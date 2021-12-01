Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Laptops under 50,000 come packed with powerful and latest features, top picks

Given most of us spend most of the time working on laptops, it makes sense to invest in one that makes working on it hassle-free and efficient. Check out top picks under the range of ₹50,000 listed on Amazon.
Working on a laptop of one's own choice can make work seem less of a burden.(Unsplash)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 06:34 PM IST
ByShreya Garg

Given that we spend so much time on laptops, it makes tremendous sense to buy a laptop of one's choice and liking. Such a device should have a host of features to cater to one's interests. Don't you think? Also, many would agree that if one works on a laptop of their choice, then work somehow seems less of a burden. Sometimes, this comes with a cost, but one that we are willing to spend. 

Hence, if your choice of a laptop is one that has advanced features and latest technologies, then a little indulgence isn't a crime. 

We have curated a list of laptops under the price point of 50,000. On scrolling down, you will be amazed how these premium laptops come packed with powerful batteries and latest features. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down and take a look at some of the really cool features of laptops under the price point of 50,000.1. HP 15 (2021) AMD Ryzen 3-3250

This sleek and stunning-looking laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity, Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019. It sports a 15.6 inches full HD and anti-glare screen. Also, it has two memory slots available and has a battery life of up to 12 hours.Other features:1) Memory storage capacity: 256 GB2)  RAM memory installed size: 8 GB3) Hard drive size: I TB4) Processor type: ‎Ryzen 35) Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 6 GraphicsMRP: 48,294.00Deal of the day: 44,499.002. Dell Vostro 3400

This laptop with 14 inches full HD and anti-glare display screen. It comes powerpacked with 11th generation Intel core I5-1135G7 processor and a powerful lithium polymer battery. It features pre-installed Windows 10 and Microsoft Office. Besides, it is lightweight and easy to carry.Other features:1) Processor speed: 4.2 Ghz2) Intel Iris Xe Graphics with shared graphics memory3) RAM: 8 GB4) Hard drive size: I TB MRP: 54,291.00Deal of the day: 46,990.003. Lenovo V15 Intel Core i5 11th Gen

This 15.6 inches screen comes with a powerful 1th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor.  It comes pre-installed with Windows 10, and is very lightweight to carry. The keyboard is spill-resistant, and it has a battery life of up to 5.5 hours*.Other features:1) Processor base speed is 2.4 Ghz2) Storage: 256GB SSD3) TÜV Rheinland low blue light certified4) Intel UHD Graphics5) 802.11ac 2x2 Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5.06) High definition, realtek ALC3287 codec stereo speakersMRP: 48,294.00Deal of the day: 44,499.004. ASUS VivoBook 15 (2020)

It has a 15.6 inches display screen, and also features eye care mode. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 and can be upgraded to Windows 11 free of cost. It is thin and light, and therefore easy to carry anywhere. It comes with a built-in fingerprint sensor, which allows you to login with the single touch of your finer. On the full HD screen panel, you will find anti-glare coating to protect your eyes from distractions and irritation. Other features:1) 10th Gen Intel Core processor2) RAM: ‎4 GB3) Hard drive size: ‎256 GB4) Graphics coprocessor: ‎Intel UHD Graphics 600MRP: 30,990.00Deal of the day: 26,990.00At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

