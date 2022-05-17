Sign out
Keen on picking up a gaming laptop? Amazon has many attractive offers

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on May 17, 2022 23:29 IST

Summary:

If you are an avid gamer, then looking for latest version of laptops that ensure a rich gaming experience is a must. And buying it during sale ensures that you get the best deal as well.

Gaming laptops have to have great processor, graphics, and storage capacities. 

Whether you are a professional gamer or an enthusiast, the charm of playing video games online never ebbs. A sedentary lifestyle, lots of time to spare, competitiveness or simply a love for all things digital can be among many reasons why people love gaming. An enthusiast can sit for hours on his or her laptop and keep overcoming one challenge after another in the many games available online. Since gaming is entirely dependent on digital devices, it is wise to invest in a good laptop. From a gaming perspective, just what are the features that make for a good gaming laptop? One would talk of features such as high speed, huge memory, great graphics and fast processor.

With technology getting obsolete every few months and newer and more fancy devices being introduced into the market, from a gamer's perspective, it is always the right time to get a machine upgrade. However, not everyone can afford such expensive investment. Hence, the need to keep a watch on the sale season in the markets. That's the time to go for a new and improved laptop, which will be available at much a cheaper rate than its MRP.

Amazon is offering some amazing offers on gaming laptops, which you definitely must take a look at. We have curated a list, which you are sure to find useful.

Price of gaming laptops at a glance:

ProductMRPPrice After Discount
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Gaming Laptop  89,490.00 54,990.00
Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop 93,690.00 60,990.00
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) Gaming Laptop 1,20,990.00  80,990.00
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gaming Laptop 85,290.00 53,990.00
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop 99,999.00 64,990.00

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Gaming Laptop

This laptop is relatively a heavy device at 2.25 kg as compared to many lightweight laptops available in the markets. Its AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor ensures that your gaming experience will never be underwhelming. It comes with a capacious memory and storage (8GB/512GB SSD) and its NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphic cards ensure that visuals look stunning.

Some other features:

1) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H | speed: 3.3 GHz (base) - 4.2 GHz (max) | 6 cores | 12 threads | 16MB cache

2) Display: 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) | IPS Technology

3) Operating system: Pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity | Xbox GamePass Ultimate 3-month subscription

4) Audio: 2x2W HD stereo speakers | Nahimic audio with surround sound

5) Keyboard: Full-size 4-zone white backlit legendary TrueStrike keyboard with 100% anti-ghosting, anti-abrasion and soft-landing switches

6) Connectivity : Wifi 5 11ac (2x2), Bluetooth 5.0

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6" FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Nvidia GTX 1650 4GB/120Hz Refresh Rate/Backlit/3months Xbox Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K200X6IN
39% off
Rs 54,990 Rs 89,490
Buy now

Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Gaming Laptop

At 2.3 kg, this laptop is anything but a lightweight device. Its memory and storage details are as following: 8GB and 1TB HDD plus 256GB SSD. It comes equipped with AMD Ryzen 5 (4600H) processor while NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphic cards ensure high quality visuals during your gaming experience.

Some other features:

1) Processor: 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 (4600H) | speed: 3.0 GHz (base) - 4.0 GHz (max) | 6 cores | 8MB cache

2) Operating system: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

3) Display: 15.6" full HD (1920x1080)

4) Keyboard: Full-size backlit keyboard with 100% anti-ghosting and soft landing switches

Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 15.6 inch (39.62 cms) Full HD Gaming Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD/Windows 10/120 Hz/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6/Phantom Black/2.3Kg), 82B500BHIN
35% off
Rs 60,990 Rs 93,690
Buy now

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) Gaming Laptop

This laptop too weighs 2.3 kg. It comes with an Intel processor (Intel Core i5-11400H processor). It also has RTX 3050 Ti 4GB for great viewing. Its RAM and storage details stand at 16GB and 512GB SSD respectively. Additionally, it comes with one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass and that is included with the purchase of the device.

Some other features:

1) Operating system: Windows 10 Home. Free upgrade to Windows 11 when available

2) Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H processor | 2.7 GHz base speed, up to 4.5 GHz turbo boost speed | 6 cores | 12 threads | 12MB cache

3) Access to over 100 high-quality PC games on Windows 10

4) Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, RTX 3050 Ti 4GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/Gray/2.3 Kg), FX566HEB-HN249T
36% off
Rs 77,990 Rs 120,990
Buy now

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop

This laptop comes with the following RAM and storage details: 8GB/512 SSD. Equipped with an Intel processor (Core i5 10th Gen), it promises high performance. With NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics, you can expect high quality visual effects. It comes with 5th generation thermal engineering facility to cool the system over long periods of use.

Some other features:

1) Operating system: Windows 10 Home, free upgrade to Windows 11 when available

2) Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5- 10300H | speed: 2.5 GHz (base) - 4.5 GHz (max) | 4 cores | 8MB cache

3) Display: 15.6" full HD (1920x1080) | Brightness: 250 nits

4) Battery life: Upto 7.5 hours | 45Wh battery | rapid charge (Up to 80% in 1 hour)

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 10th Gen 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD 120Hz IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512 SSD/Windows 10/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6/Onyx Black/2.2Kg) -81Y4017UIN
37% off
Rs 53,990 Rs 85,290
Buy now

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

This laptop too weighs 2.2 kg. It comes with a Intel Core i5 processor, ensuring fast processing speed for a rich gaming experience. Its RAM and storage details stand as following: 8GB/512GB SSD. It has NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB GDDR6 memory to ensure your viewing experience is excellent.

Some other features:

1) Processor: Intel Core i5-11400H, max turbo up to 4.50 Ghz

2) Display : 15.6" display with IPS Technology, full HD (1920 x 1080)

3) Average battery life (in hours): ‎8 hours

4) Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop/ 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H Processor 6 core/ 15.6"(39.6cms) FHD 144 Hz Display (8GB/512GB SSD/GTX 1650 Graphics/Windows 11 Home/RGB), AN515-57 + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
35% off
Rs 64,990 Rs 99,999
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

