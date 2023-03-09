Story Saved
Here are the top 10 55-inch TV for you to buy

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 01, 2023 13:48 IST
Summary:

This list includes the top 10 55-inch TVs in the Indian market that fulfil your needs perfectly at a reasonable price.

55 inch TVs are good for families and collective watching experience.

The advent of technology has given rise to various technologies in Television manufacturing. Television companies have adapted the diverse specifications, whether an LCD, LED, OLED or QLED. The 55-inch TV is one of the market's most desirable television screen sizes. Many companies topped the list with their top-quality models. They have manifold the TV sizes and introduced innovative and enhanced technology to their user interface. Top-notch build-up and design, along with AI technology, is something that companies have presented to us as the audience.

Today, we have selected the best 55-inch TV models to buy that suit your home ambience and needs. We have made a list according to smart-tech features, design, display resolution, sound quality and warranty. So, opt for an affordable 55-inch TV from this list that works for you.

1. OnePlus U series 4K LED Smart Android TV

OnePlus U series comes with a 55-inch display that works on Android 10. The product offers a 4K UHD display with more than 1 billion colours diversifying your viewing experience with vibrant resolution. In addition, you get an HDR 10+ resolution, crystal clear picture and motion quality. This 55-inch TV fits perfectly into your home decor and enhances the ambience. Apart from this, you get 30 watts of Dolby Audio stereo speakers with Dynaudio, Kids mode, game mode, Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and OnePlus connect 2.0 app support.

Specifications

Brand: OnePlus

Product Dimension: 19 x 76.7 x 122.7 cm; 11.5 kilograms

Model Name: 55U1S

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 55-inches

Colour: Black

Special Feature: This 55-inch tv comes with MEMC technology

ProsCons
You get good quality display resolution. App interface response is slow.
The sound system delivers clear quality. 
OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S (Black)
4.1 (6,859)
4.1 (6,859)
2. Acer I series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

The Acer I series offers 4K Ultra HD picture quality with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, giving a smooth, responsive interface to this 55-inch TV model. Furthermore, the display comes with MEMC technology and over 1.07 billion colours adding a contrasting touch to the resolution and making the video quality lag-free. Apart from this, you get an HDR 10+, UHD upscaling, a wide colour gamut and an eye-comfortability feature, giving an edge to the display technology. Furthermore, the 55-inch TV incorporates a 64-bit Quad processor that also delivers 30 watts of sound output, making it an affordable 55-inch TV brand.

Specifications

Brand: Acer

Product Dimension: 123.4 x 9.1 x 71.4 cm; 11.14 kilograms

Model Name: Acer 139 cm

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 55-inches

Colour: Black

Unique Feature: You get access to unlimited OTT support

ProsCons
The build-up and design of television are incredible.The Voice recognition feature could be improved.
The Chromecast feature works well. 
Acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR55AR2851UDFL (Black)
4.4 (5,736)
4.4 (5,736)
3. VU Premium series 4K Ultra HD LED TV

The VU Premium series gives you 4K HDR display quality with 400 nits of brightness and a wide colour gamut with over 1.08 billion colours enhancing the overall watching experience. In addition, this 55-inch TV comes with an AI-enhanced picture booster that adjusts the picture quality and reduces noise. Talking about the sound system, you get 40 watts Stereo speakers with Dolby Audio enhancement technology that delivers clear surround sound. You also get various viewing modes, like Game Mode, TruMotion Mode, cricket mode and panoramic mode. Apart from this, this 55-inch TV provides built-in Alexa, a magic remote control and ThinQ AI Voice Assistant.

Specifications

Brand: VU

Product Dimension: 24.5 x 124.5 x 81.9 cm; 12.7 kilograms

Model Name: 55UT_webOS

Display Type: IPS LED

Screen size: 55-inches

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Energy-saving mode

ProsCons
HDR display resolution is excellent.Sound quality can be improved.
VU 138 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV 55UT (Black)
4.2 (273)
4.2 (273)
38,990 65,000
4. Samsung Crystal 4K Neo series Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo series is one of the best 55-inch TV in this price range. The product offers various features like HDR 10+ resolution with enhanced 1 billion colours and PurColour that adds contrasting colours to the pictures and videos. Moreover, this 55-inch TV is incorporated with Crystal Processor for ultra-smooth processing and 4K upscaling. Apart from this, you get Dolby Digital sound and an adaptive sound feature that boosts the audio like a cinematic experience. Other features are UHD dimming, Auto Game Mode, screen mirroring, in-built Alexa and Bixby and a refresh rate of 50 Hz.

Specifications

Brand: Samsung

Product Dimension: 7.4 x 123.1 x 71.3 cm; 11.4 kilograms

Model Name: UA55AUE65AKXXL

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 55-inches

Colour: Black

Unique Feature: The product offers you a PC mode and Web Browser for a better user experience.

ProsCons
It has multiple voice-assistant features.Customer support could be more helpful.
Crystal 4K Processor 
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL (Black)
4.3 (7,417)
4.3 (7,417)
5. VU The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV

VU The GloLED series has a unique display resolution that functions like an OLED and has an LED panel. It enriches the overall features of this 55-inch TV. The GloLED has a Colour gamut of about 94%, making it better in terms of LCD resolution. The television comes with a Glo AI Processor, which enhances the colour range of OTT platforms and boosts your watching experience. The sound output for this 55-inch TV is 104 watts (4 speakers + 1 sub-woofer) for an ultimate bass boost and surround sound. You get diverse viewing modes along with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. You also get unlimited OTT support and an ActiVoice Remote control.

Specifications

Brand: VU

Product Dimension: 7.7 x 123 x 77.3 cm; 14.2 kilograms

Model Name: Vu GloLED series

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 55-inches

Colour: Grey

Unique Feature: The product works on Ambient Optimisation lighting control that sets the display light according to the environment

ProsCons
The Digital Noise Reduction technology is excellent.Screen mirroring could be improved.
The picture quality is impressive. 
VU 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 55GloLED (Grey)
4.4 (4,007)
4.4 (4,007)
39,990 65,000
6. Kodak 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Kodak 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is one the best 55-inch TV under 60000 that provides various features like display, processor, sound quality and user interface features. You get an Ultra-quality 4K resolution with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, making the performance lag-free and giving you a smooth, responsive interface. It is designed with a DLED panel with more than 1 billion colours enhancing colour contrast in the pictures and motion videos. In addition, the 55-inch TV model features an HDR 10 display with 40 watts of sound output for clear audio quality. Other features are unlimited OTT support and 2 USB ports with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Specifications

Brand: Kodak

Product Dimension: 72.5 x 124 x 12 cm; 16.5 kilograms

Model Name: 7XPRO

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 55-inches

Colour: Black

Special Feature: The device has Tru surround Sound Technology.

ProsCons
Excellent good sound quality.The remote functionality could be improved.
Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 55CAPRO5088 (Black)
4.4 (497)
4.4 (497)
7. LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

LG 4K UHD 55-inch TV comes with AI-enabled technology with a5 gen processor that boosts the viewing experience. You get a 4K upscaling feature that enhances the display resolution by adding contrast to the picture quality. The AI brightness control gives you ambient optimisation and adjusts the light according to the environment. In addition, this 55-inch TV provides a sound output of 20 watts with a 2.0 Ch speaker creating a more immersive listening background. Other features are Bluetooth version 5.0, AI sound system, unlimited OTT support and ALLM (game mode).

Specifications

Brand: LG

Product Dimension: 8.7 x 124.4 x 72.6 cm; 14.3 kilograms

Model Name: UHD TV

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 55-inches

Colour: Black

Unique Feature: The television offers Auto Volume levelling, and Bluetooth surround sound

ProsCons
You get excellent picture quality at this price rangeBuild quality can be improved.
WebOS system is smooth and user-friendly. 
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)
4.3 (1,486)
4.3 (1,486)
8. Hisense Tornado 2.0 series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Hisense Tornado 2.0 series has a remarkable sound output of 102 watts and 4K HDR display quality. This 55-inch TV supports HDR 10+ resolution, giving clear picture quality to the picture certified by Dolby Vision-Atmos. In addition, you get JBL 6 speakers’ system, known for its top-notch audio and bass boost quality.

Specifications

Brand: Hisense

Product Dimension: 9.7 x 123.6 x 74 cm; 12.6 kilograms

Model Name: 55A7H

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 55-inches

Colour: Silver

Unique Feature: The device features MEMC technology for a smooth transition of videos

ProsCons
The media support system works well.Display resolution can be improved.
You get good sound quality. 
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A7H (Silver)
4.3 (345)
4.3 (345)
44,990 69,990
9. Redmi 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Redmi TV has an in-built Alexa support system. The system is designed with a 4K LED panel frame and Dolby Vision, providing viewers with ultimate HDR 10+ quality. The Vivid Picture engine adds depth to the images and boosts your watching experience. This 55-inch TV provides a sound output of 30 watts supported by Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual X audio system. Apart from this, you get Chromecast, OTT support, Kids mode, Bluetooth connectivity v5.0, 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for a better connectivity system.

