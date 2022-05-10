Story Saved
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Headphones under 2,000 offer deep bass and immersive sound quality

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 10, 2022 16:12 IST
Summary:

Whether it is for work-related purpose, or otherwise, headphones is a utility accessory that you must own. Read on to see our top picks. 

product info
Headphones is an accessory that comes in handy for various purposes.

Can you imagine your life with headphones? We believe it will be difficult to go about one's business without one. From tuning in to music to attending workshops and work-related calls, on-ear headphones are in demand for a reason. They boost your productivity level, as they allow you to concentrate more on the task at hand by effectively cancelling the background noise. Since many of us continue to work from home, attending to numerous calls, day in and day out, is made possible with the help of headphones. Thanks to their ergonomic design and soft cushioning on ear cups, the user can wear them for prolonged durations without feeling any sense of discomfort, or hassle.


A good pair of headphones is easily available under the price tag of 2,000. We scrolled through a list of options to curate our top picks out of them. They come equipped with advanced Bluetooth technology, mic, voice assistant support and more interesting features that promise to make the experience as user-friendly. Check out our favourites in the list below.

Price of headphones at a glance:

HeadphonesPrice in India
Infinity (JBL) Glide 510 1,499.00
Adcom Shuffle Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones  999.00
Honeywell Moxie V10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 1,199.00
boAt Rockerz 550 Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones 1,999.00

Infinity (JBL) Glide 510 Wireless On Ear Headphones

This wireless on-ear headphones comes with a mic and is also equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and voice assistant support. Available in a few striking colours, you can enjoy a decent playback time of 72 hours on these headphones. With deep bass and amazing sound clarity, listening to music will become doubly enjoyable. The cushioning on these headphones makes it comfortable to wear for long durations. Besides, it also supports the hands-free calling option. A lightweight accessory, it also gets charged very quickly.

cellpic
Infinity (JBL) Glide 510, 72 Hrs Playtime with Quick Charge, Wireless On Ear Headphone with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support (Black)
53% off
Rs 1,899 Rs 3,999
Buy now

Adcom Shuffle Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

This over-the-ear wireless headphones has a built-in mic. It effectively cancels the background noise and is compatible with all Android and iOS devices. Sweat-proof and sports-friendly, you can hear FM on these headphones. Lightweight and comfortable to wear, it has leather padded cushion ear cups that provide exceptional comfort. Enjoy the 7 hours of uninterrupted playback time on these headphones which come equipped with advanced Bluetooth v5.0 technology.

cellpic
Adcom Shuffle Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Built-in Mic, Deep Bass & Passive Noise Cancellation (Black)
50% off
Rs 999 Rs 1,999
Buy now

Honeywell Moxie V10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

These wireless Bluetooth headphones are foldable and come with a mic. Thanks to deep bass and dynamic audio performance of 40 mm drivers, you will simply enjoy the sound experience. You can pair this accessory with devices that support Bluetooth V5.0. Its built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery of 250 mAh provides you with 8 hours of uninterrupted play time. It is also dustproof and waterproof, as it is IP45 rated.

cellpic
Honeywell Moxie V10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Upto 12 Hours Playtime, Foldable Headphone with Mic, High Bass, Bluetooth 5.0 (Olive Green)
48% off
Rs 1,199 Rs 2,299
Buy now

boAt Rockerz 550 Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones

These over-the-ear bluetooth headphones come with 50 mm drivers that promise immersive audio experience for a good 20 hours. Ergonomically designed with well-cushioned ear cups, this accessory is comfortable to wear for prolonged durations without any hassle. Its noise isolation feature makes the sound experience more immersive and wholesome. Besides, the 500 mAh battery offers a superior playback time of up to 20 hours.

cellpic
boAt Rockerz 550 Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Upto 20 Hours Playback, 50MM Drivers, Soft Padded Ear Cushions and Physical Noise Isolation(Black Symphony)
60% off
Rs 1,999 Rs 4,999
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

