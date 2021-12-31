Happy New Year 2022 gifts: Top tablets to gift this festive season

Gifting is a beautiful way of saying that you care for your loved ones. With 2021 on its way out and 2022 almost here, giving and receiving gifts is a wonderful way to celebrate new beginnings.

While there are many options to pick from in today's world, gifting a gadget is a great idea. Not only does it look fancy, it is of great utility as well. If you have aged parents at home, whom you wish to surprise this year-end, then giving them a tablet is a warm gesture of affection. Tablets are great way of enjoying social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Help your parents enjoy interacting with their extended family and friends with a tablet's enhanced multimedia features. If your parents are keen on watching content on the internet such as Netflix and Hotstar, then too tablets work well. They are smaller and lighter in size and weight compared to laptops while big enough to facilitate viewing as compared to screen of smartphones.

If you have teenage or pre-teen kids at home, then too it is a great gifting idea for them to watch multimedia content or to play games on.

In case you are planning to do so but don't know where to begin, we have curated a list of 10 top tablets to choose from.

1) Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet

This tablet is available in two different sizes - 2+32 GB and 4+128 GB. It is also available in various combinations apart from the tablet alone - tablet + 4G dongle, tablet + cover, tablet + Logitech keyboard and tablet + tempered glass. For this discussion, we have considered just the tablet with the configuration (2+32 GB). The device is available in platinum grey.

Some features:

1) RAM: ‎2 GB

2) Memory storage capacity: ‎32 GB

3) Operating system: ‎Android 9.0 pie

4) Processor: MediaTek Helio P22T Octa-Core

5) Resolution: ‎1920X1200 pixels



2) 2020 Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic chip

This tablet is available in a range of striking colours - silver, space grey, rose gold, green and sky blue. This Apple tablet comes in two sizes - 64GB and 256GB. It is also available in two variants - one with WiFi and another WiFi plus cellular.

Some features:

1) A14 Bionic chip with neural engine

2) 27.69 cm (10.9-inch) Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide colour

3) 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

4) Up to 10 hours of battery life

5) Touch ID for secure authentication



3) Lenovo Tab M10

This tablet is available in two sizes - 2 + 32 GB and 4 + 64 GB. It is also available in two variants - one with WiFi alone and another with WiFi plus LTE. For this discussion, we have considered the following model - 2 GB, 32 GB, Wi-Fi.

Some features:

1) RAM: ‎2 GB

2) Memory storage capacity: ‎32 GB

3) Operating system: ‎Android 10

4) Processor: ‎MediaTek

5) Screen display: ‎10.1 inches



4) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

This tablet is available in a number of colours including gold, grey and silver. It is also available with WiFi and WiFi + 4G. The tablet is being sold as a single unit and also in combination with a keyboard. For this discussion, we have considered the following combination - 3 GB, ROM 32 GB expandable, Wi-Fi-only and in gold colour.

Some features:

1) 10.4 inch ( 26.31 cms) immersive display

2) Resolution: 2000 X 1200 pixels

3) RAM: 3GB

4) ROM: 32 GB internal memory (expandable to 1 TB)

5) Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor



5) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

This tablet is available in two colours - grey and silver. It is also available with WiFi or with LTE. On Amazon, this tablet comes in a variety of combinations including with tempered glass, with cover or with a keyboard. For this discussion, we have considered the following - RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB expandable, Wi-Fi-only tablet in colour grey.

Some features:

1) Operating system: Android 11

2) Resolution: 1340 X 800 pixels

3) Dolby Atmos speakers

4) RAM: 3 GB

5) Memory storage capacity: ‎32 GB



6) Lenovo Tab M8 HD Tablet

This tablet is available in two size variants - 2 + 32 GB and 3 + 32 GB. It also comes with two more combinations - WiFi only and WiFi + LTE. For this discussion, we have considered the following features: 2GB, 32GB, Wi-Fi only in colour grey.

Some features:

1) Display: 20.32 centimeters (8-inch)

2) Resolution: 1280 X 800 pixels

3) Operating system: Android v9 Pie

4) Processor: 2.0Ghz MediaTek Helio A22 Tab

5) RAM: 2GB

6) ROM: 32GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB



7) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

This tablet is available in three colours - blue, pink and grey. It comes with two other feature variants - WiFi + 4G and WiFi only. For this discussion, we have considered the following combination - 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi+LTE in oxford grey colour.

Some features:

1) Display: 26.31 cm (10.4-inch)

2) Resolution: 2000 x 1200 pixels

3) Camera: 8MP primary camera | 5MP front facing camera

4) Operating system: Android 10

5) 2.3GHz Exynos9611 Octa Core processor

6) RAM: 4 GB

7) ROM: 64 GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB



8) Lenovo Tab Yoga 11

This tablet from Lenovo is another great gifting option. For this discussion, we have considered the following combination - 4GB, 128GB,Wi-Fi plus LTE in storm grey.

Some features:

1) Display: 11 inches

2) RAM: 4GB

3) ROM: 128GB, expandable up to 256 GB

4) Camera: 8 MP primary camera| 8 MP secondary camera

5) Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T octa core



9) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 31.5 cm

This tablet is available in four colours - black, green, pink and silver. It is also available in two sizes - 4+64 GB and 6+128 GB. For this discussion, we have considered the following: RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB expandable, Wi-Fi+4G in colour mystic silver.

Some features:

1) Display: 31.5 cm (12.4 inch)

2) Screen resolution: ‎2560 X 1600 pixels

3) RAM: 4 GB

4) Operating system: ‎Android 11



10) TCL Tab 10s

This tablet is perfectly suited for kids and can be their study partner. With its design, it also protects the cervical spine and eyes.

Some features:

1) Operating system: Android

2) RAM: 3 GB

3) Memory storage capacity: 32 GB

4) Display: 10.1 inches

Tablet prices at a glance

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus ₹ 12,999.00 2020 Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic chip ₹ 59,900.00 Lenovo Tab M10 ₹ 9,999.00 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 ₹ 19,990.00 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite ₹ 11,875.00 Lenovo Tab M8 HD Tablet ₹ 9,455.00 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ₹ 29,810.00 Lenovo Tab Yoga 11 ₹ 27,999.00 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 ₹ 44,999.00 TCL Tab 10s ₹ 11,699.00

