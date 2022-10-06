Sign out
Home theatres under 7,000: Our top 10 picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 06, 2022 20:06 IST

Summary:

Are you looking for a home theatre system for under 7000? Here are our top 10 picks.

Home theatres under 7000 help replicate movie theatre atmosphere..

If you're considering purchasing a home theatre system, making a choice is not easy. A home theatre is a collection of entertainment appliances that try to replicate a movie theatre. This is done with A/V receivers, displays, sound systems, tuners, and multimedia systems. A home theatre can be as simple as attaching a stereo system to an existing television, or it can be as complicated as creating a movie theatre-like environment with a projector, screen, multimedia player, and multichannel surround sound setup. The overall experience can also depend on the quality of the TV or projection system and screen you plan to use.

Your budget and time constraints will determine the sophistication and complexity. If you have Rs. 7,000 and little-to-no installation complexity, this guide will help you choose.

Our picks are backed by a great deal of research, including head-on comparisons and customer reviews. Can't wait to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look.

Home theatre systems under 7000:

This will be the ultimate buyer's guide if you are on the market for a home theatre system. We have covered everything you need to know about each phone, including its key specifications and pros and cons.

1. boAt Aavante Bar 1250

The boAt Aavante Bar 1250 is an excellent choice if you prefer sound bars. It produces 80W of audio output while weighing only 4.3Kg which makes it a perfect choice for compact spaces. With easy playback controls and a master remote control, the user experience is unmatched at this price point.

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎2.1

Special features: Easy playback controls and master remote control

Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth 5.0, USB, Aux

Weight: 4.3 Kg

Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎80W

Dimensions: ‎86 x 7.8 x 7 cm

ProsCons
Elegant designBuild quality of the remote is mediocre
Decent bass levelsAfter-sales support
Lightweight in comparison to a full-blown home theatreNo support for Dolby Digital while using it in HDMI mode
boAt Aavante Bar 1250 80 Watt 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar (Premium Black)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Croma 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

This soundbar from Croma is a fantastic choice, featuring a 10-inch wireless subwoofer capable of producing good bass levels. With most possible connectivity options supported, it also delivers close to 180W of power at its peak.

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎2.1

Special features: 10-inch wireless Subwoofer that produces impressive bass levels and remote control

Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, Aux-in, USB Thumb drive, Coaxial, and Optical

Weight: 5.2 Kg

Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎180W

Dimensions: ‎‎8.7 x 80 x 8.7 cm

ProsCons
180W Output levelsDated, bland design
Deep bassNo support for preset equalisers
Great performance when you consider the priceSurround sound is gimmicky
Croma 2.1 Channel Sound bar with wireless Subwoofer for Deep Bass (180W True RMS Sound Output) with multiple connectivities HDMI ARC, SD card slot, Bluetooth 5.0 (12 months warranty) (CRES1099, Black)
56% off
7,999 18,000
Buy now

3. Obage HT-144

Obage is a well-known home theatre brand. Apart from its rich design and texture, the home theatre features deep and natural bass levels and a balanced sound signature. It supports nearly every connectivity option while delivering over 100W of power at its peak.

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎2.1

Special features: Deep and natural bass levels and balanced sound signature

Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, FM, USB playback, Aux, and Optical input.

Weight: 14 Kg

Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎100W

Dimensions: ‎41.3 x 31.1 x 24.7 cm

ProsCons
Great sound quality in comparison with other systems in the same price rangeNot for loud listeners
Crisp vocals with effective treblesOptical input lacks a locking mechanism
Onsite supportRemote build quality is mediocre
Obage HT-144 100W 2.1 Home Theatre Speaker System with Optical in, Bluetooth 5.0, FM, USB, Aux
35% off
6,499 10,000
Buy now

4. Onix OHT-200

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎5.1

Special features: Built-in Sound equaliser, Stylish and Elegant design

Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, SD cards, FM, Aux, and USB

Weight: 7Kg

Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎100W

Dimensions: ‎38 x 33 x 32 cm

ProsCons
Decent audio experience100W output from a 5.1 channel system
Decent bass levelsPoor after-sales support
Lightweight 
Onix OHT-200 100 Watts 5.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System with USB/SD/MMC Card/Bluetooth/FM Radio & Remote Function (Black)
20% off
6,669 8,290
Buy now

5. Philips Audio SPA5162B

The Philips Audio SPA5162B is a fantastic choice, given Philips's history of producing great audio products. With a 5.1 channel surround sound configuration with a 30W subwoofer, the system can deliver over 65W of power. It even supports SD cards alongside Bluetooth, Aux-in, and USB.

