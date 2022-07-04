Story Saved
Intel Celeron laptops: Top budget-friendly options

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jul 04, 2022 15:34 IST
Summary:

Looking for an affordable PC to perform basic tasks with ease? The Intel Celeron laptops are the best option for you.

product info
This is a good option for regular personal use.

The Intel Celeron range of laptops is great for users who want a PC for school use or as a routine personal computer for simple tasks like writing reports on MS Office, browsing web pages, or playing videos. One of the cheapest processors in the Intel microprocessor catalogue, the laptops powered by Intel Celeron microprocessors help those with monetary constraints own a personal computer and thereby strengthen and empower the initiative of Digital India.

Top budget-friendly Intel Celeron laptops

1. ASUS Notebook 12 (2022)

One of our top recommendations for an Intel Celeron laptop is the ASUS Notebook 12 (2022), a touch screen laptop with an 11.6-inch HD display, the latest Intel Celeron N4500 processor and innovative ASUS AI noise-cancelling technology. Furthermore, it comes with 4 GB DDR4 RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a great battery life that goes up to 10 hours. It is available at an attractive price of Rs. 29990.

  • Size: 11.6”
  • Resolution: 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • Battery Type: 3 Cell Lithium-Ion
  • Battery backup: Up to 10 hours
  • RAM: 4 GB DDR4
  • Storage Type: SSD
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Graphics: ‎Intel UHD Graphics 600
  • Processor: Celeron N4500
  • Processor Speed: 1.1 GHz
  • Weight: 1.4 Kg
ProsCons
  • Touchscreen
  • Military Grade Durability
  • Latest N4500 Processor
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • USB-C Port available
  •  Noise Minimising Camera for online classes and webinars
  • No fan for cooling
  • Limited Storage 
  • Heavy vis-a-vis size

 

cellpic
ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022), 11.6-inch HD, Touch Screen, Intel Celeron N4500, (4GB RAM/128GB M.2 NVMe PCIe/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Star Grey/1.40 Kg), BR1100FKA-BP1104W, Gray
19% off
29,990 36,990
Buy now

2. AVITA SATUS ULTIMUS S111

This lightweight, sleek laptop has a 14.1” display, the Celeron N4020 processor, and a lightning-fast SSD, making it one of our top picks for a Celeron laptop. It has multiple ports, including 1 x USB2.0, 1 x USB3.0, and 1 x mini HDMI C Type. Available at an affordable price of Rs. 21990, it is lightweight and weighs only 1.3 kg, and its compact design makes it extremely portable.

  • Size: 14.1”
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Battery Type: 3 Cell Lithium-Ion
  • Battery backup: Up to 10 hours
  • RAM: 4 GB DDR4
  • Storage Type: SSD
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Graphics: ‎Intel UHD Graphics 600
  • Processor: Celeron N4020
  • Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz
  • Weight: 1.3 Kg
ProsCons
  • Lightweight
  • Sleek with 16.9 mm thickness
  • Affordable
  •  Available in 6 exciting colours to match your vibe
  • Unimpressive after-sales service
  • Low sound
  • Heats up after normal use
  •  Battery charging indicator not available
cellpic
AVITA SATUS ULTIMUS S111 NU14A1INC43PN-CS 14.1 FHD (35.81cms) Laptop (Intel Celeron N4020/4GB/128GB SSD/FHD Display/Windows 11 Home/ Intel UHD Graphics), Cloud Silver
23% off
23,159 29,990
Buy now

3. ASUS VivoBook 15

Powered by Intel Celeron N4020, with a 1.1 GHz base speed and Up to 2.8 GHz Turbo Speed, ASUS VivoBook 15 has some amazing features like an Anti-Glare display, fingerprint login and a 15” widescreen display. It has a VGA web camera without privacy shutter, built-in speaker and microphone, pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity and a chiclet Keyboard with 1.4mm Key Travel. This ASUS VivoBook 15 retails in India for Rs. 33990.

  • Size: 15.6”
  • Resolution: 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • Battery Type: 2 Cell Lithium-Ion
  • Battery backup: Up to 6 hours
  • RAM: 4 GB DDR4
  • Storage Type: SSD
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Graphics: ‎Intel UHD Graphics 600
  • Processor: Celeron N4020
  • Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz
  • Weight: 1.8 Kg
ProsCons
  • Full-sized numerical keyboard
  • Anti-Glare display
  • Dual storage option (expandable storage)
  • 15” widescreen display
  •  Fingerprint login
  • Heavy 
  • Poor battery backup
  • Low resolution
  • Wi-Fi 4 based on 
  • older technology
cellpic
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021), 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) HD, Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020, Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Transparent Silver/1.8 Kg), X515MA-BR011W
24% off
25,990 33,990
Buy now

4. Lenovo IdeaPad 1

It has a screen size of 11.6 inches, and with the Celeron N4020 processor, it has 4GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The OS and software are Windows 11 Home 64 | Office Home and Student 2021, respectively, and it has an integrated graphics card. It has an Anti-glare screen and offers an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription on purchase. It comes with a 1-year onsite manufacturer warranty and costs Rs. 26990.

  • Size: 11.6”
  • Resolution: 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • Battery Type: 2 Cell Lithium-Ion
  • Battery backup: Up to 10 hours
  • RAM: 4 GB DDR4
  • Storage Type: SSD
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Graphics: ‎Intel UHD Graphics 600
  • Processor: Celeron N4020
  • Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz
  • Weight: 1.2 Kg
ProsCons
  • Anti-Glare Screen
  • Lightweight
  • Narrow Bezel
  • Dolby Audio
  •  Office Home And Student 2021 Preinstalled
  • Low Battery backup 
  •  RAM cannot be upgraded

 

cellpic
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Celeron N4020 11.6'' (29.46cm) HD Thin & Light Laptop (4GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Platinum Grey/1.2Kg), 81VT009UIN
32% off
23,890 34,890
Buy now

5. Lenovo V14-IGL

It has a screen size of 14 inches and is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor with a speed of 1.1 GHz. It has 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. It has a decent battery life of up to 10 hours. The operating system is DOS with a 1-Year warranty, and the laptop retails for Rs. 25800.

  • Size: 14”
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Battery Type: 2 Cell Lithium-Ion
  • Battery backup: Up to 10 hours
  • RAM: 4 GB DDR4
  • Storage Type: SSD
  • Storage: 256 GB
  • Graphics: ‎Intel UHD Graphics 600
  • Processor: Celeron N4020
  • Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz
  • Weight: 1.9 Kg
ProsCons
  • NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD
  • 10 hours of battery life
  • 256 GB SSD
  •  Dolby Audio
  • No Type-C port
  • RAM and storage not expandable
  • WIndows not pre-installed

 

cellpic
LENOVO V14-IGL Intel CELERON N4020 1.1Ghz 4GB RAM 256GB SSD 14INCH DOS 1 Year Warranty
30% off
25,800 37,000
Buy now

6. Acer Travelmate Business Laptop

This top-rated Celeron laptop promises efficient performance with low power consumption. Its increased resistance from daily wear and tear comes from the impact-resistant, military standard certified design that can withstand up to 60kg of downward force. Protective features include a unique drainage design and shock-absorbent bumper. The 4 GB of onboard DDR4 system memory and 128 GB NVMe SSD store your files and media efficiently. It has an 11.6" HD screen with a 1366 x 768 resolution, LED-backlit TFT LCD and a 16:9 aspect ratio. With an ultra-slim design and a great battery life that lasts up to 12 hours, the Acer Travelmate Business Laptop retails for Rs. 26999.

  • Size: 11.6”
  • Resolution: 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • Battery Type: 3 Cell Lithium-Ion
  • Battery backup: Up to 12 hours
  • RAM: 4 GB DDR4
  • Storage Type: SSD
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Graphics: ‎Intel UHD Graphics 600
  • Processor: Celeron N4020
  • Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz
  • Weight: 1.4 Kg
ProsCons
  • Military Standard certified impact-resistant design withstands up to 60kg of downward force
  • Hardware-level Trusted Platform Module 2.0 data security
  • 12 hours battery backup
  •  USB C type Port Available
  • 720p webcam
  • Bulky weight according to size
  • Large bezels

 

cellpic
Acer Travelmate Business Laptop Intel Celeron N4020 Dual-core Processor ( 4GB DDR4/ 128GB SSD / Intel UHD Graphics/ Windows 11 Home) TMB311-31 with 29.4 cm (11.6 Inches) HD Display
24% off
22,490 29,399
Buy now

7. HP Chromebook

This HD touchscreen, micro-edge HP laptop has the Celeron N4020 processor with a speed of 1.1 GHz. It has a 14-inch screen with a thin, supremely flexible design. The memory technology is 4 GB LPDDR4-2400 MHz RAM (onboard) with 64 GB eMMC and 100 GB Google Cloud storage (1 year). It has Google Assistant built-in and offers seamless connectivity with 2 USB C-type ports. The HP Chromebook costs Rs. 27490.

