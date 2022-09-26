Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Invest in an ultimate 42-inch TV today and bring happiness home

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 26, 2022 20:00 IST
Summary:

42-inch television is a standard TV designed to amplify your video-watching experience. Here is the list of the best 42-inch TVs.

product info
A 42-inch TV comes with a decent screen size that will make viewing experience wholesome.

Spending time watching television or your favourite shows is truly a happy time. Why not amplify your “me time” with the best 42-inch tv that fits perfectly in medium-size rooms? Yes, you heard us right! Say bye to your old tv and revamp your watching time with a new 42-inch TV.

Here is our list of the top 10 42-inch TVs that can be an excellent investment for your home.

1. Kodak Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV

The first on the list is the Kodak Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV. It is a 42-inch television that comes with features such as LED display technology, 60 Hertz refresh rate and optimum sound quality to enhance your viewing experience. Additionally, it comes with a bezel-less design to blend well with your aesthetics.

Specifications:

Brand - KODAK

Model - 42FHDX7XPRO

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - 54 x 95.4 x 9 cm

Weight: 6.4 kg

Item model number - 42FHDX7XPRO

RAM: 1 GB

ProsCons
Next-generation high-performance televisionAvailable in only one colour
Big screen gaming experienceExpensive
Flicker-free 
cellpic
Kodak 106 cm (42 inches) Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 42FHDX7XPRO (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Onida Full HD Smart IPS LED Fire TV

Next on the list is the Onida Full HD Smart IPS LED Fire TV. This 42-inch TV has a high display resolution, decent refresh rate and LED display technology that can keep you hooked.

Specifications:

Brand - Onida

Model - 42FIF

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - 95.1 x 59.4 x 21.8 cm

Weight: 6.4 kg

Item model number - 42FIF

Hardware interface - USB, HDMI

ProsCons
Excellent resolutionAvailable in only one colour
Built-in Wi-Fi and LAN 
Multicore processor 
cellpic
Onida 107 cm (42 inches) Full HD Smart IPS LED Fire TV 42FIF (Black) (2021 Model) | Voice Remote with Alexa
Check Price on Amazon

3. Panasonic Full HD Smart Android LED TV

If you are looking for a wholesome watching experience, Panasonic Full HD Smart Android LED TV is an ideal pick. Panasonic launched this smart TV with features like Full HD (1920 x 1080p) resolution, 3 HDMI Ports and 178 Degree Wide Viewing Angle for a better visual experience.

Specifications:

Brand - Panasonic

Model - TH-42JS650DX

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - 95.1 x 8.8 x 53.8 cm

Weight: 8.4 kg

Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

RAM - 1.5 GB

Operating system - Android

ProsCons
Excellent RAM sizeComes in only one colour
Great colour qualityLess RAM
Elegant design 
cellpic
Panasonic 105 cm (42 Inches) Full HD Smart Android LED TV TH-42JS650DX (Black) (2021 Model)
27% off 37,323 50,990
Buy now

4. Haier HD Ready Smart LED TV

Another 42 inches smart TV is the Haier HD Ready Smart LED TV. It is a smart television which is supported by Android 9.0. It comes with the latest features, such as Google Assistant, for easy access.

Specifications:

Brand - Haier

Model - LE42A6500GA

Model year - 2020

Product dimensions - 22.1 x 95 x 59.2 cm

Weight: 8 kg

Operating system - Android

Display technology - LED

ProsCons
LED display technologyComes in an only single colour
Excellent response time 
Great colour scheme 
cellpic
Haier 105 cm (42 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV, LE42A6500GA, Black
32% off 30,570 44,990
Buy now

5. Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV

Another great 42-inch TV is the Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV. It comes with a wide 40-inch that offers an incredible viewing experience. Above all, features such as USB, HDMI hardware interface, high HD resolution, and powerful processor make it stand out.

Specifications:

Brand - MI

Model - L40M6-EI

Model name - Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - ‎89.2 x 8.7 x 55.9 cm; 5.48 Kilograms

Ram Memory Installed Size - 1GB

Hardware interface - USB, HDMI

ProsCons
Sleek and simple designSmall screen
Excellent memoryAvailable in one colour
Supports HDMI and USB hardware interfaceLess Ram
cellpic
Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Skywall Full HD LED Smart TV

Another must-check smart tv is the Skywall Full HD LED Smart TV. It has an array of features and is designed to perfection for the best experience. Features such as 30 Watts Output, 2 HDMI ports, and A+ Grade Panel make it unique from others.

