Saturday, Dec 24, 2022
KENT water purifiers: The best deals worth your money

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 25, 2022 01:44 IST
Summary:

KENT's water purifiers offer pure water by removing harmful dissolved impurities with UV+RO+UF+TDS Control. Here is the list of the best Kent water purifier

product info
The best kent water purifier

When it comes to safe drinking, a Kent water filter is the best alternative for purification. Innovations in KENT's water purifiers, such as Maintenance of Important Minerals, Zero Water Wastage Technology, Digital Display, and UV LED Light in Storage Tank that allows you to keep track of the Water Purity, Filter Life, RO Flow Rate,etc., also add value by enhancing efficiency and performance. Check out the list of Kent's Water Purifiers. This water purifier cycles the rejected water to the above tank to prevent waste. You can get clean, pure water from it because it has numerous multistage filtration technologies like Alkaline, UF, UV, and RO. Arsenic, fluoride, rust, pesticides, fertilisers and chemicals are just a few of the dissolved contaminants that modern technology removes.

Here are the best 10 kent water purifiers

1. KENT Elegant Alkaline Compact

The Kent Elegant Alkaline Purifier is equipped with a microprocessor-controlled technology that offers ranges of maximum filtration and water purity, along with alkalinity, which makes your drinking water healthy. With this purifier's alkaline feature, the pH of the purified water is raised up to 9.5, making the water alkaline and healthy to drink. Alkaline water helps in reducing acidity, regulates the body’s pH levels, boosts immunity, and fortifies your health.

Specifications

  • Capacity: ‎8 litres
  • Purification capacity: up to 15 L/hr
  • Weight: 6 Kg
  • Dimensions: 34 x 26 x 50 CM
ProsCons
Silent operationcan't check the water level inside the tank
Good built 
Good storage capacity 
cellpic
KENT Elegant Alkaline Compact RO+UF Water Purifier, Alkaline pH 8+ Water, Patented Mineral RO Technology, RO + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control + UV In-tank, 15 LPH Output, 8L Storage, 4 Years Free Service
23% off 14,999 19,500
Buy now

2. KENT Supreme

You can enjoy purified water at your convenience with the KENT Supreme RO+UF water purifier. It utilises multiple purification stages and has a TDS control system which guarantees it will kill bacteria and viruses. In doing so, even dissolved impurities are eliminated like arsenic and fluoride make the water safe for consumption. UV LEDs in the tank keep water pure for longer, while the wall-mounted design makes it easy to install.

Specifications

  • Capacity: ‎8 litres
  • Purification capacity: up to 20 L/hr
  • Weight: 7.6 Kg
  • Dimensions: 40 x 25 x 52.5 CM
ProsCons
No overhead tankPoor build
No water wastage 
Several purifying features 
cellpic
KENT Supreme RO+UF Water Purifier | Patented Mineral RO Technology | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV in Tank | 20 LPH Output | 8L Storage | 4 Years Free Service
31% off 13,499 19,500
Buy now

3. KENT Grand+ ZWW

The KENT Grand+ ZWW employs 4 purification technologies, which are combined into a single device, to effectively filter water to remove both dissolved impurities and bacteria. Its Zero Water Wastage Technology uses its existing booster pump to recirculate the rejected water back into the overhead tank and ensures that no drop of water is wasted during the purification process. The TDS Control System lets you change the treated water according to your liking by retaining natural minerals in your drinking water. Furthermore, the tank’s UV LED protection lets you have pure water for longer periods.

Specifications

  • Capacity: ‎9 litreskent grand
  • Purification capacity: 15 L/hr
  • Weight: 8.4 Kg
  • Dimensions: 40 x 23 x 54 CM
ProsCons
Good water tasteIt wastes water
Looks attractive 
Good Storage & Purification Capacity  
cellpic
KENT Grand+ ZWW 9 LTR Mineral RO+UV+UF+TDS Control + UV in Tank Water purifier, 11099- White
15% off 17,390 20,500
Buy now

4. KENT Grand Star

Consumers have a new reason to rejoice. Kent grand star is a multi-stage purifier which makes the water 100% pure and safe for consumption. The smart purifier has a digital display feature, which informs users about the purity of water, RO flow rate, etc., helping them make an informed choice. It has an in-tank UV disinfection feature, which ensures that water stored in the storage tank is purified, safe and healthy for consumption. Being an economically priced product, it can be availed by a large section of society.