Specifications

Brand: Redmi

Product Link: 124 x 8.1 x 71.5 cm; 11.7 kilograms

Model Name: Redmi Smart TV X55

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 55-inches

Colour: Black

Unique Feature: It comes with an in-built Google ecosystem

ProsCons
The bass quality is good.Build-up and design can be improved.
You get a quality display resolution. 
Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55 | L55M6-RA (Black)
4.2 (46,295)
4.2 (46,295)
10. Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV gives you the perfect display resolution. In addition, the 4K HDR and 4K X Reality Pro ensure you get the ultimate and clear picture and motion quality. This 55-inch TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz with 20 watts of sound output. The sound system features an Open Baffle speaker, Dolby Audio and Clear phase technology. You also have built-in Chromecast, Voice support, Google ecosystem, OTT access and Apple HomeKit.

Specifications

Brand: Sony

Product Dimension: 124.3 x 8.4 x 72.9 cm; 14.5 kilograms

Model Name: KD-55X74K

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 55-inches

Colour: Black

Unique Feature: The television offers MotionFlow XR100 that reduces motion blur and gives you crystal clear image

ProsCons
The speakers provide excellent sound quality.OS interface can be improved.
4K upscaling is excellent. 
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)
4.7 (7,035)
4.7 (7,035)
Comparison Table

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus U seriesYou get Stereo speakers with DynaudioMEMC technologyExcellent display resolution
Acer I seriesEye-comfortability mode64-bit quad processor.UHD upscaling
VU Premium SeriesVarious viewing modesMagic remote controlEnergy saving mode is available
Samsung Crystal 4k Neo Series4K upscalingPurColour technologyBuilt-in Alexa feature
VU The GloLED seriesGloAI Procesing is present.104 watts of soundUltimate bass boost
KodakExcellent sound qualityTrusurround technologyDLED Panel
LG 4K Ultra HD4K Upscaling feature2.0 CH speakers are availableYou get an unlimited OTT support
Hisense Tornado 2.0 seriesMEMC Technology is there.Dolby-Vision Atmos system is present.The audio quality is good.
Redmi 4K Ultra HDThe system gives DTS a Virtual X audio system.The display resolution is top-notch.The connectivity system is robust.
Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HDYou get MotionFlow XR 100 technology.The TV provides the facility of an Open Baffle Speaker.4K upscale is good.

Best overall product

The best overall product is the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo series. This 55-inch tv offers the best features, with top-notch quality and a display with diverse colour contrast and picture upscaling modes. You also get a Digital dimming feature and Digital Dolby Audio for an exclusive television experience that fits well and looks elegant with its design.

Best value for money

The best value-for-money product is the Kodak 4K series. You get a decent range of specifications in this 55-inch tv. The television is perfectly designed, and the display resolution works well. Moreover, you get various other features at a very reasonable price, making it a perfect choice for the best 55-inch under 60000.

How to choose the best 55-inch tv?

Choosing a perfect TV model requires looking at various factors:

Display Quality: Get yourself a 55-inch TV model when it offers you a good quality display ranging from 4K HD or HDR 10+ resolution.

Processor: Analysing the performance concerning the processor incorporated is another thing. The better the performance, the more you will get a responsive system.

Sound: Sound quality is the most crucial factor to consider. Having good audio quality in the system is of utmost importance. So, buy a 55-inch tv if you have looked upon these factors.

Design: The factor closely relates to the ambience and decor of the home. When you are purchasing a 55-inch tv, critically analyse the appropriate arrangements. Also, check the material used to design it and its durability.

Price: This factor is something you can’t ignore. You should be able to do research and carefully analyse whether the features offered are compatible with price brand demands.

Customer reviews and ratings add to the claims made by the company. Noting them and then deciding the best product for yourself is the best way to get a perfect 55-inch tv at a reasonable price.

Price of the best 55 inch TV at the glance;

ProductPrice
OnePlus U series 4K Smart TVRs. 59,999
Acer I series 4K Ultra HD Smart TVRs. 47,999
VU Premium series 4K Ultra HD TVRs. 65,000
Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series Smart TVRs. 70,900
VU The GloLED series 4K Smart TVRs. 65,000
Kodak Bezel-less design series Ultra HD Smart TVRs. 46,999
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart TVRs. 79,900
Hisense Tornado 2.0 series 4K Ultra HD Smart TVRs. 69,900
Redmi 4K Ultra HD Smart TVRs. 54,999
Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart TVRs. 99,900

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

