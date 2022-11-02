Havells toasters come with top-notch quality assurance

Havells toasters are simple to use and have many good features.

The success of Havells products in the Indian market has earned them quite a reputation, and has become a household name. Havells’s track record and innovative products speak for themselves. They provide the best possible features, which are adequately tested to ensure top-notch quality assurance. These toasters are built tough using stainless steel cages, which will protect the internals of the toaster from either rust or defrost technology. Havells toasters have the perfect combination of simplistic details and great features. Whether you prefer butter or cheese, seasoning, or even sauce, your Havells toaster will give it an exotic roast for you to enjoy. Also, if you get too busy with work and forget to eat your toasted bread, many Havells toasters have the function of reheating your food without burning it. Let’s look at the top five best Havells toasters on Amazon. Top five best Havells toasters on Amazon 1. Havells Crisp Plus 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster (Black) Havells Crisp Plus 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster will help you prepare your morning breakfast. Making your breakfast has never been this effortless till now. It has two slots where you can put two slices of bread, which will be ready to eat in a few minutes, depending on your heat setting. Once the toasts are ready, both slices of bread will slide up for you to grab. It has seven heating settings, and if, for some reason, you need to reheat the bread again, there’s a dedicated reheat button to get the job done. You may burn your bread if you try doing it traditionally, but with the reheat option, that won’t happen. Specifications: Power: 750W Heat settings: Seven heating modes Reheat: Yes Warranty: Two years Home service: Within 24 hours, you will get a call for home service What’s included: Toaster, cord, crumb tray, and instruction manual Defrost: Yes High lift lever: Yes Body: Heat-resistant body with Stainless Steel Cage Slots: Two Dedicated cord storage: No

Pros Cons Cheaper Lacks dedicated cord storage Stainless steel cage Industrial design 750W Cooler body

2. Havells Feasto 4S Pop Toaster - 1350 Watts (Black) The Havells Feasto 4S Pop Toaster is the best Havells bread toaster that you can find at this price range. The larger size of the toaster allows you to put in larger slices of bread than traditional bread, and its body is made of special heat-resistant materials. So, your toaster will remain relatively cool even though your bread is hot. This makes it almost impossible to burn your skin while touching the toaster accidentally. Also, its black industrial design makes it a great addition to your kitchen. It also features reheat, defrosts, and even a cancel button if you forget to add the toppings to the bread. Specifications: Power: 1350W Heat settings: Seven heating modes Reheat: Yes Warranty: Two years Home service: Within 24 hours, you will get a call for home service What’s included: Toaster, cord, Crumb Tray, and Instruction Manual Defrost: Yes High lift lever: Yes Body: Heat-resistant Body With Stainless Steel Cage Slots: Two Dedicated Cord Storage: No

Pros Cons 1350W Lacks dedicated cord storage Free Size Industrial design Heat-resistant body Defrost and Reheat

3. Havells Crisp 700-Watt Pop-up Toaster (Black) The Havells Crisp 700-Watt Pop-up Toaster is a budget option. It is cheaper but doesn’t miss out on important features. It may not have the best design or larger size, but it will get the job done properly. It has stainless steel cage to keep the interior hygienic and rust-free. The 700W power may seem less, but it’s more than enough to get the job done and has seven different heat settings like other models. It has a dedicated space to keep the cord when you are done, which is just icing on the cake, considering the price tag. Specifications: Power: 700W Heat Settings: Seven heating modes Reheat: Yes Warranty: Two years Home service: Within 24 hours, you will get a call for home service What’s included: Toaster, Cord, Crumb Tray, and Instruction Manual Defrost: Yes High lift lever: Yes Body: Heat-resistant Body With Stainless Steel Cage Slots: Two Dedicated cord storage: Yes

Pros Cons Two slots 700W only Stainless steel cage Dedicated cord storage Defrost and cancel Tough body

