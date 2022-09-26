Home theatre under 8,000: Our top picks

A home theatre system is capable of giving one a traditional movie theatre experience.

A home theatre is a collection of home entertainment appliances that, when combined, attempt to replicate the atmosphere of a traditional movie theatre. The overall experience relies heavily on the quality of the television or projection system and screen to which you plan to hook your home theatre system. If you're looking for a home theatre system, this article can be a great starting point you can use to understand exactly what you need. If you're looking for a home theatre with a budget of ₹8000 and little-to-no complexity in terms of installation, this complete guide will be perfect for you to make an educated choice. 1. GOVO GOSURROUND 900 With powerful, 6.5-inch subwoofer and connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, Aux and OPT, the GOVO GOSURROUND 900 is an amazing 2.1 channel surround sound system with a maximum power output of 160W. Enjoy an easy access to your entertainment with remote control equalizer with 4 modes: music, movies, news and 3D. Specifications: Speaker surround sound channel configuration: ‎2.1 Special features: Powerful, 6.5-inch subwoofer, HD signature sound Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices Speaker connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, USB, Aux and OPT Weight: 5.9 Kg Speakers maximum output power: ‎160W Dimensions: ‎90 x 9 x 8 cm

Pros Cons Value for money Lacks support for a wireless subwoofer Stylish design Packaging could use some improvement Decent bass performance

2. Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 The Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 offers a tall, tower-like elegant design with touch controls and exceptional bass performance. With connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, audio-in and 2RCA, it stacks up well against competitors in the same price segment. Specifications: Speaker surround sound channel configuration: ‎2.1 Special features: Convertible soundbar, rich bass levels, remote control Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices Speaker connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, USB, Aux, 2RCA to 2RCA cable, FM and SD card Weight: 8.9 Kg Speakers maximum output power: ‎80W Dimensions: ‎41.5 x 28 x 55.8 cm

Pros Cons Premium design Surround sound effect only at high volumes Amazing music playback experience More suited for music playback than watching movies Exceptional bass performance Distortion at high volumes

3. boAt Aavante Bar 1250 The boAt Aavante Bar 1250 is an excellent choice if you prefer sound bars. It produces 80W of audio output while weighing only 4.3 Kg, which makes it a perfect choice for compact spaces. With easy playback controls and a master remote control, the user experience is unmatched at this price point. Specifications: Speaker surround Sound channel configuration: ‎2.1 Special features: Easy playback controls and master remote control Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices Speaker connectivity: ‎Bluetooth 5.0, USB, Aux Weight: 4.3 Kg Speakers maximum output power: ‎80W Dimensions: ‎86 x 7.8 x 7 cm

Pros Cons Elegant design Build quality of the remote is mediocre Decent bass levels Poor after-sales support Lightweight in comparison to a full-blown home theatre No support for Dolby Digital while using it in HDMI mode

4. Croma 2.1 Channel Soundbar This soundbar from Croma is an amazing choice, featuring a 10-inch wireless subwoofer capable of producing good bass levels. With most possible connectivity options supported, it also delivers close to 180W of power at its peak. With two LED indicators and comparatively less weight, this sound bar looks elegant. Specifications: Speaker surround sound channel configuration: ‎2.1 Special features: 10-inch wireless subwoofer that produces impressive bass levels and remote control Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices Speaker connectivity: ‎Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, Aux-in, USB thump drive, coaxial and optical Weight: 5.2 Kg Speakers maximum output power: ‎180W Dimensions: ‎‎8.7 x 80 x 8.7 cm

Pros Cons 180W output levels Dated, bland design Deep bass No support for preset equalisers Great performance when you consider the price Surround sound is gimmicky

5. Obage HT-144 Obage is a well-known home theatre brand. Apart from its rich design and texture, the home theatre features deep and natural bass levels and a balanced sound signature. It supports nearly every connectivity option while delivering over 100W of power at its peak. Specifications: Speaker surround sound channel configuration: ‎2.1 Special features: Deep and natural bass levels and balanced sound signature Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices Speaker connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, FM, USB playback, Aux and optical input Weight: 14 Kg Speakers maximum output power: ‎100W Dimensions: ‎41.3 x 31.1 x 24.7 cm

Pros Cons Great sound quality in comparison with other systems in the same price range Not for loud listeners Crisp vocals with effective trebles Optical input lacks a locking mechanism Onsite support Remote build quality is mediocre

6. Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900 This home theatre from Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900 utilises its dual 5.7 cm drivers and 13.3 cm subwoofer to deliver a highly immersive experience. It features an LED display with media controls and remote control. It produces 80W of peak power. Specifications: Speaker surround sound channel configuration: ‎2.1 Special features: Dual 5.7 cm drivers and 13.3 cm subwoofer, LED display, wall-mountable design Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices Speaker connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI (ARC), coaxial input, AUX, USB Weight: 4.8 Kg Speakers maximum output power: ‎80W Dimensions: ‎‎17.3 x 98.5 x 40.2 cm

Pros Cons Excellent connectivity Stereo separation is not great Decent bass levels Remote does not support Bluetooth Loudness good enough for medium-sized living room No HDMI or optical cable is included in the packaging

