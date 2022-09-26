Invest in an ultimate 42-inch TV today and bring happiness home By Affiliate Desk

A 42-inch TV comes with a decent screen size that will make viewing experience wholesome.

Spending time watching television or your favourite shows is truly a happy time. Why not amplify your “me time” with the best 42-inch tv that fits perfectly in medium-size rooms? Yes, you heard us right! Say bye to your old tv and revamp your watching time with a new 42-inch TV. Here is our list of the top 10 42-inch TVs that can be an excellent investment for your home. 1. Kodak Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV The first on the list is the Kodak Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV. It is a 42-inch television that comes with features such as LED display technology, 60 Hertz refresh rate and optimum sound quality to enhance your viewing experience. Additionally, it comes with a bezel-less design to blend well with your aesthetics.



Specifications: Brand - KODAK Model - 42FHDX7XPRO Model year - 2021 Product dimensions - 54 x 95.4 x 9 cm Weight: 6.4 kg Item model number - 42FHDX7XPRO RAM: 1 GB

Pros Cons Next-generation high-performance television Available in only one colour Big screen gaming experience Expensive Flicker-free

2. Onida Full HD Smart IPS LED Fire TV Next on the list is the Onida Full HD Smart IPS LED Fire TV. This 42-inch TV has a high display resolution, decent refresh rate and LED display technology that can keep you hooked.



Specifications: Brand - Onida Model - 42FIF Model year - 2021 Product dimensions - 95.1 x 59.4 x 21.8 cm Weight: 6.4 kg Item model number - 42FIF Hardware interface - USB, HDMI

Pros Cons Excellent resolution Available in only one colour Built-in Wi-Fi and LAN Multicore processor

3. Panasonic Full HD Smart Android LED TV If you are looking for a wholesome watching experience, Panasonic Full HD Smart Android LED TV is an ideal pick. Panasonic launched this smart TV with features like Full HD (1920 x 1080p) resolution, 3 HDMI Ports and 178 Degree Wide Viewing Angle for a better visual experience.



Specifications: Brand - Panasonic Model - TH-42JS650DX Model year - 2021 Product dimensions - 95.1 x 8.8 x 53.8 cm Weight: 8.4 kg Memory storage capacity - 8 GB RAM - 1.5 GB Operating system - Android

Pros Cons Excellent RAM size Comes in only one colour Great colour quality Less RAM Elegant design

4. Haier HD Ready Smart LED TV Another 42 inches smart TV is the Haier HD Ready Smart LED TV. It is a smart television which is supported by Android 9.0. It comes with the latest features, such as Google Assistant, for easy access.



Specifications: Brand - Haier Model - LE42A6500GA Model year - 2020 Product dimensions - 22.1 x 95 x 59.2 cm Weight: 8 kg Operating system - Android Display technology - LED

Pros Cons LED display technology Comes in an only single colour Excellent response time Great colour scheme

5. Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV Another great 42-inch TV is the Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV. It comes with a wide 40-inch that offers an incredible viewing experience. Above all, features such as USB, HDMI hardware interface, high HD resolution, and powerful processor make it stand out.



Specifications: Brand - MI Model - L40M6-EI Model name - Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Model year - 2021 Product dimensions - ‎89.2 x 8.7 x 55.9 cm; 5.48 Kilograms Ram Memory Installed Size - 1GB Hardware interface - USB, HDMI

Pros Cons Sleek and simple design Small screen Excellent memory Available in one colour Supports HDMI and USB hardware interface Less Ram

6. Skywall Full HD LED Smart TV Another must-check smart tv is the Skywall Full HD LED Smart TV. It has an array of features and is designed to perfection for the best experience. Features such as 30 Watts Output, 2 HDMI ports, and A+ Grade Panel make it unique from others. Specifications Brand - Skywall Model - 40SWFHS Model year - 2021 Product dimensions - 88.9 x 20.3 x 52.7 cm; 7 Kilograms Item model number - 40SWFHS Memory Storage Capacity - 1GB Ram Memory Installed Size - 1GB Operating system - Android

Pros Cons Comes with the latest operating system Less Ram Memory Installed Size Comes with LED display technology Excellent response time

7. TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV With amazing pictures and enhanced sound quality, the TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV is another one on our list of smart TVs under 42-inch. This television is designed to stream services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube.



