Invest in dual band Wi-Fi extender to get high-speed internet in every corner

Do you hate how at some corners of your home or workplace the network becomes weak and causes interruption when you are using smartphone or other smart devices? Well, we all detest it. A strong network connection at every corner of one's home or workplace has become essential. Any disruption in network is annoying and can also lead to loss of time when carrying out important task on a smart device. This explains the need of a dual band Wi-Fi range extender. The function of this device is to extend and strengthen the network coverage area of a Wi-Fi router.



Prices of dual band Wi-Fi range extender at a glance:

Prices of dual band WiFi extender at a glance: Price in India Netgear EX6110 AC1200 WiFi Range Extender ₹ 2,399.00 TP-Link AC750 Wifi Range Extender ₹ 1,799.00 D-Link DAP-1610 AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender ₹ 2,299.00 Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater WiFi Booster ₹ 1,099.00

The device is compact and lightweight in design and, therefore, easily portable. It has a easy setup process and an improved data transfer rate. It is a good device to invest in if one wants to ensure no loss of time while working. To make HD streaming and gaming experience more fun and hassle-free, invest in a dual band Wi-Fi range extender and reap the many benefits it provides.



We have rounded up a few devices below for your consideration. They are from trusted and popular brands and their features are likely to grab your attention. Take a look.





1. Netgear EX6110 AC1200 WiFi Range Extender

B07B1BRMKC

This is one of the good devices to install in your home if you want a seamless and excellent HD streaming and gaming experience. The device is compact in design and also lightweight. It comes with smart LED indicator and extends the coverage area of your WiFi to 1500 square feet area and can support up to 25 devices. The best part is this device is compatible with every WiFi router.



Other features:

1) 2.4 GHz Radio Frequency

2) Data transfer rate is 1200 megabits per second



2. TP-Link AC750 Wifi Range Extender

B00KXULGJQ

This device comes equipped with three antennas to widen the coverage area of WiFi. There is an ethernet port also in this device which allows it to function as a wireless adaptor connected wired devices. It boast of a compact design and can be mounted on a wall which makes it easy and flexible to use. Available in a stunning white colour, this device is also lightweight.



Other features:

1) Data transfer rate is 433 megabits per second

2) Compatible with 802.11 b/g/n and 802.11ac Wi-Fi devices







3. D-Link DAP-1610 AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender

B07HZHWPND

This device features two external antennas and a LAN port. It is easy to set up and supports one-step configuration. The design is compact and the device is lightweight. It does not require any additional power cables and comes with a three year warranty. The best part is this device is compatible with router from any brand or any other Wi-Fi device.



Other features:

1) Data transfer rate is 1200 megabits per second

2) 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac standard with speed of 300 Mbps on 2.4Ghz & 866 Mbps on 5Ghz





4. Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater WiFi Booster

B075DH5T88

This device ensures a superior extended range, as it comes with three antennas equipped with MIMO technology. It boast of a wireless speed up to 300Mbps and has an easy two-step touch setup and a multicolor LED indicator that helps one find the right location to deliver the best Wi-Fi extension. It can be mounted on wall as it has a compact design. Besides, it is portable and lightweight too.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON