Here are best fat fryers for your cooking needs

Summary: Fat fryers are a perfect gift for the person who loves to cook. The product is designed with strong and sturdy aluminium construction. Read on to find the list of the best fat fryers and buy the one that suits your requirements.

Fat fryers are kitchen appliances that help one cut down on oil intake and, therefore,the number of calories consumed.

A fryer is a kitchen appliance that cooks food using hot oil. It consists of a pot with a heating element and a deep fry basket that holds food. The best fat fryers circulate hot oil by pumping it up to the top of the basket and then down to the bottom of the pot. This is the perfect kitchen appliance to help you cut back on the number of calories you eat. Whether you want to lose weight or change your lifestyle, these appliances will be game changers. This Fryer has a heating element that reaches the perfect temperature for cooking in minutes. When you're looking for a product that can be used in any kitchen and cuisine, you'll want to choose the Best Fat Fryers. These fryers are made from sturdy, heavy-duty cast iron and will help you get great results for your cooking. They're easy to use, and the cookbook included with each fryer gives you instructions for more than 50 different dishes you can prepare. Your favourite word is fried and ready to eat. From french fries to chicken nuggets, a fat fryer does the job. With a wide variety of fryers, there is a fat fryer for every occasion. Check out this list of the best fat fryers. Best Fat Fryers for Your Kitchen 1. HI-TECH KITCHEN Stainless Steel Commercial DEEP Fat Fryer This 8 x 8 ltr. twin tank Hi-Tech commercial fryer works well for light-duty applications and is constructed to maximize durability, safety, and efficiency. You will obtain a compact piece of kitchen appliance that will fry a variety of different dishes without taking up too much space on your countertop thanks to how easily many fryers can be placed next to one another to make an efficient battery. The countertop fryer works with just a 120V electrical connection. Specifications Brand: Hi-Tech Capacity: 6L Power: 2.5 kW Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Steel body to avoid rust Cannot be used for medium to large restaurant Easy to operate Unique 3-pin plug Easy to operate

2. FROTH & FLAVOR Arizona 6+6 Liters This Deep Fryer can heat oil to up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit since it is strong enough to fry in large quantities. You can effortlessly prepare a variety of dishes swiftly and properly. It will withstand the rigours of professional cooking environments because of the sturdy stainless steel construction. The temperature regulator in this unit also has a yellow hot light to indicate when the required temperature has been attained. Specifications Brand: FROTH & FLAVOR Capacity: 12L Power: 2.5 kW Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Durable construction None to mention Yellow hot light for temperature indication Deep frying area

3. MAZORIA 12 LTR DEEP Fat Fryer The Mazoria deep fryer has a strong "anti-locking system" and an ergonomic design. So, it completely eliminates risks. Also, these deep fryers' electric components are of standard quality. So, you can clean it without any problem. Because this fryer is a tabletop, lightweight type, emptying the oil would not take much time. Specifications Brand: MAZORIA Capacity: 12L Power: 2.5 kW Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Easy to control Heater damage issues Stainless steel body Impressive heating power

4. Andrew James Double Deep Fat Fryer 8+8 Liters Andrew James deep fat fryers are the most dependable and long-lasting deep fat fryers because they use premium stainless steel that is fully food grade and modern machinery to create one-of-a-kind, effective machines that meet customer expectations. It has an automatic thermostat. so, you can maintain the temperature of the item that you are frying perfectly according to your needs. Also, there are two tanks with a capacity of 8 litres making it easier for you to deep fry the item in bulk. Specifications Brand: ANDREW JAMES Capacity: 16L Power: 2.5 kW Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Light in weight Leaking issues Works for long hours too Power cord not suitable for India Easy to operate

5. FROTH & FLAVOR Deep Fat Fryer 6 Litre This single electric fryer, which is made of stainless steel and has a pan for storing oil, may be used for both light and heavy frying tasks. The temperature is between zero and two hundred degrees. The tank is simply detachable. You can clean it quite skillfully as a result. The heat-resistant handle to the fryer basket makes it convenient and secure for frying items; one fry basket is included. There are 2 hooks on the basket for simple bar hanging. Specifications Brand: FROTH & FLAVOR Capacity: 6L Power: 2.5kW Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Light weight Cannot serve medium to large restaurants Stainless steel material Easy to detach tank

6. FROTH & FLAVOR DEEP Fat Fryer 6 LTR A Mesh basket and light-duty stainless steel body make up the thin structure. You may easily keep this product in your kitchen for a long time thanks to its high quality and durability. Cleaning the baskets is simple. As a result, you can rapidly empty and clean it after use each time. Specifications Brand: FROTH & FLAVOR Capacity: 6L Power: 2.5 kW Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Long-life durability Nothing to mention Easy to clean Light-weight

7. SAMOIL 6+6 Liters 2500W This 6 x 6 ltr. twin tank commercial fryer, which is intended to enhance durability, safety and efficiency provides exceptional service for light-duty applications. Due to the ease with which numerous fryers can be stacked next to one another to create an effective battery, you will acquire a small piece of kitchen device that will fry a range of different dishes without taking up much space on your countertop. Specifications Brand: J E Capacity: 6+6L Power: 2.5 kW Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Double tank deep for large quantities None to mention Stainless steel body Lightweight

Price of fat fryers at a glance:

Product Price HI-TECH KITCHEN Rs. 4,575 FROTH & FLAVOR Arizona 6+6 Liters Rs. 7,875 MAZORIA Rs. 7,899 Andrew James Rs. 6,499 FROTH & FLAVOR Deep Fat Fryer 6 Litre with copper heating element Rs. 4,290 FROTH & FLAVOR DEEP Fat Fryer 6 LTR Rs. 4,390 SAMOIL 6+6 Liters Rs. 8,000

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HI-TECH KITCHEN 6 2.5 Stainless Steel FROTH & FLAVOR Arizona 6+6 Liters 12 2.5 Stainless Steel MAZORIA 12 2.5 Stainless Steel Andrew James 16 2.5 Stainless Steel FROTH & FLAVOR Deep Fat Fryer 6 Litre with copper heating element 6 2.5 Stainless Steel FROTH & FLAVOR DEEP Fat Fryer 6 LTR 6 2.5 Stainless Steel SAMOIL 6+6 Liters 6 + 6 2.5 Stainless Steel

Best value for money If you are looking for a stainless steel single Air Fryer for domestic or heavy frying purposes, then the FROTH & FLAVOR Deep Fat Fryer 6 Litre is the best option. At ₹4,290, the product comes with a lid and deep-frying basket with a heat-resistant handle. All these aspects make it one of the best fat fryers in the market. Best overall The HI-TECH-KITCHEN stainless steel deep fat fryer is the best choice for you if you really want a long-lasting fat fryer. It comes with 6 large steel bodies and is perfect for your cafe, canteen and many more. All of its basket sizes are 7x9 and the current price is Rs. 4575.00. Based on all these features, it surely is one of the best fat fryers. How to find the perfect fat fryers Fryers are electric devices used to cook food by heating it to a specific temperature. Check the product that rapidly reduces the temperature to a point where the food cooks in its moisture. The most popular use of fryers is frying French fries. But you can also determine if they are also used for frying fish, meat, and vegetables. Many types of fryers are available on the market. So finding the right one is challenging. To find the best fryer, a person must consider the size, the wattage, the type of food it will cook, and how often it will be used. When you compare on all these aspects, one of the best fat fryers is HI-TECH-KITCHEN stainless steel deep fat fryer.