7. Philips Audio SPA5162B The Philips Audio SPA5162B is a fantastic choice, given Philips's history of producing great audio products. WIth a 5.1 channel surround sound configuration with a 30W subwoofer, the system can deliver over 65W of power. It even has support for SD cards alongside Bluetooth, Aux-in and USB. Specifications: Speaker surround sound channel configuration: ‎5.1 Special features: 5 x 6W satellite speakers and 30W (RMS) subwoofer, LED digital display Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices Speaker connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux, SD cards and USB. Weight: 7.7 Kg Speakers maximum output power: ‎65W Dimensions: ‎35.8 x 36.8 x 31.2 cm

Pros Cons Decent build quality and design Lacks support for an equaliser Great bass and treble levels Short cable length Lightweight No tweeters

8. Impex Santo The Impex Santo is excellent if you're on the market for a 5.1-channel surround sound system. With easy controls and a remote control bundled, it also comes with an equaliser that allows you to tune the audio to your taste. Specifications: Speaker surround sound channel configuration: ‎5.1 Special features: Easy controls with remote controls and built-in sound equaliser Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices Speaker connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux, SD card, MMC, FM and USB Weight: 5.8 Kg Speakers maximum output power: ‎45W Dimensions: ‎‎‎31 x 32 x 35 cm

Pros Cons Great price for a 5.1 channel system Not good for loud listeners Bass levels are impressive for the price Distortion at high volumes Lightweight Poor after-sales support

9. Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K This home theatre system from Panasonic makes a ton of sense for you if you're looking for something compact. It weighs a measly 6 Kg and delivers 56W of maximum output power, which makes it an attractive option, given its price. It supports Bluetooth, Aux-in and USB connectivity. Specifications: Speaker surround sound channel configuration: ‎2.1 Special features: Easy playback controls with remote control Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux and USB Weight: 6 Kg Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎56W Dimensions: ‎21.6 x 28 x 27.9 cm

Pros Cons Support for equaliser Build quality of the remote is mediocre Clear vocals Substandard build quality for both the remote and LED display Decent sound quality, given the price Sounds tinny at high frequencies

10. Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 Immerse yourself into a truly immersive sound experience with this home theatre set from Philips, which is an excellent option if you're on a strict budget. With easy playback controls and remote control, it delivers 60W of power output and supports most connectivity modes. Specifications: Speaker surround sound channel configuration: ‎2.1 Special features: Easy playback controls with remote control Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices Speaker connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, audio-in, SD card and USB Weight: 6.58 Kg Speakers maximum output power: ‎60W Dimensions: ‎40.6 x 24 x 46.5 cm

Pros Cons Robust design Build quality of the remote is poor Support for different equaliser modes No treble control Great bass levels and controls Lacks an LED display

Price of home theatre under ₹ 8000 at a glance:

Product Price GOVO GOSURROUND 900 ₹ 7999 Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 ₹ 7422 boAt Aavante Bar 1250 ₹ 6999 Croma 2.1 Channel Soundbar ₹ 7999 Obage HT-144 ₹ 6898 Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900 ₹ 4999 Philips Audio SPA5162B ₹ 6548 Impex Santo ₹ 5589 Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K ₹ 5299 Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 ₹ 5290

Best 3 important features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 GOVO SURROUND 900 2.1 channel setup Maximum output power: ‎160W Speaker Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, USB, Aux and OPT Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 channel setup Maximum output power: ‎80W Speaker Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, audio-in, USB and RCA boAt Aavante Bar 1250 2.1 channel setup Maximum output power: ‎80W Speaker Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth 5.0, USB, Aux Croma 2.1 Channel Soundbar 2.1 channel setup Maximum output power: ‎180W Speaker Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, Aux-in, USB Thump drive, coaxial and optical Obage HT-144 2.1 channel setup Maximum output power: ‎100W Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, FM, USB playback, Aux and optical input Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900 2.1 channel setup Maximum output power: ‎80W Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI (ARC), coaxial input, AUX, USB Philips Audio SPA5162B 5.1 channel setup Maximum output power: ‎650W Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux, SD cards and USB Impex Santo 2.1 channel setup Maximum output power: ‎45W Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux, SD card, MMC, FM and USB Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K 2.1 channel setup Maximum output power: ‎56W Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux and USB Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 2.1 channel setup Maximum output power: ‎60W Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, audio-in, SD card and USB

Best budget The Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 make a fantastic choice if you're strictly on a budget. It supports most connectivity options so hooking it up to your TV or phone is not hard. While the design is a bit dated, the system is still compact and takes up little space. What it does with the area is remarkable, resulting in a fantastic audio experience for you. Best overall If you wish to buy the absolute best home theatre system on this list, your best bet will be the Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K. With a compact design weighing only 6 Kg, it is portable, allowing you to shift its position without any hassle. It delivers close to 56W of peak power, so it would be ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. It supports commonly used connectivity options, which makes establishing a connection the least of your worries which is impressive, given its price point. How to find the perfect home theatre? Budget and space: Considering what you're willing to spend before you even begin looking can help curb overspending and give you a pretty good idea of what you want to get. Considering the acoustic layout of your room is equally important. If you're an audiophile, it is highly recommended to plan your acoustic layout before you purchase a home theatre system. Power: Your receiver must be powerful enough to power the attached speakers. Choose an A/V receiver with at least 100 watts per channel for best performance. Besides that, consider the electrical layout in your room to ensure that you have adequate power availability for the kind of system you wish to purchase. Connectivity options: Having a good idea about the various connectivity options like HDMI, Bluetooth and coaxial can boost the performance of your home theatre system.