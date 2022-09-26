Invest in an ultimate 42-inch TV today and bring happiness home

Is Netflix free on a smart TV?
No, although most smart TVs come with in-built Netflix, users are supposed to purchase or subscribe to it to access its content.
Spending time watching television or your favourite shows is truly a happy time. Why not amplify your “me time” with the best 42-inch tv that fits perfectly in medium-size rooms? Yes, you heard us right! Say bye to your old tv and revamp your watching time with a new 42-inch TV.
Here is our list of the top 10 42-inch TVs that can be an excellent investment for your home.
1. Kodak Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV
The first on the list is the Kodak Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV. It is a 42-inch television that comes with features such as LED display technology, 60 Hertz refresh rate and optimum sound quality to enhance your viewing experience. Additionally, it comes with a bezel-less design to blend well with your aesthetics.
Specifications:
Brand - KODAK
Model - 42FHDX7XPRO
Model year - 2021
Product dimensions - 54 x 95.4 x 9 cm
Weight: 6.4 kg
Item model number - 42FHDX7XPRO
RAM: 1 GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Next-generation high-performance television
|Available in only one colour
|Big screen gaming experience
|Expensive
|Flicker-free
2. Onida Full HD Smart IPS LED Fire TV
Next on the list is the Onida Full HD Smart IPS LED Fire TV. This 42-inch TV has a high display resolution, decent refresh rate and LED display technology that can keep you hooked.
Specifications:
Brand - Onida
Model - 42FIF
Model year - 2021
Product dimensions - 95.1 x 59.4 x 21.8 cm
Weight: 6.4 kg
Item model number - 42FIF
Hardware interface - USB, HDMI
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent resolution
|Available in only one colour
|Built-in Wi-Fi and LAN
|Multicore processor
3. Panasonic Full HD Smart Android LED TV
If you are looking for a wholesome watching experience, Panasonic Full HD Smart Android LED TV is an ideal pick. Panasonic launched this smart TV with features like Full HD (1920 x 1080p) resolution, 3 HDMI Ports and 178 Degree Wide Viewing Angle for a better visual experience.
Specifications:
Brand - Panasonic
Model - TH-42JS650DX
Model year - 2021
Product dimensions - 95.1 x 8.8 x 53.8 cm
Weight: 8.4 kg
Memory storage capacity - 8 GB
RAM - 1.5 GB
Operating system - Android
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent RAM size
|Comes in only one colour
|Great colour quality
|Less RAM
|Elegant design
4. Haier HD Ready Smart LED TV
Another 42 inches smart TV is the Haier HD Ready Smart LED TV. It is a smart television which is supported by Android 9.0. It comes with the latest features, such as Google Assistant, for easy access.
Specifications:
Brand - Haier
Model - LE42A6500GA
Model year - 2020
Product dimensions - 22.1 x 95 x 59.2 cm
Weight: 8 kg
Operating system - Android
Display technology - LED
|Pros
|Cons
|LED display technology
|Comes in an only single colour
|Excellent response time
|Great colour scheme
5. Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV
Another great 42-inch TV is the Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV. It comes with a wide 40-inch that offers an incredible viewing experience. Above all, features such as USB, HDMI hardware interface, high HD resolution, and powerful processor make it stand out.
Specifications:
Brand - MI
Model - L40M6-EI
Model name - Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon
Model year - 2021
Product dimensions - 89.2 x 8.7 x 55.9 cm; 5.48 Kilograms
Ram Memory Installed Size - 1GB
Hardware interface - USB, HDMI
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and simple design
|Small screen
|Excellent memory
|Available in one colour
|Supports HDMI and USB hardware interface
|Less Ram
6. Skywall Full HD LED Smart TV
Another must-check smart tv is the Skywall Full HD LED Smart TV. It has an array of features and is designed to perfection for the best experience. Features such as 30 Watts Output, 2 HDMI ports, and A+ Grade Panel make it unique from others.
Specifications
Brand - Skywall
Model - 40SWFHS
Model year - 2021
Product dimensions - 88.9 x 20.3 x 52.7 cm; 7 Kilograms
Item model number - 40SWFHS
Memory Storage Capacity - 1GB
Ram Memory Installed Size - 1GB
Operating system - Android
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with the latest operating system
|Less Ram Memory Installed Size
|Comes with LED display technology
|Excellent response time
7. TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV
With amazing pictures and enhanced sound quality, the TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV is another one on our list of smart TVs under 42-inch. This television is designed to stream services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube.
