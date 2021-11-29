Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Shop Now / Electronics / Laptops under 30,000: Dell, Lenovo, HP top the list on Amazon
electronics

Laptops under 30,000: Dell, Lenovo, HP top the list on Amazon

You can find laptops in many different price ranges. We have listed for you some of the best-selling laptops in the under ₹30,000 category. Check it out.
There are many options for laptops below 30,000.
Published on Nov 29, 2021 09:04 PM IST
ByNivedita Mishra

Gadgets are an essential part of our daily lives. There is no escaping from them today. Laptops would top the list of must-have gadgets, no matter who you are and what your profile. The good news is that such products are now available across a vast price range.

If you are price sensitive and want a decent laptop within your budget, it should not be a huge challenge. Amazon has laptops from the affordable to the expensive. In case, you are looking for laptops within 30,000, here's a list to consider:1) Dell Vostro 3405 14" (35.56cms) HD AG Display Laptop

RELATED STORIES

This laptop from Dell is available in four different price points, though the base price is within 30,000 ( 29,990.00). It is meant for personal use and comes with 14 inch screen size. There is an exchange offer too where you get up to 18,200 off. Some features:1) Processor: AMD Athlon Silver 3050U2) Operating system: ‎Windows 103) RAM: 4 GB4) Display:14.0-inch HD, anti-glare LED5) Item width: ‎23.9 cm6) Weight: ‎1 kg 580 gmsMRP: 43,176.00Price: 29,990.002) HP Chromebook 14-inch

This 14-inch slim and lightweight touchscreen laptop can be used both for personal and business purposes. It comes with a built-in voice-enabled Google Assistant. You can ask questions, set reminders, play videos, control your home, and basically do a lot more. This too comes with an exchange offer where you get as much as 18,200 off. Some features:1) Processor: ‎Celeron2) RAM: ‎4 GB3) Hard drive: 64 GB4) Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi enabled5) Front webcam resolution: ‎640 MP6) Display: 14 inches7) Weight: ‎1 kg 460 gms8) Item width: ‎32.6 cmMRP: 29,741.00Deal of the day: 26,990.003) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1

This laptop from Lenovo can be used as a personal computer, for business purpose and by students. This too comes with an exchange policy, wherein you could avail as much as 18,250 off. Some features:1) Processor: Intel Celeron N40202) Pre-installed: MS Office Home and Student 20193) Operating system: Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity, free upgrade to Windows 11 (whenever it is available)4) Display: 11.6 inch high definition5) RAM: 4GBMRP: 41,890.00Price: 27,390.004) HP Chromebook x360 14-inch

This HP laptop is meant for students. It comes with a voice-enabled Google Assistant, which will help you with all kinds of questions, let you can set reminders, play videos and control your home among a host of other things. This too comes with an exchange offer where you can get a discount of as much as 18,200.

 

 

 

 

Some features:Processor: AMD 3015CeRAM: 4 GBOperating system: Chrome OSConnectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi enabledDisplay: 14 inchesSpecial feature: Touchscreen, anti-glare screen, full size keyboardMRP: 36,358.00Deal of the day: 29,990.00At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gadget
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP