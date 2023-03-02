Here are top 10 music systems for home that you must try out

A good music system ensures you enjoy rich listening experience in the comfort of your home.

A music system for home is an essential tool for any music lover. It allows you to listen to your favourite music in high quality and with ease. A music system can come in various shapes and sizes, from portable Bluetooth speakers to complex home theatre systems. A typical music system for home may include speakers, amplifiers, receivers, CD or DVD players, and streaming devices, all designed to work together to deliver the best sound possible. With technological advancements, home music systems have become more sophisticated and user-friendly. For example, many music systems now offer wireless connectivity, allowing you to stream music from your phone, tablet, or computer without wires. Some music systems also come with voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to control your music with your voice. Product list 1. Philips Audio MMS2625B 38 W 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Multimedia Speaker The multimedia speaker system boasts 32 watts of total output power, delivered through a 2.1-channel configuration. This system is considered the best music system for the home. The speakers feature a sleek and stylish black design that will complement any modern decor. Additionally, the MMS2625B comes with a dedicated bass control knob, allowing you to fine-tune the low-end output to your liking. Specifications: Brand: Philips Colour: Black Product Dimensions - ‎26.4 x 15.5 x 26.2 cm Item Weight - 2.62 kg

Pros Cons High-quality audio with clear sound and deep Bass There is no specific Bass control option. Versatile connectivity options with Bluetooth, 3.5mm jack, USB, and FM tuner

2. Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 40 W 4.1 Channel Wireless, USB, Bluetooth Multimedia Speaker System The Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 is a 4.1-channel multimedia speaker system that delivers powerful sound through its 40 watts of total output power. The speakers come in a sleek black design that will complement any modern decor. In addition, the system comes with a remote control, allowing you to control the volume, Bass, and treble from a distance. With its impressive sound quality and easy-to-use features, a home music system can enhance your listening experience and bring your favourite songs and albums to life. It also features a built-in FM tuner to enjoy your favourite radio stations without extra equipment. It is a great choice for anyone looking for a high-quality speaker system. Specifications: Brand: Philips Colour: Black Product Dimensions - 35.7 x 23.7 x 54.7 cm Item Weight – 6.7 kg

Pros Cons High-quality sound Sound quality could be further improved Versatile connectivity options with Bluetooth, USB, SD card, and FM tuner

3. Sony SA-D40 4.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker The Sony SA-D40 is a 4.1-channel multimedia speaker system that provides a powerful and immersive audio experience. It features Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to wirelessly stream audio from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. With its compact and elegant design, the Sony SA-D40 speaker system is an excellent choice for those looking for high-quality sound in a stylish package. The system includes a subwoofer, offering a balanced and powerful soundstage. Specifications: Brand: Sony Colour: Black Product Dimensions - 10.6 x18.8 x9.6cm Item Weight - 8 kg

Pros Cons Clear treble and deep Bass The speakers are wired, limiting the placement options Versatile connectivity options with Bluetooth, USB, FM tuner, and audio-in

4. Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System The Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar is a powerful and versatile music system for a hall that easily delivers high-quality surround sound. The system supports Dolby Digital audio, providing clear and dynamic sound, and features Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to easily stream music from your mobile devices. In addition, the compact rear speakers can be mounted on the wall, providing flexibility in placement. The system includes a remote control to adjust volume, Bass, and treble easily. The Sony HT-S20R is an excellent choice for those looking for a complete and powerful home theatre system. Specifications: Brand: Sony Colour: Colour Product Dimensions – 8.6 x 76 x 5.2 Cm Item Weight - 13 kg

Pros Cons High-quality sound with clear dialogue and immersive surround sound The Bass could be improved Versatile connectivity options with HDMI, USB, optical, and analogue inputs

5. KRISONS Thunder Speaker, Multimedia Home Theatre, Floor Standing Speaker, LED Display with Bluetooth The KRISONS Thunder Speaker is a powerful home theatre speaker system that provides a high-quality audio experience for music, movies, and games. The floor-standing speaker features an LED display and supports Bluetooth, FM, USB, Micro SD Card, and AUX connectivity, allowing you to easily connect your devices and stream audio content. The system is also easy to set up and use, making it a great choice for those seeking an affordable and feature-rich home theatre speaker system. With its sleek and modern design, the Thunder Speaker is an excellent addition to any home entertainment setup. Specifications: Brand: Krisons Colour: Black and red Product Dimensions – 9 x 5 x 15 Cm Item Weight - 4 kg

Pros Cons High-quality sound with clear treble, rich midrange, and deep Bass The FM antenna could be improved. Affordable price compared to other music systems in India in the market

6. Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 3500 Wireless Bluetooth The Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 3500 is a wireless Bluetooth single soundbar that delivers powerful, immersive audio for music, movies, and games. The soundbar provides clear and dynamic sound with a total output power of 60 watts and a 2.0 channel configuration. The soundbar also includes a remote control and supporting wall mount for easy installation and adjustment of volume, Bass, and treble. The sleek and compact design of the soundbar is an added advantage, as it can be easily integrated into any home theatre setup. Specifications: Brand: Zebronics Colour: Black Product Dimensions: 12.8 x 100.2 x 13.4 Cm Item Weight – 3.34 kg

Pros Cons Multiple connectivity options for a versatile audio experience The sound from the AUX port could be improved. High-quality sound with clear and powerful audio output

7.LG XBOOM LK72B, Bass Blast+, USB, FM Radio, 40 W Bluetooth Speaker The LG XBOOM LK72B is a powerful and versatile Bluetooth speaker that delivers high-quality music, movies, and games audio. With a total output power of 40 watts and Bass Blast+ technology, the speaker provides rich and dynamic sound with deep Bass. The system supports various connectivity options, including USB, FM Radio, AUX in, and SD Card, allowing you to connect your devices and stream audio content easily. The speaker also features a sleek and modern design, making it an excellent addition to any home entertainment setup. The LG Bluetooth speaker is perfect for music systems online and offline. Specifications: Brand: LG Colour: Black Dimensions – 19.6 x 23.9 x 20.5 Cm Item Weight – 2.4 kg

Pros Cons High-quality sound with deep and powerful Bass thanks to Bass Blast+ technology Extremely delicate wires connected to the satellite speakers must be handled carefully. Multiple connectivity options for a versatile audio experience

8.ZEBRONICS Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900, 80W Multimedia soundbar with subwoofer Supporting Bluetooth The ZEBRONICS Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900 is a powerful multimedia soundbar that delivers an immersive audio experience for music, movies, and games. With a total output power of 80 watts and a subwoofer, the soundbar provides rich and dynamic sound with deep Bass. The soundbar also comes with a remote control, making adjusting the volume, Bass, and treble easy. In addition, the sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to any entertainment setup. Specifications: Brand: Zebronics Colour: Black Product Dimensions – 17.3 x 98.5 x 40.2 Cm Item Weight – 4.8 kg

Pros Cons High-quality sound with powerful Bass thanks to the subwoofer and digital signal processing The soundbar may be too large for smaller TV sets. Multiple connectivity options for a versatile audio experience

9. Philips Audio SPA8000B/94 5.1 Channel 120W Multimedia Speaker System with Bluetooth The Philips Audio SPA8000B/94 is a high-performance 5.1-channel multimedia speaker system that delivers powerful, immersive audio for music, movies, and games. With a total output power of 120 watts and five 15W satellite speakers, the system provides clear and dynamic sound with deep Bass. The speaker system also features an LED display, robust design, and matte finish, making it an excellent addition to any entertainment setup. Additionally, the system includes a remote control for easy adjustment of volume, Bass, and treble. Specifications: Brand: Philips Colour: Black Dimensions – 42.4 x 50.3 x 38 Cm Item Weight – 9.43 kg

Pros Cons High-quality sound with powerful Bass and crisp, clear audio It is incompatible with Dolby Multiple connectivity options for a versatile audio experience

10. TECHXEWOO The Musical Powerhouse 200 Watts Powerfull Tower Party Speaker with Disco Party Lights, Bluetooth The TECHXEWOO Musical Powerhouse is a powerful tower party speaker that delivers high-quality audio with a total output power of 200 watts. In addition, the speaker features built-in disco party lights that add an exciting touch to your party. The system also includes a wide connectivity option via AUX in. The sleek and modern design makes the speaker an excellent addition to any party setup, while the inbuilt mic port allows for karaoke fun. Specifications: Brand: Techxewoo Colour: Black Product Dimensions – 31 x 25 x 60 Cm Item Weight – 12.32 kg

Pros Cons A powerful audio output that can fill large spaces with sound The sound quality could be improved. Disco party lights create a fun and festive atmosphere.

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Philips Audio MMS2625B High-quality audio Deep Bass Organised look Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 Durable product with 18 W subwoofer Wireless Connectivity Multiple Input Options Sony SA-D40 4.1 Impressive Sound Quality 3-inch full-range driver 5.25-inch subwoofer Sony HT-S20R Easy Connectivity Compact Design Built-in Sound Modes KRISONS Thunder Speaker Satellite speakers Rich, deep Bass Clear highs Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 3500 Supports wall-mounting Multiple connectivity options Digital FM tuner LG XBOOM LK72B Portable Lightweight Bass blast ZEBRONICS Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900 Remote control Digital signal processing Satellite speakers Philips Audio SPA8000B/94 LED Display Sleek and modern design Robust design TECHXEWOO The Musical Powerhouse Multiple connectivity options Inbuilt karaoke function Microphone port