Here's a list of top earphones under 3,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 20, 2022 18:31 IST

Summary:

Dance to your favourite tunes with excellent quality earphones under 3,000. These are budget-friendly earphones and lightweight to travel with. Click here to explore our complete list.

Amplify your music time with earphones under 3,000.

Do you mind sitting with a person listening to music at full volume on public transport or in a restaurant? Well, that can be frustrating at times. Earphones can give you a private space to listen to all your music files on your mobile phone without disturbance.

Right from listening to music or virtual lectures, earphones have become the trust of many people. While investing in earphones, choosing the right one designed for your comfort is essential. Here's the complete list of top earphones under 3,000.

1.Newly Launched Boult Audio

The newly launched Boult Audio neckband is equipped with dual mics for an enhanced calling experience. This neckband comes with long battery life and 32 hours of playback time after every charge. Since this neckband comes with soft silicon bands, they are highly comfortable to carry all day long.

Specifications -

Brand - Boult Audio

Model - Pro Bass

Product dimensions - 17 x 2.5 x 12 cm; 125 grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required

Compatible devices - Cell Phones, Tablets, Laptops

ProsCons
Sleek and sturdy designAvailable in only one colour
Environmental noise cancellation 
Superb battery backup 
Newly Launched Boult Audio FXCharge with ENC, 32H Playtime, 5min=7H Lightning Boult Fast Charging, Environmental Noise Cancellation, Biggest 14.2 mm Driver, IPX5, Bluetooth Wireless Earphones (Green)
82% off
799 4,499
Buy now

2. Wecool Freesolo X2 Bluetooth

Designed for convenience, the Wecool Freesolo X2 Bluetooth earbuds are next-generation earphones with a mic to attend calls. It comes with 5- 6 hours of playtime after every charge,. It is power-efficient, has Bluetooth and long-lasting battery life to keep your earbuds going.

Specifications -

Brand - Wecool

Model - Freesolo X2

Product dimensions - ‎5 x 4 x 2 cm; 38 grams

Item model number - Freesolo X2

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Special feature - Sweatproof

Mounting hardware - Cable

ProsCons
Long-lasting battery backupInadequate battery life
Simple and sturdy design 
This device is entirely sweatproof 
Wecool Freesolo X2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless In Ear Earbuds With Mic With High Bass For Music Lover, Touch Control Earpods, Hd Stereo Sound, 48 Hours Battery, Anti Fall Sports Fit, Bt 5.1 (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

3. boAt Airdopes 141

Another good pair of earphones under 3,000 is boAt Airdopes 141.It is a premium wireless headphone with 42H playtime and smooth touch for hassle-free functioning. In addition, the sophisticated capacitive touch controls let you activate the built-in voice assistant with a single touch.

Specifications:

Brand - BoAt

Model - Airdopes 141

Product dimensions - 5 x 5 x 2 cm; 60 grams

Batteries - 3 lithium ion batteries required

Item model number - Airdopes 141

Special features - Sweatproof, Fast Charging, Microphone Included

ProsCons
Great battery backupUnreliable after-sales service
Supports fast chargingAvailable in only one colour
Budget-friendly 
boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless Earbuds with 42H Playtime, Beast™ Mode(Low Latency Upto 80ms) for Gaming, ENx™ Tech, ASAP™ Charge, IWP™, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black)
67% off
1,499 4,490
Buy now

4. pTron Tangentbeat Bluetooth

Next on the list is the pTron Tangentbeat Bluetooth wireless neckband. This Bluetooth neckband is one of the top noise-cancelling earphones under 3,000. These come with magnetic earbuds and waterproof neckband with passive noise cancellation. This earphone is designed to offer a seamless experience.

