KENT water purifiers: The best deals worth your money

Summary: KENT's water purifiers offer pure water by removing harmful dissolved impurities with UV+RO+UF+TDS Control. Here is the list of the best Kent water purifier

When it comes to safe drinking, a Kent water filter is the best alternative for purification. Innovations in KENT's water purifiers, such as Maintenance of Important Minerals, Zero Water Wastage Technology, Digital Display, and UV LED Light in Storage Tank that allows you to keep track of the Water Purity, Filter Life, RO Flow Rate,etc., also add value by enhancing efficiency and performance. Check out the list of Kent's Water Purifiers. This water purifier cycles the rejected water to the above tank to prevent waste. You can get clean, pure water from it because it has numerous multistage filtration technologies like Alkaline, UF, UV, and RO. Arsenic, fluoride, rust, pesticides, fertilisers and chemicals are just a few of the dissolved contaminants that modern technology removes. Here are the best 10 kent water purifiers 1. KENT Elegant Alkaline Compact The Kent Elegant Alkaline Purifier is equipped with a microprocessor-controlled technology that offers ranges of maximum filtration and water purity, along with alkalinity, which makes your drinking water healthy. With this purifier's alkaline feature, the pH of the purified water is raised up to 9.5, making the water alkaline and healthy to drink. Alkaline water helps in reducing acidity, regulates the body’s pH levels, boosts immunity, and fortifies your health. Specifications Capacity: ‎8 litres

Purification capacity: up to 15 L/hr

Weight: 6 Kg

Dimensions: 34 x 26 x 50 CM

Pros Cons Silent operation can't check the water level inside the tank Good built Good storage capacity

2. KENT Supreme You can enjoy purified water at your convenience with the KENT Supreme RO+UF water purifier. It utilises multiple purification stages and has a TDS control system which guarantees it will kill bacteria and viruses. In doing so, even dissolved impurities are eliminated like arsenic and fluoride make the water safe for consumption. UV LEDs in the tank keep water pure for longer, while the wall-mounted design makes it easy to install. Specifications Capacity: ‎8 litres

Purification capacity: up to 20 L/hr

Weight: 7.6 Kg

Dimensions: 40 x 25 x 52.5 CM

Pros Cons No overhead tank Poor build No water wastage Several purifying features

3. KENT Grand+ ZWW The KENT Grand+ ZWW employs 4 purification technologies, which are combined into a single device, to effectively filter water to remove both dissolved impurities and bacteria. Its Zero Water Wastage Technology uses its existing booster pump to recirculate the rejected water back into the overhead tank and ensures that no drop of water is wasted during the purification process. The TDS Control System lets you change the treated water according to your liking by retaining natural minerals in your drinking water. Furthermore, the tank’s UV LED protection lets you have pure water for longer periods. Specifications Capacity: ‎9 litres kent grand

Purification capacity: 15 L/hr

Weight: 8.4 Kg

Dimensions: 40 x 23 x 54 CM

Pros Cons Good water taste It wastes water Looks attractive Good Storage & Purification Capacity

4. KENT Grand Star Consumers have a new reason to rejoice. Kent grand star is a multi-stage purifier which makes the water 100% pure and safe for consumption. The smart purifier has a digital display feature, which informs users about the purity of water, RO flow rate, etc., helping them make an informed choice. It has an in-tank UV disinfection feature, which ensures that water stored in the storage tank is purified, safe and healthy for consumption. Being an economically priced product, it can be availed by a large section of society. Specifications Capacity: ‎9 litres

Purification capacity: 20 L/hr

Weight: 4.6 Kg

Dimensions: 40 x 23 x 54 CM

Pros Cons RO membrane auto flushing High price More than 1 filter Digital display instead of beeps

5. KENT Max In addition to multi layer purifications by UV and UF, the Kent Max UV Water Purifier has a hollow fibre UF membrane to eliminate dead viruses, bacteria, and cysts. Indian origin, wall-mounted, 140-250 V AC, 50-60 Hz, single phase. Suitable for domestic use. The tank is easily removable for easy cleaning and can be used for purifying tap water and municipal water supplies; the unit's capacity is 60 litres every hour. Specifications Capacity: ‎7 litres

Purification capacity: 60 L per hr

Weight: 6.1 Kg

Dimensions: 37.5 x 28 x 41 CM

Pros Cons TDS below 200 requires maintenance every month overall construction & material is good Has an alarm for UV lamp failure & UF filter change

6. KENT Excell Plus Introducing the KENT Excell+ 7-litres under-the-counter RO + UV/UF+TDS Controller. This white water purifier is best suited for your kitchen and comes with a 7-litre tank, making it ideal for families of 4 or more. It has an input water temp range of 10 to 35 degrees Celsius and draws 60 watts of power. Using this water purifier at home will be simple and convenient with easy installation by our technicians. Specifications Capacity: ‎7 litres

Purification capacity: 15 L/hr

Weight: 14.1 Kg

Dimensions: 39 x 20 x 52 CM

Pros Cons tap is super convenient Need power outlet beneath the sink Good taste of water Works well for small spaces

