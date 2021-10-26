Increase life span of cable wires with these cable protectors

Are you one of those who is tired of buying cable wires for your smartphone, laptop and watches etc? Well, no more. You can now protect the tip of your chargers and cable wires from all kinds of damages. All you've to do is bring home a cable protector. As the name suggests, cable protectors will protect your cable wires from all kinds of damage. Another important utility they offer is that they help you to easily distinguish your charger. Made from highly flexible silicon, these cable protectors help in prolonging the life of all kinds of cables by protecting them from any kind of damage.

We have shortlisted some cable protectors to save you some of your precious time:

1. LAPSTER Spiral Charger Spiral Charger Cable Protectors

B08W56G1K9

This set of two cable protectors consists of 8 pieces. Made from highly flexible silicone, these cable protectors are suitable to protect cables of all devices. It's like a protective sleeve for all your cable wires, thereby increasing their life span.

2. Epaal® 8-in-1 Purple Spiral USB and Earphone Cable Protectors

B08M6BC7B8

This multi-utility cable protector can protect your wires and cords from dirt, tangles, knots and more. It also helps in prolonging the life of charging cords by protecting them from wear and tear.

3. TOUGH LEE Cable & Wire Protector

B092ZN9HF8

With a length of 1.4 meters, this cable protector fits all cables of data cable, charging cable, earphones and more. It guards the cable wires against breakage. Thus, prolonging their life. Even if your cable wire is damaged, this protective covering can keep it in running condition by giving ample support to it.

4. GIZGA Spiral Charger Cable Protector

B08MTCKDYN

Designed with highly flexible PVC, this cable saver will protect your wire from dirt, knots and any kind of external harm. It will also help in increasing the life span of cable wires by preventing any damage to them.

