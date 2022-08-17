Story Saved
iQOO mobile phones under 30,000: Our top picks

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Aug 17, 2022 16:49 IST
Summary:

iQOO mobile phones under 30,000 offer great value for money and have a of range of good features. Read on to know our best picks.

product info
iQOO smartphones under 30,000 are performance-oriented and come with an amazing set of features.

iQOO is yet another subsidiary of BBK electronics, the company that owns Oppo, Vivo, Oneplus, and Realme. The company was established as a spinoff of Vivo back in 2019. BBK wanted to ensure that in addition to their flagship Vivo line, they also offer performance-oriented smartphones under a brand called iQOO, which places more emphasis on designing and marketing phones for intensive performance use cases like gaming.

iQOO has taken the Indian smartphone market by storm, reaching over 5% market share in under two years of operations. iQOO is the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India. The company focuses on the upper-end of the midrange and flagship segments to produce devices that can offer great value for money. Are you looking to purchase an iQOO smartphone with a budget of around Rs. 30,000? With our comprehensive guide, you will learn everything you need to know.

Can’t wait to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look.

1. iQOO Neo 6 5G

Since the debut of the Neo 6, iQOO has never shied away from the competition, entering the highly competitive sub-Rs. 30,000 price segment in India with its Neo series. This phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, as well as 80W fast charging and a 120Hz AMOLED screen. The Neo 6 does not attempt to reinvent the game. If you are looking for a power-packed iQOO mobile phone for under 30,000, the Neo 6 would be a fantastic choice.

Specifications:

Display: 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC

RAM: 8GB/12GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4700 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)

Fast Charging: Yes, 80W (100% charging in 32 minutes)

ProsCons
80W fast chargingBloatware
AMOLED display with 120hz refresh rateThrottling issues similar to all phones with Snapdragon 888 processor
Power-packed snapdragon 870 5G processorOIS yields poor results at times
cellpic
iQOO Neo 6 5G (Dark Nova, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon® 870 5G | 80W FlashCharge
14% off 29,999 34,999
Buy now

2. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

The iQOO Z5 was a pretty amazing smartphone. The iQOO Z6 Pro, the device's successor, makes some significant changes from its predecessor but retains some of Z5's important features. Due to its impressive performance, many middle-tier mobile gamers will be drawn to the iQOO Z6 Pro. It has a beautiful AMOLED screen, long-lasting battery life, and a user-friendly software skin. However, it could use a bit of an upgrade in the camera department.

Specifications:

Display: 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC

RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4700 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera: 16 MP(f/2.0)

Fast Charging: Yes, 66W (50% charge in 18 minutes)

ProsCons
Excellent performanceUnderwhelming low-light photography results
AMOLED display with 90hz refresh rateNo support for OIS
66W fast chargingBloatware
cellpic
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G (Legion Sky, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 778G 5G | 66W FlashCharge | 1300 nits Peak Brightness | HDR10+
15% off 28,999 33,990
Buy now

3. iQOO Vivo Z5 5G

With a more or less mediocre design and build quality, the iQOO Z5 5G still aims to dazzle buyers with its performance. It is the first phone in its price segment to feature the Qualcomm 778G 5G processor. The phone offers a comprehensive package with a fast charging speed and a great stereo speaker setup.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67 inches IPS LCD panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10 support, and 650 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor

RAM: 8GB/12GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5)

Fast Charging: Yes, 44W (50% charging in 26 minutes)

ProsCons
IPS LCD panel with 120hz refresh rateSupport for only two 5G bands
Support for 44W fast chargingAverage build quality
Powerful Snapdragon 778G SoCBloatware
cellpic
iQOO vivo Z5 5G (Arctic Dawn, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor | 5000mAh Battery | 44W FlashCharge
Check Price on Amazon

4. Vivo iQOO Z3 5G

The Indian smartphone market is filled with many affordable offerings from the best brands. The iQOO Z3 stands out amongst such smartphones. IQOO's Z3 is a formidable new entry into the premium, low-cost smartphone market. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC provides slightly superior performance than its rivals.

Specifications:

Display: 6.58-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz refresh rate and HDR10 support.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G

RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4400 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP( f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)

Fast Charging: Yes, 55W

ProsCons
Excellent performanceBloatware
Support for 55W fast chargingUnimpressive haptic motors
Amazing stereo speakersCameras could use some improvement
cellpic
vivo iQOO Z3 5G (Cyber Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | India's First SD 768G 5G Processor | 55W FlashCharge | Upto 6 Months No Cost EMI
Check Price on Amazon

5. iQOO Z6 5G

The iQOO Z6 5G is a product that could catalyse a commanding presence in the competitive budget area for iQOO. The iQOO Z6 employs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G System-on-Chip (SoC) to uphold the company's mission of providing the greatest possible performance at an affordable price. It has a 120Hz LCD and a 5,000mAh battery and comes preloaded with Android 12.