Specifications -

Product dimensions - 8.8 x 0.9 x 0.9 cm; 26 Grams

Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required

Item model number - Tangentbeat

Wireless communication technologies - Bluetooth

Connectivity technologies - Wireless

Special features - Earbud, Neckband, Collapsible, In-ear

Other display features - Wireless

ProsCons
Looks compactTight around the belt
Lightweight and easy to charge 
Budget-friendly 
pTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic, Enhanced Bass, 10mm Drivers, Clear Calls, Snug-Fit, Fast Charging, Magnetic Buds, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Wireless Neckband (Black)
76% off
599 2,499
Buy now

5. Realme Buds Classic Wired in Ear Earphones

Launched by Realme, the Realme Buds Classic wired-in earphones come with a mic to conduct calls easily. The large driver promises high-fidelity music. The material of the cable makes it ideal for everyday use. Since it has a built-in single remote, it is very easy to operate.

Specifications -

Brand - Realme

Model - RMA2001

Model name - Realme Bud Classic

Product dimensions - 126 x 1.8 x 1.4 cm; 14 grams

Item model number - RMA2001

Special features - In-ear

Mounting hardware - Earphone

ProsCons
Great battery backupThe range is not so good
Lightweight and comfortable fitThe device may lag sometimes
Budget-friendly 
realme Buds Classic Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black)
43% off
395 699
Buy now

6. Amazon Basics Bluetooth

Launched by AmazonBasics, the Amazon Basics Bluetooth neckband comes with 30 hours of playtime and a voice assistant to manage all tasks smoothly and efficiently. The neckband is comfortable and stays in place even during rigorous activities.

Specifications -

Brand - AmazonBasics

Model - ABHD1002

Model name - Neckband Grey

Product dimensions - 19.5 x 14 x 3 cm; 27 grams

Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required

Special features - ABHD1002

ProsCons
Multi-functionalTends to tangle
Easy connectivityAvailable in only one colour
Value for money 
Amazon Basics Bluetooth 5.0 Neckband with Up to 30 Hours Playtime, Magnetic Earbuds, Voice Assistant, Dual Pairing and IPX6 Rated (Grey)
68% off
649 1,999
Buy now

7. Oneplus Bullets Bluetooth

Launched in April 2022, the Oneplus Bullets Bluetooth Wireless neckband is one of many earphones requiring only a 10-minute charge to operate for 20 hours. The other features of this neckband include hands-free call and audio control. If you are looking for earphones under 3,000, this one is an ideal pick.

Specifications -

Product dimensions - 37.5 x 11 x 2.5 cm; 27 grams

Batteries - 1 lithium ion battery required

Item model number - 5481107691

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth

Connectivity technology - Wireless, Bluetooth v5

Special features - In-ear

ProsCons
Flagship level battery lifeThe range is not so good
AI noise cancellationAvailable in only one colour
Budget-friendly 
Oneplus Bullets Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Z2 Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass, 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge, 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life, Launched in April 2022 (Beam Blue)
13% off
1,999 2,299
Buy now

8. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Bluetooth

Another earphone under 3,000 by Realme is the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Bluetooth neckband. This wireless neckband is available in stunning blue colour and has an 11.2 mm dynamic bass boost driver to offer an excellent listening experience. The best part is that this product is water-resistant.

Specifications -

Brand - Realme

Product dimensions - 41 x 12.5 x 2.1 cm; 25 grams

Item model number - RMA2011

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth

Connectivity technologies - Wireless

Special features - In-ear

Other display features - Wireless

ProsCons
High-quality soundSometimes tangles
Seamless connection with BluetoothSometimes tangles
Budget-friendly 
realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic, Fast Charging & Up to 17Hrs Playtime (Blue)
Check Price on Amazon

9. boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth Neckband

Another earphone for under 3,000 is the BoAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth neckband. It comes with 40 hours of playback and dual pairing for an incredible listening experience. The navy blue colour adds more to its overall charm.