4. Havells Toastino 4 Slice Grill & Bbq With Timer 2000-Watt Sandwich Toaster (Black) The Havells Toastino 4 Slice Grill & Bbq With Timer 2000-Watt Sandwich Toaster is a special toaster where you can not only make a complete sandwich toast but can also use it as a grill. It has 2000W of power which will get your toasting, grilling, and bbq session going at full speed. If you are not an experienced griller, you can set a specified timer to ensure you don’t overdo it. Its grill plates are coated with special non-sticky material, preventing your food from sticking to it. Its industrial design and lower weight also allow you to move it easily to different places. This toaster is designed with stainless steel of the highest quality to ensure rust-free operation. Specifications: Power: 2000W Knob settings: It has heating and timer knobs Reheat: No Warranty: Two years Home service: Within 24 hours, you will get a call for home service What’s included: Toaster, Cord, and Instruction Manual Defrost: No High lift lever: Yes Body: Heat-resistant stainless steel body Slots: Four Dedicated cord storage: No

Pros Cons 2000W Lacks dedicated cord storage Grilling and bbq No reheat option Industrial design Stainless steel body Timer

5. Havells Crust 800-Watt Pop-up Toaster (White) The Havells Crust 800-Watt Pop-up Toaster is another excellent option for a quality toaster that doesn’t break the bank. It has a heat-resistant body so that you can touch it without worry. It’s available in cool white colour that will brighten up the style of your kitchen. Its defrost functionality allows you to directly use the cold bread that you may have in your fridge. The button has LED lights to indicate if any functionality, such as defrosting, is active. It has seven different heat settings and also has a cancel button. Specifications: Power: 800W Heat settings: Seven heating modes Reheat: Yes Warranty: Two years Home service: Within 24 hours, you will get a call for home service What’s included: Toaster, Cord, Crumb Tray, and Instruction Manual Defrost: Yes High lift lever: Yes Body: Heat-resistant Body With Stainless Steel Cage Slots: Two Dedicated cord storage: No

Pros Cons Cheaper Lacks dedicated cord storage Stainless steel cage body Two years warranty period 800W Seven heating modes

Price of Havells toasters at a glance:

Product Price Havells Crisp Plus 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster ₹ 1,699 Havells Feasto 4S Pop Toaster - 1350 Watts ₹ 2,975 Havells Crisp 700-Watt Pop-up Toaster ₹ 2,099 Havells Toastino 4 Slice Grill & Bbq With Timer 2000-Watt Sandwich Toaster ₹ 4,559 Havells Crust 800-Watt Pop-up Toaster ₹ 2,190

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Havells Crisp Plus 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster Cheaper Stainless steel cage 750W Havells Feasto 4S Pop Toaster - 1350 Watts 1350W Free size Heat-resistant body Havells Crisp 700-Watt Pop-up Toaster Dedicated cord storage Defrost and cancel Tough body Havells Toastino 4 Slice Grill & Bbq With Timer 2000-Watt Sandwich Toaster 2000W Grilling and bbq Timer Havells Crust 800-Watt Pop-up Toaster Two years warranty period 800W Seven heating modes

Best value for money The Havells Feasto 4S Pop Toaster will provide the highest value for the money, thanks to its higher power output and free size. It also features an excellent design, and its body is made of heat-resistant materials to prevent accidental burns. It features reheat, defrosts, and even a cancel button. The cancel button will especially come in handy if you forget to add the toppings to the bread. Although it is not the cheapest model, it has the best value for money for the features you get at the price. So, go for this model if you want a Havells’s Toaster that gives the best value for money. Best overall If you want a toaster with several functionalities, such as grill and barbeque, then the Havells Toastino 4 Slice Grill & Bbq With Timer 2000-Watt Sandwich Toaster is the one to get. It has coated grill plates to prevent your food from sticking to it, and its industrial stainless steel design will ensure longevity and long-term rust-free operation. Enjoy your regular toasts, sandwiches as well as bbq parties with this reliable Havells’s Toaster. How to find the best toaster? Which Havells toaster is the best for you will depend on why you need one. If you want a toaster for toasting your morning bread, then any Havells toaster will get the job done. But if you want grill functionality and don’t mind spending some time preparing your food, then the Havells Toastino 4 Slice Grill & Bbq With Timer 2000-Watt Sandwich Toaster is the one to buy. Key factors, such as price, design, and specs, are also equally important. Just think about for what purpose you need a toaster before deciding. Also, do not forget to check the customer ratings and reviews for each product before placing your order on Amazon. This will give you a reasonably good idea of the user experience regarding a particular model.