IQOO 5000 mAh battery phones: A buyer's guide

Published on Aug 29, 2022





Summary: If you are looking for a new smartphone with a potentially large battery, you can check the iQOO devices with a 5000mAh battery in this article.

IQOO 5000 mAh battery phones: A good battery backup will ensure one can use the phone over a long duration.

iQOO is another upcoming brand slowly finding its place among consumers due to the immense potential and size of the Indian market. The smartphone brand has launched back-to-back smartphones across different price segments to entice customers. The company is taking the competition to the established names by making smartphones full of the latest hardware and software technology. Be it battery, display, or performance, iQOO is leaving no stone unturned. Here's a list of iQOO devices you can consider: 1. iQOO Vivo Z5 5G The first device on our list is the iQOO Vivo Z5 5G smartphone. It has a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ display and a massive 5000 mAh battery with 44W flash charging technology. The smartphone is priced at ₹19,990 (8GB + 128GB) on Amazon, making it a genuinely good competition given the specs sheet. The device is a segment-first smartphone with enhanced LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1. Specifications: Display: 6.67" 120Hz FHD+ with HDR 10 support Camera: 64MP AF primary camera with GW3 sensor and f/1.79 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro lens; 16MP front camera Battery: 5000 mAh with 44W flash charge (Charges up to 50% in about 23 minutes) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G 6nm Octa-Core OS: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11 Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C and 3.5 mm audio jack 5G: Yes Fingerprint Sensor: Yes Fast Charging: Yes

Pros Cons 5000 mAh battery with fast charging No NFC 120Hz FHD+ display No AMOLED display Liquid cooling system Supports only two 5G bands- n77 and n78 Decent software experience

2. iQOO Z6 44W The iQOO Z6 is another 5000 mAh battery smartphone priced at ₹14,499 (4GB + 128GB). The phone has an FHD+ AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor to optimise the user experience. It also supports 44W fast charge technology to save you from low battery blushes. Specifications: Display: 6.44” FHD+ AMOLED with True Color Contrast Camera: Triple-camera setup 50MP primary camera, 2MP macro, 2MP bokeh; 16MP front camera Battery: 5000 mAh with 44W flash charge Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 OS: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, GPS, OTG, FM Fingerprint: In-display fingerprint Fast Charging: Yes 5G: No

Pros Cons FHD+ AMOLED display with 16.7 million colours No 5G support Good battery life and fast charging support Average camera 3.5 mm headphone jack 4GB variant provides a tad laggy experience Doesn’t heat much

3. iQOO Z6 5G The iQOO Z6 5G is powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and a large 5000 mAh battery. Starting at ₹15,499 (4GB + 128GB), the feature-packed device quickly becomes a standout in the budget segment. It has a 120Hz FHD+ display that delivers a smooth experience in your routine tasks. Specifications: Display: 6.58-inch FHD+ with 120Hz refresh rate Camera: Triple-camera setup 50MP Eye AF primary shooter, 2MP macro, 2MP Bokeh; 16MP front camera Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W fast charging Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G OS: ‎Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 Connectivity: ‎USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack Special features: Fingerprint Sensor, Hybrid Dual SIM, GPS, Music Player, Video Player 5G: Yes

Pros Cons Smooth 120Hz display Supports only two 5G bands- n77/n78 Stylish & slim design Some camera features are missing in the 4GB variant Large battery No AMOLED display 5-Layer Liquid Cooling System

4. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is a powerful smartphone with advanced specifications. With a starting price of ₹23,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant), the device competes strongly with its rivals. It has a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and HDR 10+ support to amplify your viewing and usage experience. The phone has 66W fast charging support for its 4700 mAh battery. Specifications: Display: 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate Camera: ‎Rear: 64MP Main + 8MP (Wide Angle) + 2MP (Macro) | Front: 16MP Battery: 4700mAh with 66W fast charging Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G OS: ‎Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 Connectivity: ‎USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Fingerprint: In-display fingerprint Special Features: 4K Video Recording, Dual SIM, GPS, Video Player, Music Player 5G: Yes

Pros Cons Extended RAM 2.0 with 8GB and 12GB variant No 120Hz display Peak brightness of 1300 nits No 3.5mm headphone jack Large 4700 mAh battery Single speaker VC liquid cooling system Plastic back panel 4D game vibration with linear motor Camera quality

5. iQOO Neo 6 5G The iQOO Neo 6 5G is another device with a near 5000 mAH battery. The device comes with E4 AMOLED display that is eye-friendly and power efficient. The smartphone runs on Snapdragon 870 5G chipset to give you an ultra-fast and smooth user experience. It starts at ₹29,999. Specifications: Display: 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate Camera: Rear: 64MP OIS Main Camera + 8MP (Wide Angle) + 2MP (Macro); Front camera: 16MP Battery: 4700 mAh with 80W FlashCharge Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G OS: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 Connectivity: ‎USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter Fingerprint: In-display fingerprint 5G: Yes Special Features: 4K Video Recording, OTG, Video Player, Music Player, Multiple Camera Modes

