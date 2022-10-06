Home theatres under ₹ 7,000: Our top 10 picks By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Are you looking for a home theatre system for under ₹ 7000? Here are our top 10 picks.

Home theatres under ₹ 7000 help replicate movie theatre atmosphere..

If you're considering purchasing a home theatre system, making a choice is not easy. A home theatre is a collection of entertainment appliances that try to replicate a movie theatre. This is done with A/V receivers, displays, sound systems, tuners, and multimedia systems. A home theatre can be as simple as attaching a stereo system to an existing television, or it can be as complicated as creating a movie theatre-like environment with a projector, screen, multimedia player, and multichannel surround sound setup. The overall experience can also depend on the quality of the TV or projection system and screen you plan to use. Your budget and time constraints will determine the sophistication and complexity. If you have Rs. 7,000 and little-to-no installation complexity, this guide will help you choose. Our picks are backed by a great deal of research, including head-on comparisons and customer reviews. Can't wait to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look. Home theatre systems under ₹7000: This will be the ultimate buyer's guide if you are on the market for a home theatre system. We have covered everything you need to know about each phone, including its key specifications and pros and cons. 1. boAt Aavante Bar 1250 The boAt Aavante Bar 1250 is an excellent choice if you prefer sound bars. It produces 80W of audio output while weighing only 4.3Kg which makes it a perfect choice for compact spaces. With easy playback controls and a master remote control, the user experience is unmatched at this price point. Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎2.1 Special features: Easy playback controls and master remote control Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices Speaker Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth 5.0, USB, Aux Weight: 4.3 Kg Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎80W Dimensions: ‎86 x 7.8 x 7 cm

Pros Cons Elegant design Build quality of the remote is mediocre Decent bass levels After-sales support Lightweight in comparison to a full-blown home theatre No support for Dolby Digital while using it in HDMI mode

2. Croma 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer This soundbar from Croma is a fantastic choice, featuring a 10-inch wireless subwoofer capable of producing good bass levels. With most possible connectivity options supported, it also delivers close to 180W of power at its peak. Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎2.1 Special features: 10-inch wireless Subwoofer that produces impressive bass levels and remote control Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices Speaker Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, Aux-in, USB Thumb drive, Coaxial, and Optical Weight: 5.2 Kg Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎180W Dimensions: ‎‎8.7 x 80 x 8.7 cm

Pros Cons 180W Output levels Dated, bland design Deep bass No support for preset equalisers Great performance when you consider the price Surround sound is gimmicky

3. Obage HT-144 Obage is a well-known home theatre brand. Apart from its rich design and texture, the home theatre features deep and natural bass levels and a balanced sound signature. It supports nearly every connectivity option while delivering over 100W of power at its peak. Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎2.1 Special features: Deep and natural bass levels and balanced sound signature Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, FM, USB playback, Aux, and Optical input. Weight: 14 Kg Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎100W Dimensions: ‎41.3 x 31.1 x 24.7 cm

Pros Cons Great sound quality in comparison with other systems in the same price range Not for loud listeners Crisp vocals with effective trebles Optical input lacks a locking mechanism Onsite support Remote build quality is mediocre

4. Onix OHT-200 Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎5.1 Special features: Built-in Sound equaliser, Stylish and Elegant design Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, SD cards, FM, Aux, and USB Weight: 7Kg Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎100W Dimensions: ‎38 x 33 x 32 cm

Pros Cons Decent audio experience 100W output from a 5.1 channel system Decent bass levels Poor after-sales support Lightweight

5. Philips Audio SPA5162B The Philips Audio SPA5162B is a fantastic choice, given Philips's history of producing great audio products. With a 5.1 channel surround sound configuration with a 30W subwoofer, the system can deliver over 65W of power. It even supports SD cards alongside Bluetooth, Aux-in, and USB. Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎5.1 Special features: 5 x 6W satellite speakers and 30W (RMS) Subwoofer, LED digital display. Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, aux, SD cards, and USB. Weight: 7.7 Kg Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎65W Dimensions: ‎35.8 x 36.8 x 31.2 cm

Pros Cons Decent build quality and design Lacks support for an equaliser Great bass and treble levels Short cable length Lightweight No tweeters

6. Impex Santo The Impex Santo is excellent if you're on the market for a 5.1-channel surround sound system. With easy controls and a remote control bundled, it also comes with an equaliser that allows you to tune the audio to your taste. Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎5.1 Special features: Easy controls with remote controls and built-in sound equaliser Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux, SD card, MMC, FM, and USB Weight: 5.8 Kg Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎80W Dimensions: ‎‎‎31 x 32 x 35 cm

Pros Cons Great price for a 5.1 channel system Not good for loud listeners Bass levels are impressive for the price Distortion at high volumes Lightweight After-sales support

7. Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K This home theatre system from Panasonic makes a ton of sense for you if you're looking for something of compact size. It weighs a measly 6Kg and delivers 56W of maximum output power, which makes it an attractive option, given its price. It supports Bluetooth, Aux-in, and USB connectivity. Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎2.1 Special features: Easy playback controls with remote control Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux, and USB. Weight: 6 Kg Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎56W Dimensions: ‎21.6 x 28 x 27.9 cm

Pros Cons Support for equaliser Build quality of the remote is mediocre Clear vocals Substandard build quality for both the remote and LED display Decent sound quality, given the price Sounds tinny at high frequencies

8. Portronics Pure Sound 103 The Portronics Pure Sound is a great pick because of its compact design. Its detachable design lets you split the soundbar into two separate soundbars. It is an excellent choice with easy remote access that lets you switch between modes and a wired subwoofer connection for an exceptional audio experience. Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎2.1 Special features: Detachable Soundbar allows you to create two separate ones, remote control access Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, optical, aux, and TF card slot Weight: 4Kg Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎100W Dimensions: ‎30 x 14 x 12.5 cm

Pros Cons Elegant design and great build quality After-sales support Rich bass levels Distortion at high volumes Bluetooth 5.0 ensures a fast connection Real-world output lower than 100W

9. Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 This home theatre set from Philips is an excellent option if you're on a strict budget. With easy playback controls and remote control, it delivers 60W of power output and supports most connectivity modes. Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎2.1 Special features: Easy playback controls with remote control Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, aux, SD card, FM, and USB Weight: 6.58 Kg Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎60W Dimensions: ‎40.6 x 24 x 46.5 cm

Pros Cons Philips has a great history of producing fantastic sound devices Build quality of the remote is poor Support for different equaliser modes No treble controls Great bass levels and controls Lacks an LED display

10. Philips Audio SPA5128B This home theatre set from Philips is an excellent option if you're on a strict budget. With easy playback controls and remote control, it delivers 40W of power output and supports most connectivity modes. Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎5.1 Special features: Five satellite speakers with a 3-inch driver and a subwoofer with a 4-inch driver, LED display. Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Aux, and USB Weight: 3.47 Kg Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎40W Dimensions: ‎26.4 x 15.5 x 26.2 cm

Pros Cons Excellent sound quality for the price Low bass levels Great for a small room Distortion at high volumes Philips has a great history of producing amazing sound devices Lacks connectivity options like SD cards, optical, and coaxial.

Price of home theatres under ₹ 7,000 at a glance:

Product Price boAt Aavante Bar 1250 Rs. 6,999.00 Croma 2.1 Channel Soundbar Rs. 6,999.00 Obage HT-144 Rs. 6,898.00 Onix OHT-200 Rs. 6,669.00 Philips Audio SPA5162B Rs. 6,549.00 Impex Santo Rs. 5,589.00 Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K Rs. 5,499.00 Portronics Pure Sound 103 Rs. 5,320.00 Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 Rs. 5,290.00 Philips Audio SPA5128B Rs. 4,890.00

3 most important features for consumers Refer to the following table to learn about the top 3 features of all the home theatre systems under 7000:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt Aavante Bar 1250 2.1 Channel system Excellent design and layout Support for Bluetooth 5.0, Aux, and USB Croma 2.1 Channel Soundbar Powerful 2.1 Channel Soundbar 180W output Support for Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, Aux-in, USB Thumb drive, Coaxial, and Optical Obage HT-144 Onsite support Balanced sound signature Support for Bluetooth 5.0, FM, USB playback, Aux, and Optical input. Onix OHT-200 5.1 channel system Built-in Sound equaliser Support for Bluetooth, SD cards, FM, Aux, and USB Philips Audio SPA5162B Elegant matte finish LED Digital Display Support for Bluetooth, aux, SD cards, and USB Impex Santo 5.1 channel system Built-in sound equaliser Support for Bluetooth, Aux, SD card, MMC, FM, and USB Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K 2.1 channel system Easy playback controls with remote control Support for Bluetooth 5.0, Aux, and USB Portronics Pure Sound 103 Space-efficient design Detachable soundbar allows you to create two separate ones Support for Bluetooth, USB, optical, aux, and TF card slot Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 2.1 Channel Speakers Easy playback controls and master remote control Support for Bluetooth 5.0, aux, SD card, FM, and USB Philips Audio SPA5128B 5.1 channel surround sound system for an immersive experience LED display Support for Bluetooth 5.0, Aux, and USB

Best in budget - Philips audio IN-MMS6080B/94 If you are shopping on a very tight budget, the Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 is an excellent option to consider. At this price point, the fact that it supports Bluetooth, USB, Aux, SD card, and FM is a strong selling point for the product. Despite having a somewhat dated design, the system is still relatively small and doesn't take up much room. Best overall - boAt aavante bar 1250 The boAt Aavante Bar 1250 is an excellent piece of audio equipment. It provides an immersive, theatre-like media consumption experience from the comfort of your living room. It supports most connectivity options and lays specific emphasis on the connectivity experience. The boAt Aavante bar 1250 has to be the best home theatre system on this list. How to find the perfect home theatre for under ₹7000? If you're looking for an immersive, theatre-like experience but do not wish to shell out a ton of money to build a full-fledged projection and A/V setup, we can help you determine the factors you must look at before making the purchase. Factors like the size of the room you intend to put the home theatre in are important since they determine the kind of power you are going to need. Your intended use case can also be a factor. For instance, if you intend to use the system for parties will involve prioritising different things than if you intend to use it solely for movie-watching. But in the end, the determining factor has to be your budget. Higher prices cannot correlate with better performance since most name brands charge a premium for their products.

