Here's a list of top earphones under 3,000

Do you mind sitting with a person listening to music at full volume on public transport or in a restaurant? Well, that can be frustrating at times. Earphones can give you a private space to listen to all your music files on your mobile phone without disturbance. Right from listening to music or virtual lectures, earphones have become the trust of many people. While investing in earphones, choosing the right one designed for your comfort is essential. Here's the complete list of top earphones under ₹3,000. 1.Newly Launched Boult Audio The newly launched Boult Audio neckband is equipped with dual mics for an enhanced calling experience. This neckband comes with long battery life and 32 hours of playback time after every charge. Since this neckband comes with soft silicon bands, they are highly comfortable to carry all day long. Specifications - Brand - Boult Audio Model - Pro Bass Product dimensions - 17 x 2.5 x 12 cm; 125 grams Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required Compatible devices - Cell Phones, Tablets, Laptops

Pros Cons Sleek and sturdy design Available in only one colour Environmental noise cancellation Superb battery backup

2. Wecool Freesolo X2 Bluetooth Designed for convenience, the Wecool Freesolo X2 Bluetooth earbuds are next-generation earphones with a mic to attend calls. It comes with 5- 6 hours of playtime after every charge,. It is power-efficient, has Bluetooth and long-lasting battery life to keep your earbuds going. Specifications - Brand - Wecool Model - Freesolo X2 Product dimensions - ‎5 x 4 x 2 cm; 38 grams Item model number - Freesolo X2 Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required Special feature - Sweatproof Mounting hardware - Cable

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery backup Inadequate battery life Simple and sturdy design This device is entirely sweatproof

3. boAt Airdopes 141 Another good pair of earphones under ₹3,000 is boAt Airdopes 141.It is a premium wireless headphone with 42H playtime and smooth touch for hassle-free functioning. In addition, the sophisticated capacitive touch controls let you activate the built-in voice assistant with a single touch. Specifications: Brand - BoAt Model - Airdopes 141 Product dimensions - 5 x 5 x 2 cm; 60 grams Batteries - 3 lithium ion batteries required Item model number - Airdopes 141 Special features - Sweatproof, Fast Charging, Microphone Included

Pros Cons Great battery backup Unreliable after-sales service Supports fast charging Available in only one colour Budget-friendly

4. pTron Tangentbeat Bluetooth Next on the list is the pTron Tangentbeat Bluetooth wireless neckband. This Bluetooth neckband is one of the top noise-cancelling earphones under ₹3,000. These come with magnetic earbuds and waterproof neckband with passive noise cancellation. This earphone is designed to offer a seamless experience. Specifications - Product dimensions - 8.8 x 0.9 x 0.9 cm; 26 Grams Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required Item model number - Tangentbeat Wireless communication technologies - Bluetooth Connectivity technologies - Wireless Special features - Earbud, Neckband, Collapsible, In-ear Other display features - Wireless

Pros Cons Looks compact Tight around the belt Lightweight and easy to charge Budget-friendly

5. Realme Buds Classic Wired in Ear Earphones Launched by Realme, the Realme Buds Classic wired-in earphones come with a mic to conduct calls easily. The large driver promises high-fidelity music. The material of the cable makes it ideal for everyday use. Since it has a built-in single remote, it is very easy to operate. Specifications - Brand - Realme Model - RMA2001 Model name - Realme Bud Classic Product dimensions - 126 x 1.8 x 1.4 cm; 14 grams Item model number - RMA2001 Special features - In-ear Mounting hardware - Earphone

Pros Cons Great battery backup The range is not so good Lightweight and comfortable fit The device may lag sometimes Budget-friendly

6. Amazon Basics Bluetooth Launched by AmazonBasics, the Amazon Basics Bluetooth neckband comes with 30 hours of playtime and a voice assistant to manage all tasks smoothly and efficiently. The neckband is comfortable and stays in place even during rigorous activities. Specifications - Brand - AmazonBasics Model - ABHD1002 Model name - Neckband Grey Product dimensions - 19.5 x 14 x 3 cm; 27 grams Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required Special features - ABHD1002

Pros Cons Multi-functional Tends to tangle Easy connectivity Available in only one colour Value for money

7. Oneplus Bullets Bluetooth Launched in April 2022, the Oneplus Bullets Bluetooth Wireless neckband is one of many earphones requiring only a 10-minute charge to operate for 20 hours. The other features of this neckband include hands-free call and audio control. If you are looking for earphones under ₹3,000, this one is an ideal pick. Specifications - Product dimensions - 37.5 x 11 x 2.5 cm; 27 grams Batteries - 1 lithium ion battery required Item model number - 5481107691 Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth Connectivity technology - Wireless, Bluetooth v5 Special features - In-ear

