Here are best fat fryers for your cooking needs

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 30, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

Fat fryers are a perfect gift for the person who loves to cook. The product is designed with strong and sturdy aluminium construction. Read on to find the list of the best fat fryers and buy the one that suits your requirements.

Fat fryers are kitchen appliances that help one cut down on oil intake and, therefore,the number of calories consumed.

A fryer is a kitchen appliance that cooks food using hot oil. It consists of a pot with a heating element and a deep fry basket that holds food. The best fat fryers circulate hot oil by pumping it up to the top of the basket and then down to the bottom of the pot. This is the perfect kitchen appliance to help you cut back on the number of calories you eat. Whether you want to lose weight or change your lifestyle, these appliances will be game changers. This Fryer has a heating element that reaches the perfect temperature for cooking in minutes.

When you're looking for a product that can be used in any kitchen and cuisine, you'll want to choose the Best Fat Fryers. These fryers are made from sturdy, heavy-duty cast iron and will help you get great results for your cooking. They're easy to use, and the cookbook included with each fryer gives you instructions for more than 50 different dishes you can prepare. Your favourite word is fried and ready to eat. From french fries to chicken nuggets, a fat fryer does the job. With a wide variety of fryers, there is a fat fryer for every occasion. Check out this list of the best fat fryers.

Best Fat Fryers for Your Kitchen

1. HI-TECH KITCHEN Stainless Steel Commercial DEEP Fat Fryer

This 8 x 8 ltr. twin tank Hi-Tech commercial fryer works well for light-duty applications and is constructed to maximize durability, safety, and efficiency. You will obtain a compact piece of kitchen appliance that will fry a variety of different dishes without taking up too much space on your countertop thanks to how easily many fryers can be placed next to one another to make an efficient battery. The countertop fryer works with just a 120V electrical connection.

Specifications

Brand: Hi-Tech

Capacity: 6L

Power: 2.5 kW

Material: Stainless Steel

ProsCons
Steel body to avoid rustCannot be used for medium to large restaurant
Easy to operateUnique 3-pin plug
Easy to operate 
HI-TECH KITCHEN Stainless Steel Commercial DEEP Fat Fryer 6 L Steel Body
68% off 4,575 14,500
Buy now

2. FROTH & FLAVOR Arizona 6+6 Liters

This Deep Fryer can heat oil to up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit since it is strong enough to fry in large quantities. You can effortlessly prepare a variety of dishes swiftly and properly. It will withstand the rigours of professional cooking environments because of the sturdy stainless steel construction. The temperature regulator in this unit also has a yellow hot light to indicate when the required temperature has been attained.

Specifications

Brand: FROTH & FLAVOR

Capacity: 12L

Power: 2.5 kW

Material: Stainless Steel

ProsCons
Durable constructionNone to mention
Yellow hot light for temperature indication 
Deep frying area 
FROTH & FLAVOR Arizona 6+6 Liters 2500W Double Tank Deep Fat Fryer, Silver
49% off 8,690 16,900
Buy now

3. MAZORIA 12 LTR DEEP Fat Fryer

The Mazoria deep fryer has a strong "anti-locking system" and an ergonomic design. So, it completely eliminates risks. Also, these deep fryers' electric components are of standard quality. So, you can clean it without any problem. Because this fryer is a tabletop, lightweight type, emptying the oil would not take much time.

Specifications

Brand: MAZORIA

Capacity: 12L

Power: 2.5 kW

Material: Stainless Steel

ProsCons
Easy to controlHeater damage issues
Stainless steel body 
Impressive heating power 
MAZORIA 12 LTR DEEP Fat Fryer with 4 Year Warranty
58% off 7,899.99 18,900
Buy now

4. Andrew James Double Deep Fat Fryer 8+8 Liters

Andrew James deep fat fryers are the most dependable and long-lasting deep fat fryers because they use premium stainless steel that is fully food grade and modern machinery to create one-of-a-kind, effective machines that meet customer expectations. It has an automatic thermostat. so, you can maintain the temperature of the item that you are frying perfectly according to your needs. Also, there are two tanks with a capacity of 8 litres making it easier for you to deep fry the item in bulk.

