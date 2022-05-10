Can you imagine your life with headphones? We believe it will be difficult to go about one's business without one. From tuning in to music to attending workshops and work-related calls, on-ear headphones are in demand for a reason. They boost your productivity level, as they allow you to concentrate more on the task at hand by effectively cancelling the background noise. Since many of us continue to work from home, attending to numerous calls, day in and day out, is made possible with the help of headphones. Thanks to their ergonomic design and soft cushioning on ear cups, the user can wear them for prolonged durations without feeling any sense of discomfort, or hassle.





A good pair of headphones is easily available under the price tag of ₹2,000. We scrolled through a list of options to curate our top picks out of them. They come equipped with advanced Bluetooth technology, mic, voice assistant support and more interesting features that promise to make the experience as user-friendly. Check out our favourites in the list below.

Price of headphones at a glance: