Here are best Candes heaters to keep you warm and snug this winter

The Candes heaters are a revolutionary innovation in the Indian market. With an adjustable temperature dial and a sleek design, this is an appliance that you will be proud to show off in your living room.
It is no wonder that this is the world's most trusted home appliance at such an affordable price.
The ability to adjust the temperature makes it easy for users of all temperatures. For those who love heating our homes during winter, now we can do so with style. Check out the list of the best Candes heaters here.
Best Candes heaters
1. Candes Nova All-in-One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater
Candes Nova is an all-in-one silent blower fan room heater designed to keep your room warm and comfortable. It has a capacity of up to 2,000 watts and can heat a room in no time. The device comes with a remote control for easy temperature adjustment, making it convenient and efficient for any household. It features a built-in thermostat for added convenience and safety, so you can rest assured knowing that you have control over the settings. For those who live in cold climates, this will help maintain warmer temperatures throughout the house without worrying about draining electricity.
Specifications
Powerful 2400 RPM Powerful motor
1 Year warranty
Cool, Warm, or Hot wind selection knob for heat setting
Item Dimensions LxWxH - 22 x 9 x 22 Centimeters.
|Pros
|Cons
|The Nova is an all-in-one unit, which means it has a powerful blower.
|Quite noisy
|It has an easy programmable thermostat.
|Not efficient when used in large rooms
|More heating power
|Takes up more energy
|Low voltage warning indicators
|Overheat protection
2. Candes 2 Rod Carbon Room Heater for Winter with 2 Heat Setting - 500W, 1000W
Candes, the leading manufacturer of room heaters in India, has launched the Candes 2 Rod Carbon Room Heater. The company is known for its extensive range of products, and this product is no exception.
This new release will be a boon to those looking for a good room heater to keep their homes warm without stress. For instance, it features an extended warranty period (the carbon-based heating elements warranty is ten years), so you know that the heater will last. It also has dual anti-rust coatings on both sides of all metal parts to ensure protection from corrosion and other wear and tear problems.
Specifications
500-1000 watt noiseless heater instantly provides a heating effect during the winter.
Personalized Comfort
Dual safety device
One year warranty
Dual Safety Assurance
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and modern design
|It does not have a thermostat
|Can be used in different temperatures
|Very risky if you have small children or pets at home
|Convenient remote control that makes turning it on or off simple
|Does not have an AC power adapter
3. Candes BlowHot All-in-One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater 2000 Watts
The Candes BlowHot All-in-One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater, in particular, was created with an Indian climate in mind.
It does not emit fumes, making it perfect for the country's homes where more people may live together or sleep at night.
And because of this, you don't need to worry about disturbing anyone during your nighttime activities. But even if you want to enjoy its quiet operation during the day, there is no problem. With its 12-hour timer function and two different heat settings, you can set it up exactly as you like.
Specifications
Efficient Warmth: Noiseless 1000/2000 Watts
Personalized Comfort with two heat settings (1000W / 2000W)
One year warranty
Dual Safety Assurance
|Pros
|Cons
|Most silent and safest heater for your household
|It is quite expensive with such specifications
|It has a powerful blower fan
|The large surface area can be a safety hazard
|It is made from high quality materials
|It may be too big for some rooms
|Comes with a digital thermostat
|There are safety concerns with the use of the fan which blows hot air out of the top of the unit.
4. Candes New Infra Halogen Room Heater (White, Grey, 1200 watts) 3 Rod
In the winter months, you will want a safe, reliable, and efficient heating system in your home.
The Candes New Infra Halogen Room Heater is just what you need to keep warm without worrying about safety hazards or running up your electric bill.
Available at major retailers nationwide, this latest innovation from Candes is a must-have for any Indian household. Buyers can also choose between two attractive colours: black or silver.
Specifications
With Oscillation
Over Heat Protection
Heavy Stand for Stability
|Pros
|Cons
|For any modern household
|Expensive in comparison to other options
|It has a long lifespan
|It emits fumes that can cause health problems
|It has new infra-halogen technology
|It takes for the device to heat up
|30% more efficient than traditional electric or gas space heaters
5. Candes 800 watts New Infra Halogen Room Heater (Ivory) 2 Rod
This product is one of the best room heaters available, with a power rating of 800 watts. It provides instant heating and has an adjustable thermostat that can be set according to your comfort level. You can also install it in a few minutes without any hassle.
The design of this room heater is very slim and compact. If you are looking for long-lasting, powerful, and highly durable heaters, go for Candes Infra Halogen room heaters.
Specifications
Efficient Warmth, which is ideal for small rooms.
Noiseless 1200 Watts heater
Three heat settings (400W / 800W)
Dual safety device
One year warranty
Two key safety devices: A thermal fuse and a safety tilt switch to guard against improper installation.
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient in keeping homes warm in the winter
|Costly and use up a lot of energy
|It doesn't give off any excess gas like traditional gas furnaces do
|It will only work in a small area
|It uses infrared technology
|It does not have an on and off switch like some of the other models
|It heats up rooms faster than other products
|It has no thermostat control
6. Candes 11Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater
A product that is gaining popularity in the Indian market is the Candes 11Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater. The product heats up rapidly and does not require electricity. This makes it a great option for those who want to heat their homes without paying high electric bills. It also takes up very little space, which can be helpful if you live in an apartment or have a small room. Additionally, this oil-filled radiator can easily move from one place to another.
