Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Home theatre under 8,000: Our top picks

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 26, 2022 19:19 IST
Summary:

A home theatre system is a huge improvement compared to the speakers built into your TV. Choosing the correct model, brand and features for your home theatre system can be difficult. Our comprehensive guide should be helpful if you consider purchasing a home theatre system.

A home theatre system is capable of giving one a traditional movie theatre experience.

A home theatre is a collection of home entertainment appliances that, when combined, attempt to replicate the atmosphere of a traditional movie theatre. The overall experience relies heavily on the quality of the television or projection system and screen to which you plan to hook your home theatre system. If you're looking for a home theatre system, this article can be a great starting point you can use to understand exactly what you need.

If you're looking for a home theatre with a budget of 8000 and little-to-no complexity in terms of installation, this complete guide will be perfect for you to make an educated choice.

1. GOVO GOSURROUND 900

With powerful, 6.5-inch subwoofer and connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, Aux and OPT, the GOVO GOSURROUND 900 is an amazing 2.1 channel surround sound system with a maximum power output of 160W. Enjoy an easy access to your entertainment with remote control equalizer with 4 modes: music, movies, news and 3D.

Specifications:

Speaker surround sound channel configuration: ‎2.1

Special features: Powerful, 6.5-inch subwoofer, HD signature sound

Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, USB, Aux and OPT

Weight: 5.9 Kg

Speakers maximum output power: ‎160W

Dimensions: ‎90 x 9 x 8 cm

ProsCons
Value for moneyLacks support for a wireless subwoofer
Stylish designPackaging could use some improvement
Decent bass performance 
GOVO GOSURROUND 900 2.1 Channel Home Theatre 160W Soundbar, Wired Subwoofer, Multiple Connectivity & Equalizer Modes and Sleek Finish with LED Dispolay, RMS Output 120W (Platinum Black)
67% off 5,999 17,999
Buy now

2. Philips Audio Mms8085B/94

The Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 offers a tall, tower-like elegant design with touch controls and exceptional bass performance. With connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, audio-in and 2RCA, it stacks up well against competitors in the same price segment.

Specifications:

Speaker surround sound channel configuration: ‎2.1

Special features: Convertible soundbar, rich bass levels, remote control

Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, USB, Aux, 2RCA to 2RCA cable, FM and SD card

Weight: 8.9 Kg

Speakers maximum output power: ‎80W

Dimensions: ‎41.5 x 28 x 55.8 cm

ProsCons
Premium designSurround sound effect only at high volumes
Amazing music playback experienceMore suited for music playback than watching movies
Exceptional bass performanceDistortion at high volumes
Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 2.1 Channel 80W Usb Multimedia Speaker System With Convertible Soundbar And Multi-Connectivity Option (Black)
34% off 6,410 9,690
Buy now

3. boAt Aavante Bar 1250

The boAt Aavante Bar 1250 is an excellent choice if you prefer sound bars. It produces 80W of audio output while weighing only 4.3 Kg, which makes it a perfect choice for compact spaces. With easy playback controls and a master remote control, the user experience is unmatched at this price point.

Specifications:

Speaker surround Sound channel configuration: ‎2.1

Special features: Easy playback controls and master remote control

Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker connectivity: ‎Bluetooth 5.0, USB, Aux

Weight: 4.3 Kg

Speakers maximum output power: ‎80W

Dimensions: ‎86 x 7.8 x 7 cm

ProsCons
Elegant designBuild quality of the remote is mediocre
Decent bass levelsPoor after-sales support
Lightweight in comparison to a full-blown home theatreNo support for Dolby Digital while using it in HDMI mode
boAt Aavante Bar 1250 80 Watt 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar (Premium Black)
57% off 5,999 13,990
Buy now

4. Croma 2.1 Channel Soundbar

This soundbar from Croma is an amazing choice, featuring a 10-inch wireless subwoofer capable of producing good bass levels. With most possible connectivity options supported, it also delivers close to 180W of power at its peak. With two LED indicators and comparatively less weight, this sound bar looks elegant.