  • Size: 14”
  • Resolution: 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • Battery Type: 2 Cell Lithium-Ion
  • Battery backup: Up to 12 hours
  • RAM: 4 GB DDR4
  • Storage Type: eMMC
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Graphics: ‎Intel UHD Graphics 600
  • Processor: Celeron N4020
  • Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz
  • Weight: 1.49 Kg
ProsCons
  • Touchscreen
  • 360° convertible
  • Micro edge HD display
  • Google voice assistant ready
  • 100 GB Google Drive (1 year)
  • Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  •  2 USB Type-C Ports
  • 64 GB SSD
  • No Windows OS

 

cellpic
HP Chromebook Intel Celeron N4120 35.6cm(14 inches) Micro-Edge, Touchscreen Laptop (4GB RAM/64GB eMMC/Chrome 64/UHD Graphics,1.49kg), 14a-ca0504TU
22% off
26,080 33,578
Buy now

8. Lenovo IdeaPad D330

This detachable 2-in-1 laptop doubles up as a tablet and comes with an Anti-Glare Screen. The OS is pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity. The screen size is around 10.1 inches, and the laptop weighs around 1.1 kg, making it a lightweight, portable option suited for travellers. It comes at a price of Rs. 20990.

  • Size: 10.1”
  • Resolution: 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • Battery backup: Up to 6 hours
  • RAM: 4 GB DDR4
  • Storage Type: eMMC
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Graphics: ‎Intel UHD Graphics 600
  • Processor: Celeron N4020
  • Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz
  • Weight: 1.1 Kg
ProsCons
  • Touchscreen
  • Detachable 2-in-1 laptop
  • Use as tablet
  • Front 2.0 MP and Rear 5.0 MP camera
  •  Dolby Audio
  • Poor battery life
  • RAM not upgradeable

 

cellpic
Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron N4020 10.1" (25.65cm) HD IPS Detachable 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop (4GB/128GB eMMC/Windows 10/1 Yr Warranty/Mineral Grey/1.1Kg), 82H0001YIN
35% off
20,999 32,090
Buy now

9. HP Chromebook 14

The HP Chromebook 14 is a thin and light touchscreen laptop with a screen size of 14 inches and 4GB DDR4 RAM and 64GB SSD. The processor is the Intel Celeron N4020 with a 1.1 GHz base frequency and up to 2.8 GHz burst frequency, 4 MB L2 cache and 2 cores. It has voice-enabled Google Assistant built-in and is powered by Chrome OS with automatic software updates. It retails for Rs. 23990.

  • Size: 14”
  • Resolution: 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • Battery backup: Up to 9 hours
  • RAM: 4 GB DDR4
  • Storage Type: eMMC
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Graphics: ‎Intel UHD Graphics 600
  • Processor: Celeron N4020
  • Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz
  • Weight: 1.460 Kg
ProsCons
  • Touchscreen
  • Thin bezels
  • B&O Audio
  • Google voice assistant
  • Up to 256 GB expandable storage
  • Access to your favourite apps from Google Play Store
  • Vibrant display
  • No windows
  • Not convertible

 

cellpic
HP Chromebook 14 Intel Celeron N4020-4GB SDRAM/64GB eMMC + 256GB Expandable Storage 14inch(35.6 cm) Thin & Light Touchscreen Laptop (Chrome OS/B&O/Google Assistant/BL Keyboard/1.46 kg),14a-na0002TU
3% off
30,700 31,532
Buy now

Price of Intel Celeron Laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
ASUS Notebook 12 (2022) 36,990.00
AVITA SATUS ULTIMUS S111 29,990.00
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) 33,990.00
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 34,890.00
Lenovo V14-IGL 49,999.00
Acer Travelmate Business Laptop 29,399.00
HP Chromebook 33,578.00
Lenovo IdeaPad D330 32,090.00
HP Chromebook 14 31,532.00

