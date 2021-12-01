Laptops under 50,000 come packed with powerful and latest features, top picks

Given that we spend so much time on laptops, it makes tremendous sense to buy a laptop of one's choice and liking. Such a device should have a host of features to cater to one's interests. Don't you think? Also, many would agree that if one works on a laptop of their choice, then work somehow seems less of a burden. Sometimes, this comes with a cost, but one that we are willing to spend.

Hence, if your choice of a laptop is one that has advanced features and latest technologies, then a little indulgence isn't a crime.

We have curated a list of laptops under the price point of ₹50,000. On scrolling down, you will be amazed how these premium laptops come packed with powerful batteries and latest features. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down and take a look at some of the really cool features of laptops under the price point of ₹50,000.1. HP 15 (2021) AMD Ryzen 3-3250

This sleek and stunning-looking laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity, Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019. It sports a 15.6 inches full HD and anti-glare screen. Also, it has two memory slots available and has a battery life of up to 12 hours.Other features:1) Memory storage capacity: 256 GB2) RAM memory installed size: 8 GB3) Hard drive size: I TB4) Processor type: ‎Ryzen 35) Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 6 GraphicsMRP: ₹48,294.00Deal of the day: ₹44,499.002. Dell Vostro 3400

This laptop with 14 inches full HD and anti-glare display screen. It comes powerpacked with 11th generation Intel core I5-1135G7 processor and a powerful lithium polymer battery. It features pre-installed Windows 10 and Microsoft Office. Besides, it is lightweight and easy to carry.Other features:1) Processor speed: 4.2 Ghz2) Intel Iris Xe Graphics with shared graphics memory3) RAM: 8 GB4) Hard drive size: I TB MRP: ₹54,291.00Deal of the day: ₹46,990.003. Lenovo V15 Intel Core i5 11th Gen

This 15.6 inches screen comes with a powerful 1th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. It comes pre-installed with Windows 10, and is very lightweight to carry. The keyboard is spill-resistant, and it has a battery life of up to 5.5 hours*.Other features:1) Processor base speed is 2.4 Ghz2) Storage: 256GB SSD3) TÜV Rheinland low blue light certified4) Intel UHD Graphics5) 802.11ac 2x2 Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5.06) High definition, realtek ALC3287 codec stereo speakersMRP: ₹48,294.00Deal of the day: ₹44,499.004. ASUS VivoBook 15 (2020)

It has a 15.6 inches display screen, and also features eye care mode. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 and can be upgraded to Windows 11 free of cost. It is thin and light, and therefore easy to carry anywhere. It comes with a built-in fingerprint sensor, which allows you to login with the single touch of your finer. On the full HD screen panel, you will find anti-glare coating to protect your eyes from distractions and irritation. Other features:1) 10th Gen Intel Core processor2) RAM: ‎4 GB3) Hard drive size: ‎256 GB4) Graphics coprocessor: ‎Intel UHD Graphics 600MRP: ₹30,990.00Deal of the day: ₹26,990.00