Pros Cons Peak brightness of 1300 nits Plastic body Large 4700 mAh battery No Gorilla Glass protection 64MP OIS main camera Supports only four 5G bands- n1/n41/n77/n78 Cascade cooling system 4D Game Vibration with X-axis linear motor

Price of IQOO Phones at a glance:

Product Price iQOO vivo Z5 5G (Mystic Space, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 19,990.00 iQOO Z6 44W (Lumina Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 14,499.00 iQOO Z6 5G (Chromatic Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 15,499.00 iQOO Z6 Pro 5G (Phantom Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 23,999.00 iQOO Neo 6 5G (Dark Nova, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 29,999.00

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 iQOO vivo Z5 5G Battery: The smartphone's 5000 mAh battery can easily last one day of nominal usage. The best part is even if you are using it extensively for gaming or binge-watching, you won't be disappointed. Design: Considering the price point of the smartphone, it offers a premium-looking design and an in-hand feel. It comes with a polycarbonate back, but you can't tell the difference at first look. Performance: The iQOO Z5 5G comes with a Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset that gives you a close-to flagship experience. You won't feel any lag in day-to-day tasks, running multiple apps, or gaming. Thanks to its liquid cooling system, the phone won't heat much during extended sessions. iQOO Z6 44W Battery: The 5000 mAh battery can comfortably take you through a day with normal usage. Even if you are gaming, the battery sustains well. In addition, the 44W flash charge support ensures your phone has full power in less than 90 minutes. Processor: The Snapdragon 680 SoC delivers a satisfactory performance. You won’t find much trouble in day-to-day tasks. However, the 4GB variant can provide some hiccups due to poor RAM management. You can go for a higher variant. The large AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and features such as true colour contrast and DCI-P3 colour gamut enhance your viewing experience. The display amplifies your gaming experience with a 180Hz touch sampling rate iQOO Z6 5G Performance: The Snapdragon 695 5G SoC will give you fantastic performance at this price point. Honestly, you can’t ask for more from the 6nm processor in terms of efficiency and speed. Battery: It is a massive 5000 mAh battery. You get a long-lasting battery life to carry on your gaming or binge-watching sessions. Also, the phone has 18W fast charging support to juice it up quickly. You get an FHD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. The best part is you can switch the refresh rate between 60/90/120 to save battery and prolong your use. The high touch sampling rate ensures your gaming sessions are enjoyable iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Display: The 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display offers an immersive viewing experience. Its 1300+ nits peak brightness ensures you do not have difficulty using your phone in bright daylight. Battery: The 4700 mAh battery can carry the phone throughout the day on normal usage. Also, the 66W fast charging support juices the phone back quickly. The Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset delivers a power-packed performance in handling day-to-day tasks and intense gaming sessions. You will not face any frame drops or lag during gaming. Also, the VC liquid cooling system ensures your phone doesn’t heat much. iQOO Neo 6 5G Display: The smartphone has a E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate to give you a smooth, stable, and immersive viewing experience. It also has a 1200Hz Instant and 360Hz touch sampling rate for lag-free gaming. Battery: The 4700 mAh battery can easily sustain throughout the day with normal usage. The 80W flash charge support can charge your phone rapidly. The Snapdragon 870G 5G processor gives you a powerful performance. The chipset can clock up to 3.2GHz, thus ensuring a smooth gaming experience.

Best value for money The iQOO phone that provides the best value for money is the iQOO Z6 5G (8GB + 128GB). The phone comes with every necessary specification and becomes the most balanced option in the sub- ₹20,000 price range. It has a 120Hz display, 5000 mAh battery, and Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. The phone becomes an easy pick due to its power-packed features. Best overall The best overall iQOO 5000 mAh smartphone with the superior overall performance and money proposition is the iQOO Neo 6 5G (8GB + 128GB). Although this phone's battery is 4700 mAh, the phone comes packed with advanced specifications to provide you with an ultra-fast and smooth usage experience. It runs on the Snapdragon 870G 5G SoC and clocks up to 3.2GHz. You won’t feel any delay or lag in touch response while gaming. In addition, the camera performs well, as you can put the 64MP OIS primary shooter to good use. The phone comes with a handful of accessories inside the box, making it a good deal for you. How to Find the perfect iQOO 5000 mAh battery smartphone? Shortlist all iQOO smartphones with over 4500 mAh battery Compare their specifications Shortlist the features you would prefer in your iQOO smartphone Check for any special deals or bank offers Check customer reviews Go for the best available option