Specifications

  • Capacity: ‎9 litres
  • Purification capacity: 20 L/hr
  • Weight: 4.6 Kg
  • Dimensions: 40 x 23 x 54 CM
ProsCons
RO membrane auto flushing High price
More than 1 filter 
Digital display instead of beeps 
cellpic
KENT Grand Star RO+UV Water Purifier | Digital Display of Purity| Patented Mineral RO Technology | RO + UV + UF + TDS Control | 20 LPH Output | 9L Storage | 4 Years Free Service - White
5% off 19,400 20,500
Buy now

5. KENT Max

In addition to multi layer purifications by UV and UF, the Kent Max UV Water Purifier has a hollow fibre UF membrane to eliminate dead viruses, bacteria, and cysts. Indian origin, wall-mounted, 140-250 V AC, 50-60 Hz, single phase. Suitable for domestic use. The tank is easily removable for easy cleaning and can be used for purifying tap water and municipal water supplies; the unit's capacity is 60 litres every hour.

Specifications

  • Capacity: ‎7 litres
  • Purification capacity: 60 L per hr
  • Weight: 6.1 Kg
  • Dimensions: 37.5 x 28 x 41 CM
ProsCons
TDS below 200requires maintenance every month
overall construction & material is good 
Has an alarm for UV lamp failure & UF filter change  
cellpic
KENT Max UV Water Purifier (11013) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable| Transparent Detachable Storage Tank | 7L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White
16% off 8,425 10,000
Buy now

6. KENT Excell Plus

Introducing the KENT Excell+ 7-litres under-the-counter RO + UV/UF+TDS Controller. This white water purifier is best suited for your kitchen and comes with a 7-litre tank, making it ideal for families of 4 or more. It has an input water temp range of 10 to 35 degrees Celsius and draws 60 watts of power. Using this water purifier at home will be simple and convenient with easy installation by our technicians.

Specifications

  • Capacity: ‎7 litres
  • Purification capacity: 15 L/hr
  • Weight: 14.1 Kg
  • Dimensions: 39 x 20 x 52 CM
ProsCons
tap is super convenient Need power outlet beneath the sink
Good taste of water 
Works well for small spaces 

7. KENT Ultra Storage

This KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier is a perfect solution to purify the tap water and municipal water supply. It uses pure UV light, hollow fibre UF membrane and Pre-Filter to completely filter out dead bacteria, viruses and cysts that can cause illness. Its wall-mounted design makes it suited for domestic purposes, while a single phase 140-250 V AC, 50-60 Hz power supply makes it a great choice for home use. You can use up to a capacity of 60 litres of water purification every hour, where 8 litres of storage capacity gives it a good amount of purified water storage.

Specifications

  • Capacity: ‎8 litres
  • Purification capacity: 60 L/hr
  • Weight: 6.7 Kg
  • Dimensions: 50 x 43 x 31 CM
ProsCons
Tank is well insulatedCostly after-sales operations
the purifier does not reduce TDS 
Good water filtration 
cellpic
KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White
22% off 7,430 9,500
Buy now

8. Kent Ultra Wall-Mountable

The Kent Wall Mountable UV Water Purifier has been designed to be suited for domestic purposes. It effectively kills bacteria and viruses and reduces residual impurities, including chlorine. Various purifications by inline carbon, inline sediment, and inline UV chamber also reduce offensive tastes and odours. Features include a wall-mounted design and a capacity of 60 litres of water purification every hour without a storage tank to provide endless fresh, clean and healthy water straight from the tap.

Specifications

  • Capacity: ‎8 litres
  • Purification capacity: 60 L/hr
  • Weight: 3.9 Kg
  • Dimensions: 39.5 x 13.6 x 34 CM
ProsCons
compactThe filter gets choked after some time
Suitable for TDS below 300  
effective water head 
cellpic
Kent Ultra Wall-Mountable UV (White) 60 L/hr Water Purifier
39% off 5,499 9,000
Buy now

9. KENT Gold Optima Gravity

The Kent Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier is a compact and stylish water purifier that effectively filters water at the home, office or while travelling. Its primary function is to remove impurities from water. It uses a UF membrane to purify the water, which requires less energy than other technologies. As the filtered water passes through the membrane, it comes out purified and ready to drink. The transparent tank of unbreakable ABS food-grade plastic makes this water purifier very convenient.