Pros Cons Flagship level battery life The range is not so good AI noise cancellation Available in only one colour Budget-friendly

8. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Bluetooth Another earphone under ₹3,000 by Realme is the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Bluetooth neckband. This wireless neckband is available in stunning blue colour and has an 11.2 mm dynamic bass boost driver to offer an excellent listening experience. The best part is that this product is water-resistant. Specifications - Brand - Realme Product dimensions - 41 x 12.5 x 2.1 cm; 25 grams Item model number - RMA2011 Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth Connectivity technologies - Wireless Special features - In-ear Other display features - Wireless

Pros Cons High-quality sound Sometimes tangles Seamless connection with Bluetooth Sometimes tangles Budget-friendly

9. boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth Neckband Another earphone for under ₹3,000 is the BoAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth neckband. It comes with 40 hours of playback and dual pairing for an incredible listening experience. The navy blue colour adds more to its overall charm. Specifications - Brand - BoAt Model - Rockerz 255 Pro+ Product dimensions - 1 x 1 x 45 cm; 26 grams Batteries - 1 lithium ion battery required Item model number - Rockerz 255 Pro+ Compatible devices - Mobile, Laptop and Tablet

Pros Cons Comes with magnetic earbuds The device may lag sometimes 40 hours playback Budget-friendly

10. Boult Audio AirBass Z20 TWS The last on the list is the Boult Audio Airbass Z20 TWS. Designed for environmental noise cancellation, this earphone is priced decently to match your budget. It comes with features such as touch controls, a voice assistant, four additional charges, play-time of up to 40 hours and IPX5 water resistance. Specifications - Brand - Boult Audio Model - AirBass Model year - 2022 Product dimensions - ‎6.5 x 3.5 x 3.5 cm; 65 grams Batteries - 1 lithium ion battery required Item model number - AirBass Special features - Fast charging

Pros Cons Ensures fast charging The device may lag sometimes Extremely lightweight and easy to carry Available in only one colour Budget friendly

Price of earphones at a glance:

Product Price Newly Launched Boult Audio ₹ 4,499 Wecool Freesolo X2 Bluetooth ₹ 3,999 boAt Airdopes 141 ₹ 4,490 pTron Tangentbeat Bluetooth ₹ 2,499 realme Buds Classic Wired in Ear Earphones ₹ 699 Amazon Basics Bluetooth ₹ 1,999 Oneplus Bullets Bluetooth ₹ 2,299 realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Bluetooth ₹ 2,499 boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth Neckband ₹ 3,999 Boult Audio AirBass Z20 TWS ₹ 5,499

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Newly Launched Boult Audio Good battery backup Excellent sound output In-ear comfort Wecool Freesolo X2 Bluetooth Excellent sound output Good RAM Good speaker output boAt Airdopes 141 Great design Good RAM backup 1-year warranty pTron Tangentbeat Bluetooth Good speaker output Great in-ear feel Good battery backup realme Buds Classic Wired in Ear Earphones In-ear comfort Loaded with features Good design Amazon Basics Bluetooth Comes with mic facility Suitable for everyday use Lightweight and easy to carry Oneplus Bullets Bluetooth Comfortable fit Excellent sound system Water-resistant realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Bluetooth Truly wireless Great design Excellent sound output boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth Neckband Comfortable fit Excellent sound system Water-resistant Boult Audio AirBass Z20 TWS Truly wireless Great design Excellent sound output

Best value for money Choosing the right earphones can be daunting, especially when you are on a tight budget. If you are looking for expertly designed earphones that offer you the best value for money, then we suggest you go for the newly launched Boult Audio neckband. This earphone is priced decently at ₹999, offering an extensive experience. Best overall Besides all the products mentioned under ₹3,000, the best one that truly stands out on our list is the Oneplus Bullets Bluetooth. It offers excellent sound quality and features all the functions you need. This model is fashionable, thin, and has superb sound output. The best part is these fit perfectly in your budget, as these are priced decently at ₹1,999 after a discount on Amazon. How to find the perfect earphone under ₹3,000? Among so many models of earphones, it sometimes becomes difficult to understand how to pick the right one for yourself. However, if understood well, certain factors can help you choose the perfect earphone for under ₹3,000. Here they are - Your budget Comfort Sound quality Product weight Product band quality