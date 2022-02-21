Keep your keyboard keys squeaky clean with these skin covers. See top picks

Given that most of our work is carried out on laptop, we are always multitasking while working or playing on it. This means there is a huge possibility of accidental spill of any beverage or food particles on it. Some of us even type whilst eating, which explains why some of our keyboard keys accumulate dirt and grease over time. The best way to avoid dirt and dust from settling on your keyboard and keeping it squeaky clean at all times is by using a keyboard protector skin cover. It comes in handy and is extremely easy to use. Some users also find typing a more fun and smooth experience with the protector on the keyboard. The best part is most of these skin covers are washable and reusable.

Prices of keyboard protector skin at a glance:

Product Price in India PRIMEZONE Universal Silicone Keyboard Protector Skin Cover ₹ 239.00 Lapster Universal Silicone 15.6" Keyboard Protector Skin ₹ 108.00 Laprite Ultra Thin Silicone Keyboard Protector Cover Skin ₹ 399.00 Saco Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover ₹ 373.00

Amazon has a slew of such keyboard protector covers available on its platform. To save your time, we have shortlisted some of the items in our list below. So, are you interested in keeping you keyboard protected and clean at all times? Then scroll down right away and take a look at our top picks.1. PRIMEZONE Universal Silicone Keyboard Protector Skin Cover | Dust Protector for 15.6-Inch Laptop (Clear |Transparent)

This keyboard protector skin is suitable for laptops with a screen size of 15.6 inches. It is transparent in colour and does a good job in keeping your keyboard protected from any spill or other contaminants. It also keeps dust at bay.2. Lapster Universal Silicone 15.6" Keyboard Protector Skin||Keyboard Dust Cover||Keyboard Skin for 15.6" Laptop|15.6" Keyguard|

This keyboard-protector skin is easy to use, remove and wash. It safeguards your keyboard against accidental spill of beverage or food. Suitable for laptops with a screen size of 15.6 inches, this skin comes in transparent colour and also keeps dust at bay.3. Laprite Ultra Thin Silicone Keyboard Protector Cover Skin for Apple iMac Magic Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard MLA22L/A (A1644, 2015 Released , U.S Layout, Semi-Transparent Clear )

This keyboard protector skin is made of soft silicone material. It is waterproof, dustproof, dirtproof and keeps your keyboard protected from accidental spill of any liquid or food particles. The user is likely to enjoy the typing experience on this keyboard with the skin cover on. Plus, this is foldable and easy to wash too. This is suitable for use only on iMac wireless Bluetooth magic keyboard. It is available in striking colours too; check them out.4. Saco Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover for HP Pavilion Power 15-cb518TX 15.6-inch Full HD Gaming Laptop -Transparent

This keyboard protector skin cover is designed with care and is transparent in colour. It allows for hassle-free usage and ensures your keyboard is dirt-free and grime-free at all times. It can be washed and reused and is incredibly thin at 0.3 mm.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

