Kaff WC 42: Compact wine chiller for your home bar

Having a home bar adds to the looks and aesthetics of any house. Some brands of wine are expensive, and it is important to make sure you store them in the recommended conditions. Wine is one of the most sought after and sophisticated hard drinks, and it is extremely expensive. Some brands go up to tens of thousands in price. Therefore, it becomes extremely important to store them in the ideal conditions.

Wine chillers are the ideal way to store wine at your home. Wine chillers are designed specifically to store wine. The temperature and the structure are controlled for wines, so that you can store your expensive liquor for long. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Kaff WC 42 wine chiller, go over the capacity and the features that come with it.

Features

Capacity is one of the basic features that are important in wine chiller. The Kaff WC 42 has a good capacity where you can store up to 16 bottles. The compressor wine cooler keeps the wine in ideal temperature for maximum taste and texture.

The exterior of the wine chiller is made of strong and sturdy material with touch control and LED display. This makes it easier for the users to take care of the temperature based on the weather outside. The temperature display can be changed between Celsius and Fahrenheit. You can fix it to your convenience.

The shelves inside the wine chiller are made of wire base, this provides strength and structure to hold and store all your wine bottles. The glass on the door panel is UV protected and no form of outside heat can change the taste or texture of your wine.

The Kaff WC 42 comes with trouble shoot alarm and child lock. You can keep the wine chiller in display without worrying about the children around the house opening the chiller. The lighting inside the wine chiller makes it look elegant and fits the surroundings in your home.

The upper zone of temperature is between 5-14 degree Celsius and the lower zone temperature varies between 15-18 degree Celsius. The wine chiller comes with temperature failure sensor alarm that alerts all the users if the ideal temperature becomes hard to sustain inside the wine chiller.