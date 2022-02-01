Headphones with playful designs are a hit among kids. Check top picks

Kids these days require headphones for attending online classes, among other things. Since online classes may continue for long duration, it is essential to get them headphones which are comfortable to wear and lightweight in design. Sound quality is another major concern. A headphone, therefore, which provides clear, crisp and excellent sound quality is a must to ensure focused learning for your kids.

There are many options of headphones designed for kids on Amazon. The interesting thing is they come in quirky designs to catch the fancy of your little ones. They are also available in striking and vibrant colours that will delight children.

Prices of headphones at a glance:

Product Prices in India iClever Kids Headphones with Mic ₹ 1,299.00 Diximo unicorn headphones for girls ₹ 699.00 KRH Store Unicorn Fur Headphones ₹ 640.00 ExcluZiva Gallery Unicorn Girls Wired Headphone ₹ 469.00

To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a few headphones for your kids in the list below. They come with built-in mic and some with mute button also. You will find chic unicorn design on the earcups or the headband among the options listed below. Also, the headbands are stretchable and the ear cups come with padded cushioning.

So, without much ado, scroll down the list and shop some of the most quirky and trendy headphones for your kids.

1. iClever Kids Headphones with Mic

B08FHSDPLR

This headphone is available in a number of colour variants and comes with a slew of features. They comes with a built-in microphone, a 3.5 mm jack and a built-in 40mm driver for full balanced stereo sound. They are comfortable to wear for long durations and are also foldable and compact in design. Your kids can attend online school with ease with these headphones on. They provide ultimate sound quality and allow one to focus better.

2. Diximo unicorn headphones for girls

B09MSBWJFJ

This lovely headphone with unicorn design on it looks chic and trendy. It comes with a built-in mic and mute button. The headband is adjustable and comfortable to wear for long durations. The advanced speaker drivers ensure the audio quality too is crisp and clear. It also comes with a 3.5 mm jack.

3. KRH Store Unicorn Fur Headphones

B08KWDCP12

This headphone is available in many striking colours and has a quirky design. It is lightweight and compact too. The soft padding around the cups of this headphone is what makes it so comfortable to wear for long durations. It also comes with a noise-cancellation feature which will allow your child to attend online classes and watch movies without any diversion. Also, it comes with anti-sweat technology.

4. ExcluZiva Gallery Unicorn Girls Wired Headphone

B09G8C1HSR

This headphone with unicorn design on the outer side of the ear cups lend it an edgy and cool look. Your child will be delighted to own a pair of headphones like this. It comes in two stunning colours - pink and blue. It has a 3.5 mm jack in this headphone. Besides, these headphones are foldable and comfortable to wear for long durations. You can connect them with any device with the wire that come along with it and tune in to your favourite music or online class.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON