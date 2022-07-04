Intel Celeron laptops: Top budget-friendly options

One of our top recommendations for an Intel Celeron laptop is the ASUS Notebook 12 (2022), a touch screen laptop with an 11.6-inch HD display, the latest Intel Celeron N4500 processor and innovative ASUS AI noise-cancelling technology. Furthermore, it comes with 4 GB DDR4 RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a great battery life that goes up to 10 hours. It is available at an attractive price of Rs. 29990.

The Intel Celeron range of laptops is great for users who want a PC for school use or as a routine personal computer for simple tasks like writing reports on MS Office, browsing web pages, or playing videos. One of the cheapest processors in the Intel microprocessor catalogue, the laptops powered by Intel Celeron microprocessors help those with monetary constraints own a personal computer and thereby strengthen and empower the initiative of Digital India.

This lightweight, sleek laptop has a 14.1” display, the Celeron N4020 processor, and a lightning-fast SSD, making it one of our top picks for a Celeron laptop. It has multiple ports, including 1 x USB2.0, 1 x USB3.0, and 1 x mini HDMI C Type. Available at an affordable price of Rs. 21990, it is lightweight and weighs only 1.3 kg, and its compact design makes it extremely portable.

Powered by Intel Celeron N4020, with a 1.1 GHz base speed and Up to 2.8 GHz Turbo Speed, ASUS VivoBook 15 has some amazing features like an Anti-Glare display, fingerprint login and a 15” widescreen display. It has a VGA web camera without privacy shutter, built-in speaker and microphone, pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity and a chiclet Keyboard with 1.4mm Key Travel. This ASUS VivoBook 15 retails in India for Rs. 33990.

It has a screen size of 11.6 inches, and with the Celeron N4020 processor, it has 4GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The OS and software are Windows 11 Home 64 | Office Home and Student 2021, respectively, and it has an integrated graphics card. It has an Anti-glare screen and offers an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription on purchase. It comes with a 1-year onsite manufacturer warranty and costs Rs. 26990.

It has a screen size of 14 inches and is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor with a speed of 1.1 GHz. It has 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. It has a decent battery life of up to 10 hours. The operating system is DOS with a 1-Year warranty, and the laptop retails for Rs. 25800.

This top-rated Celeron laptop promises efficient performance with low power consumption. Its increased resistance from daily wear and tear comes from the impact-resistant, military standard certified design that can withstand up to 60kg of downward force. Protective features include a unique drainage design and shock-absorbent bumper. The 4 GB of onboard DDR4 system memory and 128 GB NVMe SSD store your files and media efficiently. It has an 11.6" HD screen with a 1366 x 768 resolution, LED-backlit TFT LCD and a 16:9 aspect ratio. With an ultra-slim design and a great battery life that lasts up to 12 hours, the Acer Travelmate Business Laptop retails for Rs. 26999.

This HD touchscreen, micro-edge HP laptop has the Celeron N4020 processor with a speed of 1.1 GHz. It has a 14-inch screen with a thin, supremely flexible design. The memory technology is 4 GB LPDDR4-2400 MHz RAM (onboard) with 64 GB eMMC and 100 GB Google Cloud storage (1 year). It has Google Assistant built-in and offers seamless connectivity with 2 USB C-type ports. The HP Chromebook costs Rs. 27490.

This detachable 2-in-1 laptop doubles up as a tablet and comes with an Anti-Glare Screen. The OS is pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity. The screen size is around 10.1 inches, and the laptop weighs around 1.1 kg, making it a lightweight, portable option suited for travellers. It comes at a price of Rs. 20990.

The HP Chromebook 14 is a thin and light touchscreen laptop with a screen size of 14 inches and 4GB DDR4 RAM and 64GB SSD. The processor is the Intel Celeron N4020 with a 1.1 GHz base frequency and up to 2.8 GHz burst frequency, 4 MB L2 cache and 2 cores. It has voice-enabled Google Assistant built-in and is powered by Chrome OS with automatic software updates. It retails for Rs. 23990.

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Celeron-powered laptops:

Best value for money

Lenovo IdeaPad D330 is brilliant when it comes to the overall value as it boasts of a range of premium features, like a detachable touchscreen (can be used as a tablet as well), 128GB SSD, front and rear camera etc. at an attractive deal price of ₹20990 on Amazon, which ensures you get more bang for your buck.

Another great option if you are looking for a Celeron-based Chromebook as your next laptop is the HP Chromebook 14. Its enviable features like a touchscreen, a sleek built, B&O audio, expandable storage, 9 hours of battery backup and relatively light weight of 1.46kg with a 14" screen size at a steal-worthy deal price of Rs. 23990 makes it a great option to consider in the low-end price range.

Best overall

You can go for an Asus Notebook 12 (Windows OS) or the HP Chromebook (Chrome OS) when considering a Celeron Laptop as a future purchase. Both are touchscreens and have the latest hardware in terms of chipset, SSD and connectivity, making them feature-rich options for your future laptop purchases. The battery life of up to 10 hours is also good compared to other laptops in the given price range.

How to find the best Intel Celeron laptop in India?

Leading e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart offer great deals on budget laptops like Intel Celeron Laptops, along with detailed product descriptions, specifications and customer reviews. Shop Now, the newly launched section of HT Digital Streams, aims to provide a comprehensive survey of product features, pros and cons, and price list for comparison at a glance, enabling consumers to make the most informed buying decision through a curated selection of stories and product widgets.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are computers with Intel Celeron processors good for a college student?

The suitability of the Intel Celeron Laptops for you depends on the type of work you will be doing. The Intel Celeron microprocessor is an entry-level to mid-level system suitable for light usage and day-to-day work. It would be good for browsing the internet, Microsoft Office projects, presentations, online meets etc., but is not meant for intensive performance and multitasking in terms of streaming, gaming or complicated programming.

2. How are SSD-powered laptops better than traditional HDDs?

HDD(Hard Disk Drives) are cheaper and help you get more bang for your buck with more storage space. SSD-powered laptops are incredibly faster, lighter, and more durable and use less energy, making them a great option. The SSD-powered Intel Celeron Laptops offer upgraded technology to help you meet your everyday computing needs easily and conveniently.

3. Are laptops with the Intel Celeron processor good for gaming?

Celeron is a microprocessor aimed at performing simple automated tasks. However, when it comes to gaming, a high-quality gaming experience would require a high-end processor and a superior Graphics Processing Unit. Intel Celeron CPUs are more suited for less demanding workloads such as writing reports, web surfing, email correspondence, social media, presentations, online meetings, etc.

4. Which is the most affordable laptop in the Intel Celeron laptop category?

With affordability as its USP, the Intel Celeron laptops are ideal for budget-oriented users like students. The Lenovo IdeaPad D330 comes at a competitive deal price of Rs. 20990, making it a good choice for users with tight budgetary constraints.

5. What are Chromebooks suitable for?

Google's Chrome OS has undergone many advancements in the past ten years, and Chromebooks—laptops that run on Chrome OS—are better suited for people whose work is largely web browser-based or mostly uses mobile apps. Chromebooks offer a simple and secure laptop experience at an affordable price. Their major drawback is that they cannot natively run Windows or Mac software.