Best 3 important features for consumers

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Celeron-powered laptops:

ASUS Notebook 12 (2022)AVITA SATUS ULTIMUS S111ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)Lenovo IdeaPad 1Lenovo V14-IGLAcer Travelmate Business LaptopHP ChromebookLenovo IdeaPad D330HP Chromebook 14
TouchscreenLightweightFull sized numerical keyboardLightweightNVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSDMilitary standard certified built360° Convertible TouchscreenTouchscreenB&O Audio
Military Grade builtSleek with 16.9mm thickness15” widescreen displayDolby Audio256 GB SSD12 hours battery backup2 USB C-Type portsDual cameras(Front and Rear)Touchscreen
Latest N4500 processorAvailable in 6 colorsFingerprint loginMS Office preinstalledDolby AudioHardware level data security100 GB Google Drive(1 Year)Detachable screen can be used as tabletExpandable storage

Best value for money

Lenovo IdeaPad D330 is brilliant when it comes to the overall value as it boasts of a range of premium features, like a detachable touchscreen (can be used as a tablet as well), 128GB SSD, front and rear camera etc. at an attractive deal price of 20990 on Amazon, which ensures you get more bang for your buck.

Another great option if you are looking for a Celeron-based Chromebook as your next laptop is the HP Chromebook 14. Its enviable features like a touchscreen, a sleek built, B&O audio, expandable storage, 9 hours of battery backup and relatively light weight of 1.46kg with a 14" screen size at a steal-worthy deal price of Rs. 23990 makes it a great option to consider in the low-end price range.

Best overall

You can go for an Asus Notebook 12 (Windows OS) or the HP Chromebook (Chrome OS) when considering a Celeron Laptop as a future purchase. Both are touchscreens and have the latest hardware in terms of chipset, SSD and connectivity, making them feature-rich options for your future laptop purchases. The battery life of up to 10 hours is also good compared to other laptops in the given price range.

How to find the best Intel Celeron laptop in India?

Leading e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart offer great deals on budget laptops like Intel Celeron Laptops, along with detailed product descriptions, specifications and customer reviews. Shop Now, the newly launched section of HT Digital Streams, aims to provide a comprehensive survey of product features, pros and cons, and price list for comparison at a glance, enabling consumers to make the most informed buying decision through a curated selection of stories and product widgets.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are computers with Intel Celeron processors good for a college student?

The suitability of the Intel Celeron Laptops for you depends on the type of work you will be doing. The Intel Celeron microprocessor is an entry-level to mid-level system suitable for light usage and day-to-day work. It would be good for browsing the internet, Microsoft Office projects, presentations, online meets etc., but is not meant for intensive performance and multitasking in terms of streaming, gaming or complicated programming.

2. How are SSD-powered laptops better than traditional HDDs?

HDD(Hard Disk Drives) are cheaper and help you get more bang for your buck with more storage space. SSD-powered laptops are incredibly faster, lighter, and more durable and use less energy, making them a great option. The SSD-powered Intel Celeron Laptops offer upgraded technology to help you meet your everyday computing needs easily and conveniently.

3. Are laptops with the Intel Celeron processor good for gaming?

Celeron is a microprocessor aimed at performing simple automated tasks. However, when it comes to gaming, a high-quality gaming experience would require a high-end processor and a superior Graphics Processing Unit. Intel Celeron CPUs are more suited for less demanding workloads such as writing reports, web surfing, email correspondence, social media, presentations, online meetings, etc.

4. Which is the most affordable laptop in the Intel Celeron laptop category?

With affordability as its USP, the Intel Celeron laptops are ideal for budget-oriented users like students. The Lenovo IdeaPad D330 comes at a competitive deal price of Rs. 20990, making it a good choice for users with tight budgetary constraints.

5. What are Chromebooks suitable for?

Google's Chrome OS has undergone many advancements in the past ten years, and Chromebooks—laptops that run on Chrome OS—are better suited for people whose work is largely web browser-based or mostly uses mobile apps. Chromebooks offer a simple and secure laptop experience at an affordable price. Their major drawback is that they cannot natively run Windows or Mac software.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