Specifications:

Speaker surround sound channel configuration: ‎2.1

Special features: 10-inch wireless subwoofer that produces impressive bass levels and remote control

Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker connectivity: ‎Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, Aux-in, USB thump drive, coaxial and optical

Weight: 5.2 Kg

Speakers maximum output power: ‎180W

Dimensions: ‎‎8.7 x 80 x 8.7 cm

ProsCons
180W output levelsDated, bland design
Deep bassNo support for preset equalisers
Great performance when you consider the priceSurround sound is gimmicky
Croma 2.1 Channel Sound bar with wireless Subwoofer for Deep Bass (180W True RMS Sound Output) with multiple connectivities HDMI ARC, SD card slot, Bluetooth 5.0 (12 months warranty) (CRES1099, Black)
57% off 7,699 18,000
Buy now

5. Obage HT-144

Obage is a well-known home theatre brand. Apart from its rich design and texture, the home theatre features deep and natural bass levels and a balanced sound signature. It supports nearly every connectivity option while delivering over 100W of power at its peak.

Specifications:

Speaker surround sound channel configuration: ‎2.1

Special features: Deep and natural bass levels and balanced sound signature

Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, FM, USB playback, Aux and optical input

Weight: 14 Kg

Speakers maximum output power: ‎100W

Dimensions: ‎41.3 x 31.1 x 24.7 cm

ProsCons
Great sound quality in comparison with other systems in the same price rangeNot for loud listeners
Crisp vocals with effective treblesOptical input lacks a locking mechanism
Onsite supportRemote build quality is mediocre
Obage HT-144 100W 2.1 Home Theatre Speaker System with Optical in, Bluetooth 5.0, FM, USB, Aux
35% off 6,499 10,000
Buy now

6. Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900

This home theatre from Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900 utilises its dual 5.7 cm drivers and 13.3 cm subwoofer to deliver a highly immersive experience. It features an LED display with media controls and remote control. It produces 80W of peak power.

Specifications:

Speaker surround sound channel configuration: ‎2.1

Special features: Dual 5.7 cm drivers and 13.3 cm subwoofer, LED display, wall-mountable design

Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI (ARC), coaxial input, AUX, USB

Weight: 4.8 Kg

Speakers maximum output power: ‎80W

Dimensions: ‎‎17.3 x 98.5 x 40.2 cm

ProsCons
Excellent connectivityStereo separation is not great
Decent bass levelsRemote does not support Bluetooth
Loudness good enough for medium-sized living roomNo HDMI or optical cable is included in the packaging
Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900, 80W Multimedia soundbar with subwoofer Supporting Bluetooth, HDMI(ARC), Coaxial Input, AUX, USB & Remote Control (Black)
62% off 4,499 11,990
Buy now

7. Philips Audio SPA5162B

The Philips Audio SPA5162B is a fantastic choice, given Philips's history of producing great audio products. WIth a 5.1 channel surround sound configuration with a 30W subwoofer, the system can deliver over 65W of power. It even has support for SD cards alongside Bluetooth, Aux-in and USB.

Specifications:

Speaker surround sound channel configuration: ‎5.1

Special features: 5 x 6W satellite speakers and 30W (RMS) subwoofer, LED digital display

Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux, SD cards and USB.

Weight: 7.7 Kg

Speakers maximum output power: ‎65W

Dimensions: ‎35.8 x 36.8 x 31.2 cm

ProsCons
Decent build quality and designLacks support for an equaliser
Great bass and treble levelsShort cable length
LightweightNo tweeters
Philips Audio SPA5162B 5.1 Channel Multimedia Speakers (65 watts, USB)
21% off 7,087 8,990
Buy now

8. Impex Santo

The Impex Santo is excellent if you're on the market for a 5.1-channel surround sound system. With easy controls and a remote control bundled, it also comes with an equaliser that allows you to tune the audio to your taste.

Specifications:

Speaker surround sound channel configuration: ‎5.1

Special features: Easy controls with remote controls and built-in sound equaliser

Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux, SD card, MMC, FM and USB

Weight: 5.8 Kg

Speakers maximum output power: ‎45W

Dimensions: ‎‎‎31 x 32 x 35 cm

ProsCons
Great price for a 5.1 channel systemNot good for loud listeners
Bass levels are impressive for the priceDistortion at high volumes
LightweightPoor after-sales support
Impex Santo 45 Watts 5.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System with USB/SD/MMC Card/Bluetooth/FM Radio & Remote Function (Black)
26% off 5,589 7,590
Buy now

9. Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K

This home theatre system from Panasonic makes a ton of sense for you if you're looking for something compact. It weighs a measly 6 Kg and delivers 56W of maximum output power, which makes it an attractive option, given its price. It supports Bluetooth, Aux-in and USB connectivity.

