flexible styling. Designed with an oval-shaped comb to smooth and volumize your hair so it looks more fluffy. For ease of use, the brush has tufted and nylon pin bristles combined. Specifications: Brand: SBU Colour: Black Model Number: EC-B74 Power Source: Electric Item Dimensions: 17 x 10 x 10 Centimetres Item Weight: 299 g Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Adjustable temperature May make some noise Ionic technology 360 Swivel Power Cord

4. Dealsure Premium Hair Dryer The Dealsure Premium One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush feature ionic technology, which lessens hair damage by moisturising and nourishing the hair. Therefore, if you want a hair styling tool that doesn't do any harm to your hair, this is your best choice. The hair dryer's adjustable temperature enables blow drying, curling, and straightening. The gear position can be adjusted using the rotary gear switch at the bottom by the styling preference and hair volume. Specifications: Brand: Dealsure Colour: Black Model Number: DS-RE2062-01 Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions: 20 x 15 x 5 cm Item Weight: 350 g

Pros Cons Autonomous adjustment Gets a little heated up Ionic technology LED prompt light

5. VEGA 3-in-1 Hair Styler & Insta Glam The VEGA 3-in-1 hair styler is a power-packed combo triple hair styling tool having the function to straighten, curl and crimp the hair. The straightener's ceramic-coated plates give hair that is incredibly shiny and silky smooth. If you want to achieve gorgeous blends in your hair, the VEGA hair styler's 3-ridge crimper plates produce the best results. Furthermore, the 32mm barrel quickly produces stunning curls within no time. This VEGA hair styling tool is very handy, efficient, and economical. The 360-degree swivel rod prevents the tangling of the hair during styling. Specifications: Brand: Vega Colour: Black Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions: 34 x 6.5 x 4 cm Item Weight: 444 grams Material: Ceramic

Pros Cons Ceramic coated plates The on and off knob is not smooth 2 heat/speed settings Safety automatic overheat cut-out

6. Havells HC4085 - 1000 Watts Air Care Styler This hair styling set includes tools that are 5-in-1 and combine functionality for hair brushing, drying, and styling. It's comparable to having a hair dryer, hair brush, hair curler, and styling comb all at once, which can save time and money and make creating a flawless, customised hairstyle simple. Air can flow to the core through special airflow valves to create lift. Each hair is heated uniformly thanks to an even distribution of heat dissipation pores, which minimises damage. There are three temperature settings on the gadget. Adapt the setting to the type of hair you have and the style you want. Specifications: Brand: Havells Colour: Black Model Number: HC4085 Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions: 23.5 x 8.5 x 39 Centimetres Item Weight: 320 grams Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Pre-styling half-brush comb rubbery plastic material brush bristles 3 temperature settings Shrinkable style brush

7. BRITSPEAR BR-5250 This is a very affordable hair styling tool. It is a professional 2-in-1 electric blow-rotating straightener and curling comb. Three heat settings are available on the hot air brush for different hair types: high heat for thick hair, low heat for fine hair, and flexible settings to maintain your gorgeous hairdo. For lift, use the volumizer that is applied more closely to the scalp. You can also use it to straighten, curl, wave your hair, style, and volumize it. It is perfect for all hair types and gives the best results on wet and dry hair. Specifications: Brand: Britspear Colour: Black Model Number: BR-001 Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions: 28 x 8 x 6 cm Item Weight: 799 Grams Material: Ceramic

Pros Cons Negative ionic technology Slow dryer 3 adjustable heat levels massaging ball tips

8. Beurer HC 25 1600 watts travel hair dryer The Beurer HC 25 hair dryer is the best travel-friendly hair dryer. The folding handle of the hair styling tool is ergonomically designed, retractable, and has one function. Compact and useful, with an integrated ion function, overheating prevention, and a cold air setting to add volume to your hairstyle. It can be used wherever, the built-in ion function gives your hair more shine, and the folding handle helps it fit more compactly in your luggage. It has two heat settings as well as two blower settings. There is a slim styling nozzle included in the thin professional nozzle. The soft-touch coating provides a silky smooth texture. Specifications: Brand: Beurer Colour: Black and Rose Gold Model Number: HC 25 Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions: 25.4 x 20.3 x 9.2 cm Item Weight: 580 Grams

Pros Cons Ion function Smells smoke when used on wet hair Slim professional nozzle space-saving companion