Specifications

Brand: ANDREW JAMES

Capacity: 16L

Power: 2.5 kW

Material: Stainless Steel

ProsCons
Light in weightLeaking issues
Works for long hours tooPower cord not suitable for India
Easy to operate 
Andrew james Double Deep Fat Fryer 8+8 Liters Auto Cut Commercial Stainless Steel - 1 Year Warranty
43% off 6,499 11,499
Buy now

5. FROTH & FLAVOR Deep Fat Fryer 6 Litre

This single electric fryer, which is made of stainless steel and has a pan for storing oil, may be used for both light and heavy frying tasks. The temperature is between zero and two hundred degrees. The tank is simply detachable. You can clean it quite skillfully as a result. The heat-resistant handle to the fryer basket makes it convenient and secure for frying items; one fry basket is included. There are 2 hooks on the basket for simple bar hanging.

Specifications

Brand: FROTH & FLAVOR

Capacity: 6L

Power: 2.5kW

Material: Stainless Steel

ProsCons
Light weightCannot serve medium to large restaurants
Stainless steel material 
Easy to detach tank 
FROTH & FLAVOR Deep Fat Fryer 6 Litre with Copper Heating Element
70% off 4,290 14,500
Buy now

6. FROTH & FLAVOR DEEP Fat Fryer 6 LTR

A Mesh basket and light-duty stainless steel body make up the thin structure. You may easily keep this product in your kitchen for a long time thanks to its high quality and durability. Cleaning the baskets is simple. As a result, you can rapidly empty and clean it after use each time.

Specifications

Brand: FROTH & FLAVOR

Capacity: 6L

Power: 2.5 kW

Material: Stainless Steel

ProsCons
Long-life durabilityNothing to mention
Easy to clean 
Light-weight 
FROTH & FLAVOR DEEP Fat Fryer 6 LTR Steel Body with Copper Element 2 Year Warranty
51% off 4,390 9,000
Buy now

7. SAMOIL 6+6 Liters 2500W

This 6 x 6 ltr. twin tank commercial fryer, which is intended to enhance durability, safety and efficiency provides exceptional service for light-duty applications. Due to the ease with which numerous fryers can be stacked next to one another to create an effective battery, you will acquire a small piece of kitchen device that will fry a range of different dishes without taking up much space on your countertop.

Specifications

Brand: J E

Capacity: 6+6L

Power: 2.5 kW

Material: Stainless Steel

ProsCons
Double tank deep for large quantitiesNone to mention
Stainless steel body 
Lightweight 
SAMOIL 6+6 Liters 2500W Double Tank Deep Fat Fryer, Silver
36% off 8,000 12,500
Buy now

Price of fat fryers at a glance:

ProductPrice
HI-TECH KITCHENRs. 4,575
FROTH & FLAVOR Arizona 6+6 LitersRs. 7,875
MAZORIARs. 7,899
Andrew JamesRs. 6,499
FROTH & FLAVOR Deep Fat Fryer 6 Litre with copper heating elementRs. 4,290
FROTH & FLAVOR DEEP Fat Fryer 6 LTRRs. 4,390
SAMOIL 6+6 LitersRs. 8,000

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HI-TECH KITCHEN62.5Stainless Steel
FROTH & FLAVOR Arizona 6+6 Liters122.5Stainless Steel
MAZORIA122.5Stainless Steel
Andrew James162.5Stainless Steel
FROTH & FLAVOR Deep Fat Fryer 6 Litre with copper heating element62.5Stainless Steel
FROTH & FLAVOR DEEP Fat Fryer 6 LTR62.5Stainless Steel
SAMOIL 6+6 Liters6 + 62.5Stainless Steel

Best value for money

If you are looking for a stainless steel single Air Fryer for domestic or heavy frying purposes, then the FROTH & FLAVOR Deep Fat Fryer 6 Litre is the best option. At 4,290, the product comes with a lid and deep-frying basket with a heat-resistant handle. All these aspects make it one of the best fat fryers in the market.

Best overall

The HI-TECH-KITCHEN stainless steel deep fat fryer is the best choice for you if you really want a long-lasting fat fryer. It comes with 6 large steel bodies and is perfect for your cafe, canteen and many more. All of its basket sizes are 7x9 and the current price is Rs. 4575.00. Based on all these features, it surely is one of the best fat fryers.

How to find the perfect fat fryers

Fryers are electric devices used to cook food by heating it to a specific temperature. Check the product that rapidly reduces the temperature to a point where the food cooks in its moisture. The most popular use of fryers is frying French fries. But you can also determine if they are also used for frying fish, meat, and vegetables. Many types of fryers are available on the market. So finding the right one is challenging. To find the best fryer, a person must consider the size, the wattage, the type of food it will cook, and how often it will be used. When you compare on all these aspects, one of the best fat fryers is HI-TECH-KITCHEN stainless steel deep fat fryer.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best fat fryers