Specifications: Brand - TCL Model - 40S6500FS Model year - 2020 Product dimension - 37.4 x 2.91 x 22.72 cm Weight - 6.1 kg Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required Item model number - 40S6500FS Memory storage capacity - 8 GB Hardware interface - USB, HDMI

Pros Cons Adequate screen size Inadequate RAM size Sturdy design Available in only one colour HDMI and USB hardware interface

8. ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV Launched by ADSUN, the ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV comes with a 40-inch wide display that brings joy at home every time you switch it on! It has full HD resolution, 2 HDMI Ports and A+ Grade Panel for an amplified viewing experience. What truly stands out is its simple and sleek look. Specifications: Brand - ADSUN Model year - 2021 Product dimensions - 73 x 20.2 x 47 cm Weight: 6 kg Batteries - 2 AA batteries required Memory storage capacity - 8 GB Operating system - Android

Pros Cons Comes with LED display technology Comes in an only single colour Excellent response time Inadequate RAM Great colour scheme

9. Sansui Full HD Certified Android LED TV Next on the list is the Sansui Full HD Certified Android LED TV. This LED is one in many with 1920x1080 full HD resolution and a 60-hertz refresh rate. Some of its best features are a bezel-less design, incredible audio, access to unlimited content, and a built-in Chromecast that allows you to stream content directly from your phone to smart TV. Specifications: Brand - SANSUI Model - JSW40ASFHD Model year - 2021 Product dimensions - 102.5 x 14.5 x 63 cm Weight: 5.75 kg Batteries - ‎2 AAA batteries required Item model number - JSW40ASFHD Memory - 8 GB

Pros Cons Sleek and stylish look Available in only one colour High screen resolution Inadequate RAM Excellent refresh rate

Price of 42-inch TV at a glance:

Product Price Kodak Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV ₹ 27,999 Onida Full HD Smart IPS LED Fire TV ₹ 38,990 Panasonic Full HD Smart Android LED TV ₹ 42,990 Haier HD Ready Smart LED TV ₹ 30,000 Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV ₹ 29,999 Skywall Full HD LED Smart TV ₹ 25,270 TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV ₹ 39,990 ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV ₹ 28,999 Sansui Full HD Certified Android LED TV ₹ 32,990

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Kodak Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV Excellent viewing angle Great sound quality Regza HG Engine Onida Full HD Smart IPS LED Fire TV Great Memory storage capacity Pocket-friendly 4k Ultra HD resolution Panasonic Full HD Smart Android LED TV Budget-friendly Powerful processor High-quality screen Haier HD Ready Smart LED TV High screen resolution HD picture quality Sleek and stylish design Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV Comes with 2USB ports Excellent sound quality Supports apps like Netflix, youtube, and prime Skywall Full HD LED Smart TV Excellent viewing angle Excellent sound quality Billions of colours TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV Fits in budget 4k Ultra HD resolution Family-friendly ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV High screen resolution HD picture quality Sleek and stylish design Sansui Full HD Certified Android LED TV Vintage look Packed with powerful features Great display size

Best value for money Price is one of the most significant factors that may affect a person’s decision when buying a television. On Amazon, most TVs are priced decently to meet everyone’s budget. When it comes to 42 Inch Tv, one tv which truly stands out is the Kodak Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV. This is packed with great features and is priced decently. The price of this product is ₹19,999 post discount. Best overall Among most 42-inch TVs, the television that manages to stand out is the Panasonic Full HD Smart Android LED TV. This TV is packed with high-quality features and offers flagship performance. It is an exclusive pick that offers features such as Built-in Wi-Fi, LED Panel, 20 Watts Output and Full HD resolution that stands out. The price of the product is Rs. 33,999 only ON Amazon. How to find a perfect 42 Inch TV? Are you looking for an ideal 42inch tv for your home? When buying a television, there are several things to consider before making the final choice. These are as follows - Excellent display size Great quality television Adequate sound quality Good RAM size Excellent colour quality Price of the product

