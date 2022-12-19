Story Saved
New Delhi 20oCC
Monday, Dec 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Dec 19, 2022
New Delhi 20oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Healthy Cat treats your purr baby will relish

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 19, 2022 17:25 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Cats are very particular about what they want to eat and what they do not. So here is a list of ten healthy and delicious cat treats that your cat will want to eat more. 

product info
Cat

As a cat parent, choosing what they should eat is daunting. But worry not, we have compiled a list of the best cat treats that are not just tasty but loved by many other pawrents.

We always want our fur babies to have the best food. There are plenty of options available online. So, how to ensure you get the best treats for your cats? A few things to consider before buying the best cat treats are ingredients, cat age and requirements. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of the best cat treats available online. The article also discusses each product's ingredients, age range and price. So why wait to grab the best cat treat today?

1. WIGGLES Kittystix Cat treats

These Cat treats are loaded with healthy ingredients and flavours that every cat loves. These treats are specially curated by vets for cats. They contain protein-rich ingredients to improve your cat's overall health and are free of artificial enhancers. The Wiggles cat treats are not just healthy but safe too. You can use them for training your cat or as a mid-day snack. It is also available in different pack sizes and flavours if you have more than one cat.

Specifications :

Brand: Wiggles

Flavour: Chicken & Herbs

Age Range: All age groups (Over 2 months of age)

Item Form: Bite-sized sticks

Specific Uses for Product: Healthy skin, hair and joints

Special Ingredients: Barley Grass, Taurine & Arginine

Net Quantity: 140 g

cellpic
WIGGLES Kittystix Cat Treats for Kittens Kitty Soft, 140g - Tasty Training Snacks Eyesight, Heart Health - Barley Grass, Taurine & Arginine (Chicken & Herbs)
31% off 329 478
Buy now

2. Heads up for tails dehydrated anchovies crunchies Cat treats

Do your cats love munching on crunchy food? If yes, they will love the HUFT Dehydrated Anchovies Crunchies. These are human-grade and single-ingredient cat treats. The best part is these treats are preservative-free, making them safe for your cat to consume daily. Anchovies are little fish full of omega 3 and omega 6. Consuming these treats will improve your cat's cardiovascular system, joints, skin and hair. If you have older cats, you must get one of these packets for them.

Specifications :

Brand: Heads Up For Tails

Flavour: Anchovies

Age Range: Adult Cats

Item Form: Dehydrated Sticks

Specific Uses for Product: Hair, Skin, Joints

Special Ingredients: Anchovies

Net Quantity: 35 g

cellpic
Heads Up For Tails Dehydrated Anchovies Crunchies Cat Treats, Huft Treats - 35 g
1% off 198 199
Buy now

3. Drools real chicken biscuits cat treats

The Drools cat treats are crunchy and made with real chicken. So, your cat can have omega 3 and 6 while keeping the tart build at bay. These biscuits help train your cats and reward them for their actions. These treats are beneficial for cat coat and dental health. The cherry on top is you get a considerable quantity for this price. 

Specifications:

Brand: Drools

Flavour: Chicken

Age Range: All age groups

Item Form: Biscuits

Specific Uses for Product: Avoid tart build-up

Special Ingredients: Real chicken, rice flour, wheat flour, eggs, minerals and vitamins

Net Quantity: 400 g

cellpic
Drools Real Chicken Biscuits, Cat Treats For All Life Stages Jar - 400g
10% off 216 240
Buy now

4. Temptations adult cat dry-treat

Crunchy on the outside and creamy on the inside, these cat treats are every cat's dream. These cat treats are rich in protein, vitamins and minerals. Plus, these are available in different flavours like tuna, chicken, salmon, seafood medley etc. So no matter how fussy your cat is, you have several options to treat them while training. You must try their different flavours if you have multiple cats at home.

Specifications :

Brand: Temptations

Flavour: Tuna, Salmon, Chicken

Age Range: Adult cats

Item Form: Dry bites

Specific Uses for Product: Protein-rich

Special Ingredients: Meat, cereals, coconut oil

Net Quantity: 85 g

cellpic
Temptations Adult Cat Dry Treat, Tempting Tuna Flavour - 85 G
10% off 135 150
Buy now

5. Petsy - Cataholic variety cat treats

If your cat loves eating fish and chicken, you must get the Petsy cat treats packet of four flavours. These cat treats are not just affordable but tasty too. The treats are made with farm-fresh ingredients and are easily digestible for cats. The treats are rich in omega fatty acids, which means your cat will have shiny hair and healthy skin. The best part is the treats are suitable for cats of all ages over two months. 

Specifications :

Brand: Petsy

Flavour: Chicken, Salmon, Fish

Age Range: Cats above 2 months

Item Form: Dry

Specific Uses for Product: Shiny coat

Special Ingredients: Fish

Net Quantity: 120 g

cellpic
Petsy - Cataholic Variety Cat Treats for All Kitten & Adult Cats (Pack of 4 Flavours)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Kittos cat treat multi flavour

If you are looking for single-ingredient healthy cat treats. You must get the Kittos Multi Flavour pack of treats. It contains healthy and protein-rich ingredients that your cat will love to eat. Getting a pack of different flavours gives your baby the option to be picky. The best part about these treats is they are grain-free and contain no artificial flavours or colours. So, get these best cat treats and spoil your purr babies.