Specifications

  • Capacity: ‎13 litres
  • Purification capacity: 20 L/hr
  • Weight: 1 Kg
  • Dimensions: 52 x 23 x 28 CM
ProsCons
No need to change the filter regularlyLow storage
No change in taste 
Filters water effectively 

10. KENT Pride Plus

Kent Pride RO+UF is a pure drinking water purifier which removes dissolved impurities such as arsenic, rust, and fluorides. Water purified by the TDS Control system retains essential natural minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and calcium, allowing you to adjust the DDS levels in your purified water. Storage tank with UV LED disinfection to keep purified water pure for longer. If you are not getting clear enough water, this may be perfect for you; backed by 1-year warranty + 3 years of extended service. Ultra-violet Reverse Osmosis. The company stands behind this warranty with a full 1-year manufacturer's warranty and service on it free of charge for the first 3 years of ownership.

Specifications

  • Capacity: ‎8 litres
  • Purification capacity: 15 L/hr
  • Weight: 7.45 Kg
  • Dimensions: 38 x 27 x 50.5 CM
ProsCons
No change in the taste of the waterBuy pre-filter separately
Automatic water cutoff  
soundless pump  
cellpic
KENT Pride Plus RO+UF Water Purifier | Patented Mineral RO Technology | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV In-tank | 15 LPH Output | 8L Storage | 4 Years Free Service
10% off 14,689 16,255
Buy now

Best 3 features of kent water purifier

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
KENT Elegant Alkaline CompactSilent operationGood builtGood storage capacity
KENT SupremeNo overhead tankNo water wastageSeveral purifying features
KENT Grand+ ZWWGood water tasteLooks attractiveGood Storage & Purification Capacity 
KENT Grand StarRO membrane auto flushing More than 1 filterDigital display instead of beeps
KENT MaxTDS below 200overall construction & material is goodhas an alarm for UV lamp failure & UF filter change 
KENT Excell Plustap is super convenient Good taste of waterWorks well for small spaces
KENT Ultra StorageTank is well insulatedthe purifier does not reduce TDSGood water filtration
Kent Ultra Wall-MountablecompactSuitable for TDS below 300 effective water head
KENT Gold Optima GravityNo need to change the filter regularlyNo change in tasteFilters water effectively
KENT Pride PlusNo change in the taste of the waterAutomatic water cutoff soundless pump 

Best value for money

Want a purifier yet affordable? Kent Gold Optima gravity water purifier is the best value for money product at present in the market. It is non-electric and chemical-free thus making your family members happy and healthy. Don’t miss the chance to grab the deal.

Best overall

In the modern world, every household needs a Kent water purifier. KENT Elegant Alkaline Compact is one of the best and most famous models in the market since ages that every second household has this model installed. This model comes with an RO purifier that has UF plus TDS control system and UV in-tank facility. It usually comes with a discount rate online so there is no need to worry about paying a high amount. It has a 10-day return policy with a 1-year warranty card. The speciality of this purifier is that it has UV LED light that keeps purified water bacteria-free all the time.

How to find the perfect kent water purifier

Kent water purifiers are the best in the market but they offer a large variation. Check for options like whether the purifier offers UV+RO+UF facility or not. Whether the water tank is UV protected or not. The water tank should be spacious enough for a large family or if you have a nuclear family then opt for the small purifier. Purification technology should not be compromised before buying Kent’s model of water purifier. UV LED lights should be a vital option to keep water for a longer period while the wall mounted design should be considered for easy installation.

Price list of all roducts

S.No.ProductPrice(In rs)
1.KENT Elegant Alkaline Compact14,999
2.KENT Supreme13,999
3.KENT Grand+ ZWW17,300
4.KENT Grand Star18,900
5.KENT Max8,485
6.KENT Excell Plus18,290
7.KENT Ultra Storage7,849
8.Kent Ultra Wall-Mountable5,499
9.KENT Gold Optima Gravity1,699
10.KENT Pride Plus15,755

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs

1. Is it necessary to buy a water purifier?

2. Should I always have the water purifier on?

3. What distinguishes a purifier from a water filter?

4. How long will filtered water keep?

5. How can I tell whether my water filter is functioning properly?