Specifications
Noise Free
Portable
Overheat Protection
Automatic Shut-Off
11 Fins 2900 watts of power
Autonomous Power Selector
Adjustable Thermostat
Castor Wheels with Mounting Plate
Heat Control
1 Year manufacturer warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|Safe for use around children and pets
|It is a bit expensive
|Heats up rooms in minutes
|It takes more energy as it generates 2900 watts of power
|No need to worry about venting or ducts
|there is no cord that plugs into a wall socket like some models do
|More heating comfort to your living space
|It can be difficult to find in stores
7. Candes Gloster All in One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater Ideal for Small and Medium Area, 2000 Watts
The heater has two different heat settings, which is great for saving on electricity bills.
It also circulates air better than traditional room heaters, so you don't need to turn it up as high to get warm.
The sleek design of this heater will match any décor in your home. The built-in timer shuts off automatically after 12 hours, so you don't have to worry about forgetting to shut it off when leaving the house.
The automatic safety switch prevents overloading and burning out. You won't find anything like this today because Candes cares too much about its customers' safety to release an unsafe product.
Specifications
Motor: Powerful Motor for Quick Heating
Heat Setting: 2 Heat Setting 1000/2000 W
Heat Resistant Body and Stand for Stability
Over Heat Protection
Warranty: 1-year
Handle for Easy Portability
Hot Air Outlet and Safety Grills
|Pros
|Cons
|It is an all in one product. You don't need to buy a separate fan or heater.
|It doesn't come with a thermostat
|It does not produce any noise so you can sleep peacefully.
|Cannot use this as a space heater because there isn't anyway to control how much heat it emits
|It has an ergonomic design that is easy to use and carry around the house.
|Produces weird noises even when they aren't being used.
|You do not have to worry about the electrical power
|There are reports of leaks in the unit
|Product
|Price
|Candes Nova All in One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater
|₹1338
|Candes 2 Rod Carbon Room Heater for Winter with 2 Heat Setting
|₹2085
|Candes BlowHot All in One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater
|₹1018
|Candes New Infra Halogen Room Heater
|₹1899
|Candes 800 watts New Infra Halogen Room Heater
|₹1202
|Candes 11Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater, White
|₹7699
|Candes Gloster All in One Silent Blower Fan Room He
|Rs. 1222
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Candes Nova All-in-One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater
|1 kg
|2000 Watts
|Noise Free
|Candes 2 Rod Carbon Room Heater for Winter with 2 Heat Setting - 500W, 1000W
|2 kg 500 g
|500/1000 Watts
|Noise Free
|Candes BlowHot All in One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater
|1 kg 750 g
|1000/2000 Watts
|Noise Free
|Candes New Infra Halogen Room Heater
|250 g
|1200 Watts
|Noise Free
|Candes 800 watts New Infra Halogen Room Heater (Ivory) 2 Rod
|1 kg 350 g
|800 Watts
|Noise Free
|Candes 11Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater, White
|13 kg 100 g
|2900 watts
|Noise Free
|Candes Gloster All in One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater Ideal for Small and Medium Area, 2000 Watts
|1 kg 750 g
|2000 Watts
|At times makes weird noises
Best value for money
The Candes 800 watts New Infra Halogen is one of the best value-for-money home appliances. It costs around Rs. 1200. It has a sleek design and can heat an average-sized room in less than 10 minutes. It is easy to use and works well in dry and humid weather conditions.
This product was designed considering two important factors: energy efficiency and affordability. It achieves both these objectives easily, making it one of the best Candes heaters.
Best overall
The Candes 800 watts New Infra Halogen Room Heater heats your space efficiently without emitting any smoke or fumes. This 1200-watt heater is noiseless and delivers rapid warmth throughout the cold and retails for just ₹1202 - small and economical, yet effectively does it work. Further, you can adjust your heating preferences with three different heat settings. The ABS body is heat resistant, has a handle for easy portability, and the device features an inbuilt tip switchover to protect the device from malfunctioning. It is surely one of the best Candes heaters.
How to choose the best candes heater?
Various kinds of heaters are available on the market, and choosing the best one is not easy. There are a few factors that should be kept in mind while buying a heater.
Firstly, the size of the room is important in deciding which type of heater to buy.
Secondly, you should check whether you want your room heated up quickly or slowly. If you want it heated quickly, choose a convection or fan-forced electric heater, but if you want it heated slowly, choose a radiant or oil-filled radiator.
The third factor that should be considered is power consumption because there are high-efficiency heating units that consume less power.
Fourthly, before buying a heater, ensure it has been tested by some reliable agency like Energy Star so that you know how efficient the unit is and how much energy it will consume.
Do not forget to read reviews of different heaters on websites like Amazon or Flipkart to get more information about them.
Last but not least, look at the warranty period offered by the manufacturer, as this ensures that repairing any defects free of cost during this period.
Candes heaters are available in three sizes - small, medium, and large. The small size is great for rooms up to 12 sq meters, while the medium size will suit 13-24 sq meters. Large heaters are perfect for 25+ sq meter rooms.
Compared to gas heaters, electric heaters are less expensive, simpler to install, and do not require a chimney. However, because gas is typically less expensive than electricity and they are better at warming up greater spaces, gas heating has lower operating expenses. In tiny spaces, electric heaters may be more cost-effective.
The best use of a Candes Heater is to provide constant, gentle heat in your home throughout the day and night so that you and your family are comfortable all year round without wasting energy.
Candles heaters are built to last over ten years. However, it also depends upon maintenance. If you keep it clean and close the doors and windows by avoiding much pressure on it, it would last longer.
A room heater is safe if it has an auto-cut safety mechanism in case of overheating or an unintentional fall. Additionally, when turned ON, it shouldn't release any unpleasant odours. The oil-filled heater is one of the safest types of room heater.