Specifications :

Brand: Kittos

Flavour: Chicken, Salmon, Tuna, Snapper Jerky

Age Range: Kittens and Adult Cats

Item Form: Strips

Specific Uses for Product: Training and nutrition

Special Ingredients: Chicken, Salmon, Tuna

Net Quantity: 140 g 

cellpic
Kittos Cat Treat Multi Flavour (Chicken Jerky Strips, Salmon Rings, Tuna Jerky Strips, Snapper Jerky Strips) for Cats and Kittens
5% off 475 500
Buy now

7. Cataholic Neko cat treat multi flavor

Cataholic cat treats are easily digested and are absorbed without filler. These are one of the healthiest cat treats for your fur babies. If your cat loves eating fish, you must get these treats for them. It contains whole fish wrapped in chicken jerky, giving your cat all the reasons to eat it. These cat treats are high in nutritional value and safe to be consumed daily for cats older than two months.

Specifications :

Brand: cataholic

Flavour: Chicken, Salmon, Fish

Age Range: Above 2 months

Item Form: Dry

Specific Uses for Product: Training

Special Ingredients: Chicken, Fish, Salmon

Net Quantity: 240 g  

cellpic
Cataholic Neko Cat Treat for Cats & Kittens Multi Flavor Combo Pack (Cube Chicken + Salmon + Fish, Pack of 3)
5% off 627 660
Buy now

8. ME-O creamy cat treats for all life stages

Most cats love relishing seafood. If yours, too, then get the Me-O Cat Treats. It comes in a pack of 12; each pack weighs 60 g. It also has other flavours like chicken and liver. The treats aid in digestion and help in rewarding your cat during training sessions. You must get Me-O cat treats to add more nutrition to your cat's diet.

Specifications :

Brand: Me-O

Flavour: Seafood

Age Range: Above 2 months

Item Form: Dry

Specific Uses for Product: Training

Special Ingredients: Chicken, Salmon, Minerals and Vitamins

Net Quantity: 720 g

cellpic
ME-O Creamy CAT Treats for All Life Stages - Salmon Flavor Pack of 12
4% off 1,150 1,200
Buy now

9. Pawfect - Nature's feast chicken treats for cat

Pawfect Nature's Feast cat treats are 100 % natural and made with freeze-dried ingredients. These are grain-free and safe for cats older than 2 months. These treats are high in nutrition and good sources of vitamins A, B, folate and iron. The cat treats are useful to aid in the overall health of your kitties.

Specifications :

Brand: Pawfect

Flavour: Chicken

Age Range: Above 2 months

Item Form: Wafer

Specific Uses for Product: Training

Special Ingredients: Chicken breast and liver

Net Quantity: 100 g

cellpic
Pawfect - Nature's Feast | Freeze Dried Grain Free | Chicken Treats for Cat - 100% Natural | Human Grade | for All Ages Cats (Chicken Breast & Chicken Cat Liver Treat, Pack of 2)- 50g Each…
15% off 508 598
Buy now

10. WiggleBoo chicken & carrot cat treat

WiggleBoo cat treats are human-grade, 100% natural and grain-free. These are high in protein and perfect snacks for your cats. WiggleBoo cat treats to improve your cat's immune system and promote good bone structure. These are one of the best and healthiest cat treats.

Specifications :

Brand: WiggleBoo

Flavour: Chicken

Age Range: Above 2 months

Item Form: Chips

Specific Uses for Product: Dental Health

Special Ingredients: Chicken and carrot

Net Quantity: 45 g

cellpic
WiggleBoo Chicken & Carrot Cat Treat | Protein Rich | Crunchy Snack | Healthy Food | (45g)
27% off 219 298
Buy now

Price list for best cat treats

ProductPrice in Rs.
WIGGLES Kittystix Cat Treats 329 (140 g) 
Heads Up For Tails Dehydrated Anchovies Crunchies Cat Treats 198 (35 g) 
Drools Real Chicken Biscuits, Cat Treats 201 (400 g) 
Temptations Adult Cat Dry Treat 150 (85 g) 
Petsy - Cataholic Variety Cat Treats 799 (120 g) 
Kittos Cat Treat Multi Flavour 445 (140 g) 
Cataholic Neko Cat Treat Multi Flavor 627 (240 g) 
ME-O Creamy CAT Treats for All Life Stages 1499 (720 g) 
Pawfect - Nature's Feast Chicken Treats  508 (100 g) 
WiggleBoo Chicken & Carrot Cat Treat 219 (45 g) 

Best value for money cat treats

Wiggles is the best choice if you want high-quality cat treats at affordable prices. These are specially designed by Vets and are preservative-free. These cat treats promote good health of your cats' skin, hair and joints. Overall, these cat treats offer high nutrition at this price.

Overall best cat treats

Pawfect - Nature's Feast Chicken Treats are the best cat treats. These are made with natural ingredients and enriched with vitamins and iron. These are suitable for cats of all ages. The cherry on top is these cat treats are preservative-free and grain-free.

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase." 

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Christmas sale: Grooming sets for men are available at up to 37% off
Safari trolley bags are sturdy, easy to lug around and stylish too
The best rabbit houses you can shop online
8 Best vegetarian dog food to buy today
10 Best dog puppy food to buy in 2022

FAQs

What are the best treats for cats?

Which brands offer the best cat treats?

Can I give my cat treats every day?

Which cat treats healthy?

What is the price of cat treats?

View More
electronics FOR LESS