Specifications:
Brand - TCL
Model - 40S6500FS
Model year - 2020
Product dimension - 37.4 x 2.91 x 22.72 cm
Weight - 6.1 kg
Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required
Item model number - 40S6500FS
Memory storage capacity - 8 GB
Hardware interface - USB, HDMI
|Pros
|Cons
|Adequate screen size
|Inadequate RAM size
|Sturdy design
|Available in only one colour
|HDMI and USB hardware interface
8. ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV
Launched by ADSUN, the ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV comes with a 40-inch wide display that brings joy at home every time you switch it on! It has full HD resolution, 2 HDMI Ports and A+ Grade Panel for an amplified viewing experience. What truly stands out is its simple and sleek look.
Specifications:
Brand - ADSUN
Model year - 2021
Product dimensions - 73 x 20.2 x 47 cm
Weight: 6 kg
Batteries - 2 AA batteries required
Memory storage capacity - 8 GB
Operating system - Android
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with LED display technology
|Comes in an only single colour
|Excellent response time
|Inadequate RAM
|Great colour scheme
9. Sansui Full HD Certified Android LED TV
Next on the list is the Sansui Full HD Certified Android LED TV. This LED is one in many with 1920x1080 full HD resolution and a 60-hertz refresh rate. Some of its best features are a bezel-less design, incredible audio, access to unlimited content, and a built-in Chromecast that allows you to stream content directly from your phone to smart TV.
Specifications:
Brand - SANSUI
Model - JSW40ASFHD
Model year - 2021
Product dimensions - 102.5 x 14.5 x 63 cm
Weight: 5.75 kg
Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required
Item model number - JSW40ASFHD
Memory - 8 GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and stylish look
|Available in only one colour
|High screen resolution
|Inadequate RAM
|Excellent refresh rate
|Product
|Price
|Kodak Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV
|₹27,999
|Onida Full HD Smart IPS LED Fire TV
|₹38,990
|Panasonic Full HD Smart Android LED TV
|₹42,990
|Haier HD Ready Smart LED TV
|₹30,000
|Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV
|₹29,999
|Skywall Full HD LED Smart TV
|₹25,270
|TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV
|₹39,990
|ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV
|₹28,999
|Sansui Full HD Certified Android LED TV
|₹32,990
Best three features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Kodak Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV
|Excellent viewing angle
|Great sound quality
|Regza HG Engine
|Onida Full HD Smart IPS LED Fire TV
|Great Memory storage capacity
|Pocket-friendly
|4k Ultra HD resolution
|Panasonic Full HD Smart Android LED TV
|Budget-friendly
|Powerful processor
|High-quality screen
|Haier HD Ready Smart LED TV
|High screen resolution
|HD picture quality
|Sleek and stylish design
|Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV
|Comes with 2USB ports
|Excellent sound quality
|Supports apps like Netflix, youtube, and prime
|Skywall Full HD LED Smart TV
|Excellent viewing angle
|Excellent sound quality
|Billions of colours
|TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV
|Fits in budget
|4k Ultra HD resolution
|Family-friendly
|ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV
|High screen resolution
|HD picture quality
|Sleek and stylish design
|Sansui Full HD Certified Android LED TV
|Vintage look
|Packed with powerful features
|Great display size
Best value for money
Price is one of the most significant factors that may affect a person’s decision when buying a television. On Amazon, most TVs are priced decently to meet everyone’s budget. When it comes to 42 Inch Tv, one tv which truly stands out is the Kodak Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV. This is packed with great features and is priced decently. The price of this product is ₹19,999 post discount.
Best overall
Among most 42-inch TVs, the television that manages to stand out is the Panasonic Full HD Smart Android LED TV. This TV is packed with high-quality features and offers flagship performance. It is an exclusive pick that offers features such as Built-in Wi-Fi, LED Panel, 20 Watts Output and Full HD resolution that stands out. The price of the product is Rs. 33,999 only ON Amazon.
How to find a perfect 42 Inch TV?
Are you looking for an ideal 42inch tv for your home? When buying a television, there are several things to consider before making the final choice. These are as follows -
Excellent display size
Great quality television
Adequate sound quality
Good RAM size
Excellent colour quality
Price of the product
Here is the list of the best 42-inch TVs available today:
Kodak Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV
Onida Full HD Smart IPS LED Fire TV
Panasonic Full HD Smart Android LED TV
The price range of the 42-inch TV generally varies from ₹15,000 to ₹40,000 in India.
The TCL Full HD certified android smart TV is one of the best-LED TVs known for its size and excellent display resolution. Additionally, the burst of colours offers an enthralling viewing experience.
Yes, if you’re looking for a television for a middle-sized room, a 42-inch TV is ideal.