Specifications -

Brand - BoAt

Model - Rockerz 255 Pro+

Product dimensions - 1 x 1 x 45 cm; 26 grams

Batteries - 1 lithium ion battery required

Item model number - Rockerz 255 Pro+

Compatible devices - Mobile, Laptop and Tablet

ProsCons
Comes with magnetic earbudsThe device may lag sometimes
40 hours playback 
Budget-friendly 
boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth Neckband with Upto 40 Hours Playback, ASAP™ Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing, BT v5.0 and Mic(Navy Blue)
67% off
1,299 3,990
Buy now

10. Boult Audio AirBass Z20 TWS

The last on the list is the Boult Audio Airbass Z20 TWS. Designed for environmental noise cancellation, this earphone is priced decently to match your budget. It comes with features such as touch controls, a voice assistant, four additional charges, play-time of up to 40 hours and IPX5 water resistance.

Specifications -

Brand - Boult Audio

Model - AirBass

Model year - 2022

Product dimensions - ‎6.5 x 3.5 x 3.5 cm; 65 grams

Batteries - 1 lithium ion battery required

Item model number - AirBass

Special features - Fast charging

ProsCons
Ensures fast chargingThe device may lag sometimes
Extremely lightweight and easy to carryAvailable in only one colour
Budget friendly 
Boult Audio Airbass Z20 TWS, 40H Battery Life, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Lightning Boult™ Fast Charging (10Mins=100Mins), BoomX™ Tech Bass, Environmental Noise Cancellation, IPX5 in Ear Earbuds (Green)
73% off
1,499 5,499
Buy now

Price of earphones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Newly Launched Boult Audio 4,499
Wecool Freesolo X2 Bluetooth 3,999
boAt Airdopes 141 4,490
pTron Tangentbeat Bluetooth 2,499
realme Buds Classic Wired in Ear Earphones 699
Amazon Basics Bluetooth 1,999
Oneplus Bullets Bluetooth 2,299
realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Bluetooth 2,499
boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth Neckband 3,999
Boult Audio AirBass Z20 TWS 5,499

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Newly Launched Boult AudioGood battery backupExcellent sound outputIn-ear comfort
Wecool Freesolo X2 BluetoothExcellent sound outputGood RAMGood speaker output
boAt Airdopes 141Great designGood RAM backup1-year warranty
pTron Tangentbeat BluetoothGood speaker outputGreat in-ear feelGood battery backup
realme Buds Classic Wired in Ear EarphonesIn-ear comfortLoaded with featuresGood design
Amazon Basics BluetoothComes with mic facilitySuitable for everyday useLightweight and easy to carry
Oneplus Bullets BluetoothComfortable fitExcellent sound systemWater-resistant
realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo BluetoothTruly wirelessGreat designExcellent sound output
boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth NeckbandComfortable fitExcellent sound systemWater-resistant
Boult Audio AirBass Z20 TWSTruly wirelessGreat designExcellent sound output

Best value for money

Choosing the right earphones can be daunting, especially when you are on a tight budget. If you are looking for expertly designed earphones that offer you the best value for money, then we suggest you go for the newly launched Boult Audio neckband. This earphone is priced decently at 999, offering an extensive experience.

Best overall

Besides all the products mentioned under 3,000, the best one that truly stands out on our list is the Oneplus Bullets Bluetooth. It offers excellent sound quality and features all the functions you need. This model is fashionable, thin, and has superb sound output. The best part is these fit perfectly in your budget, as these are priced decently at 1,999 after a discount on Amazon.

How to find the perfect earphone under 3,000?

Among so many models of earphones, it sometimes becomes difficult to understand how to pick the right one for yourself. However, if understood well, certain factors can help you choose the perfect earphone for under 3,000. Here they are -

Your budget

Comfort

Sound quality

Product weight

Product band quality

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

List of top earphones under 3,000  

How can I tell whether my wireless airpods are fully charged?

When the airpods are present in the case, and the lid remains open, the light shows the actual status of the airpods. The green light means that they are fully charged. The charging case will display a red colour to indicate that your earbuds are plugged in and charging.

 

What are the features to look for in an earphone? 

When buying earphones, features such as acoustic system, frequency response, impedance, magnet type, sensitivity and other features should be taken care of.

For how long can I wear earbuds? 

It is best suggested not to wear earbuds for more than an hour or 60 minutes to avoid any temporary or permanent damage to your ears. 

 