Specifications

Brand - Skywall

Model - 40SWFHS

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - 88.9 x 20.3 x 52.7 cm; 7 Kilograms

Item model number - 40SWFHS

Memory Storage Capacity - 1GB

Ram Memory Installed Size - 1GB

Operating system - Android

ProsCons
Comes with the latest operating systemLess Ram Memory Installed Size
Comes with LED display technology 
Excellent response time 
cellpic
Skywall 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD LED Smart TV 40SWFHS (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

7. TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV

With amazing pictures and enhanced sound quality, the TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV is another one on our list of smart TVs under 42-inch. This television is designed to stream services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube.

Specifications:

Brand - TCL

Model - 40S6500FS

Model year - 2020

Product dimension - 37.4 x 2.91 x 22.72 cm

Weight - 6.1 kg

Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required

Item model number - 40S6500FS

Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

Hardware interface - USB, HDMI

ProsCons
Adequate screen sizeInadequate RAM size
Sturdy designAvailable in only one colour
HDMI and USB hardware interface 
cellpic
TCL 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40S6500FS (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

8. ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV

Launched by ADSUN, the ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV comes with a 40-inch wide display that brings joy at home every time you switch it on! It has full HD resolution, 2 HDMI Ports and A+ Grade Panel for an amplified viewing experience. What truly stands out is its simple and sleek look.

Specifications:

Brand - ADSUN

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - 73 x 20.2 x 47 cm

Weight: 6 kg

Batteries - 2 AA batteries required

Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

Operating system - Android

ProsCons
Comes with LED display technologyComes in an only single colour
Excellent response timeInadequate RAM
Great colour scheme 
cellpic
ADSUN 127 cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50AESL1 (Black) (2019 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Sansui Full HD Certified Android LED TV

Next on the list is the Sansui Full HD Certified Android LED TV. This LED is one in many with 1920x1080 full HD resolution and a 60-hertz refresh rate. Some of its best features are a bezel-less design, incredible audio, access to unlimited content, and a built-in Chromecast that allows you to stream content directly from your phone to smart TV.

Specifications:

Brand - SANSUI

Model - JSW40ASFHD

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - 102.5 x 14.5 x 63 cm

Weight: 5.75 kg

Batteries - ‎2 AAA batteries required

Item model number - JSW40ASFHD

Memory - 8 GB

ProsCons
Sleek and stylish lookAvailable in only one colour
High screen resolutionInadequate RAM
Excellent refresh rate 
cellpic
Sansui 102cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android LED TV JSW40ASFHD (Midnight Black) With Voice Search Smart Remote
Check Price on Amazon

Price of 42-inch TV at a glance:

ProductPrice
Kodak Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 27,999
Onida Full HD Smart IPS LED Fire TV 38,990
Panasonic Full HD Smart Android LED TV 42,990
Haier HD Ready Smart LED TV 30,000
Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 29,999
Skywall Full HD LED Smart TV 25,270
TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 39,990
ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TV 28,999
Sansui Full HD Certified Android LED TV 32,990

Best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Kodak Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TVExcellent viewing angleGreat sound qualityRegza HG Engine
Onida Full HD Smart IPS LED Fire TVGreat Memory storage capacityPocket-friendly4k Ultra HD resolution
Panasonic Full HD Smart Android LED TVBudget-friendlyPowerful processorHigh-quality screen
Haier HD Ready Smart LED TVHigh screen resolutionHD picture qualitySleek and stylish design
Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TVComes with 2USB portsExcellent sound qualitySupports apps like Netflix, youtube, and prime
Skywall Full HD LED Smart TVExcellent viewing angle Excellent sound qualityBillions of colours
TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TVFits in budget 4k Ultra HD resolutionFamily-friendly
ADSUN HD Ready Smart LED TVHigh screen resolutionHD picture qualitySleek and stylish design
Sansui Full HD Certified Android LED TVVintage lookPacked with powerful featuresGreat display size

Best value for money

Price is one of the most significant factors that may affect a person’s decision when buying a television. On Amazon, most TVs are priced decently to meet everyone’s budget. When it comes to 42 Inch Tv, one tv which truly stands out is the Kodak Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV. This is packed with great features and is priced decently. The price of this product is 19,999 post discount.

Best overall

Among most 42-inch TVs, the television that manages to stand out is the Panasonic Full HD Smart Android LED TV. This TV is packed with high-quality features and offers flagship performance. It is an exclusive pick that offers features such as Built-in Wi-Fi, LED Panel, 20 Watts Output and Full HD resolution that stands out. The price of the product is Rs. 33,999 only ON Amazon.

How to find a perfect 42 Inch TV?

Are you looking for an ideal 42inch tv for your home? When buying a television, there are several things to consider before making the final choice. These are as follows -

Excellent display size

Great quality television

Adequate sound quality

Good RAM size

Excellent colour quality

Price of the product

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