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎5.1

Special features: 5 x 6W satellite speakers and 30W (RMS) Subwoofer, LED digital display.

Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, aux, SD cards, and USB.

Weight: 7.7 Kg

Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎65W

Dimensions: ‎35.8 x 36.8 x 31.2 cm

ProsCons
Decent build quality and designLacks support for an equaliser
Great bass and treble levelsShort cable length
LightweightNo tweeters
Philips Audio SPA5162B 60W 5.1 Channel USB Wired Speaker Systems - Black
20% off
7,199 8,990
Buy now

6. Impex Santo

The Impex Santo is excellent if you're on the market for a 5.1-channel surround sound system. With easy controls and a remote control bundled, it also comes with an equaliser that allows you to tune the audio to your taste.

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎5.1

Special features: Easy controls with remote controls and built-in sound equaliser

Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux, SD card, MMC, FM, and USB

Weight: 5.8 Kg

Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎80W

Dimensions: ‎‎‎31 x 32 x 35 cm

ProsCons
Great price for a 5.1 channel systemNot good for loud listeners
Bass levels are impressive for the priceDistortion at high volumes
LightweightAfter-sales support
Impex Santo 45 Watts 5.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System with USB/SD/MMC Card/Bluetooth/FM Radio & Remote Function (Black)
26% off
5,589 7,590
Buy now

7. Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K

This home theatre system from Panasonic makes a ton of sense for you if you're looking for something of compact size. It weighs a measly 6Kg and delivers 56W of maximum output power, which makes it an attractive option, given its price. It supports Bluetooth, Aux-in, and USB connectivity.

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎2.1

Special features: Easy playback controls with remote control

Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux, and USB.

Weight: 6 Kg

Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎56W

Dimensions: ‎21.6 x 28 x 27.9 cm

ProsCons
Support for equaliserBuild quality of the remote is mediocre
Clear vocalsSubstandard build quality for both the remote and LED display
Decent sound quality, given the priceSounds tinny at high frequencies
Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K 56 W Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 2.1 Channel)
25% off
5,635 7,490
Buy now

8. Portronics Pure Sound 103

The Portronics Pure Sound is a great pick because of its compact design. Its detachable design lets you split the soundbar into two separate soundbars. It is an excellent choice with easy remote access that lets you switch between modes and a wired subwoofer connection for an exceptional audio experience.

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎2.1

Special features: Detachable Soundbar allows you to create two separate ones, remote control access

Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, optical, aux, and TF card slot

Weight: 4Kg

Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎100W

Dimensions: ‎30 x 14 x 12.5 cm

ProsCons
Elegant design and great build qualityAfter-sales support
Rich bass levelsDistortion at high volumes
Bluetooth 5.0 ensures a fast connectionReal-world output lower than 100W
Portronics Pure Sound 103 100W Detachable Bluetooth Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer, 2.1 Channel System, USB, Aux, TF Card Slot(Black)
50% off
4,999 9,999
Buy now

9. Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94

This home theatre set from Philips is an excellent option if you're on a strict budget. With easy playback controls and remote control, it delivers 60W of power output and supports most connectivity modes.

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎2.1

Special features: Easy playback controls with remote control

Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, aux, SD card, FM, and USB

Weight: 6.58 Kg

Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎60W

Dimensions: ‎40.6 x 24 x 46.5 cm

ProsCons
Philips has a great history of producing fantastic sound devicesBuild quality of the remote is poor
Support for different equaliser modesNo treble controls
Great bass levels and controlsLacks an LED display
Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 2.1 Channel 60W Multimedia Bluetooth Speakers with 2x17W Satellite Speakers, LED Display, Remote Control & Multi-Connectivity Option (Black)
27% off
5,290 7,290
Buy now

10. Philips Audio SPA5128B

This home theatre set from Philips is an excellent option if you're on a strict budget. With easy playback controls and remote control, it delivers 40W of power output and supports most connectivity modes.

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎5.1

Special features: Five satellite speakers with a 3-inch driver and a subwoofer with a 4-inch driver, LED display.

Compatible Devices: ‎Mobile (IOS, Android, others), Tablets, Laptops, and all Bluetooth devices

Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Aux, and USB

Weight: 3.47 Kg

Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎40W

Dimensions: ‎26.4 x 15.5 x 26.2 cm

ProsCons
Excellent sound quality for the priceLow bass levels
Great for a small roomDistortion at high volumes
Philips has a great history of producing amazing sound devicesLacks connectivity options like SD cards, optical, and coaxial.
Philips Audio SPA5128B 5.1 CH 40W Bluetooth Multimedia Speakers (Black)
30% off
4,499 6,390
Buy now

Price of home theatres under 7,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
boAt Aavante Bar 1250Rs. 6,999.00
Croma 2.1 Channel SoundbarRs. 6,999.00
Obage HT-144Rs. 6,898.00
Onix OHT-200Rs. 6,669.00
Philips Audio SPA5162BRs. 6,549.00
Impex SantoRs. 5,589.00
Panasonic SC-HT250GW-KRs. 5,499.00
Portronics Pure Sound 103Rs. 5,320.00
Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94Rs. 5,290.00
Philips Audio SPA5128BRs. 4,890.00

3 most important features for consumers

Refer to the following table to learn about the top 3 features of all the home theatre systems under 7000:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
boAt Aavante Bar 12502.1 Channel systemExcellent design and layoutSupport for Bluetooth 5.0, Aux, and USB
Croma 2.1 Channel SoundbarPowerful 2.1 Channel Soundbar180W outputSupport for Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, Aux-in, USB Thumb drive, Coaxial, and Optical
Obage HT-144Onsite supportBalanced sound signatureSupport for Bluetooth 5.0, FM, USB playback, Aux, and Optical input.
Onix OHT-2005.1 channel systemBuilt-in Sound equaliserSupport for Bluetooth, SD cards, FM, Aux, and USB
Philips Audio SPA5162BElegant matte finishLED Digital DisplaySupport for Bluetooth, aux, SD cards, and USB
Impex Santo5.1 channel systemBuilt-in sound equaliserSupport for Bluetooth, Aux, SD card, MMC, FM, and USB
Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K2.1 channel systemEasy playback controls with remote controlSupport for Bluetooth 5.0, Aux, and USB
Portronics Pure Sound 103Space-efficient designDetachable soundbar allows you to create two separate onesSupport for Bluetooth, USB, optical, aux, and TF card slot
Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/942.1 Channel SpeakersEasy playback controls and master remote controlSupport for Bluetooth 5.0, aux, SD card, FM, and USB
Philips Audio SPA5128B5.1 channel surround sound system for an immersive experienceLED displaySupport for Bluetooth 5.0, Aux, and USB

Best in budget - Philips audio IN-MMS6080B/94

If you are shopping on a very tight budget, the Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B/94 is an excellent option to consider. At this price point, the fact that it supports Bluetooth, USB, Aux, SD card, and FM is a strong selling point for the product. Despite having a somewhat dated design, the system is still relatively small and doesn't take up much room.

Best overall - boAt aavante bar 1250

The boAt Aavante Bar 1250 is an excellent piece of audio equipment. It provides an immersive, theatre-like media consumption experience from the comfort of your living room. It supports most connectivity options and lays specific emphasis on the connectivity experience. The boAt Aavante bar 1250 has to be the best home theatre system on this list.

How to find the perfect home theatre for under 7000?

If you're looking for an immersive, theatre-like experience but do not wish to shell out a ton of money to build a full-fledged projection and A/V setup, we can help you determine the factors you must look at before making the purchase. Factors like the size of the room you intend to put the home theatre in are important since they determine the kind of power you are going to need. Your intended use case can also be a factor. For instance, if you intend to use the system for parties will involve prioritising different things than if you intend to use it solely for movie-watching. But in the end, the determining factor has to be your budget. Higher prices cannot correlate with better performance since most name brands charge a premium for their products.

We help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products at Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

home theatres under 7,000

How do I install and calibrate my home theatre?

Installing and calibrating your home theatre is fairly simple. All you need to do is hook it up with the source and ensure that a stable connection is established, no matter the connectivity type you use. Calibrating a surround sound system can seem complicated, but most manufacturers equip you with a calibration guide, or you could even take the help of a Youtube tutorial. 

 

What wattage should I get for my home theatre system?

As a bare minimum, you should provide your speakers with the wattage they're rated for. Let's imagine you want to boost the volume greatly, but you only have 70 watts per channel. To accomplish this, 140 watts per channel of power is required.

 

How much does a home theatre system cost?

Entry-level home theatre systems can range from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000. However, if you're looking for a multichannel system from a tier-one brand, you can expect to spend even Rs. 40,000 for a system like this one from Sony.

 