Specifications:

Display: 6.58 inches IPS LCD panel with 120hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)

Fast Charging: Yes, 18W

ProsCons
Excellent performanceBloatware
Solid battery lifeWaterdrop notch
Great in-hand feelMediocre camera setup
cellpic
iQOO Z6 5G (Chromatic Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 695-6nm Processor | 120Hz FHD+ Display | 5000mAh Battery
19% off 16,999 20,990
Buy now

6. iQOO Z6 4G

The iQOO Z6 4G can be a worthwhile purchase since it possesses an AMOLED display, support for 44W charging, a substantial battery life, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and even good cameras. It is a good phone overall, but it does lack some desirable features in exchange for a lower price tag.

Specifications:

Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G

RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and 2 MP(f/2.4) macro sensor

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)

Fast Charging: Yes, 44W (1-50% charging in 27 minutes)

ProsCons
Support for 44W fast chargingLacks 5G support
Great battery lifeLacks support for 4G recording
Gyro-EIS support for the rear cameraMediocre processor
cellpic
iQOO Z6 44W (Lumina Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 44W FlashCharge + 5000mAh Battery | FHD+ AMOLED Display | in-Display Fingerprint
19% off 16,999 20,999
Buy now

Price of iQOO Mobile Phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
iQOO Neo 6 5G 29,999
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G 28,999
iQOO vivo Z5 5G 26,990
Vivo iQOO Z3 5G 22,990
iQOO Z6 5G 17,999
iQOO Z6 4G 16,999

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
iQOO Neo 6 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC64 MP rear camera80W fast charging
iQOO Z6 Pro 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC64 MP rear camera66W fast charging
iQOO Vivo Z5 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor64 MP rear camera44W fast charging
Vivo iQOO Z3 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G64 MP rear camera55W fast charging
iQOO Z6 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G50 MP rear camera5000 mAh battery
iQOO Z6 4GQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G50 MP rear camera44W fast charging

Best value for money

The iQOO smartphone that offers best value for money in our list is the iQOO Z6. Features such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, a 120hz IPS LCD panel at a price tag of only 17,999 makes this phone a must-buy. It comes preloaded with Android 12 right out of the box. It has promised two years of major Android updates and three years of security upgrades, ensuring a satisfactory ownership experience throughout your user journey.

Best overall

The Neo 6 is iQOO's first offering in the highly competitive sub-Rs. 30,000 price market in India. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC fuels this power-packed midrange smartphone. This iQOO phone has also included 80W fast charging brick right in the box. and a 120Hz AMOLED screen to round out the package. The AMOLED display measures 6.62 inches and features a punch hole at the top for the front-facing camera. The surrounding bezels are also relatively narrow. The camera performance is also stellar. If you are interested in purchasing a smartphone and have a budget of around 30,000, the IQOO Neo 6 should be on the top of your list of potential options. It offers outstanding performance, as expected from a high-end SoC, and has an extraordinary battery life and rapid charging speeds. The iQoo Neo 6 is future-proofed because the company guarantees that it will receive operating system and security updates for years.

How to find the perfect iQOO Phone Under 30,000

Your requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your needs. It is essential to be self-aware and decide what sets of features you would like to prioritize while buying a new phone.

Your usage patterns: You understand your previous usage patterns best, and it is natural to decide what you want to change with your smartphone going forward.

Familiar ecosystems: You must not discount familiarity with specific ecosystems. In the digital age, we build our entire life around a particular piece of technology, and when even one of the pieces of the puzzle goes missing, a lot of things can go wrong.

FAQs

1. Is iQOO a trusted phone brand?

iQOO was spun off from Vivo to create a brand focused on delivering the best-performing smartphones at a competitive price. Given that it is a unit of BBK electronics, it is a trustworthy brand.

2. Which is the best budget iQOO phone?

The budget segment comprises phones in the under 20,000 range. If you are on a shoestring budget and want our pick, it has to be the iQOO Z6 5G.

3. Which iQOO phone has the best camera?

The flagship iQOO 7 Legend 5G has the best phone camera in the company's lineup. However, if you want to know our pick for the best budget phone camera, it has to be the iQOO Z6 5G.

4. How is the after-sales support of iQOO?

BBK companies such as Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and Oneplus have some of the largest after-sales support networks in the country. They offer the best prices, combined with quick and commendable service at every service outlet. They even have the Service+ app, which can be used to book service appointments. iQOO draws from the same after-sales support network.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

electronics FOR LESS