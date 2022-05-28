It's raining discounts on Amazon, get as much as 51% off on select mobile phones

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Mobile phones are a part and parcel of our daily lives. Be it work-from-home or study-from-home, our dependence on a mobile phone is absolute. Even home makers can't do without one. Kids are no different, with playing games on parents' phones taking up all their spare time. The elderly too find mobile phones a valuable companion in old age. In short, a mobile phone is an indispensable tool in today's fast-paced life.
There's is another truth about mobile phones. Technology keeps getting obsolete at a very fast pace and it is necessary to change one's phone to not only improve one's mobile usage experience but to also experience new features that keep getting rolled out by brands.. Over time, the phone takes time to boot, apps take an age to initiate action and volume goes down. Hence, it is best to get rid of one's old phone and invest in a new one. However, mobile phones don't come cheap - investing in a new one can dent one's budget. The way to do so is pick on one up during sale season.
Amazon is having its summer sale and available at discounted rates are a number of popular brands phone like Samsung and Apple. We have curated a list which you can take a look at.
|Product
|MRP
|Price After Discount
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
|₹74,999.00
|₹36,990.00
|Apple iPhone 12
|₹65,900.00
|₹55,900.00
|iQOO Z5 5G
|₹32,990.00
|₹26,990.00
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
|NA
|₹24,999.00
|Apple iPhone 13
|₹79,900.00
|₹72,990.00
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
This mobile phone is available in five striking colours - Cloud Navy, Cloud Green, green, Lavender and navy. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor, which is 5G ready. It uses Android 11.0 operating system. Its camera features go as following: triple rear camera (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) and 32 MP front camera. Its screen size is 6.5 inches and it comes with a 4500 mAH battery.
Apple iPhone 12
This phone is available in five colours - black, red, blue, green and white. It comes with 64 GB memory storage capacity. It has a 6.1 inch (diagonal) with super retina XDR display. The glass used in its making is Ceramic Shield, which is tougher than what is usually used in smartphones. So, be assured about your phone's glass not getting cracked on falling. It uses A14 Bionic chip and hence will give you super fast processing speed. Its camera features are as following: dual 12 MP camera system (ultra wide and wide) and 12MP ‘True Depth’ front camera.
iQOO Z5 5G
This phone is available in three attractive colours - Arctic Dawn, Cyber Grid and Mystic Space. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G 5G 6nm Octa-Core processor. It comes with a massive 5000mAh battery. Its 44W FlashCharge technology gives up to 50% battery charge in just 23 minutes. It comes equipped with Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 operating system. Its screen size is 6.67 inches. It has 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
This smartphone is available in two colours - Gray Mirror and Bahamas Blue. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It boasts of a battery size of 4500 mAH. It uses OxygenOS as its operating system. With a screen size of 6.43 inches and its rear camera lens (1) standing at 64 megapixels, clicking and seeing pictures becomes a magical experience. It is powered by a 5G enabled Mediatek Dimensity 900 processor.
Apple iPhone 13
This smartphone is available in five colours - pink, red, blue, green, Midnight and Starlight. It comes with a 128 GB memory storage capacity, which is huge. It has a 6.1-inches screen and comes with a feature called super retina XDR display. Its camera features are as following: advanced dual-camera system with 12 MP wide and ultra wide cameras; 12 MP TrueDepth front camera.
