Laptop tables are of great utility, they work well as study, bed tables too

When you are working from home, chances are you will never be able to stay put at one place at all times. If you have a family and kids around, your ability to have a permanent workplace is next to impossible. Their may be times when you have to work from your bed or on your sofa, given who, in your family, gets into a video call and needs a room to himself/herself. In such situations, laptop tables go a long way in giving you mobility and flexibility.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What's more is these tables can double up as study tables/bed tables as well. So in case you have been planning to pick one, here is a list to consider.

1) Gizga Essentials Multi-Purpose Portable & Foldable Wooden Desk for Bed Tray, Laptop Table, Study Table (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This multi-purpose table can be used as a bed tray table, laptop and study table. Made from superior quality ply with aluminum legs, it is usable for all kinds of work. The table can hold all laptop sizes available in the market. Its top panel is made of 15mm clip board, giving it a smooth finish. With its ergonomic design, sitting and working and writing becomes easy. As it is lightweight and foldable, it is easy to carry around.Item dimensions (LxWxH): 60 x 39 x 24 centimeters

Price:MRP: ₹1,999.00Price: ₹573.002) OFIXO Multi-Purpose Laptop Table

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This multi-purpose table allows you to work, watch, play or study without leaving your bed. This table is ready-to-use even as you take it out of its packing. It is made from powder-coated metal tubes and engineered wood board. It has a good compression resistance (doesn't compress with time).

Item dimensions (LxWxH): 61 x 335 x 305 centimeters

Price:

MRP: ₹1,999.00Price: ₹549.003) Callas Multipurpose Foldable Laptop Table with Cup Holder

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Whether you are a lazy bum who doesn't like moving out of his/her comfy bed or a person recovering from a surgery, this multi-purpose laptop table is for you. You can use your laptop for long hours. It is ideal for all sizes of laptops. You can use tablet and phone for all sizes too. It also has space to put a mouse and books. It comes with a built-in iPad stand groove (for holding ipad or kindle). There is also a table cup holder. It has W-shaped legs which provide stability and flexibility. They are designed to be anti-slip and can be folded as well. Item dimensions (LxWxH): 60 x 40 x 26 centimetersPrice (standard size):MRP: ₹1,999.00Price: ₹849.004) KATRODIYA Laptop Bed Tray Table, Laptop Desk for Bed

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This multi-purpose laptop table comes with tablet, phone and a glass holder slot. The slot can be used to keep your phone, pen and mouse as well. The table is made of MDF (a kind of engineered wood), which is a solid wood particle board. Its curved ergonomic design facilitates sitting and working with ease. It is also corrosion-free.Price:MRP: ₹999.00Price: ₹254.00At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON