iQOO mobile phones under 30,000: Our top picks

iQOO smartphones under ₹ 30,000 are performance-oriented and come with an amazing set of features.

Since the debut of the Neo 6, iQOO has never shied away from the competition, entering the highly competitive sub-Rs. 30,000 price segment in India with its Neo series. This phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, as well as 80W fast charging and a 120Hz AMOLED screen. The Neo 6 does not attempt to reinvent the game. If you are looking for a power-packed iQOO mobile phone for under ₹30,000, the Neo 6 would be a fantastic choice.

Can’t wait to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look.

iQOO is yet another subsidiary of BBK electronics, the company that owns Oppo, Vivo, Oneplus, and Realme. The company was established as a spinoff of Vivo back in 2019. BBK wanted to ensure that in addition to their flagship Vivo line, they also offer performance-oriented smartphones under a brand called iQOO, which places more emphasis on designing and marketing phones for intensive performance use cases like gaming. iQOO has taken the Indian smartphone market by storm, reaching over 5% market share in under two years of operations. iQOO is the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India. The company focuses on the upper-end of the midrange and flagship segments to produce devices that can offer great value for money. Are you looking to purchase an iQOO smartphone with a budget of around Rs. 30,000? With our comprehensive guide, you will learn everything you need to know.

The iQOO Z5 was a pretty amazing smartphone. The iQOO Z6 Pro, the device's successor, makes some significant changes from its predecessor but retains some of Z5's important features. Due to its impressive performance, many middle-tier mobile gamers will be drawn to the iQOO Z6 Pro. It has a beautiful AMOLED screen, long-lasting battery life, and a user-friendly software skin. However, it could use a bit of an upgrade in the camera department.

With a more or less mediocre design and build quality, the iQOO Z5 5G still aims to dazzle buyers with its performance. It is the first phone in its price segment to feature the Qualcomm 778G 5G processor. The phone offers a comprehensive package with a fast charging speed and a great stereo speaker setup.

The Indian smartphone market is filled with many affordable offerings from the best brands. The iQOO Z3 stands out amongst such smartphones. IQOO's Z3 is a formidable new entry into the premium, low-cost smartphone market. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC provides slightly superior performance than its rivals.

The iQOO Z6 5G is a product that could catalyse a commanding presence in the competitive budget area for iQOO. The iQOO Z6 employs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G System-on-Chip (SoC) to uphold the company's mission of providing the greatest possible performance at an affordable price. It has a 120Hz LCD and a 5,000mAh battery and comes preloaded with Android 12.

The iQOO Z6 4G can be a worthwhile purchase since it possesses an AMOLED display, support for 44W charging, a substantial battery life, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and even good cameras. It is a good phone overall, but it does lack some desirable features in exchange for a lower price tag.

Price of iQOO Mobile Phones at a glance:

Best value for money

The iQOO smartphone that offers best value for money in our list is the iQOO Z6. Features such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, a 120hz IPS LCD panel at a price tag of only ₹17,999 makes this phone a must-buy. It comes preloaded with Android 12 right out of the box. It has promised two years of major Android updates and three years of security upgrades, ensuring a satisfactory ownership experience throughout your user journey.

Best overall

The Neo 6 is iQOO's first offering in the highly competitive sub-Rs. 30,000 price market in India. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC fuels this power-packed midrange smartphone. This iQOO phone has also included 80W fast charging brick right in the box. and a 120Hz AMOLED screen to round out the package. The AMOLED display measures 6.62 inches and features a punch hole at the top for the front-facing camera. The surrounding bezels are also relatively narrow. The camera performance is also stellar. If you are interested in purchasing a smartphone and have a budget of around ₹30,000, the IQOO Neo 6 should be on the top of your list of potential options. It offers outstanding performance, as expected from a high-end SoC, and has an extraordinary battery life and rapid charging speeds. The iQoo Neo 6 is future-proofed because the company guarantees that it will receive operating system and security updates for years.

How to find the perfect iQOO Phone Under ₹30,000

Your requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your needs. It is essential to be self-aware and decide what sets of features you would like to prioritize while buying a new phone.

Your usage patterns: You understand your previous usage patterns best, and it is natural to decide what you want to change with your smartphone going forward.

Familiar ecosystems: You must not discount familiarity with specific ecosystems. In the digital age, we build our entire life around a particular piece of technology, and when even one of the pieces of the puzzle goes missing, a lot of things can go wrong.

FAQs

1. Is iQOO a trusted phone brand?

iQOO was spun off from Vivo to create a brand focused on delivering the best-performing smartphones at a competitive price. Given that it is a unit of BBK electronics, it is a trustworthy brand.

2. Which is the best budget iQOO phone?

The budget segment comprises phones in the under ₹20,000 range. If you are on a shoestring budget and want our pick, it has to be the iQOO Z6 5G.

3. Which iQOO phone has the best camera?

The flagship iQOO 7 Legend 5G has the best phone camera in the company's lineup. However, if you want to know our pick for the best budget phone camera, it has to be the iQOO Z6 5G.

4. How is the after-sales support of iQOO?

BBK companies such as Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and Oneplus have some of the largest after-sales support networks in the country. They offer the best prices, combined with quick and commendable service at every service outlet. They even have the Service+ app, which can be used to book service appointments. iQOO draws from the same after-sales support network.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.