Specifications:

Speaker surround sound channel configuration: ‎2.1

Special features: Easy playback controls with remote control

Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux and USB

Weight: 6 Kg

Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎56W

Dimensions: ‎21.6 x 28 x 27.9 cm

ProsCons
Support for equaliserBuild quality of the remote is mediocre
Clear vocalsSubstandard build quality for both the remote and LED display
Decent sound quality, given the priceSounds tinny at high frequencies
Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K 56 W Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 2.1 Channel)
29% off 5,299 7,490
Buy now

10. Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94

Immerse yourself into a truly immersive sound experience with this home theatre set from Philips, which is an excellent option if you're on a strict budget. With easy playback controls and remote control, it delivers 60W of power output and supports most connectivity modes.

Specifications:

Speaker surround sound channel configuration: ‎2.1

Special features: Easy playback controls with remote control

Compatible devices: ‎Mobile (iOS, Android and others), tablets, laptops and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, audio-in, SD card and USB

Weight: 6.58 Kg

Speakers maximum output power: ‎60W

Dimensions: ‎40.6 x 24 x 46.5 cm

ProsCons
Robust designBuild quality of the remote is poor
Support for different equaliser modesNo treble control
Great bass levels and controlsLacks an LED display
Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 2.1 Channel 60W Multimedia Bluetooth Speakers with 2x17W Satellite Speakers, LED Display, Remote Control & Multi-Connectivity Option (Black)
27% off 5,290 7,290
Buy now

Price of home theatre under 8000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
GOVO GOSURROUND 900 7999
Philips Audio Mms8085B/94 7422
boAt Aavante Bar 1250 6999
Croma 2.1 Channel Soundbar 7999
Obage HT-144 6898
Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900 4999
Philips Audio SPA5162B 6548
Impex Santo 5589
Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K 5299
Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 5290

Best 3 important features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
GOVO SURROUND 9002.1 channel setupMaximum output power: ‎160WSpeaker Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, USB, Aux and OPT
Philips Audio Mms8085B/942.1 channel setupMaximum output power: ‎80WSpeaker Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, audio-in, USB and RCA
boAt Aavante Bar 12502.1 channel setupMaximum output power: ‎80WSpeaker Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth 5.0, USB, Aux
Croma 2.1 Channel Soundbar2.1 channel setupMaximum output power: ‎180WSpeaker Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, Aux-in, USB Thump drive, coaxial and optical
Obage HT-1442.1 channel setupMaximum output power: ‎100WSpeaker Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, FM, USB playback, Aux and optical input
Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 39002.1 channel setupMaximum output power: ‎80WSpeaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI (ARC), coaxial input, AUX, USB
Philips Audio SPA5162B5.1 channel setupMaximum output power: ‎650WSpeaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux, SD cards and USB
Impex Santo2.1 channel setupMaximum output power: ‎45WSpeaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux, SD card, MMC, FM and USB
Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K2.1 channel setupMaximum output power: ‎56WSpeaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux and USB
Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/942.1 channel setupMaximum output power: ‎60WSpeaker Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, audio-in, SD card and USB

Best budget

The Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 make a fantastic choice if you're strictly on a budget. It supports most connectivity options so hooking it up to your TV or phone is not hard. While the design is a bit dated, the system is still compact and takes up little space. What it does with the area is remarkable, resulting in a fantastic audio experience for you.

Best overall

If you wish to buy the absolute best home theatre system on this list, your best bet will be the Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K. With a compact design weighing only 6 Kg, it is portable, allowing you to shift its position without any hassle. It delivers close to 56W of peak power, so it would be ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. It supports commonly used connectivity options, which makes establishing a connection the least of your worries which is impressive, given its price point.

How to find the perfect home theatre?

Budget and space: Considering what you're willing to spend before you even begin looking can help curb overspending and give you a pretty good idea of what you want to get. Considering the acoustic layout of your room is equally important. If you're an audiophile, it is highly recommended to plan your acoustic layout before you purchase a home theatre system.

Power: Your receiver must be powerful enough to power the attached speakers. Choose an A/V receiver with at least 100 watts per channel for best performance. Besides that, consider the electrical layout in your room to ensure that you have adequate power availability for the kind of system you wish to purchase.

Connectivity options: Having a good idea about the various connectivity options like HDMI, Bluetooth and coaxial can boost the performance of your home theatre system.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Home theatre under 8000: Our top picks

How many channels do I need for Dolby Atmos?

Which speaker is the most important for a 5.1-channel system?

Which is the best budget home theatre on this list?

Which of these home theatres can I connect to my laptop?

How many channels should my home theatre have?