9. Zokixto Ion Ceramic 1000 Watts Volumizer A three-in-one hair styling tool is the Zokixto ion ceramic volumizer. It functions as a dryer, styler, and hot air blower. It is simple to untangle hair thanks to the distinctive oval brush design. With this effective styler, your hair may be set, dried, straightened, and curled in about 30 minutes. Suitable for all hair types, this tool is the finest whether you want to go to a party or get a sleek hairstyle for your business. Frizz, static, split ends, and tangles can be lessened with a hot air brush. It also nourishes and protects hair while reducing heat damage. Specifications: Brand: Zokixto Colour: Black Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions: 90 x 90 x 90 Centimetres Item Weight: 510 Grams Material: Ceramic

Pros Cons Unique oval brush design Needs maintenance Ergonomic design Tangle-free combination bristles

10. Evrum Hair Dryer Straightener 3000 Walt 5-in-1 Hair Dryer The multipurpose Evrum hair dryer straightener is a styler. There are 5 exchangeable hair styling tools included. The hot air brush kit has 4 replaceable brush heads that make it simple to straighten, curl, volumize, and massage the scalp. This Evrum hair dryer is ideal if you're seeking a hair styler that harms your hair as little as possible. It makes hair less frizzy and silkier as a result. The 3D stereo comb and negative ions air heat vents give the hair even more shine. The ceramic layer shields your hair by dispersing heat evenly. Specifications: Brand: Evrum Colour: Purple Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions: 20 x 6 x 22 cm Item Weight: 200 Grams

Pros Cons 5-in-1 air dryer brush A little noisy 3 kinds of temperature adjustment settings Ceramic coating

Price of hair dryers at a glance:

Product Price Nova NHS - 840 Selfie Hair Straightener ₹ 449 Nova NHS 860 Hair Straightener ₹ 499 SBU 1000 watt Hair Dryer and styler ₹ 739 Dealsure Premium Hair Dryer ₹ 899 VEGA 3-in-1 Hair Styler & Insta Glam ₹ 1644 Havells HC4085 - 1000 Watts Air Care Styler ₹ 1775 BRITSPEAR BR-5250 ₹ 699 Beurer HC 25 1600 watts travel hair dryer ₹ 1249 Zokixto Ion Ceramic 1000 Watts Volumizer ₹ 759 Evrum Hair Dryer Straightener 3000 Watt 5-in-1 Hair Dryer ₹ 1499

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Wattage Temperature Settings Weight Nova NHS - 840 Selfie Hair Straightener 1000 watts 1 temperature setting 450 g Nova NHS 860 Hair Straightener 1000 watts 4 temperature settings 450 g SBU 1000 watt Hair Dryer and styler 1000 watts 3 temperature settings 299 g Dealsure Premium Hair Dryer 1000 watts 3 temperature settings 350 g VEGA 3-in-1 Hair Styler & Insta Glam 1000 watts 2 Temperature Settings NA Havells HC4085 - 1000 Watts Air Care Styler 1000 watts 3 temperature settings 320 g BRITSPEAR BR-5250 1000 watts 3 temperature settings 799 g Beurer HC 25 1600 watts travel hair dryer 1600 watts 2 temperature settings 580 g Zokixto Ion Ceramic 1000 Watts Volumizer 1000 watts 3 temperature settings 510 g Evrum Hair Dryer Straightener 3000 Watt 5-in-1 Hair Dryer 3000 watts 3 temperature settings 200 g

Best value for money Want a stylist straight hair look for any occasion? Nova NHS 840 selfie hair straightener in pink colour is the ideal choice and product. This is a value for money product as it serves the purpose of hair straightening like professional touch every day. It is a lightweight and easy-to-use model. Best overall Nova has always thought from the customer’s perspective and has come up with its Nova NHS 840 selfie hair straightener for women. It comes in black and pink. This product is available for under 500 bucks, making it super affordable for any girl. It has 60sec rapid heating technology with extra heat balance technology to protect hair from overheating. It is a light body, and a stylish design with a simple lock function to make it travel-friendly. It comes with 1 year of brand warranty. Get the deal today. How to find the perfect hair dryers & stylers Want to attend a special occasion or a night party but are bored with the same hairstyle? Not to worry, ladies, a flat hair straightener is your option. One should look for the width of the ironing surface, as the wider the flat belt the more hair can be straightened. With advanced technology, today’s hair dryers and stylers come with hassle-free installation and usage. Shockproof technology is a must, including other than any feature. Different heating or modes should be a plus point considering the price of the product and its value.