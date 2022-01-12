Having a slim laptop isn't only about aesthetics, less weight means more comfort

Laptops have been a preferred choice of computing for people on the move - business executives mostly. However, in recent times, their have become a popular choice of a computing device for a vast majority of home users - from students to housewives. In the times of Covid-19, it has become an essential device for the entire work-from-home staffers of many companies.

Slim laptop prices at a glance:

Product Price Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 ₹ 62,990.00 Mi Notebook Pro QHD+ ₹ 56,999.00 HP Chromebook x360 ₹ 30,490.00 Dell 14 (2021) ₹ 42,990.00

One of the central attraction of this piece of gadget is its compact design. Unlike a desktop which by its very design needs a monitor, CPU, keyboard and a mouse, a laptop can do with one machine that has all of the above. For the sake of convenience, some may opt for a mouse and a separate monitor (like gamers ad multimedia professionals) but for both parts, the machine is self sufficient. This makes it a compact device, which means less wires and cables as well. This also meant that it is mobile in character and can be taken where ever one goes, quite unlike a desktop. Its portability has added to laptop's appeal over the years.

However, a downside to using a laptop has been its weight. Till some years back, laptops would weigh approximately 2.5 kgs, which would make it tough to carry every once in a while. As technology has evolved, over the years, the weight of laptops have come down dramatically. Most thin or slim laptops come in the vicinity of 1.5 kgs, which makes them a very lucrative option. All this without compromising on their computing abilities.

In case, you wish to buy or exchange your old laptop with a new slim one, here is a curated list from Amazon.

1) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5

This thin and lightweight laptop weighs just about 1.66 kg. It is ideal for personal use and by students and business professionals. With fingerprint reader, and backlit keyboard, this laptop may be slim but it does not compromise on comfort and ease of use.

Some features:

1) Operating system: Windows 11 Home

2) Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7

3) Item height: ‎20 millimeters

4) Screen display size: ‎15.6 inches

5) Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixels

6) Weight: 1.66 kilos



2) Mi Notebook Pro QHD+

This laptop is available on Amazon in two RAM sizes - 8 GB and 16 GB. This laptop is ideal for personal use. It has an anti-glare screen and is lightweight (1.4 kg), making it an ideal choice for personal users.

Some features:

1) Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H

2) Operating system: Windows 10 Home

3) Height: ‎22 centimeters

4) Screen display size: ‎14 inches

5) Resolution: ‎2560 x 1600 pixels

6) Weight: 1.4 kilograms



3) HP Chromebook x360

At just under one and half kilograms (1.49 kg), this laptop is sure to feel light. It is available in three colours - mineral silver, ceramic white, forest teal and is targeted for students.

Some features:

1) Operating system: Chrome OS

2) Processor: AMD 3015Ce

3) Display (diagonal): 35.6 cm (14")

4) Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels



4) Dell 14 (2021)

This Dell laptop is available in its 10th Gen and 11th Gen avatars on Amazon. At 1.58 kg, it is ideal for personal use. With its anti reflective character, it puts less pressure on the eyes and hence a popular choice.



Some features:

1) Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1

2) Operating system: Windows 10 Home Single

3) RAM: ‎4 GB

4) Screen display size: ‎14 inches

5) Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixels



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.



