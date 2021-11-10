Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Laptops to printer cartridges, electronics clearance sale on Amazon

Computer and accessories are needed every now and then while at work. Buying them when they are available as part of a deal is always a nice option. Some picks.   
Laptops, fitness bands, cables and printer cartridges are among popular electronics products online. 
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:24 PM IST
By Nivedita Mishra

If you are a regular visitor on the various e-commerce websites, you would know that there are always discounts on offer. Not only during the festive seasons of Dussehra, Durga puja and Diwali, but at other times too. Amazon is currently offering up to 70% off on electronics products. Products range from printer cartridges, pen drives, computer cables to laptops, mouse, fitness bands and much more. In case you are planning to buy any such items, then here is a list to consider.

1) HP 680 Original Ink Advantage Cartridge

 

In Covid times, smart home solutions, for work or otherwise, have become the need of the hour. A home printer is one such device and the essential component in a printer is a cartridge. On sale is an HP cartridge. It comes in three combinations - 1) Combo (Black+Tri color), 2) Black - Twin Pack 3) Tri-Color. The most popular is the black and tri colour pack.Some features:1) Page yield: 1502) Product dimensions: ‎11.6 x 3.7 x 10.1 cm3) Weight: 60 grams2) OnePlus Smart Band

Modern times demand modern methods to combat health challenges and one device that helps us do that is a fitness band. Up on sale is OnePlus's band.Some features:1) Battery life: Up to 14 days2) Battery capacity: 100 mAh3) On-demand daytime spot checks and continuous sleep monitoring of blood oxygen saturation (Sp02)4) Other features include music, camera shutter controls, call - message notifications5) Standing screen display size: ‎1.1 inches3) Gizga Essentials Laptop Power Cable Cord- 3 Pin Adapter

 

This lightweight one metre (3.3 feet) long laptop cable is a popular purchase online. It is compatible with HP, Dell, Lenovo, Sony Vaio, Toshiba, Wipro, LG, ASUS, Samsung, IBM, Acer, Micromax and most other laptop adapters and chargers.Some features: 1) This is a polarized power cable designed to connect to a wall socket and your laptop/notebook power brick. The female connector plugs directly into the device while the male connector plugs into a standard outlet.2) Compatible with all 3 pin laptop power cable cord3) Product dimensions: ‎5.2 x 5 x 20.6 cm 4) Weight: 132 grams4) HP 15 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Thin and Light 15.6 inches FHD Laptop

 

On sale is also a 15.6 inch HP laptop. There are two options available, namely 10th Gen i3 and 11th Gen i3. Some features:1) Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i32) Free upgrade to Windows 11, be delivered late 2021 into 2022. Some features will require specific hardware.3) RAM: ‎8 GB4) Hard drive: ‎1 TB5) Operating system: ‎Windows 10 Home6) Average battery life: ‎8 hoursAt Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