7. KENT Ultra Storage This KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier is a perfect solution to purify the tap water and municipal water supply. It uses pure UV light, hollow fibre UF membrane and Pre-Filter to completely filter out dead bacteria, viruses and cysts that can cause illness. Its wall-mounted design makes it suited for domestic purposes, while a single phase 140-250 V AC, 50-60 Hz power supply makes it a great choice for home use. You can use up to a capacity of 60 litres of water purification every hour, where 8 litres of storage capacity gives it a good amount of purified water storage. Specifications Capacity: ‎8 litres

Purification capacity: 60 L/hr

Weight: 6.7 Kg

Dimensions: 50 x 43 x 31 CM

Pros Cons Tank is well insulated Costly after-sales operations the purifier does not reduce TDS Good water filtration

8. Kent Ultra Wall-Mountable The Kent Wall Mountable UV Water Purifier has been designed to be suited for domestic purposes. It effectively kills bacteria and viruses and reduces residual impurities, including chlorine. Various purifications by inline carbon, inline sediment, and inline UV chamber also reduce offensive tastes and odours. Features include a wall-mounted design and a capacity of 60 litres of water purification every hour without a storage tank to provide endless fresh, clean and healthy water straight from the tap. Specifications Capacity: ‎8 litres

Purification capacity: 60 L/hr

Weight: 3.9 Kg

Dimensions: 39.5 x 13.6 x 34 CM

Pros Cons compact The filter gets choked after some time Suitable for TDS below 300 effective water head

9. KENT Gold Optima Gravity The Kent Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier is a compact and stylish water purifier that effectively filters water at the home, office or while travelling. Its primary function is to remove impurities from water. It uses a UF membrane to purify the water, which requires less energy than other technologies. As the filtered water passes through the membrane, it comes out purified and ready to drink. The transparent tank of unbreakable ABS food-grade plastic makes this water purifier very convenient. Specifications Capacity: ‎13 litres

Purification capacity: 20 L/hr

Weight: 1 Kg

Dimensions: 52 x 23 x 28 CM

Pros Cons No need to change the filter regularly Low storage No change in taste Filters water effectively

10. KENT Pride Plus Kent Pride RO+UF is a pure drinking water purifier which removes dissolved impurities such as arsenic, rust, and fluorides. Water purified by the TDS Control system retains essential natural minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and calcium, allowing you to adjust the DDS levels in your purified water. Storage tank with UV LED disinfection to keep purified water pure for longer. If you are not getting clear enough water, this may be perfect for you; backed by 1-year warranty + 3 years of extended service. Ultra-violet Reverse Osmosis. The company stands behind this warranty with a full 1-year manufacturer's warranty and service on it free of charge for the first 3 years of ownership. Specifications Capacity: ‎8 litres

Purification capacity: 15 L/hr

Weight: 7.45 Kg

Dimensions: 38 x 27 x 50.5 CM

Pros Cons No change in the taste of the water Buy pre-filter separately Automatic water cutoff soundless pump

Best 3 features of kent water purifier

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 KENT Elegant Alkaline Compact Silent operation Good built Good storage capacity KENT Supreme No overhead tank No water wastage Several purifying features KENT Grand+ ZWW Good water taste Looks attractive Good Storage & Purification Capacity KENT Grand Star RO membrane auto flushing More than 1 filter Digital display instead of beeps KENT Max TDS below 200 overall construction & material is good has an alarm for UV lamp failure & UF filter change KENT Excell Plus tap is super convenient Good taste of water Works well for small spaces KENT Ultra Storage Tank is well insulated the purifier does not reduce TDS Good water filtration Kent Ultra Wall-Mountable compact Suitable for TDS below 300 effective water head KENT Gold Optima Gravity No need to change the filter regularly No change in taste Filters water effectively KENT Pride Plus No change in the taste of the water Automatic water cutoff soundless pump

Best value for money Want a purifier yet affordable? Kent Gold Optima gravity water purifier is the best value for money product at present in the market. It is non-electric and chemical-free thus making your family members happy and healthy. Don’t miss the chance to grab the deal. Best overall In the modern world, every household needs a Kent water purifier. KENT Elegant Alkaline Compact is one of the best and most famous models in the market since ages that every second household has this model installed. This model comes with an RO purifier that has UF plus TDS control system and UV in-tank facility. It usually comes with a discount rate online so there is no need to worry about paying a high amount. It has a 10-day return policy with a 1-year warranty card. The speciality of this purifier is that it has UV LED light that keeps purified water bacteria-free all the time. How to find the perfect kent water purifier Kent water purifiers are the best in the market but they offer a large variation. Check for options like whether the purifier offers UV+RO+UF facility or not. Whether the water tank is UV protected or not. The water tank should be spacious enough for a large family or if you have a nuclear family then opt for the small purifier. Purification technology should not be compromised before buying Kent’s model of water purifier. UV LED lights should be a vital option to keep water for a longer period while the wall mounted design should be considered for easy installation. Price list of all roducts

S.No. Product Price(In rs) 1. KENT Elegant Alkaline Compact 14,999 2. KENT Supreme 13,999 3. KENT Grand+ ZWW 17,300 4. KENT Grand Star 18,900 5. KENT Max 8,485 6. KENT Excell Plus 18,290 7. KENT Ultra Storage 7,849 8. Kent Ultra Wall-Mountable 5,499 9. KENT Gold Optima Gravity 1,699 10. KENT Pride Plus 15,755

