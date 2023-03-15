Keep your food fresh with these top 10 whirlpool fridges

A Whirlpool fridge ensures your food stays fresh. It also comes with an assurance of durability and quality.

Refrigerators are a blessing to every household in the modern day. Especially in tropical countries like India, summers scream out refrigerators, whose absence takes away the essential luxury, as we can call it. From storing your everyday fruits, vegetables & milk to saving your day with ice cream in the freezer, a fridge acts like a trustful buddy. In the ever-growing market of durable goods, refrigerators are always in demand. Market leaders like Whirlpool do their part very well in meeting the consumers' expectations with various products in the category. Whirlpool is a brand with a loyal customer base, acquired over the years by pledging its commitment to producing quality and consumer-specific goods. Let's give you a peak at the gems of the lot or, rather, give a free guide to help your purchase. 1. Whirlpool 184 L Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Whirlpool refrigerators are popular for their wide range of specifications and sizes that can adapt to every customer's needs. The 184 L Star Inverter Direct-Cool single-door fridge is one of the most successful models budget-friendly range. Rated 4-star, the refrigerator is known for its Jumbo storage with 2 dedicated door racks capable of chilling up to three 2L bottles and five 1L bottles. In addition, its Insulated capillary technology and Intellisense inverter technology make the refrigerator highly compressor-efficient and energy-efficient. Specifications Capacity: 184 L Model: 205 WDE PRM 4S Inv Sapphire Radiance-Z Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 169.2 L Freezer Capacity: 14.3 L Dimensions: 65.1 x 53.5 x 118.8 Centimeters

Pros Cons Up to 9 hours of cooling retention during power cuts. Issues with product quality. Huge Storage. Comes with an easy-to-clean removable airtight anti-bacterial gasket.

2. Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator The Whirlpool 240 L frost-free multi-door refrigerator is highly energy-efficient in its class and consumes less energy than a CFL bulb. The intelligent solution comes with customised colling technology for storing various delicacies. The frost-free, multi-door, auto-defrost variant is best suited for families with 2-3 members with a good capacity. The fridge is also desirable for its air booster and moisture retention technology. The feature set provides uniform cooling and helps lock the freshness of the contents effectively. Specifications Capacity: 240 L Model: ‎FP 263D Protton Roy Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 176 L Freezer Capacity: 64 L Dimensions: 2.72 x 2.2 x 6.42 Meters

Pros Cons Large storage space up to 32L. Capacity could be improved. Better cooling retention. No odour mixing feature.

3. Whirlpool 265 L 3-Star Inverter Frost-free Double Door Refrigerator Another energy-efficient from the popular name, the Whirlpool 265 L 3-star refrigerator is one of its kind with adaptive intelligence technology. The frost-free variant includes a convertible freezer 5 in 1 mode (all-season, chef, Dessert, party, and deep freeze mode). In addition, it ensures optimal cooling for long-lasting freshness by supporting an AI microprocessor and 3 intellisense to sense load, weather conditions and usage patterns. Specifications Capacity: 265 L Model: ‎IntelliFresh Inv CNV 278 3S, 2022 Model Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 184 L Freezer Capacity: 75 L Dimensions: 4.69 x 2.11 x 2.44 Meters

Pros Cons Consistent cooling and maintains freshness for up to 15 days. Not a very efficient convertible feature. Auto-connect to the home inverter.

4. Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator It is a known fact that the Direct-Cool series of Whirlpool refrigerators have received immense acceptance and good feedback. The 190 L 3-star refrigerator is one of the star products in the range with insulated capillary technology. In addition, it supports excellent features like an easy defrosting mechanism, honeycomb lock-in technology, hassle-free usage, and freshness lockage. Specifications Capacity: 190 L Model: ‎ WDE 205 CLS 3S, Blue, 2022 Model Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 158.5 L Freezer Capacity: 14.3 L Dimensions: 68.1 x 57.6 x 150 Centimeters

Pros Cons Faster cooling & better cooling efficiency. Makes noise during power fluctuations, and the automatic compressor switches off. Jumbo storage up to 3, 2L bottle storage.

5. Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Whirlpool refrigerator 5-star series is no less in 5-star performance. The 207 L Direct-cool single-door refrigeration is your money-saver deal equipped with Microblock technology. It provides up to 12 hours of milk preservation during power cuts and claims no. 1 ice-making in the ice-magic pro range. In addition, the 5-star refrigerator supports stabiliser-free operations even in high voltage fluctuations of 95 V- 300 V. Specifications Capacity: 207 L Model: ‎ 230 IMPRO ROY 5S INV SAPPHIRE ABYSS-Z Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 14.3 L Freezer Capacity: 192.7 L Dimensions: 2.64 x 2.24 x 6.26 Meters

Pros Cons Powerful cooling system. Visible wiring to the freezer. Faster cooling. Faster ice-making. Lower energy consumption.

6. Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Whirlpool's 265 L 3-star double door variant is a frost-free refrigerator, one of the recommended choices from the full-sized freezer-on-top configuration. Unsurprisingly, the refrigerator is fine-rated, featuring a satisfying performance with optimum cooling for long-lasting freshness and advanced Anti-bacterial MicroBlock technology. Specifications Capacity: 192 L Model: ‎ 72589 Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 14.3 L Freezer Capacity: 177.7 L Dimensions: 2.64 x 2.24 x 6.26 Meters

Pros Cons Optimum cooling. Fresh food capacity could be improved Good freezer capacity

7. Whirlpool 300 L Frost-free Multi-Door Refrigerator The trend of multi-door refrigerators came in with mixed reviews, but the Whirlpool frost-free range offers some jewels. The 300 L refrigerator, suitable for families of 3-4 members, is good value for your money with its customised cooling technology. The exhaustive feature list includes 2 x Freshness, Active Fresh Zone, Moisture Retention Technology, Microblock Technology and high energy efficiency. Specifications Capacity: 300 L Model: ‎ FP 313D Protton Roy Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 223 L Freezer Capacity: 73 L Dimensions: 2.68 x 2.36 x 6.81 Meters

Pros Cons High capacity. Expensive. Better cooling retention.

8. Whirlpool 260 L Frost-free Multi-Door Refrigerator Whirlpool has a model for everyone, and the 260 L frost-free multi-door refrigerator is a high-end product just under the budget line. The refrigerator has much to offer besides 3-door advantages, including moisture retention technology, air boosters, ice twister and collector, and stabiliser-free operation. In addition, its customised cooling technology comes with a control knob for adjusting the temperature of various stored delicacies. Specifications Capacity: 260 L Model: ‎ FP 283D PROTTON ROY Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 196 L Freezer Capacity: 64 L Dimensions: 2.52 x 2.2 x 6.73 Meters

Pros Cons Up to 32l large storage space. Expensive. No odour mixing feature.

9. Whirlpool 265 L 2-Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator Worthy of the Whirlpool brand name, the 265 L 2-star frost-free double-door refrigerator tops the feature list with 6th Deep sense freeze technology. In addition, the refrigerator has a unique chilling gel in the freezer that helps retain the cooling during power cuts. MicroBlock technology, active Deo technology and fresh flow Air tower are other worthy highlights. Specifications Capacity: 265 L Energy Star: 2-Star Model: ‎ NEOFRESH DF 278 PRM 2S, German Steel, 2022 Model Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 184 L Freezer Capacity: 75 L Dimensions: 67 x 57 x 150 Centimeters

Pros Cons Up to 40% faster bottle cooling. Power consumption is quite high. Provides uniform cooling for long-lasting freshness.

10. Whirlpool 292 L 3-star Inverter Frost-free Double-door Refrigerator Another one from the AI background, Whirlpool’s 292 L 3-star double-door refrigerator also offers Adaptive Intelligence to suit varying loads, weather conditions and usage patterns. The model offers optimum cooling for long-lasting freshness and can handle an input voltage range of 160V -300V. Its advanced IntelliSense Inverter Technology ensures consistent cooling and maintains freshness for up to 15 days with automatic inverter connection and adaptive cooling. Specifications Capacity: 292 L Model: ‎ INTELLIFRESH INV CNV 305 3S, Convertible, 2022 Model Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 210 L Freezer Capacity: 75 L Dimensions: 2.64 x 2.24 x 6.77 metres

Pros Cons Automatically connects to home inverter in case of a power outage. Expensive for a double-door fridge. Offers up to 15 days of the garden freshness of contents.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Whirlpool 184 L Star Inverter Direct-Cool single door Insulated Capillary Technology Stabiliser-free operations even in high voltage fluctuations between 95V - 300V Auto connect to home inverter Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Moisture Retention Technology Microblock Technology Zeolite Technology Whirlpool 265 L 3-Star Inverter Frost-free Double Door Adaptive Intelligence Intellisense Inverter Technology Fresh flow air tower with flexi vents Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Honeycomb lock-in technology Insulated Capillary Technology Easy manual defrosting Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door MicroBlock technology 5 Star Rated Refrigerator Up To 12 hours of milk preservation Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Good freezer capacity Advanced anti-bacterial technology Good cooling Whirlpool 300 L Frost-free Multi-Door Customised colling technology Moisture Retention Technology Air booster Whirlpool 260 L Frost-free Multi-Door Zeolite technology MicroBlock technology India's first exclusive bottom drawer for fruits and vegetables Whirlpool 265 L 2-Star Frost-Free Double Door 6th Deep sense freeze technology Chilling gel Active Deo for anti-odour action Whirlpool 292 L 3-star Inverter Frost-free Double-door Adaptive Intelligence Intellisense inverter technology Convertible freezer with 5 in 1 mode

Best value for money Whirlpool refrigerators have a reputation for holding the best of the customer end. While this popular brand has many success stories, the Direct-cool range fits into the value product category. The Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is one highlight among the many, with specifications hitting the spot for most of the market audience. Apart from being extremely affordable, the product comes with an annual warranty and a decade(10-year) warranty on its compressor. With a decent 190 L capacity and rated 3-star, the whirlpool refrigerator is worth the choice of an average customer. Best overall product Be its high-end features, best rating, the latest technology or good capacity, Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel) checks all the boxes just right. The frost-free fridge though a little higher on the whirlpool refrigerator price list, is worth the cost given the offering from basic to advanced features. The refrigerator has very little to complain about and is highly energy-efficient and decent in capacity and storage. How to find the best product? Having a fridge in your kitchen makes a lot of difference from the look to the spacing. Thus, considering the space and layout of your kitchen should be primary when buying a refrigerator. While style and configuration form the next essential primary considerations, capacity and storage should be carefully considered. Specific features are user-specific and should suit the buyer’s requirements. The features like colour and finish end the decision-making process to make the right choice.